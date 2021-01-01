« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)  (Read 34844 times)

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #960 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:54:36 am
But there are possibly other root causes which are less easy to talk about. These are to do with internal movements and currents in the Arab and Muslim worlds and the general struggle that Islam has with modernity and co-existence. Will Israel, for instance, have to wait for Islam to reform itself and become more tolerant of dissent and of other cultures? That might be a long wait!

This is not to say nothing can be done. Israel ought to return to its 1967 borders and close as many Jewish settlements in the West Bank as possible. A sovereign Palestinian state should be recognised. But let's not kid ourselves. Unless there are profound changes in the Islamic world, this will do very little to increase Israel's security or enhance its status among most Arabs.

In the long term Islam's relationship with other cultures can be managed so peaceful coexistence can happen, for me 4 things need to happen:

1. The removal of the Iranian theocracy and a restoration of the country as a culturally Persian nation. I believe the majority of Iranians want this so it's possible. This could have a profound Liberal impact in many of the countries, notably Lebanon.

2. For the West to remove itself (with the exception of Israel's guarantor) completely from having influence in the region. No military bases, no meddling. Use this as a basis for a way to have a respectful but arms length relationship with Muslim nations where Wahhabism exists.

3. Be much more confident in asserting our own liberal values across the West. Islam as it is currently is an extremely conservative religion and it should be regulated in the West so it more closely tied in with Western values. I believe the vast majority of Muslims in the west would welcome this and others would see the benefit long term of such regulation.

4. Settlement of the Israel/Palestine issue around the 1967 borders with the West guaranteeing Israel's security and the acceptance of Israel as a Jewish state.

Basically a detente based around mutual respect and an understanding that in Western nations the overriding tradition is Liberal and secular where in Muslim nations it's conservative and religion has a much bigger part to play in society. Clear boundaries. It's not impossible.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:44:46 am by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #961 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:23:10 am
Because they recognise it's too difficult?

You won't achieve that with missiles.
These Strikes are punitive
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #962 on: Today at 11:34:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:30:28 am
You won't achieve that with missiles.


What should be done to eliminate Hamas do you think? Would you be sympathetic to a ground invasion?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #963 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:34:07 am
What should be done to eliminate Hamas do you think? Would you be sympathetic to a ground invasion?

I think the only way to truly eliminate Hamas is for Israel to actually extend the hand of peace to the Palestinian people and stop building ilegal settlements. 

Civilians Palestinian views are easily swayed by Hamas against Israel when they act as they currently do

Very easy for me to type this on a forum but the reality is that this isn't going to happen, even if it did it would take generations to reduce that anti Israeli hatred that has been created and fueled by Hamas
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #964 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:34:07 am
What should be done to eliminate Hamas do you think? Would you be sympathetic to a ground invasion?

Im not a qualified military strategist, Ground troops were required for regime changer in Iraq as a pomniut of refernce

Sympathetic to a ground invasion?  I think it would be understandable, perhaps empathetic would be a better word. 

Whilst it would be nice do you think getting rid of Hamas, do you think it would change much?

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #965 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:44:18 am
I think the only way to truly eliminate Hamas is for Israel to actually extend the hand of peace to the Palestinian people and stop building ilegal settlements. 

Civilians Palestinian views are easily swayed by Hamas against Israel when they act as they currently do

Very easy for me to type this on a forum but the reality is that this isn't going to happen, even if it did it would take generations to reduce that anti Israeli hatred that has been created and fueled by Hamas

I think that's a fairly good call. Unfortunately, none of the ultras on the Israeli side would ever give that. That means all those in the middle (the masses) on both sides need to rob those on the extremes of their energy by actually giving people peace, hope and a future.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #966 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:51:04 am
I think that's a fairly good call. Unfortunately, none of the ultras on the Israeli side would ever give that. That means all those in the middle (the masses) on both sides need to rob those on the extremes of their energy by actually giving people peace, hope and a future.

It is a lovely idea but as you say there are exteme views on either side that I can't ever see changing, so sad
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,461
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #967 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:44:18 am
I think the only way to truly eliminate Hamas is for Israel to actually extend the hand of peace to the Palestinian people and stop building ilegal settlements. 

