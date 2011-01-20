« previous next »
I got a text through the  night from a Scottish mate. Hamas have murdered Thai agricultural workers including the friend of the uncle of one of our ex co workers.

ขอให้ไปสู่สุขคต

I appreciate this will be yesterdays news, but I only just found out.

Scumbags

How to win friends and influence people  :'(








Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:20:29 am
No, Im judging and accusing you based on the fact that you took umbrage with my post stating that Israels response will be an indiscriminate murder of Palestinians. History has shown us this time after time. They will go fully scorched earth. There will always sadly be civilian casualties because we know Hamas operate by mixing in amongst the civilians but its also pretty obvious this wasnt what I was referring to in my post. I was talking about literal war crimes such as the use of white phosphorus bombs or food/water blockades which I dont realise the condemnation of would apparently be a contentious point and yet here we are.

In case its not obvious and Ill give people the benefit of the doubt here but when you reply to a post saying War Crimes Are Bad with well, whats the appropriate level of response youre either intentionally or unintentionally defending those actions.
you seem to have me mixed up with someone else. i didn't 'take umbridge' with those things as you claim, didn't say anything about white phosphorus was contentious. it's like you're shadow boxing against things you've seen elsewhere and putting it all on me.

all i did was point out you didn't answer a follow up question from Sheer to something you had said, and so asked it again. You had posted 'well whatabout x or y' with 12 lots of questions for me and Sheer and anyone else instead of engaging with the question. i can't say i bothered reading all of what you were writing when it was apparent you weren't engaging with the question and going off on tangents with a bit of a word soup - avoiding considering or clarifying the point you were asked. And you've now said that being asked a question about that is me 'defending' things I'd never been in discussion about.

You still haven't answered the question, by the way
Thoughts on this horrific situation are that both ruling bodies share a commonality. They both hate each other. Hamas are disgusting terrorists who have plumbed new depths. The Israeli leadership has inflicted misery on ordinary Palestinians for years. There no justification for anything that is happening, but that will not stop the hatred and murder from both sides. Theres little hope here now. Its as shocking and depressing as any war can get. But unlike the war in Ukraine, I couldnt begin to take sides. This is not good v evil (which is how the Ukraine war feels). Its evil vs evil. With innocent civilians once again the main casualties.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:04:12 am
I've resisted commenting on the thread until now because it's a complex problem and I'm not going to pretend to understand it all, but I think it's worth talking about this recent trend towards atrocity voyeurism, for want of a better term.

You say "we all have" exposed ourselves to this stuff, but I've made a concerted effort not to. In the last few days I've witnessed a friend unravelling emotionally as he's become involuntarily addicted to videos of Hamas murdering and desecrating civilians. Prior to this disaster, we've had years of people forensically analysing police killings, the Rittenhouse shootings, people getting blown up in Ukraine and other horrific images.

I strongly urge everyone to take a step back from this. I get that cool detachment can be dehumanising, but relentless trauma is hazardous to your mental health, and white hot anger doesn't lead to wise decision making. Think about who is putting the content out there and why you are being pushed towards it.

Take care of yourselves, everyone.

An excellent and very timely post, many of you need to stop exposing yourself to this stuff, it's doing you no good at all.

There is a very good reason mainstream news doesn't show most of this and it's nothing to do with controlling the narrative or telling lies. They know what it can do to the average human brain.

https://time.com/3705884/why-violent-news-images-matter/

A recent, first-ever study concentrates on 116 journalists working in three international newsrooms who are repeatedly exposed to images of graphic violence via social media, much of it deemed too shocking to be shown to audiences. The study, led by Anthony Feinstein, MD, of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, concludes, as summarized by the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, that frequent, repetitive viewing of violent news-related video and other media raises news professionals vulnerability to a range of psychological injury, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:16:38 am
They have actual elections and overwhelmingly elect officials whose mandates are to continue building settlements and oppress the Palestinian people. Its laughable how we hear about Israel being the only democracy in the region and yet when it comes time to hold people accountable for the Govt and policies theyre enabling this is no longer applicable. At what point in the last 20 years have Israel shown any actual commitment to a two state solution? Instead like with a lot of countries they continue to veer overwhelmingly to right wing policies sadly.

