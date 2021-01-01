« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #760 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 04:26:27 pm
Hugely powerful words from Nas Daily
I read this earlier, and felt it put into words quite powerfully (and in a relatable way), her perspective as a jewish person in the UK and the challenges of responses from people she's close to.

I'm not jewish, but seeing some of the public celebration of civilians being targeted and killed (and documented, so there's no excuses for ignorance in thinking it was an act of resistance) in manchester birmingham london and brighton was eye - can't imagine the feeling seeing that, when you've had friends or family or anyone else caught up in the massacres.


The community of good sees our pain and just scrolls past it
When did people wake up and decide rape is a form of freedom fighting?
Quote
Imagine Glastonbury, attended by thousands of teenagers partying. Then imagine armed terrorists falling from the sky while others arrive in jeeps and motor bikes, intent on killing. Imagine 260 young people being gunned down at that festival.

Then, in a nearby Somerset village, imagine babies and toddlers being ripped from their beds in the early hours of the morning, separated from their families.  Imagine your elderly relatives shot on their doorsteps in cold blood. 

Then imagine your social media feed after this.

Had this atrocity taken place in the UK or another Western country, the immediate proclamations against terror would be there for all to see. The hashtags in solidarity with the terror victims would trend for days.

The Jewish people have lost more Jews than on any single day since the Holocaust. And yet overwhelmingly the online community of good is silent. Seven hundred dead Jews but from my social media world, largely populated by progressives, nothing. 

Women were raped next to the murdered bodies of their friends. Yet on my feed I had self-styled feminist influencers pushing the narrative that the rape and brutalisation of innocent women at a festival was somehow part of a wonderful resistance against oppression. Kylie Jenner, who did post support for Israeli civilians, then immediately deleted her posts because the hate they attracted was presumably too much to bear. Thanks a lot, Kylie.

As depravity exploded in Israel my silly little online world stayed silent. And it does seem silly to talk about the impact of social media on a diasporic community thousands of miles away in relative comfort. Especially when families in Israel are facing the brutality of going to war or the desperation their loved ones are still unaccounted for.

But the feeling that Jews like me, who ordinarily see ourselves as part of the diverse, progressive community, actually live in an alternate universe grew stronger this weekend.

I wonder, genuinely, at what point did people wake up and decide sexual violence is a form of freedom fighting? At what point is it resistance to kidnap a Holocaust survivor and cart her off to Gaza?

Im pretty sure the community of good didnt spend days wrangling with the notion that Russian soldiers committing war crimes and raping Ukrainian women was barbarity on an unprecedented scale. There were no 10-slide Instagram posts carefully contextualising that rape and murder.

My anguish as a British Jew is nothing in comparison to that of an Israeli women kidnapped with her babies by a death cult. But as a Jewish mother with children the same age, my sense of safety and peace shatters into a thousand pieces at the thought of her reality.

Her image is just one of many from this weekend that will haunt me forever. I wonder how many outside our community are thinking at all about her now or any of the others?

Im uneasy with how something as innocuous as social media can cause me so much agony. And Im angry that Im devastated that Jewish lives matter so little to people I dont even know. But even more, Im silently broken at the other reality - that Jewish lives dont seem to matter to people.

Ive often asked myself at what point Jews count as human beings to self-style progressives? And at what point did we become sub-human?

Our bagels and kosher delis are Instagram-worthy and our Holocaust stories make great Hollywood blockbusters. Historical trauma is great, but our murder and brutalisation today, not so much. 

These online leftists love to tell you they would have rescued Jews in Nazi Germany. But their silence - or worse, defence - of rape and murder tells me they wouldnt have. These are people I and many others now know to avoid -  and to keep my family safely distant.

Im done with having to deny reality, to tick the check boxes of what it is to be a good Jew - for it not to be OK to rape and murder me or kidnap my children.

However pathetic - or maybe just human - the desire to be cared about by people you otherwise identify with is, I know Im not alone. Its the conversation we are all having with each other, but it is not one we have with our non-Jewish friends. Maybe the disappointment of facing "yeah but" from people we know will result in us having to ask the kind of probing questions of our networks that we dont have the emotional bandwidth for.

