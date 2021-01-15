« previous next »
SP

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 11:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
That website looks like it is entirely written by AI (one of it's top articles right now is about who is the richest member of Megadeth  ;D). Not to say the poll isn't real, but I'm struggling to find it on the PCPSR's own website. I'm just very wary of misinformation in this area right now.

AP News better?

https://apnews.com/article/hamas-middle-east-science-32095d8e1323fc1cad819c34da08fd87
Elmo!

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:45:54 pm
AP News better?

https://apnews.com/article/hamas-middle-east-science-32095d8e1323fc1cad819c34da08fd87

Thanks! As I said, wasn't trying to say it wasn't true.

That website is definitely not to be trusted though, I was curious and checked a Whois, domain only registered in July. Every article with the same format, about the most random things. AI generated pish.
Bobsackamano

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
That website looks like it is entirely written by AI (one of it's top articles right now is about who is the richest member of Megadeth  ;D). Not to say the poll isn't real, but I'm struggling to find it on the PCPSR's own website. I'm just very wary of misinformation in this area right now.

You got me questioning that poll as well, sadly it's legit. However the support for Hamas seems largely dependent on their success in attacking Israel as a few polls shows differing results before and after what was perceived to be a successful set of confrontations with Israel.

http://pcpsr.org/en/node/845
http://pcpsr.org/en/node/839

The links are in a horrible format however they do show Hamas as having substantial support. This is the only polling I can find and must be caveated as it's a single polling company and ideally you would want more. Very depressing reading.
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #883 on: Today at 12:16:38 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
I guess the same could be made the other way.  Why do people conflate Israelis with the Israeli government?

Some happy to shrug their shoulders at the behind brutal punishment innocent civilians have been dealt with.

But two wrongs do not make a right, and its also important to condemn individual attacks by either side without essentially saying that they started it. Which seems to be a well tried and tested trope in this conflict. 

But the Israeli government (dislike them as I might) also has a near impossible job right now or at least their military does.   For the safety of their country, they cannot let the aggressors go unpunished, I dont think thats a controversial opinion. But to do so is beyond complex as they will be hidden in public services and near what in effect amounts to human shields.  I want to say that it takes one side to start aggression and it takes another to be exceptionally strong to end it.  But in my heart of hearts, I know that if Israel does very little to address this, then it will happen again, maybe worse.

Awful times we live in.
They have actual elections and overwhelmingly elect officials whose mandates are to continue building settlements and oppress the Palestinian people. Its laughable how we hear about Israel being the only democracy in the region and yet when it comes time to hold people accountable for the Govt and policies theyre enabling this is no longer applicable. At what point in the last 20 years have Israel shown any actual commitment to a two state solution? Instead like with a lot of countries they continue to veer overwhelmingly to right wing policies sadly.

Your post also seems to ignore that in this conflict one side is overwhelmingly the aggressor and ignores the actual power balance at play. Everything youve said to criticise Hamas (and rightfully so) more than applies to the Israeli Govt/IDF but all I see is a low-key defence of their actions. Theyll massacre many more Palestinians, will commit many more war crimes (I see theyve already began using their favourite white phosphorous bombs to indiscriminately murder civilians). Food and water blockades soon which again will only punish innocent people. Ultimately nothing will change when their oppression is seen as them defending themselves. They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows thats not what will actually happen.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #884 on: Today at 12:29:05 am »
Hear me out on this, but maybe the best way to end this and avoid Palestinian civilian deaths is for Hamas to surrender and release the civilian hostages, instead of threatening to execute women and children on YouTube. Is that not reasonable? Or should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds and its population is slaughtered by roving gangs?
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:16:38 am
They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows thats not what will actually happen.
What would you class as appropriate retaliation, given the military targets on the Hamas side are using both Palestinian and Jewish human shields? A ground war that kills thousands on both sides? A more restrained bombing campaign? Don't cop out like everyone else with an 'I don't know but'. Give us an answer.
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #885 on: Today at 12:39:02 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:29:05 am
Hear me out on this, but maybe the best way to end this and avoid Palestinian civilian deaths is for Hamas to surrender and release the civilian hostages, instead of threatening to execute women and children on YouTube. Is that not reasonable? Or should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds and its population is slaughtered by roving gangs?What would you class as appropriate retaliation, given the military targets on the Hamas side are using both Palestinian and Jewish human shields? A ground war that kills thousands on both sides? A more restrained bombing campaign? Don't cop out like everyone else with an 'I don't know but'. Give us an answer.
I mean your post is starting with the assumption that Palestinian civilians havent been getting murdered by the IDF etc prior to Hamas actions over the last week. Not true is it? Should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds - no word on the illegal settlements that have continued to be built since forever? The kids and women attacked by the Israeli forces for the crime of being Palestinian? The unprovoked attacks on the mosques? On hospitals? On journalists? On kids playing football?

