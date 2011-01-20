I asked a simple question and I'm still waiting for an answer. What is appropriate retaliation? A couple more simple questions upthread no one has answered: Does Israel have a right to defend itself? Who will represent the Gaza Palestinians at 'the negotiation table' if not Hamas? Despite the claims Hamas doesn't represent Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, no one's remotely bothered to post any evidence of a lack of support.



You know, it would have been nice if more people had been able to simply show sympathy for the kids who were butchered just for going to a music festival, or the children being snatched away from their parents as they were being murdered. It would have been nice if the usual suspects were capable of feeling actual compassion, instead of trotting out a perfunctory 'of course it's awful' before saying the real victims were on the other side and basically, they shouldn't have been there in the first place anyway so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.



A bit like the people who constantly say it isn't antisemitic to criticise Israel, then claim Israel is using the Holocaust to control world discourse so they can bamboozle the world into letting them steal and murder at will. Oh, and they probably let this happen on purpose, right North Bank? The avalanche of antisemitic abuse heaped on the celebrities who showed support was just a coincidence, nothing to see here. The crowds chanting "Fuck the Jews' in Sydney are all displaced Palestinians who meant to say 'Israel', and not regular antisemites cheering the murder of Jews.



I can condemn cutting off food and water to Gaza, I can condemn the use of white phosphorous if it's taking place, and I can do that without making excuses. It's beyond the pale. I virulently disagree with the majority of Israeli policy over the last 20 years. If it was up to me, I'd send the UN Peacekeepers in. But don't tell me that raping and murdering civilians and uploading it to social media is an act of resistance against oppression and pretend you'd have that opinion if it was literally any other country on earth.



Anyway, I'm out of here for a while.