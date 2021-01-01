« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 35593 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Dont disagree with any of this but isnt Irans export of extremist Shiite doctrine one if the problems here?


I thought that was covered by item 1??

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Me too.

I find people posting links to vids and watching them, a bit weird.  I guess we're all different, but I'd rather not dabble in such pastimes.


The main reason I choose not to do it, is to protect my mental health.

I can't remember so much graphic detail being shown on general news reports when I was younger, now it seems they seem to seek it out and show it (with a warning mostly) all the time on the likes of the BBC.

Generally why I don't watch many news reports these days and stick to online / written word.

You can quickly desensitise yourself to it to the point it almost becomes voyeuristic to some or it can scar the fuck out of you, either way I don't see it as a good thing.

I don't need to view multiple dead bodies, torture or a rape to understand the gravity of it.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Jeremy Corbyn comments:


What is the "occupation" he refers to? Does he sincerely think that if Israel left the West Bank as it previously left Gaza then Hamas would fold their tents and beat their swords into ploughshares? I get the strong impression he does (when he's not dreaming of a single, beautiful, peace-loving state covering the entire territory).

I think we should leave Jeremy Corbyn out of this by the way. He's no longer leading the Labour Party (thank god), or even in it. I give him some credit for not turning up to the shameful anti-Israeli shindig in London last night. But he has nothing to offer anyone in the Middle East apart from inanities, and never did.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
I can't remember so much graphic detail being shown on general news reports when I was younger, now it seems they seem to seek it out and show it (with a warning mostly) all the time on the likes of the BBC.

Generally why I don't watch many news reports these days and stick to online / written word.

You can quickly desensitise yourself to it to the point it almost becomes voyeuristic to some or it can scar the fuck out of you, either way I don't see it as a good thing.

I don't need to view multiple dead bodies, torture or a rape to understand the gravity of it.

I can understand some of you view it as not good for your mental health. But I do believe in the opposite, in this day and age of the 24 hour news cycle, people often pour over the news and not give a second thought about it. Yemen is a very good example of this. Think for many its an issue that is easily brushed under the rug, or even in the opposite use it as rhetoric for political purposes. But when you see the reality of it, you come to realise that the world is a very complicated place, and that we really should be paying more attention to where our tax dollars go or where certain corporate responsibilities lie.

The situation with Ukraine is the same. Think most have forgotten about the conflict already. But there are always constant reminders for me that it is still ever present, and its not just reduced to a debate on whether or not Zelenskyy is begging for more money.

But it isnt for everyone, its true. I would advocate that people do take their own mental health seriously, and that if you have mental issues with this sort of thing to please be careful. Im pretty desensitised to this because iIve been exposed to war journalism at an early age from the Vietnam era, but I dont click on everything either, there are lots of pretty deranged images coming out of Israel at the moment it seems. But it is important that everyone gets access to the full picture if at all possible.

Dont ever reduce all of this to just talking points of history, be active in the way you engage with the world. Its the only way to make this world a better place.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Israel is no longer occupying Gaza - but they have blockaded it for 17 years. They have created material conditions that nobody should have to live with. With respect citing infant mortality rate when its literally decimal points better than Egypt and saying its not the Warsaw ghetto after seeing the pictures of it today is disingenuous. Can be guaranteed with the bombing of hospitals that the infant mortality rate will not be better now!

Telling people to leave while they have nowhere to go because of your blockade is barbarism.  Netanyahu is telling people to leave Gaza while bombing the exits including the one controlled by Egypt.

A response that is grounded on the belief that Palestinians are human animals (its interesting that western media is excluding that but when reproducing Yoav Gallants words) is gruesome. Israel had no idea about this attack, so why does anybody think they can eliminate Hamas while minimizing human casualties? The rest of the western world recognizes that Israel is hurt, weve given the green light for them to act on the hurt though they have no idea what they are doing, and there is no one who will be able to say enough is enough. Thank god for those 4 EU countries who voted not to cut aid.

