Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:33:25 pm
Dont disagree with any of this but isnt Irans export of extremist Shiite doctrine one if the problems here?


I thought that was covered by item 1??

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 03:00:37 pm »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:23:05 am

Me too.

I find people posting links to vids and watching them, a bit weird.  I guess we're all different, but I'd rather not dabble in such pastimes.


The main reason I choose not to do it, is to protect my mental health.

I can't remember so much graphic detail being shown on general news reports when I was younger, now it seems they seem to seek it out and show it (with a warning mostly) all the time on the likes of the BBC.

Generally why I don't watch many news reports these days and stick to online / written word.

You can quickly desensitise yourself to it to the point it almost becomes voyeuristic to some or it can scar the fuck out of you, either way I don't see it as a good thing.

I don't need to view multiple dead bodies, torture or a rape to understand the gravity of it.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:52:53 pm
Jeremy Corbyn comments:


What is the "occupation" he refers to? Does he sincerely think that if Israel left the West Bank as it previously left Gaza then Hamas would fold their tents and beat their swords into ploughshares? I get the strong impression he does (when he's not dreaming of a single, beautiful, peace-loving state covering the entire territory).

I think we should leave Jeremy Corbyn out of this by the way. He's no longer leading the Labour Party (thank god), or even in it. I give him some credit for not turning up to the shameful anti-Israeli shindig in London last night. But he has nothing to offer anyone in the Middle East apart from inanities, and never did.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:01:59 pm
I can't remember so much graphic detail being shown on general news reports when I was younger, now it seems they seem to seek it out and show it (with a warning mostly) all the time on the likes of the BBC.

Generally why I don't watch many news reports these days and stick to online / written word.

You can quickly desensitise yourself to it to the point it almost becomes voyeuristic to some or it can scar the fuck out of you, either way I don't see it as a good thing.

I don't need to view multiple dead bodies, torture or a rape to understand the gravity of it.

I can understand some of you view it as not good for your mental health. But I do believe in the opposite, in this day and age of the 24 hour news cycle, people often pour over the news and not give a second thought about it. Yemen is a very good example of this. Think for many its an issue that is easily brushed under the rug, or even in the opposite use it as rhetoric for political purposes. But when you see the reality of it, you come to realise that the world is a very complicated place, and that we really should be paying more attention to where our tax dollars go or where certain corporate responsibilities lie.

The situation with Ukraine is the same. Think most have forgotten about the conflict already. But there are always constant reminders for me that it is still ever present, and its not just reduced to a debate on whether or not Zelenskyy is begging for more money.

But it isnt for everyone, its true. I would advocate that people do take their own mental health seriously, and that if you have mental issues with this sort of thing to please be careful. Im pretty desensitised to this because iIve been exposed to war journalism at an early age from the Vietnam era, but I dont click on everything either, there are lots of pretty deranged images coming out of Israel at the moment it seems. But it is important that everyone gets access to the full picture if at all possible.

Dont ever reduce all of this to just talking points of history, be active in the way you engage with the world. Its the only way to make this world a better place.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
Israel is no longer occupying Gaza - but they have blockaded it for 17 years. They have created material conditions that nobody should have to live with. With respect citing infant mortality rate when its literally decimal points better than Egypt and saying its not the Warsaw ghetto after seeing the pictures of it today is disingenuous. Can be guaranteed with the bombing of hospitals that the infant mortality rate will not be better now!

Telling people to leave while they have nowhere to go because of your blockade is barbarism.  Netanyahu is telling people to leave Gaza while bombing the exits including the one controlled by Egypt.

A response that is grounded on the belief that Palestinians are human animals (its interesting that western media is excluding that but when reproducing Yoav Gallants words) is gruesome. Israel had no idea about this attack, so why does anybody think they can eliminate Hamas while minimizing human casualties? The rest of the western world recognizes that Israel is hurt, weve given the green light for them to act on the hurt though they have no idea what they are doing, and there is no one who will be able to say enough is enough. Thank god for those 4 EU countries who voted not to cut aid.