I work in the Jewish community, but I grew up in non-Jewish schools as part of a broad, multi-cultural community. I've always celebrated that over the alternative, but in the last few days Ive been reminded that membership of that world as a Jew feels conditional, in ways it should not.

The next few weeks will be spent agonising over the catastrophic human cost of this atrocity. Jews like me, however, are grappling constantly with a contradiction. We see ourselves as part of a community of good  but that community doesnt see people like us at all. Or worse, it sees us and our pain and just scrolls past it. 
https://www.thejc.com/lets-talk/all/the-community-of-good-sees-our-pain-and-just-scrolls-past-it-3rcpBoAvcGgt88zym4SMH
Logged

Online Fromola

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #761 on: Today at 05:08:11 pm »
Surely Hamas would have known Israel will only fight back much stronger in retaliation, especially given the barbaric nature of what they've done. They've got the weapons and they've got the west behind them.
Logged
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #762 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
I agree one hundred percent classycarra, it's even more mind numbing when women are saying it though, after everything that has happened over the last few days how can anyone be anything but appalled?
Logged
Online Andy82lfc

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #763 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Excuse my ignorant question, but why don't the Palestinians in Gaza rise up against Hamas more, considering how Palestinians in the West Bank seems to live (a lot more peacefully) without the control of Hamas. Is it the fact Hamas are a dictatorship at this point, ruling with an iron fist etc?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #764 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:47:35 pm
Land that was originally stolen from Jews by the Romans. Or is that too far back? How far back do you want to go?


According to Jewish lore itself, Abraham was from Mesopotamia and travelled to Canaan to settle there, amongst the Canaanite peoples after 'god' appeared to him in a dream and told him it was the promised land. Sometime supposed to have been around 1,700bc

Soon after that, the Egyptians conquered the region.

The first Judaic period of control came around 1,030BC (the reigns of David & Solomon) and lasted 100-200 years before the Assyrians conquered and ruled for a hundred or so years before the Babylonians came.

They fought off the Egyptians but were later conquered by the Persians.

Alexander the Great defeated the Persians, beginning Hellenistic control for around 3 centuries, before the Romans - after a brief period of self-rule by the peoples of the region - began to exert influence and then direct control.

Roman control morphed into 'Byzantine' Roman control, eventually being conquered by the a succession of Muslim Caliphates.

European Christians took the region in the Crusades and held them for a century and half, before losing it back to the Muslims, first under the Mamluks then the Ottomans.

The demise of Ottoman Empire at the end of WW1 mandated governance of the area to the British.



In short, many peoples have an ancestral claim to the region at least as strong as that of the Jews.


Logged
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #765 on: Today at 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:10:31 pm
Excuse my ignorant question, but why don't the Palestinians in Gaza rise up against Hamas more, considering how Palestinians in the West Bank seems to live (a lot more peacefully) without the control of Hamas. Is it the fact Hamas are a dictatorship at this point, ruling with an iron fist etc?

Consider this Andy, no woman is allowed to leave Gaza unless they have male "guardianship" that was set by the Hamas run courts in Gaza. There is a campaign that Amnesty International are running for women to gain more freedoms. It has to be said it's pretty common through a lot of Arab states. As for why they are not rising up, it takes a lot courage to do that, look at the recent run-ins from the recent freedom campaign in Iran. I would say dictatorship is a pretty accurate description of Hamas at this point in time. But any rising has to be at the right time in any situation and I am not sure now is the time for it, sadly. But there needs to be some self representation for the Palestinians among themselves, rather than it being a secular group who are present at the moment. 
Logged
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #766 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:13:52 pm
In short, many peoples have an ancestral claim to the region at least as strong as that of the Jews.
Who? Because none of the groups you've mentioned were based there or can claim their ancestry originated there, they simply conquered it. You can trace the Canaanites presence in Jerusalem as far back as the city goes. Claiming the Romans, or whoever you think are the descendents of the Ottomans, have an equally valid right to the land is like claiming the UK should have dominion over its ex-territories. I also don't see Arab Palestinians, the only group choosing to dispute it, in that list. An oversight perhaps?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #767 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:38:55 pm

I was explaining how the Palestinian Arabs came to turn away from the secular PLO as its [by far] most important representative, and turn to the Islamist extremists of Hamas.

