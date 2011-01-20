« previous next »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:43 pm
I mean on one hand stupid,  but  I suppose inevitable on the other hand

I thought settlers were armed anyway?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

Quote
Here are a few thoughts on what has happened, and what I think will happen. They are my opinion, and I make no claim to expertise beyond that available to any other layperson.

As ever, honest and open discussion is welcomed, racism, stereotyping and straw-manning is not.

>
It is important to distinguish between three (admittedly related) concepts:

Justly going to war
Justly behaving within war
Justly exiting a war

>
That Israel has entered into a just war I have no doubt. The attack they suffered was intolerable and barbaric. No nation state on the planet would ignore a similar attack. To my knowledge, here is no historical case study for a situation where a nation would not retaliate.

Historically for Israel this has not always been the case in my opinion. Many of their incursions and actions in the past have not - in my opinion - been justified. There are arguments for, arguments against, and I have not supported many of operations over the last 20 years. >
Whether they act justly *within* that war is yet to be determined.

Historically, Israel has prided itself on "tohar haneshek", a military-ethical doctrine that enjoins military operations to be carried out justly. However, in this particular case it is not straightforward. Why?>
Hamas are ensconced in an urban and densely populated setting. They have hostages, and are known for deliberately using human shields and firing rockets from schools, hospitals etc. Israel has two choices:

Ground forces
Air strikes

>
Ground forces minimises the chances of civilian casualties, however, they expose the nation's *own soldiers* to extreme danger. For many, this is an intolerable position for that reason.

Air strikes minimise harm to the nation's forces, but increase the chances of civilian casualties, despite Israeli attempts to warn civilians in advance of where the strikes are due to land. There isn't much space in Gaza to flee to.

>
Neither of these options are ethically obvious. Whichever is chosen will inevitably lead to extreme loss of life.

As time goes on, attitudes towards whichever choice Israel makes will sour, as whilst they are not the aggressor, they have significantly greater military power.
>
It is also worth noting that running a just war is hard, and Israel's current government is the weakest, most racist, most despotic, most desperate and generally most awful the country has ever had. This doesn't bode particularly well.

>
It's not so long ago that prominent ex-military figures were criticisng the government extremely harshly and pilots were refusing to serve. E.g.


Statements by the government have already been issued, and are already appalling. But Hamas are still there - the terrorists who executed an almost unbelievable atrocity. What do you do?

>
As if that wasn't hard enough, the "just exit" is even more intractable. I am unaware of any actual pragmatic long term resolution to this conflict, that doesn't result in yet more extreme loss of life and violence.

>
I imagine this flare up will continue for a while. there will be a cease fire, which will break down, then another one until eventually it stops. there will then be no further peace process, and the cycle of violence will continue, as it always has done.

>
And this is all assuming that there isn't a wider conflict. The Lebanese Hizbollah forces could get involved, and the Islamic Jihad movement have already attacked Israel's northern border. Israel's history with Lebanon incursions is just as bloody.

>
In sum:

None of this is straightforward. There are some obvious "baddies", and some obvious "innocents." But there are lots of shades within that, and lots of historic bad decisions that have led to this being an awful awful series of events, that will probably only get worse.

I thought it was very well put

And then I read this, which disgusted me.  Some bigots targeting kids

« Reply #802 on: Today at 07:25:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:21:04 pm
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

I thought it was very well put


Have to agree and I'm really not a fan of Israel.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm »
    A senior European source tells @timesofisrael that the decision announced earlier today by European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to immediately sever all EU aid to the Palestinians will not be implemented due to opposition from member states. (1/3) https://t.co/9bL6ZOKkcM

     Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 9, 2023
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #804 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:29:52 pm
Hamass armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, warned it will begin executing Israeli civilian captives if Israel continues to bomb civilian houses in Gaza.

Abu Obaida, a spokesperson for the group, said they have been acting in accordance with Islamic instructions by keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, Reuters reported.

He was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying:

Any targeting of innocent civilians without warning will be met regretfully by executing one of the captives in our custody, and we will be forced to broadcast this execution.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/oct/09/israel-hamas-war-live-updates-news-worst-day-israeli-history-idf-fighting-grinds-on-gaza-conflict-supernova


Forced to broadcast indeed. Hideous piece of shit. I wonder if people understand the need to broadcast this
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #805 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Thanks Jill, just a very unique situation the fact there is another Palestine region that has functioned so differently over the years and I'm learning more about it all.

I've been to Israel and the West Bank many years ago, but never fully understood all the different goings on in the region in terms of how each area are controlled. From an outsider's perspective you would think the people in Gaza would be not wanting anything to do with Hamas considering the stark differences in realty that the people of the West Bank live under. Bottom line Hamas clearly need to be overthrown for any chance of peace and a better life for the people there, but as you say it's easier said than done especially after viewing recent ongoings in Iran.