There are other guarantors of safety without eliminating Hamas (which is not possible) - stop the settlements in the West Bank, stop the encroachments into Al Asqa, and deal effectively with Gaza. These are all unchanged harder than bombing the shit out of a captive audience.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 03:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:26:17 pm
When the death toll of Palestinian Civilians goes past 900 there wont be any Palestinian flag on Downing Street or Australia

If say in six months time, during a period of relative tranquillity, vigilante Israelis armed to the teeth break through the fence into Gaza and randomly shoot at a mosque with hundreds of worshippers in, murdering 600 or so, and then rape as many women as they can, behead any captured soldiers they find, slit the throats of many more, film and then upload the whole thing onto Facebook so that relatives can see their loved ones dying in unimaginable agony, and then carry off hundreds of children, women, OAPs into captivity back in Israel. And if, when they return with their human booty to Israel, they are feted by crowds of supporters and their government turns them into heroes, then that will be the end of western support for Israel. I guarantee it.

What we saw was pure barbarity. The only thing stopping Hamas killing and raping more people was lack of time and opportunity, plus probably their own exhaustion. It's no wonder the civilised world wanted to show some solidarity with the state of Israel after that.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:54 pm
If say in six months time, during a period of relative tranquillity, vigilante Israelis armed to the teeth break through the fence into Gaza and randomly shoot at a mosque with hundreds of worshippers in, murdering 600 or so, and then rape as many women as they can, behead any captured soldiers they find, slit the throats of many more, film and then upload the whole thing onto Facebook so that relatives can see their loved ones dying in unimaginable agony, and then carry off hundreds of children, women, OAPs into captivity back in Israel. And if, when they return with their human booty to Israel, they are feted by crowds of supporters and their government turns them into heroes, then that will be the end of western support for Israel. I guarantee it.

What we saw was pure barbarity. The only thing stopping Hamas killing and raping more people was lack of time and opportunity, plus probably their own exhaustion. It's no wonder the civilised world wanted to show some solidarity with the state of Israel after that.

Firing missiles into crowded residential areas killing scores of men, women and children is also barbarity. This isn't some sort of contest to see who's worse. Both sides are cruel beyond belief. Hamas and the IDF leadership both should be up in the Hague facing a war crimes tribunal.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
They've just found a load of dead babies in a Kfar Aza, some decapitated.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 03:30:34 pm
Israel is no longer occupying Gaza - but they have blockaded it for 17 years. They have created material conditions that nobody should have to live with. With respect citing infant mortality rate when its literally decimal points better than Egypt and saying its not the Warsaw ghetto after seeing the pictures of it today is disingenuous. Can be guaranteed with the bombing of hospitals that the infant mortality rate will not be better now!

Telling people to leave while they have nowhere to go because of your blockade is barbarism.  Netanyahu is telling people to leave Gaza while bombing the exits including the one controlled by Egypt.

A response that is grounded on the belief that Palestinians are human animals (its interesting that western media is excluding that but when reproducing Yoav Gallants words) is gruesome. Israel had no idea about this attack, so why does anybody think they can eliminate Hamas while minimizing human casualties? The rest of the western world recognizes that Israel is hurt, weve given the green light for them to act on the hurt though they have no idea what they are doing, and there is no one who will be able to say enough is enough. Thank god for those 4 EU countries who voted not to cut aid.

There are other guarantors of safety without eliminating Hamas (which is not possible) - stop the settlements in the West Bank, stop the encroachments into Al Asqa, and deal effectively with Gaza. These are all unchanged harder than bombing the shit out of a captive audience.

I think it is quite the opposite actually. I am very frustrated all the time with this. There seems to be a million Free Palestine movements out there, even now there are a lot of voices like yours that continually are speaking out against the Israelis. But until a few days ago Hamas by and large were still considered to be a legitimate entity. What none of you have given a solution to is who the Israelis should be negotiating with, Hamas cannot and should not be given that legitimacy. Who are these guarators of safety for example?

It was the same when we were talking about the Ukrainian invasion. It is the same now. There is clearly a large divide here in terms of moral compasses, this false equivalency has to stop. The very simple fact is this, if Hamas were given heavy weaponry, there would be no more Jews in Palestine. That is a fact which is enshrined in their own raison detre.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:06:48 pm
There were extreme views on both sides in NI conflict. In the end it took some old heads who got sick of getting nowhere for their people through violence that led to a better solution.

It would be great if God suddenly turned up and said 'hey fckers, you're all sons of Abraham, get your shit together or I'm going shut you all down".