Your post also seems to ignore that in this conflict one side is overwhelmingly the aggressor and ignores the actual power balance at play. Everything youve said to criticise Hamas (and rightfully so) more than applies to the Israeli Govt/IDF but all I see is a low-key defence of their actions. Theyll massacre many more Palestinians, will commit many more war crimes (I see theyve already began using their favourite white phosphorous bombs to indiscriminately murder civilians). Food and water blockades soon which again will only punish innocent people. Ultimately nothing will change when their oppression is seen as them defending themselves. They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows thats not what will actually happen.

And there's evidence on the ground that, while Israel isn't the west's idea of the ideal liberal democracy, it is still far better than anything else in the region (name a Muslim country that's more liberal democratic than Israel). And while Israel is still a de facto apartheid state, it is co-existing with another Palestinian state. One whose average income is twice that of Palestinians in Gaza. And that state recognises that, given free movement, Palestinians would move to work in Israel, given the better working conditions and pay (and we're talking about a Palestinian state whose average personal income is twice that of Gazans).

I sometimes think western critics of Israel should get some Muslim opinions of Israel, rather than their own interpolations. Both the relatively positive ones above, and the negative ones I've mentioned elsewhere. I get the impression that they get very little exposure to Muslim opinions, and then only those self-selected to reinforce their own opinion.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:52:57 am
Thoughts on this horrific situation are that both ruling bodies share a commonality. They both hate each other. Hamas are disgusting terrorists who have plumbed new depths. The Israeli leadership has inflicted misery on ordinary Palestinians for years. There no justification for anything that is happening, but that will not stop the hatred and murder from both sides. Theres little hope here now. Its as shocking and depressing as any war can get. But unlike the war in Ukraine, I couldnt begin to take sides. This is not good v evil (which is how the Ukraine war feels). Its evil vs evil. With innocent civilians once again the main casualties.

If you want a starting point, get Muslim opinions of Israel.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:04:12 am
I've resisted commenting on the thread until now because it's a complex problem and I'm not going to pretend to understand it all, but I think it's worth talking about this recent trend towards atrocity voyeurism, for want of a better term.

You say "we all have" exposed ourselves to this stuff, but I've made a concerted effort not to. In the last few days I've witnessed a friend unravelling emotionally as he's become involuntarily addicted to videos of Hamas murdering and desecrating civilians. Prior to this disaster, we've had years of people forensically analysing police killings, the Rittenhouse shootings, people getting blown up in Ukraine and other horrific images.

I strongly urge everyone to take a step back from this. I get that cool detachment can be dehumanising, but relentless trauma is hazardous to your mental health, and white hot anger doesn't lead to wise decision making. Think about who is putting the content out there and why you are being pushed towards it.

Take care of yourselves, everyone.

Excellent post. Idiots are now beginning to share videos on whatsapp and you ask the question, why? What do you gain from sharing a truly fooked up image or video.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:24:27 am
An excellent and very timely post, many of you need to stop exposing yourself to this stuff, it's doing you no good at all.

There is a very good reason mainstream news doesn't show most of this and it's nothing to do with controlling the narrative or telling lies. They know what it can do to the average human brain.

https://time.com/3705884/why-violent-news-images-matter/

A recent, first-ever study concentrates on 116 journalists working in three international newsrooms who are repeatedly exposed to images of graphic violence via social media, much of it deemed too shocking to be shown to audiences. The study, led by Anthony Feinstein, MD, of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, concludes, as summarized by the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma, that frequent, repetitive viewing of violent news-related video and other media raises news professionals vulnerability to a range of psychological injury, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Good advice. I personally try to avoid anything graphic, always have, always will. Its partly for the reasons above but mainly as a feeling of respect for the deceased. Its just not something I want to see. I was shocked when we lived in Spain. Their threshold of what can be shown is VERY different to ours.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:04:12 am
I've resisted commenting on the thread until now because it's a complex problem and I'm not going to pretend to understand it all, but I think it's worth talking about this recent trend towards atrocity voyeurism, for want of a better term.

