Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.



They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.



But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.



Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.



This is not a group that cares about Palestinians. This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.



Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.



Just so were clear.