Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)

johnybarnes

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1040
Today at 06:38:00 pm
I'm sceptical of this 'baby beheading' story but as another poster mentioned, having read a book on the The Rape of Nanking...who knows.

Babies have been used in the past as propaganda https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nayirah_testimony

Edit: Might be true based on this French journalist https://twitter.com/margothaddad/status/1711756690574479651
Last Edit: Today at 06:48:25 pm by johnybarnes
Circa1892

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1041
Today at 06:43:35 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:42:07 pm
They've just found a load of dead babies in a Kfar Aza, some decapitated.

Looking forward to that prat on here explaining how he understands this, or that Novara prick saying how its a cause for celebration
Bobsackamano

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1042
Today at 06:44:01 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:22:55 pm
Yet we still have c*nts claiming this was an act of resistance warfare.

Shame on any c*nt in the safety of the west who's been unable to move themselves to specifically condemn Hamas scum for their shameless barbarity

The radical left are shameless, they will continue to deny what's plain before your eyes if it's inconvenient to their narrative of all the evil in the world is due to the West. If you say you are anti-west and chop off a babies head they will look the other way and deny it's even taken place.

It's always been the same, take their favourite intellectual, Noam Chomsky who denied that the Khmer Rouge carried out massacres. Still he was a venerated figure and thought leader to the radical left.

They are prisoners of their own ideology and almost all morally defunct individuals. That's why, like their brothers in the far right, whenever they get into power, anywhere in the world, they end up killing lots of people.
alonsoisared

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Reply #1043
Today at 06:45:56 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:13 am
could have shortened your reply and saved time by just saying "whatabout"

you said "they have every right to retaliate against hamas", why is it unreasonable to be asked how you think appropriate retaliation should look?
can I just add to this discussion, that this new trend to dismiss any argument you disagree with as "whataboutism" really doesn't help and basically reduces things down to "this is my argument and I don't want to hear anything that might contradict it in any way".

In this case Wool is adding context, which is pretty vital when discussing something as multi layered as the Israel/Palestine conflict. You can't really just look at any one side of the conflict without considering the other.