You say "we all have" exposed ourselves to this stuff, but I've made a concerted effort not to. In the last few days I've witnessed a friend unravelling emotionally as he's become involuntarily addicted to videos of Hamas murdering and desecrating civilians. Prior to this disaster, we've had years of people forensically analysing police killings, the Rittenhouse shootings, people getting blown up in Ukraine and other horrific images.

I strongly urge everyone to take a step back from this. I get that cool detachment can be dehumanising, but relentless trauma is hazardous to your mental health, and white hot anger doesn't lead to wise decision making. Think about who is putting the content out there and why you are being pushed towards it.



Take care of yourselves, everyone.


Me too.

I find people posting links to vids and watching them, a bit weird.  I guess we're all different, but I'd rather not dabble in such pastimes.


The main reason I choose not to do it, is to protect my mental health.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:04:12 am
I've resisted commenting on the thread until now because it's a complex problem and I'm not going to pretend to understand it all, but I think it's worth talking about this recent trend towards atrocity voyeurism, for want of a better term.

You say "we all have" exposed ourselves to this stuff, but I've made a concerted effort not to. In the last few days I've witnessed a friend unravelling emotionally as he's become involuntarily addicted to videos of Hamas murdering and desecrating civilians. Prior to this disaster, we've had years of people forensically analysing police killings, the Rittenhouse shootings, people getting blown up in Ukraine and other horrific images.

I strongly urge everyone to take a step back from this. I get that cool detachment can be dehumanising, but relentless trauma is hazardous to your mental health, and white hot anger doesn't lead to wise decision making. Think about who is putting the content out there and why you are being pushed towards it.

Take care of yourselves, everyone.

Same I don't comment or engage with this stuff at all anymore. But this is a stand out post for me.

As someone who has worked in this area supporting newsrooms, this post is 100% bang on.  You shouldn't be sharing and overly exposing yourself to these things for quite a few reasons.

It's bad for you and it's bad for your brain - I've seen colleagues who needed trauma counselling, and in 2 particular cases much much worse, from trying to verify and make sense of these types of videos.
 
And also unless these videos are verified and validated by professionals you could be spreading or consuming misinformation and disinformation. It's impossible to trust internet sources until they have been vetted - videos could be from any where or any time, maybe not even from this exact conflict. You would be shocked by what we found covering Syria, stuff being shared that wasn't even from the same decade or region. 

Also think about the families and loved ones and friends of everyone in the video and how you would feel if this stuff was going around and around the internet. Then about the Geneva Convention and the human rights of all involved. Whether you think the people in the video have rights or not, they DO.  Especially the hostages and the dead.
 

Also, in general just take it easy on each other.

There's no humanitarian or political justification for what these 2 sets of humans are doing to each other at the mo. Be it in desperation, or the right to defend yourself.  It's real people dying, it's real lives being destroyed. 

Thoughts with all the kids and non combatants on both sides.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:52 am
Why stupid?

Stupid is the wrong word here but putting the Israel flag up in lights while they have just annouinced that they are cutting off food, water and power to Gaza was never going to go down well with some people - the response by those people chanting outside is also abhorent

You can show compassion and sympathy to the Israeli people who lost loved ones but there will also be innocent people on the other side of the conflict who will be angry with the lighting up of the building. 
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:39:46 am
Stupid is the wrong word here but putting the Israel flag up in lights while they have just annouinced that they are cutting off food, water and power to Gaza was never going to go down well with some people - the response by those people chanting outside is also abhorent

You can show compassion and sympathy to the Israeli people who lost loved ones but there will also be innocent people on the other side of the conflict who will be angry with the lighting up of the building.

The UK government did the same. I dont think displaying the flag of a country like Israel is the way to go.
Im sure sympathy for those effected can be shown in other ways.
^
Great post. One of the good things about RAWK is the different points of view and sources of information.

