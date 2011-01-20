I've resisted commenting on the thread until now because it's a complex problem and I'm not going to pretend to understand it all, but I think it's worth talking about this recent trend towards atrocity voyeurism, for want of a better term.
You say "we all have" exposed ourselves to this stuff, but I've made a concerted effort not to. In the last few days I've witnessed a friend unravelling emotionally as he's become involuntarily addicted to videos of Hamas murdering and desecrating civilians. Prior to this disaster, we've had years of people forensically analysing police killings, the Rittenhouse shootings, people getting blown up in Ukraine and other horrific images.
I strongly urge everyone to take a step back from this. I get that cool detachment can be dehumanising, but relentless trauma is hazardous to your mental health, and white hot anger doesn't lead to wise decision making. Think about who is putting the content out there and why you are being pushed towards it.
Take care of yourselves, everyone.
Same I don't comment or engage with this stuff at all anymore. But this is a stand out post for me.
As someone who has worked in this area supporting newsrooms, this post is 100% bang on. You shouldn't be sharing and overly exposing yourself to these things for quite a few reasons.
It's bad for you and it's bad for your brain - I've seen colleagues who needed trauma counselling, and in 2 particular cases much much worse, from trying to verify and make sense of these types of videos.
And also unless these videos are verified and validated by professionals you could be spreading or consuming misinformation and disinformation. It's impossible to trust internet sources until they have been vetted - videos could be from any where or any time, maybe not even from this exact conflict. You would be shocked by what we found covering Syria, stuff being shared that wasn't even from the same decade or region.
Also think about the families and loved ones and friends of everyone in the video and how you would feel if this stuff was going around and around the internet. Then about the Geneva Convention and the human rights of all involved. Whether you think the people in the video have rights or not, they DO. Especially the hostages and the dead.
Also, in general just take it easy on each other.
There's no humanitarian or political justification for what these 2 sets of humans are doing to each other at the mo. Be it in desperation, or the right to defend yourself. It's real people dying, it's real lives being destroyed.
Thoughts with all the kids and non combatants on both sides.