On a wider point then, why is so much put on Israel for what happens in Gaza, when you can clearly see the West Bank gets treated differently because Hamas don't exist there? So basically if Hamas didn't exist and Gaza was run like it is in the West Bank by Fatah/Israel, would the place still be blockaded etc, or would it become more like the West Bank? Surely it can't be as simple as that and all down to Hamas?


It is that simple.

Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007 when there were no Israelis there - no settlements, no army bases, nothing. Just a huge opportunity for freedom and growth. They have been able to turn the Strip into hell on earth because they know that Israel will try and prevent them slaughtering its citizens (what country wouldn't?) and they know the world will always condemn Israel.

The security relationship between Israel and the West Bank Palestinians is complicated as hell, but Hamas is a totally different animal to Fatah (who aren't exactly moderates themselves).
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:03:45 pm
I thought settlers were armed anyway?

Do people even know what a settler is? I doubt it. Did the first person quoted use the term correctly? Almost certainly not.

I have never been pro-gun before, but today i saw people walking around my town with their M-16s and i felt safer. These are my friends, they are fathers like me, good people, who are scared, and they are protecting their children and mine. If a bunch of terrorists enter my community there will at least be someone to defend my wife and kids!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 07:47:33 pm
Do people even know what a settler is? I doubt it. Did the first person quoted use the term correctly? Almost certainly not.

So what is a settler?

In terms of Israelis
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:21:04 pm
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

I thought it was very well put



The only thing that i would argue with is that they call this a 'flare-up'. This is a full-blown war.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.
I don't think you're well, there's a conflict in the Middle East and you've brought Jeremy Corbyn into the debate, seek help immediately as you're a space cadet.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:52:48 pm
So what is a settler?

In terms of Israelis
It's their so called "right of return" or words to that effect, granting Jewish people from anywhere stolen land and housing.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #812 on: Today at 08:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:52:48 pm
So what is a settler?

In terms of Israelis

Well not every Israeli would agree with the term settler, but the basic definition is anyone living in an Israeli community that is built on land that between 1948 and 1967 was not part of Israel. What we call the settlements. The land was never Palestinian of course, but conquered by Jordan, Egypt or Syria in the war of 1948.  Last time i checked there were about 650,000 'settlers'. The vast majority are not motivated to live where they do by ideology - they are just regular folk who live in regular towns and cities, often because it is slightly cheaper (because of security risks amongst other reasons). FWIW my in-laws would be classed as settlers, as they live a few hundred metres over the Green Line in Jerusalem inside what used to be Jordan. They have Israeli-Arab neighbours who would also be considered settlers, according to the above definition.

There are of course some settlers who have a crazy and radical ideology. Most people who live in dangerous areas here have guns, and the overwhelming majority (i would say 99.9%) use them only to protect their families from terrorists who love nothing more than slaughtering innocent civilians.

I will add also that the communities surrounding the Gaza strip are not settlements. They are living inside an internationally recognised border. Hamas (and their "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" supporters) consider all of Israel to be Palestinian land, all Israelis to be 'settlers', and therefore all legitimate targets for mass murder.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:58:54 pm
It's their so called "right of return" or words to that effect, granting Jewish people from anywhere stolen land and housing.

Errr, no.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #813 on: Today at 08:12:08 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.

Bloody hell. No one has said Hamas is a group that wants peace. Or anything of the sort. No one, apart from those still oddly, and negatively, obsessed with him, has mentioned Jeremy Corbyn. No one has suggested that Hamas' actions are not utterly reprehensible or that the world would not be a better place without Hamas. So I've no idea what you are on about, but it's pretty wild.

"Destroying" Hamas is pointless, however, if there is no positive plan for what happens after that. Another Hamas will take its place, another violent, lawless, anti-semitic cult will fill the vacuum, recruiting from the pain and the misery and the desire for revenge among Palestinians. Israel really needs a great leader with imagination and real desire for a solution, not just the bile and rhetoric of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who are empowered by and rely on this existential threat to Israeli citizens to maintain power.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:13:33 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.
Netanyahu the war criminal and his far right government are just as bad as Hamas. Israel is a terrorist state, currently committing war crime after war crime in Gaza.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #815 on: Today at 08:15:23 pm »
whatever your position in this, one thing is indisputable to me that i dont think any would consider controversial

the palestinians need much better representatives talking to the national media outlets

i'm not even going to quote what i just saw cos i wouldn't give it the fucking air time
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #816 on: Today at 08:19:51 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bOhwqQN1mLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bOhwqQN1mLk</a>

Brief summary of current events. Narrator is of Polish origin.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #817 on: Today at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: SheikhMo on Today at 08:13:33 pm
Netanyahu the war criminal and his far right government are just as bad as Hamas. Israel is a terrorist state, currently committing war crime after war crime in Gaza.