Dont cop out. Give me an answer, is that all sound?  The fallacy in your post is the notion that there was no violence or aggression prior to Hamas actions over the last week and thats absolute nonsense. Turning a blind eye to it doesnt mean it wasnt happening.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #886 on: Today at 12:48:13 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:39:02 am
I mean your post is starting with the assumption that Palestinian civilians havent been getting murdered by the IDF etc prior to Hamas actions over the last week. Not true is it? Should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds - no word on the illegal settlements that have continued to be built since forever? The kids and women attacked by the Israeli forces for the crime of being Palestinian? The unprovoked attacks on the mosques? On hospitals? On journalists? On kids playing football?

Dont cop out. Give me an answer, is that all sound?  The fallacy in your post is the notion that there was no violence or aggression prior to Hamas actions over the last week and thats absolute nonsense. Turning a blind eye to it doesnt mean it wasnt happening.
could have shortened your reply and saved time by just saying "whatabout"

you said "they have every right to retaliate against hamas", why is it unreasonable to be asked how you think appropriate retaliation should look?
The_Nomad

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #887 on: Today at 12:48:39 am »
If youve convinced yourself or been convinced that all your troubles are caused by the mere existence of an enemy who has so far, successfully imprisoned your community and removed all hope of a future(never mind that its due to past brutal violence your community has committed) and all means of striking at conventionally, would you then not resort to barbaric asymmetric warfare? The War of the Flea and all that. The cycle of violence continues.
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #888 on: Today at 12:52:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:13 am
could have shortened your reply and saved time by just saying "whatabout"

you said "they have every right to retaliate against hamas", why is it unreasonable to be asked how you think appropriate retaliation should look?

So what youre saying is whatabout
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #889 on: Today at 12:52:07 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:13 am
could have shortened your reply and saved time by just saying "whatabout"

you said "they have every right to retaliate against hamas", why is it unreasonable to be asked how you think appropriate retaliation should look?
Cool. Its certainly not via the use of white phosphorous bombs which is a war crime. Thoughts on that mate?

The irony of talking about whataboutery when all instances of Israeli aggression and oppression is ignored.
Elmo!

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #890 on: Today at 12:53:46 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:29:05 am
Hear me out on this, but maybe the best way to end this and avoid Palestinian civilian deaths is for Hamas to surrender and release the civilian hostages, instead of threatening to execute women and children on YouTube. Is that not reasonable? Or should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds and its population is slaughtered by roving gangs?What would you class as appropriate retaliation, given the military targets on the Hamas side are using both Palestinian and Jewish human shields? A ground war that kills thousands on both sides? A more restrained bombing campaign? Don't cop out like everyone else with an 'I don't know but'. Give us an answer.

Would that end it though? If you somehow convince the Hamas leadership to surrender etc, another alternative will spring up in its place. You can only end this by addressing the root causes that drives people to join such groups.
Wabaloolah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #891 on: Today at 12:56:02 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:52:07 am
Cool. Its certainly not via the use of white phosphorous bombs which is a war crime. Thoughts on that mate?

The irony of talking about whataboutery when all instances of Israeli aggression and oppression is ignored.
so what level of "escalation" is acceptable then?
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #892 on: Today at 12:59:01 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:53:46 am
Would that end it though? If you somehow convince the Hamas leadership to surrender etc, another alternative will spring up in its place. You can only end this by addressing the root causes that drives people to join such groups.

Israel is not serious about peace until they stop illegal settlements and desecration of holy places.
The problem is that it got to the stage where politically in israel, appeasing the extreme far right that calls for the extermination of all arabs became a bigger priority than any peace, and you appease them by slow expansion and gradual stealing of Palestinian territory, the world accepts it, the media get giddy about it. If only the Palestinians would just accept that slow death is a better alternative than fast death.
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #893 on: Today at 12:59:37 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:56:02 am
so what level of "escalation" is acceptable then?
Are you justifying a war crime with this post? Unless Ive misunderstood that actually seems to be what youre doing by suggesting the only possibility was the use of white phosphorus bombs?
Wabaloolah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #894 on: Today at 01:00:31 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:59:37 am
Are you justifying a war crime with this post? Unless Ive misunderstood that actually seems to be what youre doing by suggesting the only possibility was the use of white phosphorus bombs?
I'm asking you what level of escalation is acceptable for Israel
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #895 on: Today at 01:00:32 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 12:48:39 am
If youve convinced yourself or been convinced that all your troubles are caused by the mere existence of an enemy who has so far, successfully imprisoned your community and removed all hope of a future(never mind that its due to past violence your community has committed) and all means of striking at conventionally, would you then not resort to brutal asymmetric warfare? The War of the Flea and all that. The cycle of violence continues.
A small part of the early stages of Saturdays terror attack by hamas and PIJ could be argued to have been "warfare" (attacking defence posts, damaging parts of the rocket defences and fences and equipment).

