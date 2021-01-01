I'm happy for us to disagree or debate, but it's not helpful for you to caricature people's positions (do you honestly think there's loads of anti-semites on here just waiting for Israel to be erased from the map, really?) and evade the specific points made in reply to you.



You know full well - I assume - that it's not a matter of a 75 year old land "deal". Settlement theft of Palestine land continues (and worsens) to this day, staunchly supported by Netanyahu and his hard-right allies in government. Israel steals and occupies land illegally on an increasing basis, and doesn't even want to talk about stopping that process, never mind giving back what has been taken in recent years.



No one deserves or invites what has happened in the last few days. It's utterly repugnant. But it hasn't arisen from nowhere, has it? It's not all some irrational Islamist hatred of Jews behind this. Israeli policy has fuelled and aided Hamas and their programme of radicalisation and militarisation. Certainly, it would be absolutely ridiculous not to trace some connections between such things. That's not remotely the same as justifying the crimes Hamas are now committing against Israeli citizens, and it doesn't help any of us if this discussion degenerates into that kind of deliberately polarised caricaturing.



I don't really care if people on here are anti-semites, or want Israel to be blown off the map.Hamas does. It is one of it's sole aims.If Hamas had access to a nuclear weapon, Israel would look very much like it did around 2,000 years ago.What would you say is the motivating factor behind these attacks? What about Islamist countries invasions into other territories, what about their treatment of their own citizens, or their enemies? Funny how I don't hear much from the western Far Left on those matters. I don't hear much about how Hamas operates at all. It's all excuses and bluster. Or from the words of the former Labour leader, calling them friends.There is no route to peace when one side literally wants the genocide of the other. Israel had been in a position to do so for decades and has resisted. They are living on the edge of a precipice of Iran ever developing a nuclear weapon. We aren't dealing with democratically elected governments here, we're dealing with theocracies trying to enact 1400 year old prophecies and acting like its still the middle ages.Of course there are some connections. But it's funny, when Israel strikes I don't often see the far left proportional response on social media, saying, well this was a result of Hamas breaking ceasefires or kidnapping and murdering Israelis. Or this was a result of Hamas operating near schools and hospitals. It's always, ALWAYS, somehow, tacitly, Israel's fault.And frankly, given the stakes, the aims and desires of their surrounding neighbours, and the attacks they have to withstand regularly, Israel have acted far better than most western nations would given a single day living in those circumstances.