It's their so called "right of return" or words to that effect, granting Jewish people from anywhere stolen land and housing.



Well not every Israeli would agree with the term settler, but the basic definition is anyone living in an Israeli community that is built on land that between 1948 and 1967 was not part of Israel. What we call the settlements. The land was never Palestinian of course, but conquered by Jordan, Egypt or Syria in the war of 1948. Last time i checked there were about 650,000 'settlers'. The vast majority are not motivated to live where they do by ideology - they are just regular folk who live in regular towns and cities, often because it is slightly cheaper (because of security risks amongst other reasons). FWIW my in-laws would be classed as settlers, as they live a few hundred metres over the Green Line in Jerusalem inside what used to be Jordan. They have Israeli-Arab neighbours who would also be considered settlers, according to the above definition.There are of course some settlers who have a crazy and radical ideology. Most people who live in dangerous areas here have guns, and the overwhelming majority (i would say 99.9%) use them only to protect their families from terrorists who love nothing more than slaughtering innocent civilians.I will add also that the communities surrounding the Gaza strip are not settlements. They are living inside an internationally recognised border. Hamas (and their "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" supporters) consider all of Israel to be Palestinian land, all Israelis to be 'settlers', and therefore all legitimate targets for mass murder.Errr, no.