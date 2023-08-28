Also knowing full well what will happen to Palestinian civilians when they do so.

Can you think of any conflicts where there were zero civilian deaths? Because if not, you seem to be holding the IDF an impossible "acceptable" standard.



Yes I agree that Hamas are hiding amongst the people but I also do not believe that Israel are trying to minimise casualties .thats almost impossible. Why are Israel preventing food, water, electricity and gas getting into Gaza? That will hit the civilians much harder than it will disrupt Hamas (who probably will stockpile whatever they need with no regard for innocent civilians). So how can you say that a blockade is aimed solely at Hamas.I also have problems with some of the statements that Israel has used Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video statement on Monday, justifying the move (the blockade) by describing Palestinians as beastly people. I assume this quote is accurate.Gallant also stated  'We will eliminate everything - they will regret it' ..that doesnt sound like they are targeting just Hamas.