Except for the Transfer Thread! :o
Thank god for this last page restoring some semblance of reason. Being from outside and taking "sides" in this conflict does no one any good, never has, and never will. What's happening right now is horrific. But really it never stopped being horrific. No one comes out of this conflict smelling of roses. It's hell.

Seeing "Pro-Palestinian" groups in Europe and North America parading in support of these events as Palestinian "self-defence" (as if Hamas ARE the Palestinian people) has been depressing. Likewise seeing the bright comments from the likes of Rishi Sunak has been equally depressing: "There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance. I stand with Israel. We stand with Israel, the United Kingdom stands with Israel against this terrorism today, tomorrow and always. No two sides and no semblence of balance? Nice one Risihi.

So many people are just chomping at the bit to get stuck in whenever this conflict hits another depressing pinnacle. But listing off a load of regurgitated arguments defending your "side" doesn't help anything.
Yeah, just to give my two cents on the posting of graphic stuff, I'd rather it stopped.  I'm fully aware that I don't have to click it and I don't, but it's wholly unnecessary, especially when there's a description of the contents above it, and even that can be too much.
Online RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #935 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
Obviously I am biased but one side here is clearly worse than the other. You won't see Israelis livestreaming a murder of an elderly woman on her Facebook page for her family to see, or Israelis kidnapping and raping, or Israelis chanting "Gas the Palestinians" in various major cities around the world.
Not saying you have to take a side, but making it seem like both sides are the same is disingenuous.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:52:50 am
Compilation video of girl trying to escape music festival. Status unknown.

Spoiler
https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1711315361457426587?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
[close]

She's safe and in the hospital recovering. I saw an interview with her on CNN describing what she went through.
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:59:38 am
Obviously I am biased but one side here is clearly worse than the other. You won't see Israelis livestreaming a murder of an elderly woman on her Facebook page for her family to see, or Israelis kidnapping and raping, or Israelis chanting "Gas the Palestinians" in various major cities around the world.
Not saying you have to take a side, but making it seem like both sides are the same is disingenuous.

True. It's nothing short of horrific, and seeing a lot of often clueless people wade in during these international "Pro-Palestine protests", even with so much horrific footage doing the rounds, has been plain grim.

But if you want to give balance, it would be pretty difficult to livestream a family of 20+ members being blown to bits inside an apartment building (not that the Israeli state would ever want to livestream such a thing). If we were able to see the reality of that, perhaps that would reign in support for the inevitable reaction.

I appreciate you are in Israel and you have a dog in this fight. But if the international community and us located internationally are really interested in conflict resolution, a race to the bottom is not the way to go about it. Peace was not won in Northern Ireland debating the merits of Republcian terrorism versus Loyalist terrorism versus State brutality.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:02 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:59:38 am
Obviously I am biased but one side here is clearly worse than the other. You won't see Israelis livestreaming a murder of an elderly woman on her Facebook page for her family to see, or Israelis kidnapping and raping, or Israelis chanting "Gas the Palestinians" in various major cities around the world.
Not saying you have to take a side, but making it seem like both sides are the same is disingenuous.

I don't believe anyone is saying both sides are the same - the acts of terrorism commited by Hamas are horrendous and everyone here is rightly condemming them.

I think what people are saying is that there are innocent people on both sides - the number of deaths for both sides over a long period of time is significant.  Both sides are commiting horrendous acts against innocent people now (some of the acts you mention and now Israel cutting off supplies) 

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm

I don't know.

Apart from not indiscriminately kill innocent Palestinian civilians.

I'm sure you don't think that killing innocent Palestinian civilians is a justifiable response. Right?



