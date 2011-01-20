I can't remember so much graphic detail being shown on general news reports when I was younger, now it seems they seem to seek it out and show it (with a warning mostly) all the time on the likes of the BBC.



Generally why I don't watch many news reports these days and stick to online / written word.



You can quickly desensitise yourself to it to the point it almost becomes voyeuristic to some or it can scar the fuck out of you, either way I don't see it as a good thing.



I don't need to view multiple dead bodies, torture or a rape to understand the gravity of it.



I can understand some of you view it as not good for your mental health. But I do believe in the opposite, in this day and age of the 24 hour news cycle, people often pour over the news and not give a second thought about it. Yemen is a very good example of this. Think for many its an issue that is easily brushed under the rug, or even in the opposite use it as rhetoric for political purposes. But when you see the reality of it, you come to realise that the world is a very complicated place, and that we really should be paying more attention to where our tax dollars go or where certain corporate responsibilities lie.The situation with Ukraine is the same. Think most have forgotten about the conflict already. But there are always constant reminders for me that it is still ever present, and its not just reduced to a debate on whether or not Zelenskyy is begging for more money.But it isnt for everyone, its true. I would advocate that people do take their own mental health seriously, and that if you have mental issues with this sort of thing to please be careful. Im pretty desensitised to this because iIve been exposed to war journalism at an early age from the Vietnam era, but I dont click on everything either, there are lots of pretty deranged images coming out of Israel at the moment it seems. But it is important that everyone gets access to the full picture if at all possible.Dont ever reduce all of this to just talking points of history, be active in the way you engage with the world. Its the only way to make this world a better place.