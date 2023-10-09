« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 31718 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #800 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:43:43 pm
I mean on one hand stupid,  but  I suppose inevitable on the other hand

I thought settlers were armed anyway?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #801 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

Quote
Here are a few thoughts on what has happened, and what I think will happen. They are my opinion, and I make no claim to expertise beyond that available to any other layperson.

As ever, honest and open discussion is welcomed, racism, stereotyping and straw-manning is not.

>
It is important to distinguish between three (admittedly related) concepts:

Justly going to war
Justly behaving within war
Justly exiting a war

>
That Israel has entered into a just war I have no doubt. The attack they suffered was intolerable and barbaric. No nation state on the planet would ignore a similar attack. To my knowledge, here is no historical case study for a situation where a nation would not retaliate.

Historically for Israel this has not always been the case in my opinion. Many of their incursions and actions in the past have not - in my opinion - been justified. There are arguments for, arguments against, and I have not supported many of operations over the last 20 years. >
Whether they act justly *within* that war is yet to be determined.

Historically, Israel has prided itself on "tohar haneshek", a military-ethical doctrine that enjoins military operations to be carried out justly. However, in this particular case it is not straightforward. Why?>
Hamas are ensconced in an urban and densely populated setting. They have hostages, and are known for deliberately using human shields and firing rockets from schools, hospitals etc. Israel has two choices:

Ground forces
Air strikes

>
Ground forces minimises the chances of civilian casualties, however, they expose the nation's *own soldiers* to extreme danger. For many, this is an intolerable position for that reason.

Air strikes minimise harm to the nation's forces, but increase the chances of civilian casualties, despite Israeli attempts to warn civilians in advance of where the strikes are due to land. There isn't much space in Gaza to flee to.

>
Neither of these options are ethically obvious. Whichever is chosen will inevitably lead to extreme loss of life.

As time goes on, attitudes towards whichever choice Israel makes will sour, as whilst they are not the aggressor, they have significantly greater military power.
>
It is also worth noting that running a just war is hard, and Israel's current government is the weakest, most racist, most despotic, most desperate and generally most awful the country has ever had. This doesn't bode particularly well.

>
It's not so long ago that prominent ex-military figures were criticisng the government extremely harshly and pilots were refusing to serve. E.g.


Statements by the government have already been issued, and are already appalling. But Hamas are still there - the terrorists who executed an almost unbelievable atrocity. What do you do?

>
As if that wasn't hard enough, the "just exit" is even more intractable. I am unaware of any actual pragmatic long term resolution to this conflict, that doesn't result in yet more extreme loss of life and violence.

>
I imagine this flare up will continue for a while. there will be a cease fire, which will break down, then another one until eventually it stops. there will then be no further peace process, and the cycle of violence will continue, as it always has done.

>
And this is all assuming that there isn't a wider conflict. The Lebanese Hizbollah forces could get involved, and the Islamic Jihad movement have already attacked Israel's northern border. Israel's history with Lebanon incursions is just as bloody.

>
In sum:

None of this is straightforward. There are some obvious "baddies", and some obvious "innocents." But there are lots of shades within that, and lots of historic bad decisions that have led to this being an awful awful series of events, that will probably only get worse.

I thought it was very well put

And then I read this, which disgusted me.  Some bigots targeting kids

W

« Reply #802 on: Today at 07:25:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:21:04 pm
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

I thought it was very well put


Have to agree and I'm really not a fan of Israel.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm »
    A senior European source tells @timesofisrael that the decision announced earlier today by European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to immediately sever all EU aid to the Palestinians will not be implemented due to opposition from member states. (1/3) https://t.co/9bL6ZOKkcM

     Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) October 9, 2023
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #804 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:29:52 pm
Hamass armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, warned it will begin executing Israeli civilian captives if Israel continues to bomb civilian houses in Gaza.

Abu Obaida, a spokesperson for the group, said they have been acting in accordance with Islamic instructions by keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, Reuters reported.

He was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying:

Any targeting of innocent civilians without warning will be met regretfully by executing one of the captives in our custody, and we will be forced to broadcast this execution.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/oct/09/israel-hamas-war-live-updates-news-worst-day-israeli-history-idf-fighting-grinds-on-gaza-conflict-supernova


Forced to broadcast indeed. Hideous piece of shit. I wonder if people understand the need to broadcast this
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #805 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Thanks Jill, just a very unique situation the fact there is another Palestine region that has functioned so differently over the years and I'm learning more about it all.

I've been to Israel and the West Bank many years ago, but never fully understood all the different goings on in the region in terms of how each area are controlled. From an outsider's perspective you would think the people in Gaza would be not wanting anything to do with Hamas considering the stark differences in realty that the people of the West Bank live under. Bottom line Hamas clearly need to be overthrown for any chance of peace and a better life for the people there, but as you say it's easier said than done especially after viewing recent ongoings in Iran.

On a wider point then, why is so much put on Israel for what happens in Gaza, when you can clearly see the West Bank gets treated differently because Hamas don't exist there? So basically if Hamas didn't exist and Gaza was run like it is in the West Bank by Fatah/Israel, would the place still be blockaded etc, or would it become more like the West Bank? Surely it can't be as simple as that and all down to Hamas?


It is that simple.

Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007 when there were no Israelis there - no settlements, no army bases, nothing. Just a huge opportunity for freedom and growth. They have been able to turn the Strip into hell on earth because they know that Israel will try and prevent them slaughtering its citizens (what country wouldn't?) and they know the world will always condemn Israel.

The security relationship between Israel and the West Bank Palestinians is complicated as hell, but Hamas is a totally different animal to Fatah (who aren't exactly moderates themselves).
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #806 on: Today at 07:47:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:03:45 pm
I thought settlers were armed anyway?

Do people even know what a settler is? I doubt it. Did the first person quoted use the term correctly? Almost certainly not.

I have never been pro-gun before, but today i saw people walking around my town with their M-16s and i felt safer. These are my friends, they are fathers like me, good people, who are scared, and they are protecting their children and mine. If a bunch of terrorists enter my community there will at least be someone to defend my wife and kids!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:50:03 pm »
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 07:47:33 pm
Do people even know what a settler is? I doubt it. Did the first person quoted use the term correctly? Almost certainly not.

So what is a settler?

In terms of Israelis
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:55:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:21:04 pm
A thread by a Jewish teacher Ive worked with. 

I thought it was very well put



The only thing that i would argue with is that they call this a 'flare-up'. This is a full-blown war.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:50:03 pm
Hamas announced that for every Israeli strike at a Hamas terror facility in Gaza, they will publicly execute an unarmed, innocent civilian hostage they hold, including the Israeli elderly women and babies.

They added that they would then post the videos online. Source New York Times.

But please tell me those that drink at the alter of Corbynism and cranky hard leftism that this is NOT ABOUT anti-semitism but about Israel.

Please, I beg you tell me with a straight face that Hamas is a group that wants peace.

This is not a group that cares about Palestinians.  This is a death-worshipping cult. And it must be destroyed. This has never been about Palestine. This has been about anti-semitism.

Supporting the raping of Israeli girls, desecration of their bodies, kidnapping babies & elderly women from their beds, beheading civilians and burning down homes with families inside, is the opposite of advocating for human rights.

Just so were clear.
I don't think you're well, there's a conflict in the Middle East and you've brought Jeremy Corbyn into the debate, seek help immediately as you're a space cadet.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:52:48 pm
So what is a settler?

In terms of Israelis
It's their so called "right of return" or words to that effect, granting Jewish people from anywhere stolen land and housing.
