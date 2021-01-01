« previous next »
That website looks like it is entirely written by AI (one of it's top articles right now is about who is the richest member of Megadeth  ;D). Not to say the poll isn't real, but I'm struggling to find it on the PCPSR's own website. I'm just very wary of misinformation in this area right now.

AP News better?

https://apnews.com/article/hamas-middle-east-science-32095d8e1323fc1cad819c34da08fd87
AP News better?

https://apnews.com/article/hamas-middle-east-science-32095d8e1323fc1cad819c34da08fd87

Thanks! As I said, wasn't trying to say it wasn't true.

That website is definitely not to be trusted though, I was curious and checked a Whois, domain only registered in July. Every article with the same format, about the most random things. AI generated pish.
That website looks like it is entirely written by AI (one of it's top articles right now is about who is the richest member of Megadeth  ;D). Not to say the poll isn't real, but I'm struggling to find it on the PCPSR's own website. I'm just very wary of misinformation in this area right now.

You got me questioning that poll as well, sadly it's legit. However the support for Hamas seems largely dependent on their success in attacking Israel as a few polls shows differing results before and after what was perceived to be a successful set of confrontations with Israel.

http://pcpsr.org/en/node/845
http://pcpsr.org/en/node/839

The links are in a horrible format however they do show Hamas as having substantial support. This is the only polling I can find and must be caveated as it's a single polling company and ideally you would want more. Very depressing reading.
I guess the same could be made the other way.  Why do people conflate Israelis with the Israeli government?

Some happy to shrug their shoulders at the behind brutal punishment innocent civilians have been dealt with.

But two wrongs do not make a right, and its also important to condemn individual attacks by either side without essentially saying that they started it. Which seems to be a well tried and tested trope in this conflict. 

But the Israeli government (dislike them as I might) also has a near impossible job right now or at least their military does.   For the safety of their country, they cannot let the aggressors go unpunished, I dont think thats a controversial opinion. But to do so is beyond complex as they will be hidden in public services and near what in effect amounts to human shields.  I want to say that it takes one side to start aggression and it takes another to be exceptionally strong to end it.  But in my heart of hearts, I know that if Israel does very little to address this, then it will happen again, maybe worse.

Awful times we live in.
They have actual elections and overwhelmingly elect officials whose mandates are to continue building settlements and oppress the Palestinian people. Its laughable how we hear about Israel being the only democracy in the region and yet when it comes time to hold people accountable for the Govt and policies theyre enabling this is no longer applicable. At what point in the last 20 years have Israel shown any actual commitment to a two state solution? Instead like with a lot of countries they continue to veer overwhelmingly to right wing policies sadly.

Your post also seems to ignore that in this conflict one side is overwhelmingly the aggressor and ignores the actual power balance at play. Everything youve said to criticise Hamas (and rightfully so) more than applies to the Israeli Govt/IDF but all I see is a low-key defence of their actions. Theyll massacre many more Palestinians, will commit many more war crimes (I see theyve already began using their favourite white phosphorous bombs to indiscriminately murder civilians). Food and water blockades soon which again will only punish innocent people. Ultimately nothing will change when their oppression is seen as them defending themselves. They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows thats not what will actually happen.
Hear me out on this, but maybe the best way to end this and avoid Palestinian civilian deaths is for Hamas to surrender and release the civilian hostages, instead of threatening to execute women and children on YouTube. Is that not reasonable? Or should Israel simply stand by while rockets are launched into its cities by the hundreds and its population is slaughtered by roving gangs?
They have every right to retaliate against Hamas, but as everyone knows thats not what will actually happen.
What would you class as appropriate retaliation, given the military targets on the Hamas side are using both Palestinian and Jewish human shields? A ground war that kills thousands on both sides? A more restrained bombing campaign? Don't cop out like everyone else with an 'I don't know but'. Give us an answer.