Civilians Palestinian views are easily swayed by Hamas against Israel when they act as they currently do

Very easy for me to type this on a forum but the reality is that this isn't going to happen, even if it did it would take generations to reduce that anti Israeli hatred that has been created and fueled by Hamas

What we need most of all is a revolution in Iran, the current regime driven out permanently. The regime is the one that is currently driving the ill feeling and whipping up the general anti Israel sentiment amongst the groups
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #968 on: Today at 11:57:45 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:22:52 am
I've absolutely no problem with any government putting up a flag in support of a nation who's just suffered at the hands of a terrorist attack as long as there is a equality about it but we all know there won't be any Palestinian flags emblazoned onto EU or UK parliaments over the next few weeks when they are suffering those same terrorist atrocities at Israels hands.

They are not suffering the same terrorist atrocities. You are wrong. No matter how many times you repeat it, you will still be wrong.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #969 on: Today at 12:01:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:42 am
What we need most of all is a revolution in Iran, the current regime driven out permanently. The regime is the one that is currently driving the ill feeling and whipping up the general anti Israel sentiment amongst the groups

Completely agree that needs to change as well but it can't be either or - they are sturring up anti-israeli sentiment and the current right wing israeli govenment is stirring up hatred against the muslim population.  Would be lovely if it happens but unfortunately it is a pipe dream that everyone sat round a table and agreed real change
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #970 on: Today at 12:06:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:42 am
What we need most of all is a revolution in Iran, the current regime driven out permanently. The regime is the one that is currently driving the ill feeling and whipping up the general anti Israel sentiment amongst the groups

Regimen change in Iran (again) is desirable, but what replaces it.

Perhaps I have misunderstood your point, but the Palestinians dont need the Iranians to drive anti Israeli. feeling, Israel can manage that all by itself
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #971 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:53:24 am
It is a lovely idea but as you say there are exteme views on either side that I can't ever see changing, so sad

There were extreme views on both sides in NI conflict. In the end it took some old heads who got sick of getting nowhere for their people through violence that led to a better solution.

It would be great if God suddenly turned up and said 'hey fckers, you're all sons of Abraham, get your shit together or I'm going shut you all down".

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,562
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #972 on: Today at 12:09:07 pm »
There needs a thrid party, peace broker.  Not sure who has the credibility and goodwill, for that though.

There's never going to be a solution with the current leadship though.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,461
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #973 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:01:55 pm
Completely agree that needs to change as well but it can't be either or - they are sturring up anti-israeli sentiment and the current right wing israeli govenment is stirring up hatred against the muslim population.  Would be lovely if it happens but unfortunately it is a pipe dream that everyone sat round a table and agreed real change

Of course both sides will need to make sacrifices and that will not happen under the current people on both sides. But I think Bob is right that looking at fundamentalism is necessary as well. This is the biggest problem I have it's all heaped onto one country having to make all the changes, which isn't right. It needs to come from both. If that means allowing women and girls to get  proper education then why not? More freedom of movement for them, all the better. All societies need to have an honest look at themselves for life to be more meaningful for everyone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #974 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:44:18 am
I think the only way to truly eliminate Hamas is for Israel to actually extend the hand of peace to the Palestinian people and stop building ilegal settlements. 

Civilians Palestinian views are easily swayed by Hamas against Israel when they act as they currently do

Very easy for me to type this on a forum but the reality is that this isn't going to happen, even if it did it would take generations to reduce that anti Israeli hatred that has been created and fueled by Hamas

I think they should do this anyway, as a matter of justice. But there ought to be no illusions. Hamas is ultimately a product of epic changes in the Islamic world that followed from the Iranian revolution. I doubt there's very much at all that Israel - bully Israel or peace-loving Israel - can do to affect its fortunes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,150
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #975 on: Today at 12:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:09:07 pm
There needs a thrid party, peace broker.  Not sure who has the credibility and goodwill, for that though.


Yes, I think so.

Needs to be an external Arab/Muslim force going into Gaza (some combination of Egypt, Turkey, Qatar?), take over governance and security while working with the international community for reconstruction, economic development and future status. Of course Hamas wouldn't voluntarily give up power, but perhaps after their leadership is hopefully decimated by the Israelis and with united pressure from Arab League etc, something could happen? Probably not of course, but seems like the only possible solution right now.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #976 on: Today at 12:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:22 pm
I think they should do this anyway, as a matter of justice. But there ought to be no illusions. Hamas is ultimately a product of epic changes in the Islamic world that followed from the Iranian revolution. I doubt there's very much at all that Israel - bully Israel or peace-loving Israel - can do to affect its fortunes.