HAMAS WANTS TO MURDER EVERY SINGLE JEW IN THE WORLD (AND HAVE BEEN DOING A PRETTY GOOD JOB OF IT IN THE LAST FEW DAYS).
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #818 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:58 am

Do you want Palestinian Arabs, since 1948, to 'just sit back and take it'?

If you want to cite 1948 as a marker, the Palestinian Arabs didn't want to sit back and take it. They wanted free rein to rid the region of Jews. Just as the Jews wanted free rein to establish their own state, whatever it took. They got their free rein by kicking out their mutual enemy, the British. Just get out and we'll settle affairs satisfactorily, was the two-sided message to the British. And the British got the message and left them to it in 1948.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #819 on: Today at 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:00:48 pm
I very rarely get invovled with Politics on here but do you want the Palestinian people to sit back and take it which they have been for decades?

No one gives a fuck about them it seems.

I've heard stories about how the situation on the West Bank is rather different from that in Gaza. Both populated with Palestinians, but one under Fatah control and the other under Hamas.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #820 on: Today at 08:40:54 pm »
Quote from: SheikhMo on Today at 08:13:33 pm
Netanyahu the war criminal and his far right government are just as bad as Hamas. Israel is a terrorist state, currently committing war crime after war crime in Gaza.

Can't stand Netanyahu and he's probably the worst person they could have in charge right now, but this is bollocks. Israel does not want to wipe every Palestinian from the face of the earth, and is not committing the kind of despicable, depraved acts we saw from Hamas at the weekend.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #821 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:12:08 pm
Bloody hell. No one has said Hamas is a group that wants peace. Or anything of the sort. No one, apart from those still oddly, and negatively, obsessed with him, has mentioned Jeremy Corbyn. No one has suggested that Hamas' actions are not utterly reprehensible or that the world would not be a better place without Hamas. So I've no idea what you are on about, but it's pretty wild.

"Destroying" Hamas is pointless, however, if there is no positive plan for what happens after that. Another Hamas will take its place, another violent, lawless, anti-semitic cult will fill the vacuum, recruiting from the pain and the misery and the desire for revenge among Palestinians. Israel really needs a great leader with imagination and real desire for a solution, not just the bile and rhetoric of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who are empowered by and rely on this existential threat to Israeli citizens to maintain power.

This take I can go along with. As long as the Israeli right wing hold all the cards, nothing will ever be achieved. The cycle of violence however continues to prop up the extremes in Palestinian lands and their adjacent Israeli settlements. Netanyahu, for all his rhetoric, had sowed the seeds for this day, as he needed the support of ultra right wing factions to keep him in power so that he can enact his judicial reforms that will keep him out of jail. As Netanyahu is known to be hawkish, he pales in comparison to Ben Gvir and the Zionists, who both want to annex the West Bank proper.

As long as these are still around, and the likes of Hamas who rule Gaza with an iron fist, nothing will happen. But the potential outcome from this tragedy is that both ends of this stick may fall out of power, where Likud and the coalition will be voted out, and Hamas possibly destroyed. Much of the Israeli population prefer a settlement of this issue once and for all, and I dont believe the Gazans will weep if Hamas were to be swept under the rug.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #822 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:31:18 pm
    A senior European source tells @timesofisrael that the decision announced earlier today by European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to immediately sever all EU aid to the Palestinians will not be implemented due to opposition from member states. (1/3) https://t.co/9bL6ZOKkcM

     Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 9, 2023

As Israel have stopped all food and water the EU want to give them a hand commiting genocide by starving over half a million people to death. Luckily a few countries including Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands have pushed back on this and it looks like the EU have suddenly changed their mind.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/09/eu-freeze-of-palestinian-funds-sparks-diplomatic-row
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #823 on: Today at 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:50:22 pm
As Israel have stopped all food and water the EU want to give them a hand commiting genocide by starving over half a million people to death. Luckily a few countries including Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands have pushed back on this and it looks like the EU have suddenly changed their mind.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/09/eu-freeze-of-palestinian-funds-sparks-diplomatic-row

The only bit of good news today. Atrociously short sighted of them to even consider it. The focus should be seeing how they can help de-escalate and and bring both sides to the table. Rather than starve civilians.

Will anyone notice if the water is switched off? The water supply system is currently being obliterated by missiles.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #824 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:58:12 pm
The only bit of good news today. Atrociously short sighted of them to even consider it. The focus should be seeing how they can help de-escalate and and bring both sides to the table. Rather than starve civilians.

Will anyone notice if the water is switched off? The water supply system is currently being obliterated by missiles.