but then once that was achieved hamas and PIJ's goal was to livestream gleefully murdering raping kidnapping and mutilating civilians entirely by choice/design - deliberately avoiding war targets to ensure the murder of as many defenseless civilians as they could get their hands on.

obviously they were primarily hoping to kill jewish people, per their stated goals, but they also deliberately and knowingly targetng east asian migrant workforce, western activists supporting palestinian charities, defenseless old people and children and international and local young people at a festival raising money for palestinian causes.

noone with a respect for civilian lives can claim saturday's terror operation was warfare
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #896 on: Today at 01:00:34 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:59:37 am
Are you justifying a war crime with this post? Unless Ive misunderstood that actually seems to be what youre doing by suggesting the only possibility was the use of white phosphorus bombs?

The bloodlust and thirst for revenge is huge right now. You see it everywhere.
Wabaloolah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #897 on: Today at 01:02:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:34 am
The bloodlust and thirst for revenge is huge right now. You see it everywhere.
if I was Jewish and lived in Israel, I would be asking what is the government going to do to protect me and my family.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #898 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:52:07 am
Cool. Its certainly not via the use of white phosphorous bombs which is a war crime. Thoughts on that mate?

The irony of talking about whataboutery when all instances of Israeli aggression and oppression is ignored.
are you sure you know what whataboutery and irony mean? something being "ignored" (not sure why you think they're ignored, but that's your claim) is not whataboutery
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #899 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:02:29 am
if I was Jewish and lived in Israel, I would be asking what is the government going to do to protect me and my family.

Youd be 100% right. Also how the fuck were hamas able to cross the border, kidnap loot and massacre for hours without meeting any serious police or army resistance . Theres plenty of serious questions to be asked.
Massacring the Palestinians back wont protect you though, just create the next hamas a few years later, more depraved and thirsty for revenge than this one.
The_Nomad

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #900 on: Today at 01:08:47 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:00:32 am
A small part of the early stages of Saturdays terror attack by hamas and PIJ could be argued to have been "warfare" (attacking defence posts, damaging parts of the rocket defences and fences and equipment).

but then once that was achieved hamas and PIJ's goal was to livestream gleefully murdering raping kidnapping and mutilating civilians entirely by choice/design - deliberately avoiding war targets to ensure the murder of as many defenseless civilians as they could get their hands on.

obviously they were primarily hoping to kill jewish people, per their stated goals, but they also deliberately and knowingly targetng east asian migrant workforce, western activists supporting palestinian charities, defenseless old people and children and international and local young people at a festival raising money for palestinian causes.

noone with a respect for civilian lives can claim saturday's terror operation was warfare

Hamas doesnt care and neither do the Palestinians who think this is the only way to inflict pain on the enemy. Hamas doesnt democratically represent the people in Gaza. They may have come to power that way but will now never relinquish control. They have killed Palestinians who tried to oppose them but they have convinced others that inflicting any sort of pain is the only way. Theyre not interested in a peace process. Anyone who tries to negotiate with the enemy is an enemy.
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #901 on: Today at 01:08:49 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:05:12 am
are you sure you know what whataboutery and irony mean? something being "ignored" (not sure why you think they're ignored, but that's your claim) is not whataboutery
Yes mate, perhaps you dont? Also do you care to actually answer the question on whether the use of white phosphorous bombs - an actual war crime - is an acceptable level of response? Rather than dance around it why dont you come out and say it.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #902 on: Today at 01:08:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:34 am
The bloodlust and thirst for revenge is huge right now. You see it everywhere.
afraid so. encountered small numbers of the people engaging in bloodlust when out in london tonight (i'm assuming they marched from the goading demonstration at the israeli embassy). about 60 lads looking like they'd been at the best party of their lifetime. luckily noone with hamas flags where i saw them, but plenty on show in pictures I saw later when trying to work out what these bastards were so happy about
Wabaloolah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #903 on: Today at 01:09:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:06:17 am
Youd be 100% right. Also how the fuck were hamas able to cross the border, kidnap loot and massacre for hours without meeting any serious police or army resistance . Theres plenty of serious questions to be asked.
Massacring the Palestinians back wont protect you though, just create the next hamas a few years later, more depraved and thirsty for revenge than this one.