But, of course, 'God' has nothing to do with this, only in respect of those people who profess to speak on behalf of their own idea of a what a God is and what they stand for. 'God' appears to be on everyone's side and therefore no-ones in reality.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 04:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 03:42:07 pm
They've just found a load of dead babies in a Kfar Aza, some decapitated.
What kind of sick shit beheads babies?

How can they live with themselves after that?

Its vomit inducing
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 04:11:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:04:21 pm
What kind of sick shit beheads babies?

How can they live with themselves after that?

Its vomit inducing

Hamas does.

Also remember from the polling a few pages ago Hamas has very significant support amongst the Palestinian people, that in many Western countries there have been celebrations of these attacks and there are even some on these pages who think Israel is no better than Hamas.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Palestinian health ministry have reported that least 830 Palestinians have been killed and 4,250 wounded so far in reprisal attacks by Israel.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 04:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:47:25 pm
I think that's more of an issue regarding Shiite Hezbollah. But Hamas are Sunni, as are the large majority of Palestinians. I think Iran's hold over Hamas is overstated.

Of course, neither Saudi exporting extremist Sunnism and Iran exporting extremist Shiitism are good for the region.

You learn something new on RAWK every day. I assumed that they were Shia, like Hezbollah.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Israel says they've found 40 BEHEADED babies...I repeat again, babies BEHEADED. If this is true, Hamas have already surpassed the evils of ISIS. It's on par with rape of Nanjing...

Can't express how I feel about them and those who celebrate these ruthless barbaric terrorists ...

https://x.com/Israel/status/1711730914471092404?s=20



and now Israel is directly addressing the head of Snake, Khamenei and IRGC. GOOD !

https://x.com/Israel/status/1711738867173200363?s=20
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:04:21 pm
What kind of sick shit beheads babies?

How can they live with themselves after that?

Its vomit inducing


That's the stuff we cannot grasp, we have been so far removed from killing and death in our culture (even animals being honest)


I am always reminded of Hobsbawms quote about the 20th century


"The new impersonality of warfare, which turned killing and maiming into a remote consequence of pushing a button or pulling a lever. Technology made its victims invisible, as people eviscerated by bayonets, or seen through the sights of firearms could not be Aerial bombers were not people about to be burned but targets. Mild young men, who would have certainly not have wished to plunge a bayonet into the belly of any pregnant village girl, could far more easily drop high explosives on London or Berlin, or nuclear bombs on Nagasaki. The greatest cruelties of our century have been the impersonal cruelties of remote decision, of system and routine, especially when they could be justified as regrettable operational necessities"


And I've not quoted that for balance, it just says a lot about how we regard death and killing in our modern culture. It's all wrong but some are rawer than others (and less understandable to us as well)



As for the above killings, it's pure evil, I cannot get my head around it but then there are many things some 'humans' do that make me regard them as a different species.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 04:25:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:04:21 pm

How can they live with themselves after that?


Was thinking the same. As mentioned above it is pure barbarity and far divided from any action from Israel thus far or 'normal' act of war.

Killing civilians is one thing, but doing it for no explicit reason whatsoever is another, then there is killing babies.

Don't understand anyone having a shred of sympathy for Hamas at this stage, of finding 'reasons' as to why they have done it.

Absolutely fucking horrific and sad for those Palestinians stuck with these psychopaths reigning over them. I suppose best case is for Hamas to be fully removed and a new regime with support in place that can bring better, peaceful times, but at this stage it seems so unbelievably far away.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 04:44:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:15:28 pm
You learn something new on RAWK every day. I assumed that they were Shia, like Hezbollah.

Perhaps Israel needs a bit of lateral thinking. Allow Hezbollah militias through the Lebanese border into Israel. Do the same for the Hamas lunatics from the South. Shepherd both sides to a safe spot in the desert and just let it kick off. At the end of the day clear away the corpses.

The biggest contribution to peace in the Middle East yet.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 04:50:36 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 04:19:31 pm
Israel says they've found 40 BEHEADED babies...I repeat again, babies BEHEADED. If this is true, Hamas have already surpassed the evils of ISIS. It's on par with rape of Nanjing...

Can't express how I feel about them and those who celebrate these ruthless barbaric terrorists ...

Can this be true? My heart says it can't be possible.