So what is the answer then?  If a peaceful route isn't an option

I don't know either by the way!  Just horrible seeing so much senseless deaths on both sides
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #977 on: Today at 12:19:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:55:42 am
What we need most of all is a revolution in Iran, the current regime driven out permanently. The regime is the one that is currently driving the ill feeling and whipping up the general anti Israel sentiment amongst the groups

Yes Jill. We hope.

But not only must the theocracy fall. It must be replaced by a liberal democratic regime. If Iran/Persia went back to the Shah or became an aggressive nationalist state then nothing much would change.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,461
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #978 on: Today at 12:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:19:10 pm
Yes Jill. We hope.

But not only must the theocracy fall. It must be replaced by a liberal democratic regime. If Iran/Persia went back to the Shah or became an aggressive nationalist state then nothing much would change.

That goes without saying Yorky I think the young will want a freer society and I realize in the remote areas of Iran is where the religion is the strongest. You would think if the movement continues to grow that different people will come out of the woodwork eventually.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:09 pm by jillcwhomever »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,608
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #979 on: Today at 12:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 11:57:45 am
They are not suffering the same terrorist atrocities. You are wrong. No matter how many times you repeat it, you will still be wrong.

I understand youre a proud Israeli, but how can you actually believe this? Every time theres an air raid in Gaza by the IDF air force this strikes terror into the ordinary civilians on the ground. As a democratic state and member of the Geneva convention, Israel have the responsibility to demonstrate a duty of care when targeting Hamas militants. There have been countless examples of indiscriminate targeting of civilian infrastructure over the years, and it doesnt matter how you dress it up, that is an act of terror, with the 2008/9 use of white phosphorus the perfect example:

Israels Unlawful Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,548
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #980 on: Today at 12:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:29:40 am
In the long term Islam's relationship with other cultures can be managed so peaceful coexistence can happen, for me 4 things need to happen:

1. The removal of the Iranian theocracy and a restoration of the country as a culturally Persian nation. I believe the majority of Iranians want this so it's possible. This could have a profound Liberal impact in many of the countries, notably Lebanon.

2. For the West to remove itself (with the exception of Israel's guarantor) completely from having influence in the region. No military bases, no meddling. Use this as a basis for a way to have a respectful but arms length relationship with Muslim nations where Wahhabism exists.

3. Be much more confident in asserting our own liberal values across the West. Islam as it is currently is an extremely conservative religion and it should be regulated in the West so it more closely tied in with Western values. I believe the vast majority of Muslims in the west would welcome this and others would see the benefit long term of such regulation.

4. Settlement of the Israel/Palestine issue around the 1967 borders with the West guaranteeing Israel's security and the acceptance of Israel as a Jewish state.

Basically a detente based around mutual respect and an understanding that in Western nations the overriding tradition is Liberal and secular where in Muslim nations it's conservative and religion has a much bigger part to play in society. Clear boundaries. It's not impossible.


FWIW, I wholeheartedly agree with all of these.

I'd also add a possible #5, although it would be impossible:

Saudi Arabia to cease exporting its more pernicious brand of extreme Salafi Islam, through the building of mosques around the world, and training extremist Salafi imams to place in these mosques and others.

Whilst Saudi is perpetuating their hateful and extremist brand of Islam, Islam cannot evolve and modernise in anything like the way Christianity (for instance) has. And therefore will always be at odds with liberal western values.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #981 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:46:19 am
Im not a qualified military strategist, Ground troops were required for regime changer in Iraq as a pomniut of refernce

Sympathetic to a ground invasion?  I think it would be understandable, perhaps empathetic would be a better word. 

Whilst it would be nice do you think getting rid of Hamas, do you think it would change much?



IMO (and i am not an expert), Israel's aims in the war will need to be as follows:

1) The status quo in Gaza has to change. Successive governments have pursued a policy of containment, investing in defensive measures such as the Iron Dome and the Border fences (most recently the underground border fence to prevent tunnels). We have sacrificed the security of the border communities on the false promise that the rest of the country will be safe. In the last year the govt and intelligence have been convinced that Hamas was content to play nice, and we have eased restrictions on the Strip, allowed millions of dollars to flow into Hamas hands from Qatar, and handed out more and more work permits, all in the hope that it will somehow convince Hamas not to escalate. We now know that they have been biding their time, using all the resources that they have at their disposal to plan and implement this heinous attack.

The veil over Hamas' faces has been lifted and the whole world has been exposed to their evil.