Well if it wasn't for a few countries it would have happened. Absloute scum move by the EU.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #825 on: Today at 09:07:47 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:58:12 pm
The only bit of good news today. Atrociously short sighted of them to even consider it. The focus should be seeing how they can help de-escalate and and bring both sides to the table. Rather than starve civilians.

Will anyone notice if the water is switched off? The water supply system is currently being obliterated by missiles.

Who will represent the Palestinians at this table? Not a dig at you but the calls for ceasefire have come from neither side. At the very minimum you would need representation of a majority of the population of Gaza in talks, but are we seriously even contemplating giving Hamas that platform?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Nobby has no fucking clue. If Hamas lays down their weapons today then tomorrow there will be peace (or 15 years ago when they had the chance). If Israel lays down their weapons today then tomorrow I will literally be murdered in my bed.

It's the absolute truth, and really all that needs to be said regarding the conflict.

Hamas is an organization of brainwashed psychopaths hellbent on the destruction of Israel and the expulsion of the Jewish people. They don't hide it. They are proud of it, in fact. You could give every one of them a mansion to live in and it wouldn't change a thing.


Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #827 on: Today at 09:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:40:54 pm
Can't stand Netanyahu and he's probably the worst person they could have in charge right now, but this is bollocks. Israel does not want to wipe every Palestinian from the face of the earth, and is not committing the kind of despicable, depraved acts we saw from Hamas at the weekend.

Look at the some of the pictures today. They are making a good fist of doing just that.

Netanyahu is just Trump with big ears. He's an evil bastard.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #828 on: Today at 09:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:31:18 pm
    A senior European source tells @timesofisrael that the decision announced earlier today by European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to immediately sever all EU aid to the Palestinians will not be implemented due to opposition from member states. (1/3) https://t.co/9bL6ZOKkcM

     Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 9, 2023

Ireland one of 4 nations to oppose that evil shit. The EU should be ashamed of themselves for even considering it in the first place.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #829 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:57:38 pm
I don't think you're well, there's a conflict in the Middle East and you've brought Jeremy Corbyn into the debate, seek help immediately as you're a space cadet.

Its an obsession with some posters on here, regardless of the subject they manage to shoe horn him in to try and discredit people who disagree with them.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #830 on: Today at 09:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 09:08:32 pm
It's the absolute truth, and really all that needs to be said regarding the conflict.

Hamas is an organization of brainwashed psychopaths hellbent on the destruction of Israel and the expulsion of the Jewish people. They don't hide it. They are proud of it, in fact. You could give every one of them a mansion to live in and it wouldn't change a thing.


Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:07:47 pm
Who will represent the Palestinians at this table? Not a dig at you but the calls for ceasefire have come from neither side. At the very minimum you would need representation of a majority of the population of Gaza in talks, but are we seriously even contemplating giving Hamas that platform?

It defies belief that even now people are still struggling with the concept that Hamas are not interested in peace. They want now what they have always wanted along with their ally's Israel's destruction. I wish that Gaza could at least be evacuated but neither side is going to step back from this confrontation.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #831 on: Today at 09:19:55 pm »
Hamas fighters empties car of killed civilians before driving it away. WARNING. Very graphic.

Spoiler
https://x.com/geoconfirmed/status/1711406456451314010?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
[close]
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #832 on: Today at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:07:47 pm
Who will represent the Palestinians at this table? Not a dig at you but the calls for ceasefire have come from neither side. At the very minimum you would need representation of a majority of the population of Gaza in talks, but are we seriously even contemplating giving Hamas that platform?

It's a good question and obviously it's not going to happen overnight. It's always something that should be encouraged and a final aim of any conflict situation. Whether we are in the position for it with Hamas is another thing but it should still be the overarching message. I just don't feel the west "standing with Israel" and turning a blind eye as it continues to obliterate a densely populated civilian area is a very humane strategy. We're going to wake up tomorrow to 1000's more Palestinian's dead through no fault of their own.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #833 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 07:47:33 pm

I have never been pro-gun before, but today i saw people walking around my town with their M-16s and i felt safer. These are my friends, they are fathers like me, good people, who are scared, and they are protecting their children and mine. If a bunch of terrorists enter my community there will at least be someone to defend my wife and kids!

Should Palestinian Arabs also all have M16s?

To make them feel safer, like.

(Palestinian Arabs are statistically far more likely to be killed by Israelis than Israelis are to be killed by Palestinian Arabs)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #834 on: Today at 09:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:25:24 pm
Should Palestinian Arabs also all have M16s?

To make them feel safer, like.

(Palestinian Arabs are statistically far more likely to be killed by Israelis than Israelis are to be killed by Palestinian Arabs)

Dont be disingenuous, you know if Hamas had the same arsenal of weapons as the Israelis did, we would be talking about the next Holocaust already.
