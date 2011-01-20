Well come on, suggest an alternative thing for them to get rid of Hamas considering this group want their obliteration and are quite happy about hiding amongst civilian populations while they throw rockets at Israeli cities.



How's about giving them equal rights, not stealing their land, killing them indiscriminately and not keeping them in a big massive prison.What do people think parts of society will do if this happens? Like honestly are you all that naive? Imagine if this happened to your town/city?Oppressed people will always fight back so stop oppressing them seems to be the logical answer.Just to add that Gaza is so densely populated I'd imagine it would be impossible for hamas to be far from the general population.