Don't people get it yet? There will never be a Palestinian state, it's over and has been for a long time. Whatever the past injustices committed against the Palestinian people were, the fundamental fact remains that Israel isn't going anywhere. The USA will never back a Palestinian push for statehood if it puts (their ally) Israels security in danger, especially now that Gaza is run by a terrorist organization who's only agenda appears to be committing murder against its Israeli neighbour. This atrocity was as short sighted as it was savage and brutal. Gleefully filming the rape, murder, torture and kidnapping of Israeli civilians and posting it online does nothing but ensure that the west will shrug it's collective shoulders and say "they had it coming" when Israel mounts it's inevitable, counteroffensive. The only ones to suffer will be the Palestinian civilians going about their daily lives. Right wing war hawks like Netanyahu will capitalize on the collective outrage this has caused to eventually destroy Gaza in the name of security, which I believe has always been on his agenda. All Hamas have done is speed up the pace of their own peoples demise and its maddeningly depressing to watch it all unfold.



A waste of human life, all of it.