That's honest. I don't know either. It is obviously not justifiable for Israel to deliberately kill innocent civilians. I don't believe the IDF does target civilians. Indeed it goes out of its way to warn them to get out of the line of fire. But in Gaza that is not such an easy thing for them to do. It's small and Hamas use civilians as human shields. And, of course, if Israel does launch missiles against military installations in Gaza collateral damage will be unavoidable. I said yesterday morning that this was the biggest argument for an Israeli infantry invasion of Gaza. It would be far costlier for Israel to do this, and even then civilians would likely die in the crossfire, but in less great numbers probably. Would you support an Israeli invasion? The objective would be to kill as many Hamas soldiers as possible and destroy them militarily.

I wouldn't blame you if you said 'no'. But then I do wonder what you think Israel should do.

It's been a problem for Israel ever since they bulldozed all the Jewish settlements in Gaza and ended the occupation. How did the new masters in Gaza respond to this unilateral ending of the occupation? Within hours of the last Israeli soldier leaving the rockets started to rain in on southern Israel. (And this was before Hamas took over and turned Gaza into a police state). This obviously did nothing to encourage the 'peace party' in Israel. But it was a clear sign of the way the wind was blowing.

Let's remember that Hamas has zero interest in coming to terms with Israel or recognising its existence. Its aim is to cleanse the Middle East of Jews. How do you deal with someone like that?

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #940 on: Today at 10:19:44 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:09:52 am
True. It's nothing short of horrific, and seeing a lot of often clueless people wade in during these international "Pro-Palestine protests", even with so much horrific footage doing the rounds, has been plain grim.

But if you want to give balance, it would be pretty difficult to livestream a family of 20+ members being blown to bits inside an apartment building (not that the Israeli state would ever want to livestream such a thing). If we were able to see the reality of that, perhaps that would reign in support for the inevitable reaction.

I appreciate you are in Israel and you have a dog in this fight. But if the international community and us located internationally are really interested in conflict resolution, a race to the bottom is not the way to go about it. Peace was not won in Northern Ireland debating the merits of Republcian terrorism versus Loyalist terrorism versus State brutality.

Good post
I asked a simple question and I'm still waiting for an answer. What is appropriate retaliation? A couple more simple questions upthread no one has answered: Does Israel have a right to defend itself? Who will represent the Gaza Palestinians at 'the negotiation table' if not Hamas? Despite the claims Hamas doesn't represent Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, no one's remotely bothered to post any evidence of a lack of support.

You know, it would have been nice if more people had been able to simply show sympathy for the kids who were butchered just for going to a music festival, or the children being snatched away from their parents as they were being murdered. It would have been nice if the usual suspects were capable of feeling actual compassion, instead of trotting out a perfunctory 'of course it's awful' before saying the real victims were on the other side and basically, they shouldn't have been there in the first place anyway so  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

A bit like the people who constantly say it isn't antisemitic to criticise Israel, then claim Israel is using the Holocaust to control world discourse so they can bamboozle the world into letting them steal and murder at will. Oh, and they probably let this happen on purpose, right North Bank? The avalanche of antisemitic abuse heaped on the celebrities who showed support was just a coincidence, nothing to see here. The crowds chanting "Fuck the Jews' in Sydney are all displaced Palestinians who meant to say 'Israel', and not regular antisemites cheering the murder of Jews.

I can condemn cutting off food and water to Gaza, I can condemn the use of white phosphorous if it's taking place, and I can do that without making excuses. It's beyond the pale. I virulently disagree with the majority of Israeli policy over the last 20 years. If it was up to me, I'd send the UN Peacekeepers in. But don't tell me that raping and murdering civilians and uploading it to social media is an act of resistance against oppression and pretend you'd have that opinion if it was literally any other country on earth.

Anyway, I'm out of here for a while.
What is the aim of the Israeli retaliation?
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #943 on: Today at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:14:40 am
That's honest. I don't know either. It is obviously not justifiable for Israel to deliberately kill innocent civilians. I don't believe the IDF does target civilians. Indeed it goes out of its way to warn them to get out of the line of fire. But in Gaza that is not such an easy thing for them to do. It's small and Hamas use civilians as human shields. And, of course, if Israel does launch missiles against military installations in Gaza collateral damage will be unavoidable. I said yesterday morning that this was the biggest argument for an Israeli infantry invasion of Gaza. It would be far costlier for Israel to do this, and even then civilians would likely die in the crossfire, but in less great numbers probably. Would you support an Israeli invasion? The objective would be to kill as many Hamas soldiers as possible and destroy them militarily.