I agree but I imagine most Israeli's won't be thinking like that at the moment.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #904 on: Today at 01:13:03 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:08:49 am
Yes mate, perhaps you dont? Also do you care to actually answer the question on whether the use of white phosphorous bombs - an actual war crime - is an acceptable level of response? Rather than dance around it why dont you come out and say it.
stop being so disingenuous - you're judging and accusing me based on how you are approaching things. by my count you've asked 12 whataboutery questions in your last four posts

dont know why you directed that question at me as if its something i've avoided. go back and read my posts and you'll find out my views. the answer is no.

now will you stop posting whataboutery questions, and answer what Sheer asked you several posts ago but you've "danced around"?
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #905 on: Today at 01:20:13 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 01:08:47 am
Hamas doesnt care and neither do the Palestinians who think this is the only way to inflict pain on the enemy. Hamas doesnt democratically represent the people in Gaza. They may have come to power that way but will now never relinquish control. They have killed Palestinians who tried to oppose them but they have convinced others that inflicting any sort of pain is the only way. Theyre not interested in a peace process. Anyone who tries to negotiate with the enemy is an enemy.
spot on, hopefully most people now understand who hamas are and how they operate (and their subjugation of palestinians).

sadly they have achieved their secondary goal of their terror raids on saturday - making absolutely certain that palestinian civilians are put in harms way while their operational bases and staff are being targeted for reprisals (in addition to having blockades tightened, essential services cut off, and ensuring no diplomatic avenues can be pursued to protect the citizens trapped in gaza with them - eg evacuation through egypt's blockade), in order to advance their political and fundraising goals.

it's a disgrace and shames the UK to see hamas flags being waved unfettered by watching police outside israel's embassy tonight (it's illegal, for those unaware, before getting into the bloodlust-fuled goading).
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #906 on: Today at 01:21:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:09:04 am
I agree but I imagine most Israeli's won't be thinking like that at the moment.

Yes, bloodlust revenge, both sides, rinse repeat. Death tolls keep climbing up, next column how many dead women, babies, hostages then it gets to thousands , not so personal , becomes statistical , kill more, make sure you win, it feels good to win.

World is fucked to be honest.
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #907 on: Today at 01:25:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:08:50 am
afraid so. encountered small numbers of the people engaging in bloodlust when out in london tonight (i'm assuming they marched from the goading demonstration at the israeli embassy). about 60 lads looking like they'd been at the best party of their lifetime. luckily noone with hamas flags where i saw them, but plenty on show in pictures I saw later when trying to work out what these bastards were so happy about

Yeh while I understand the right to protest, surely anyone with a hamas flag should be getting a knock on their door. Theyll have some explaining to do.
The_Nomad

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #908 on: Today at 01:27:02 am »
In times like these, lm reminded of Carl Sagans words.

 The Earth is a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena. Think of the rivers of blood spilled by all those generals and emperors so that, in glory and triumph, they could become the momentary masters of a fraction of a dot. Think of the endless cruelties visited by the inhabitants of one corner of this pixel on the scarcely distinguishable inhabitants of some other corner, how frequent their misunderstandings, how eager they are to kill one another, how fervent their hatreds.
lindylou100

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #909 on: Today at 03:45:20 am »
Don't people get it yet? There will never be a Palestinian state, it's over and has been for a long time. Whatever the past injustices committed against the Palestinian people were, the fundamental fact remains that Israel isn't going anywhere. The USA will never back a Palestinian push for statehood if it puts (their ally) Israels security in danger, especially now that Gaza is run by a terrorist organization who's only agenda appears to be committing murder against its Israeli neighbour. This atrocity was as short sighted as it was savage and brutal. Gleefully filming the rape, murder, torture and kidnapping of Israeli civilians and posting it online does nothing but ensure that the west will shrug it's collective shoulders and say "they had it coming" when Israel mounts it's inevitable, counteroffensive. The only ones to suffer will be the Palestinian civilians going about their daily lives. Right wing war hawks like Netanyahu will capitalize on the collective outrage this has caused to eventually destroy Gaza in the name of security, which I believe has always been on his agenda. All Hamas have done is speed up the pace of their own peoples demise and its maddeningly depressing to watch it all unfold.

A waste of human life, all of it.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #910 on: Today at 04:28:30 am »
Driver shot as they try to escape in a car. Unltimately unsuccessful. Clip may cause unease.

https://x.com/natalkakyiv/status/1711511367641972840?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #911 on: Today at 04:37:04 am »
Gazan father holding her lifeless child. A reminder of the things to come. WARNING.

https://x.com/krassenstein/status/1711490569418023239?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #912 on: Today at 04:40:50 am »
Protestors in Sydney chanting fuck the Jews.

https://x.com/drewpavlou/status/1711339532074066015?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel (*)
« Reply #913 on: Today at 04:52:50 am »
Compilation video of girl trying to escape music festival. Status unknown.

https://x.com/visegrad24/status/1711315361457426587?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