When we wake up from this nightmare, Hamas cannot and will not still be the rulers in Gaza. it is totally inconceivable. What the future will look like for innocent Gazans i do not know. I pray that as many as possible are able to adhere to the warnings by Israel and get to the designated safe zones.

2) Deterrence. Our entire military strategy is based on this simple premise: Don't fuck with us if you want to stay alive. This has clearly been eroded, probably in large part to the
political crisis ongoing in Israel. Hamas sensed our weakness, and attacked. We need to restore our deterrence to prevent Iran from attacking us further. Make no mistake: a full on Hezbollah assault will see many 1000's of dead Israelis. Our response to Hamas will be in part to show Hezbollah that we still have the balls for a fight. I expect Hamas' leaders both at home and abroad will be targeted. All Israelis will cheer when they are dead.

Israel has fought every conflict with Hamas with our hands tied. Israel wants to diminish Palestinian civilian casualties, and Hamas wants to maximise them. This simple fact, easily verifiable and yet denied by so many, is what allows Hamas to continue to function. This is the nature of asymmetrical warfare - of democratic countries fighting against terrorist organisations. I fear for the innocent Gazans in this coming war; the responsibility is solely in the hands of Hamas.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,849
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #982 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:17:48 pm
So what is the answer then?  If a peaceful route isn't an option

I don't know either by the way!  Just horrible seeing so much senseless deaths on both sides

I don't know. But....

...the last time I was in the West Bank was about 9 years ago. The one encouraging thing I heard was in response to me saying something like I've just said now - ie the Israelis must withdraw but lose any illusion about normality prevailing after they've done that. In a sense they'd have to cut themselves off from the new Palestinian state altogether and beef up their own security within the 1967 borders. A middle-class, liberal, Palestinian - an Israeli citizen, but with family links in the West Bank - told me that this was technically impossible. So many trading links had been built up between Israel and the West Bank since 1967, and especially since the Palestinian Authority was established, that the two economies were much more integrated than the militants on either side were willing to acknowledge. Trade, he felt, would do the work of politics. Disentangling those trading routes or agreements would make Brexit look like child's play. That's kind of encouraging I think.

Now that obviously doesn't apply to Gaza and Israel. When Israel withdraw from Gaza it withdrew completely, demolishing all the Jewish settlements and forcibly evacuating all Jewish settlers. And of course the only thing that Hamas wanted to send to Israel were rockets.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #983 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:26:11 pm
That goes without saying Yorkie. I think the young will want a freer society and I realize in the remote areas of Iran is where the religion is the strongest. You would think if the movement continues to grow that different people will come out of the woodwork eventually.

The Iranian people have been fucked twice by regime change.  Unless you are greatly effected by the current bastards then you might not be so quick to look for change
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,461
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #984 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:29:36 pm
The Iranian people have been fucked twice by regime change.  Unless you are greatly effected by the current bastards then you might not be so quick to look for change

As long as those people are continuing to show defiance why would you not hope for them to get a change for the better? It's a wish that is increasing in the younger communities in particular. We have seen numerous dictatorships rise and fall, they have not all ended badly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #985 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:35:22 pm
As long as those people are continuing to show defiance why would you not hope for them to get a change for the better? It's a wish that is increasing in the younger communities in particular. We have seen numerous dictatorships rise and fall, they have not all ended badly.

I personally do hope for change in Iran, I thought that was obvious. Im just not that hopeful it will happen
Logged

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #986 on: Today at 12:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 12:26:52 pm
I understand youre a proud Israeli, but how can you actually believe this? Every time theres an air raid in Gaza by the IDF air force this strikes terror into the ordinary civilians on the ground. As a democratic state and member of the Geneva convention, Israel have the responsibility to demonstrate a duty of care when targeting Hamas militants. There have been countless examples of indiscriminate targeting of civilian infrastructure over the years, and it doesnt matter how you dress it up, that is an act of terror, with the 2008/9 use of white phosphorus the perfect example:

Israels Unlawful Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza


Israel does exercise it's duty of care when targeting Hamas TERRORISTS. The IDF does adhere to the Geneva convention. This is against an enemy that uses its own people as human shields.

I am not an expert on the issue of White Phosphorus. I do know that there are exceptions when it can be used, under international law. I also know that Israel no longer uses it.

Israel's attacks on Gaza are clearly absolutely devastating for the civilian population. Many people on here argue that it strikes Gaza gleefully, in some attempt to kill as many Gazans as possible. It is quite simply not true, and i would wonder how anyone can come to that conclusion.
Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 