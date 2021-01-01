Im not a qualified military strategist, Ground troops were required for regime changer in Iraq as a pomniut of refernce



Sympathetic to a ground invasion? I think it would be understandable, perhaps empathetic would be a better word.



Whilst it would be nice do you think getting rid of Hamas, do you think it would change much?







IMO (and i am not an expert), Israel's aims in the war will need to be as follows:1) The status quo in Gaza has to change. Successive governments have pursued a policy of containment, investing in defensive measures such as the Iron Dome and the Border fences (most recently the underground border fence to prevent tunnels). We have sacrificed the security of the border communities on the false promise that the rest of the country will be safe. In the last year the govt and intelligence have been convinced that Hamas was content to play nice, and we have eased restrictions on the Strip, allowed millions of dollars to flow into Hamas hands from Qatar, and handed out more and more work permits, all in the hope that it will somehow convince Hamas not to escalate. We now know that they have been biding their time, using all the resources that they have at their disposal to plan and implement this heinous attack.The veil over Hamas' faces has been lifted and the whole world has been exposed to their evil.When we wake up from this nightmare, Hamas cannot and will not still be the rulers in Gaza. it is totally inconceivable. What the future will look like for innocent Gazans i do not know. I pray that as many as possible are able to adhere to the warnings by Israel and get to the designated safe zones.2) Deterrence. Our entire military strategy is based on this simple premise: Don't fuck with us if you want to stay alive. This has clearly been eroded, probably in large part to thepolitical crisis ongoing in Israel. Hamas sensed our weakness, and attacked. We need to restore our deterrence to prevent Iran from attacking us further. Make no mistake: a full on Hezbollah assault will see many 1000's of dead Israelis. Our response to Hamas will be in part to show Hezbollah that we still have the balls for a fight. I expect Hamas' leaders both at home and abroad will be targeted. All Israelis will cheer when they are dead.Israel has fought every conflict with Hamas with our hands tied. Israel wants to diminish Palestinian civilian casualties, and Hamas wants to maximise them. This simple fact, easily verifiable and yet denied by so many, is what allows Hamas to continue to function. This is the nature of asymmetrical warfare - of democratic countries fighting against terrorist organisations. I fear for the innocent Gazans in this coming war; the responsibility is solely in the hands of Hamas.