It is conceivable though. Most kibbutzes operate communal creches, or they used to certainly. Babies sleep in common dormitories, away from their parents, under the supervision of a a couple of adults. It was all part of the socialist nature of the kibbutzes. If Hamas soldiers broke into one of these then they'd have scores of young children at their mercy.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 04:19:31 pm
Israel says they've found 40 BEHEADED babies...I repeat again, babies BEHEADED. If this is true, Hamas have already surpassed the evils of ISIS. It's on par with rape of Nanjing...

Can't express how I feel about them and those who celebrate these ruthless barbaric terrorists ...

https://x.com/Israel/status/1711730914471092404?s=20



and now Israel is directly addressing the head of Snake, Khamenei and IRGC. GOOD !

https://x.com/Israel/status/1711738867173200363?s=20


if this is true then clearly hamas wanted to draw the most ferocious response out of Israel possible bar nuclear imo

which suggests to me they want to embroil the whole region in war as a means to their ends

hard to see it any other way from my less than stellar 'informed' view lookin in, I'm sure there will be 'one madman' arguments if true, but yeah, not buying that line

and as for those celebrating hamas in various countries, i always find it so very odd when poeple do shit like that in support of regimes that wouldn't allow them to do the very thing they're engaged in

and finally, when mia khalifa wades in with her sagacious take it's time to get off the internet for a while (another oddity, porn chicks wanted to get away from their porn past but keep their porn name...)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:54 pm
If say in six months time, during a period of relative tranquillity, vigilante Israelis armed to the teeth break through the fence into Gaza and randomly shoot at a mosque with hundreds of worshippers in, murdering 600 or so, and then rape as many women as they can, behead any captured soldiers they find, slit the throats of many more, film and then upload the whole thing onto Facebook so that relatives can see their loved ones dying in unimaginable agony, and then carry off hundreds of children, women, OAPs into captivity back in Israel. And if, when they return with their human booty to Israel, they are feted by crowds of supporters and their government turns them into heroes, then that will be the end of western support for Israel. I guarantee it.

What we saw was pure barbarity. The only thing stopping Hamas killing and raping more people was lack of time and opportunity, plus probably their own exhaustion. It's no wonder the civilised world wanted to show some solidarity with the state of Israel after that.
So I guess you agree there wont be a Palestinian flag on Downing street.
If the west can continue to back Israel after the Nakba of 1948 then it probably always will.




Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:44:00 pm
Perhaps Israel needs a bit of lateral thinking. Allow Hezbollah militias through the Lebanese border into Israel. Do the same for the Hamas lunatics from the South. Shepherd both sides to a safe spot in the desert and just let it kick off. At the end of the day clear away the corpses.

The biggest contribution to peace in the Middle East yet.

Silly post.
What would you do if they decided they hate Israelis more than each other
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 05:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:47:25 pm
I think that's more of an issue regarding Shiite Hezbollah. But Hamas are Sunni, as are the large majority of Palestinians. I think Iran's hold over Hamas is overstated.

Of course, neither Saudi exporting extremist Sunnism and Iran exporting extremist Shiitism are good for the region.

The Shia or Sunni stuff are exaggerated otherwise why Hamas are hated by Sunni countries and close to Iran. Both groups are just tools controlled by criminals and both should have been eliminated long time ago but the powerfull countries for some reason keep standing against it.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:55:22 pm
So I guess you agree there wont be a Palestinian flag on Downing street.
If the west can continue to back Israel after the Nakba of 1948 then it probably always will.

Both sides wanted us out in 1948 so they could settle affairs directly. We got out. The Jews won the subsequent struggle.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 05:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:53:27 pm

if this is true then clearly hamas wanted to draw the most ferocious response out of Israel possible bar nuclear imo

which suggests to me they want to embroil the whole region in war as a means to their ends

hard to see it any other way from my less than stellar 'informed' view lookin in, I'm sure there will be 'one madman' arguments if true, but yeah, not buying that line

and as for those celebrating hamas in various countries, i always find it so very odd when poeple do shit like that in support of regimes that wouldn't allow them to do the very thing they're engaged in

and finally, when mia khalifa wades in with her sagacious take it's time to get off the internet for a while (another oddity, porn chicks wanted to get away from their porn past but keep their porn name...)

I used to read another forum for cricket, and Pakistani posters living in Pakistan were contemptuous of British Pakistanis who celebrated the Taliban's victory over the west. The latter were also more certain about Islam's place in modern society (posters from Karachi tended to be more liberal than those from the UK), whilst being vociferous whenever anything in the west was deemed to infringe on their dignity.