I wouldn't blame you if you said 'no'. But then I do wonder what you think Israel should do.

It's been a problem for Israel ever since they bulldozed all the Jewish settlements in Gaza and ended the occupation. How did the new masters in Gaza respond to this unilateral ending of the occupation? Within hours of the last Israeli soldier leaving the rockets started to rain in on southern Israel. (And this was before Hamas took over and turned Gaza into a police state). This obviously did nothing to encourage the 'peace party' in Israel. But it was a clear sign of the way the wind was blowing.

Let's remember that Hamas has zero interest in coming to terms with Israel or recognising its existence. Its aim is to cleanse the Middle East of Jews. How do you deal with someone like that?

There is no easy way or even "right" way, clearly. You are also right that there is simply no way to deal with an organisation like Hamas, that glorifies in the "martydom" of it's own people and wants nothing short of the annihlation of Israel and its people.

But if you remove the emotions from the moment (impossible I know, especially as these Hamas atrocities have been specifcially designed to provoke), what is another aerial/ground offensive going to achieve in the medium-to-long term? For every dead Palestinian civilian, you have a potential Hamas recruit. When Israel withdraws, the leadership and structure will reform (or another extremist organization will take its place) and it all starts again. Even in the short term, now Hamas have been forced back across the border, I am not entirely sure what it achieves?

The only way to get rid of Hamas is for the Palestinian people of the Gaza strip to realize Hamas have run out of road. That is a long term goal. But a good start would be showing what can be achieved with peace in the West Bank. Continued building of West Bank settlements and other provocations from the Israeli far-right is not that. I also appreciate that sounds like I am bringing everything back around to Israel. But Israel remains the strongest actor in this scenario, with the most options. 
« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:18 am by Indomitable_Carp »
[quote author=Indomitable_Carp link=topic=193732.msg19116800#msg19116800 date=

The only way to get rid of Hamas is for the Palestinian people of the Gaza strip to realize Hamas have run out of road. That is a long term goal. But a good start would be showing what can be achieved with peace in the West Bank. Continued building of West Bank settlements and other provocations from the Israeli far-right is not that. I also appreciate that sounds like I am bringing everything back around to Israel. But Israel remains the strongest actor in this scenario, with the most options.
[/quote]

That sounds like a sensible and pragmatic start to finding a solution. But too sensible to have any chance of succeeding.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:25:31 am
I asked a simple question and I'm still waiting for an answer. What is appropriate retaliation? A couple more simple questions upthread no one has answered: Does Israel have a right to defend itself? Who will represent the Gaza Palestinians at 'the negotiation table' if not Hamas? Despite the claims Hamas doesn't represent Palestinian Arabs in Gaza, no one's remotely bothered to post any evidence of a lack of support.

You know, it would have been nice if more people had been able to simply show sympathy for the kids who were butchered just for going to a music festival, or the children being snatched away from their parents as they were being murdered. It would have been nice if the usual suspects were capable of feeling actual compassion, instead of trotting out a perfunctory 'of course it's awful' before saying the real victims were on the other side and basically, they shouldn't have been there in the first place anyway so  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

A bit like the people who constantly say it isn't antisemitic to criticise Israel, then claim Israel is using the Holocaust to control world discourse so they can bamboozle the world into letting them steal and murder at will. Oh, and they probably let this happen on purpose, right North Bank? The avalanche of antisemitic abuse heaped on the celebrities who showed support was just a coincidence, nothing to see here. The crowds chanting "Fuck the Jews' in Sydney are all displaced Palestinians who meant to say 'Israel', and not regular antisemites cheering the murder of Jews.