There are other guarantors of safety without eliminating Hamas (which is not possible) - stop the settlements in the West Bank, stop the encroachments into Al Asqa, and deal effectively with Gaza. These are all unchanged harder than bombing the shit out of a captive audience.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
When the death toll of Palestinian Civilians goes past 900 there wont be any Palestinian flag on Downing Street or Australia

If say in six months time, during a period of relative tranquillity, vigilante Israelis armed to the teeth break through the fence into Gaza and randomly shoot at a mosque with hundreds of worshippers in, murdering 600 or so, and then rape as many women as they can, behead any captured soldiers they find, slit the throats of many more, film and then upload the whole thing onto Facebook so that relatives can see their loved ones dying in unimaginable agony, and then carry off hundreds of children, women, OAPs into captivity back in Israel. And if, when they return with their human booty to Israel, they are feted by crowds of supporters and their government turns them into heroes, then that will be the end of western support for Israel. I guarantee it.

What we saw was pure barbarity. The only thing stopping Hamas killing and raping more people was lack of time and opportunity, plus probably their own exhaustion. It's no wonder the civilised world wanted to show some solidarity with the state of Israel after that.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
If say in six months time, during a period of relative tranquillity, vigilante Israelis armed to the teeth break through the fence into Gaza and randomly shoot at a mosque with hundreds of worshippers in, murdering 600 or so, and then rape as many women as they can, behead any captured soldiers they find, slit the throats of many more, film and then upload the whole thing onto Facebook so that relatives can see their loved ones dying in unimaginable agony, and then carry off hundreds of children, women, OAPs into captivity back in Israel. And if, when they return with their human booty to Israel, they are feted by crowds of supporters and their government turns them into heroes, then that will be the end of western support for Israel. I guarantee it.

What we saw was pure barbarity. The only thing stopping Hamas killing and raping more people was lack of time and opportunity, plus probably their own exhaustion. It's no wonder the civilised world wanted to show some solidarity with the state of Israel after that.

Firing missiles into crowded residential areas killing scores of men, women and children is also barbarity. This isn't some sort of contest to see who's worse. Both sides are cruel beyond belief. Hamas and the IDF leadership both should be up in the Hague facing a war crimes tribunal.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
They've just found a load of dead babies in a Kfar Aza, some decapitated.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
Israel is no longer occupying Gaza - but they have blockaded it for 17 years. They have created material conditions that nobody should have to live with. With respect citing infant mortality rate when its literally decimal points better than Egypt and saying its not the Warsaw ghetto after seeing the pictures of it today is disingenuous. Can be guaranteed with the bombing of hospitals that the infant mortality rate will not be better now!

Telling people to leave while they have nowhere to go because of your blockade is barbarism.  Netanyahu is telling people to leave Gaza while bombing the exits including the one controlled by Egypt.

A response that is grounded on the belief that Palestinians are human animals (its interesting that western media is excluding that but when reproducing Yoav Gallants words) is gruesome. Israel had no idea about this attack, so why does anybody think they can eliminate Hamas while minimizing human casualties? The rest of the western world recognizes that Israel is hurt, weve given the green light for them to act on the hurt though they have no idea what they are doing, and there is no one who will be able to say enough is enough. Thank god for those 4 EU countries who voted not to cut aid.

There are other guarantors of safety without eliminating Hamas (which is not possible) - stop the settlements in the West Bank, stop the encroachments into Al Asqa, and deal effectively with Gaza. These are all unchanged harder than bombing the shit out of a captive audience.

I think it is quite the opposite actually. I am very frustrated all the time with this. There seems to be a million Free Palestine movements out there, even now there are a lot of voices like yours that continually are speaking out against the Israelis. But until a few days ago Hamas by and large were still considered to be a legitimate entity. What none of you have given a solution to is who the Israelis should be negotiating with, Hamas cannot and should not be given that legitimacy. Who are these guarators of safety for example?

It was the same when we were talking about the Ukrainian invasion. It is the same now. There is clearly a large divide here in terms of moral compasses, this false equivalency has to stop. The very simple fact is this, if Hamas were given heavy weaponry, there would be no more Jews in Palestine. That is a fact which is enshrined in their own raison detre.

