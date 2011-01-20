« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 37189 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:25:11 pm
Yep, so you would think they wouldn't do the same thing to others but here we are and they've been at it for decades now.

Well come on, suggest an alternative thing for them to get rid of Hamas considering this group want their obliteration and are quite happy about hiding amongst civilian populations while they throw rockets at Israeli cities.
Online Circa1892

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:34:39 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:10:58 pm
I'd want independent reports.

Biden referenced it didnt he?
Online Circa1892

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:36:38 pm »
Says everything about these freedom fighters or militants or whatever they want to call themselves that theyll take the fight to unarmed civilians at festivals and kill children and then hide around their own civilians when soldiers are around. Same as the c*nts in Paris in 2015, absolute fucking cowards. I imagine theres a very clear cross section by the sort of freaks and c*nts who do this and incels radicalised on the internet over here.
Online MBL?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:40:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:30:07 pm
Ah! So we hold Jewish people to a higher account than other races.

Isnt that kind of..racist?

And your logic is utterly warped. Because by your own argument, the Jewish peoples have far more reason for brutality than anyone else.

Which of course is nonsense.


How in the name of jaysus have you put so many words in my mouth?

My logic is nobody should be oppressing anyone. From everything I know the Israeli state has been oppressing the Palestinians for decades and that when that happens it creates terrorists. That is warped according to you?

You've some fucking cheek calling me racist as well. Surprised at that coming from you.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:41:28 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:25:11 pm
Yep, so you would think they wouldn't do the same thing to others but here we are and they've been at it for decades now.

Despicable comment.
Online TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:43:16 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:40:43 pm
How in the name of jaysus have you put so many words in my mouth?

My logic is nobody should be oppressing anyone. From everything I know the Israeli state has been oppressing the Palestinians for decades and that when that happens it creates terrorists. That is warped according to you?

You've some fucking cheek calling me racist as well. Surprised at that coming from you.

Holding one race to higher account than another is racist. 

Are you racist? Ive no idea. But its not right to hold races to different account
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:44:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:43:16 pm
Holding one race to higher account than another is racist. 

Are you racist? Ive no idea. But its not right to hold races to different account

Especially when that race have already been almost wiped out and at the moment are facing an organisation trying to do it all over again.
Online MBL?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:32:51 pm
Well come on, suggest an alternative thing for them to get rid of Hamas considering this group want their obliteration and are quite happy about hiding amongst civilian populations while they throw rockets at Israeli cities.
How's about giving them equal rights, not stealing their land, killing them indiscriminately and not keeping them in a big massive prison.

What do people think parts of society will do if this happens? Like honestly are you all that naive? Imagine if this happened to your town/city?

Oppressed people will always fight back so stop oppressing them seems to be the logical answer.

Just to add that Gaza is so densely populated I'd imagine it would be impossible for hamas to be far from the general population.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:36:38 pm
Says everything about these freedom fighters or militants or whatever they want to call themselves that theyll take the fight to unarmed civilians at festivals and kill children and then hide around their own civilians when soldiers are around. Same as the c*nts in Paris in 2015, absolute fucking cowards. I imagine theres a very clear cross section by the sort of freaks and c*nts who do this and incels radicalised on the internet over here.

Could you help with Identifying the prick at Novara who said the attacks were cause for celebration and what they actually said please?
Online Jebediah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:51:01 pm
How's about giving them equal rights, not stealing their land, killing them indiscriminately and not keeping them in a big massive prison.

What do people think parts of society will do if this happens? Like honestly are you all that naive? Imagine if this happened to your town/city?

Oppressed people will always fight back so stop oppressing them seems to be the logical answer.

Just to add that Gaza is so densely populated I'd imagine it would be impossible for hamas to be far from the general population.

Hamas was slaughtering Jews before the siege on Gaza. Palestinians were murdering Jews before there was a single Jewish settlement. Arabs have been killing Jews before there was a Jewish state.

Did you know that Egypt also blockades Gaza? Why aren't Hamas committed to the destruction of Egypt and the murder of all Egyptians?
Offline Sangria

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:51:01 pm
How's about giving them equal rights, not stealing their land, killing them indiscriminately and not keeping them in a big massive prison.

What do people think parts of society will do if this happens? Like honestly are you all that naive? Imagine if this happened to your town/city?

Oppressed people will always fight back so stop oppressing them seems to be the logical answer.

Just to add that Gaza is so densely populated I'd imagine it would be impossible for hamas to be far from the general population.

Apparently the Palestinians in the West Bank would like to integrate with Israel to a greater extent than they currently are. And that'e the area where there are (justified) accusations of stealing Palestinian land. If that's the primary argument for justifying Palestinian violence, why isn't the violence coming from the West Bank?