It's utterly undeniable that the policy of creating a radicalised army of lunatics to fight the Soviets in Afghanistan - coordinated by the US, funded by Saudi, and trained by the Pakistani ISI - was the turning point for increased Islamism across the Middle East. You denying this doesn't alter the facts.


I suggest you do a fair bit of reading on the subject because it seems you have a substantial blind spot.

I thought it was fairly widespread knowledge, that we trained and armed the Mujahideen In Afganistan, in order to fight the Soviets.  I've even read that the SAS were giving armed passage to opium, in and out of the country.

Logged

Offline ChrisOH

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #768 on: Today at 05:31:54 pm »
Can't we just call it a new country and whoever wants to fucking live there, live there?
Logged
Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #769 on: Today at 05:32:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:05:36 pm
I read this earlier, and felt it put into words quite powerfully (and in a relatable way), her perspective as a jewish person in the UK and the challenges of responses from people she's close to.

I'm not jewish, but seeing some of the public celebration of civilians being targeted and killed (and documented, so there's no excuses for ignorance in thinking it was an act of resistance) in manchester birmingham london and brighton was eye - can't imagine the feeling seeing that, when you've had friends or family or anyone else caught up in the massacres.


The community of good sees our pain and just scrolls past it
When did people wake up and decide rape is a form of freedom fighting?https://www.thejc.com/lets-talk/all/the-community-of-good-sees-our-pain-and-just-scrolls-past-it-3rcpBoAvcGgt88zym4SMH

Hopefully she won't visit these boards and see the apologists in full Jeremy Corbyn force. 'All violence is bad" yeah thanks for that absolutely useless statement.

It is wild to me to see people now tacitly, fuck it - openly - suggesting that this is all because of Israel stealing land and that they shouldn't expect peace because of land deals made 75 years ago. You might ask yourself what does Palestine do with international aid? How is it possible for one nation to thrive and it's neighbour, gripped by said death cult and barbarism is left to the worst kind of poverty and repression of freedom and liberty. Maybe, just maybe, it's not down to a treaty signed 75 years ago for people butchered, gassed and displaced by European nations during a World War.

Maybe there's something else that ties the impoverished nations in the Middle East together in a death spiral of ever-increasing betrayal of cultural and ethical norms adopted by the rest of the world in democratic liberal countries.

Hint
It's not US foreign policy in the 1970s.
Logged
At The End Of The Storm I

Online Elmo!

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #770 on: Today at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: ChrisOH on Today at 05:31:54 pm
Can't we just call it a new country and whoever wants to fucking live there, live there?

Who is we?
Logged

Online Elmo!

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #771 on: Today at 05:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:32:46 pm
Hopefully she won't visit these boards and see the apologists in full Jeremy Corbyn force. 'All violence is bad" yeah thanks for that absolutely useless statement.

It is wild to me to see people now tacitly, fuck it - openly suggesting that this is all because of Israel stealing land and that they shouldn't expect peace because of land deals made 75 years ago. You might ask yourself what does Palestine do with international aid? How is it possible for one nation to thrive and another gripped by said death cult and barbarism is left to the worst kind of poverty and repression of freedom and liberty. Maybe, just maybe, it's not down to a treaty signed 75 years ago for people butchered, gassed and displaced by European nations during a World War.

Maybe there's something else that ties the impoverished nations in the Middle East together in a death spiral of ever-increasing betrayal of cultural and ethical norms adopted by the rest of the world in democratic liberal countries.

Hint
It's not US foreign policy in the 1970s.

The fact land has continuously been stolen over the last 75 years since was pointed out to you last time you made that comment and you have ignored it and repeated the same comment. Has that happened or not?