I can condemn cutting off food and water to Gaza, I can condemn the use of white phosphorous if it's taking place, and I can do that without making excuses. It's beyond the pale. I virulently disagree with the majority of Israeli policy over the last 20 years. If it was up to me, I'd send the UN Peacekeepers in. But don't tell me that raping and murdering civilians and uploading it to social media is an act of resistance against oppression and pretend you'd have that opinion if it was literally any other country on earth.

Anyway, I'm out of here for a while.

I agree with a lot of this sentiment. It feels like for some it's hard to show sympathy for "the other side."
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #946 on: Today at 10:49:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:10:52 am
Why stupid?

Because it literally says all Australians are in support of Israel and that is definitely not the case.\
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #947 on: Today at 10:50:59 am »
I would also like to say I understand and have great sympathy for what must be the immense complexity of being a liberal-minded Israeli. Not only do you have to oppose the Israeli far-right within your own domestic political system whilst still being conscious of the milennia of oppression that have led to extreme takes on Zionism or else Ultra-Orthodox ideas, but you are also expected to take the moral high-ground in all situations and in response to all sorts of depravities, whilst simultaneously being lambasted internationally by anyone holding "Pro-Palestinian" views. And all of that whilst still being conscious of the fact that your own security remains at potentially lethal risk.

So take what I say with a pinch of salt. My comments are more aimed at the wider discussion for those of us who don't have to live in such circumstances.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:53:46 am
Would that end it though? If you somehow convince the Hamas leadership to surrender etc, another alternative will spring up in its place. You can only end this by addressing the root causes that drives people to join such groups.

But what are those "root causes"? 

'Occupation'? Possibly  - although Israel obviously isn't occupying Gaza any more. 'Encirclement' by Israel and Egypt? Maybe, although why would either country wish to open up their borders when Hamas is in control of Gaza? Poverty and general misery? Almost certainly, although Gaza is not as poor and miserable as many make it out to be. It isn't the Warsaw Ghetto for example, as some friends of Hamas claim it to be. It has a better infant mortality rate than neighbouring Egypt for example. 'The formation of Israel'? Well tough, Israel is not going away - unless of course a combined Hamas, Hezbollah, Iranian assault wipes it off the face of the earth.

But there are possibly other root causes which are less easy to talk about. These are to do with internal movements and currents in the Arab and Muslim worlds and the general struggle that Islam has with modernity and co-existence. Will Israel, for instance, have to wait for Islam to reform itself and become more tolerant of dissent and of other cultures? That might be a long wait!

This is not to say nothing can be done. Israel ought to return to its 1967 borders and close as many Jewish settlements in the West Bank as possible. A sovereign Palestinian state should be recognised. But let's not kid ourselves. Unless there are profound changes in the Islamic world, this will do very little to increase Israel's security or enhance its status among most Arabs.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,457
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #949 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:27:20 am
What is the aim of the Israeli retaliation?

I would guess the elimination of Hamas as a group. As long as they exist they are a risk to Israel.
Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,894
  • SPQR
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #950 on: Today at 10:59:37 am »
I asked this yesterday but I'll bring it up again as per new developments associated with it.

How can we be sure that the money/aid/payments that come from the EU and go to Palestine aren't embezzled by Hamas to line their own pockets and plan and fund such heinous activity as we've seen?
Humza Yousaf's in-laws are currently stuck in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/ginadavidsonlbc/status/1711368333579207117
Seth Meyers had a touching segment about the atrocities happening in Israel after his opening monologue. I won't embed it because the first few minutes are comedy, but if you want to watch it I'll post the link below. It's from about 2.45 in

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddAdlR1EpKY&ab_channel=LateNightwithSethMeyers
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #953 on: Today at 11:12:31 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:59:37 am
I asked this yesterday but I'll bring it up again as per new developments associated with it.

How can we be sure that the money/aid/payments that come from the EU and go to Palestine aren't embezzled by Hamas to line their own pockets and plan and fund such heinous activity as we've seen?

You can't be sure your own taxes aren't being embezzled by your politicans, i.e., Michelle Mone & PPE.

So, do you stop giving?