Just to preempt any accusations, I've not made any other comment on this whole issue, as frankly I don't think I have anything to add. I just noticed you hadn't acknowledged or refuted the claim.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #772 on: Today at 05:51:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:05:36 pm

The community of good sees our pain and just scrolls past it
When did people wake up and decide rape is a form of freedom fighting?https://www.thejc.com/lets-talk/all/the-community-of-good-sees-our-pain-and-just-scrolls-past-it-3rcpBoAvcGgt88zym4SMH

They don't wake up and decide, it gets decided for them by the ideological cult they have sunk into, whether it's the fascist Islamists or the Corbyn led radical left whoppers who view everything in the the world through an anti-west prism.
Logged

Online proudred

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #773 on: Today at 05:53:04 pm »

Imo enslave a group of people,steal their land bit by bit , as a consequence deny their right to freedom, deny their children basic education etc and people expect them to lie down and die.
If it was any of the western European American world that did this on other country their would be consequences......
Logged

Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #774 on: Today at 05:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:48:26 pm
The fact land has continuously been stolen over the last 75 years since was pointed out to you last time you made that comment and you have ignored it and repeated the same comment. Has that happened or not?

Just to preempt any accusations, I've not made any other comment on this whole issue, as frankly I don't think I have anything to add. I just noticed you hadn't acknowledged or refuted the claim.

I think there are serious problems with Israel, with displacing people and forcing people out of their homes. Of course. They are not solved by this.

In return, no-one seems to have acknowledged or refuted my question- is Israel allowed to defend itself?

As the day after 900+ innocent civilians were butchered by psychopathic savages, Israel turning off energy and water to the Gaze strip has been declared on here as a War Crime.

I would suggest it's all very easy from the comfort we have here. If we were surrounded by enemies and under constant terrorist attacks most sponsored or enacted by our neighbours, I would suggest we might be over-zealous in our desire to protect a vastly smaller population.
Logged
Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #775 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 05:53:04 pm
Imo enslave a group of people,steal their land bit by bit , as a consequence deny their right to freedom, deny their children basic education etc and people expect them to lie down and die.
If it was any of the western European American world that did this on other country their would be consequences......


Go and fuck off to Palestine and help them then. See these resistance fighters in action.

"imo" you won't like it
Logged
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #776 on: Today at 05:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:32:46 pm
...

I'm happy for us to disagree or debate, but it's not helpful for you to caricature people's positions (do you honestly think there's loads of anti-semites on here just waiting for Israel to be erased from the map, really?) and evade the specific points made in reply to you.

You know full well - I assume - that it's not a matter of a 75 year old land "deal". Settlement theft of Palestine land continues (and worsens) to this day, staunchly supported by Netanyahu and his hard-right allies in government. Israel steals and occupies land illegally on an increasing basis, and doesn't even want to talk about stopping that process, never mind giving back what has been taken in recent years.

No one deserves or invites what has happened in the last few days. It's utterly repugnant. But it hasn't arisen from nowhere, has it? It's not all some irrational Islamist hatred of Jews behind this. Israeli policy has fuelled and aided Hamas and their programme of radicalisation and militarisation. Certainly, it would be absolutely ridiculous not to trace some connections between such things. That's not remotely the same as justifying the crimes Hamas are now committing against Israeli citizens, and it doesn't help any of us if this discussion degenerates into that kind of deliberately polarised caricaturing.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #777 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:21:43 pm
Consider this Andy, no woman is allowed to leave Gaza unless they have male "guardianship" that was set by the Hamas run courts in Gaza. There is a campaign that Amnesty International are running for women to gain more freedoms. It has to be said it's pretty common through a lot of Arab states. As for why they are not rising up, it takes a lot courage to do that, look at the recent run-ins from the recent freedom campaign in Iran. I would say dictatorship is a pretty accurate description of Hamas at this point in time. But any rising has to be at the right time in any situation and I am not sure now is the time for it, sadly. But there needs to be some self representation for the Palestinians among themselves, rather than it being a secular group who are present at the moment.

Thanks Jill, just a very unique situation the fact there is another Palestine region that has functioned so differently over the years and I'm learning more about it all.

I've been to Israel and the West Bank many years ago, but never fully understood all the different goings on in the region in terms of how each area are controlled. From an outsider's perspective you would think the people in Gaza would be not wanting anything to do with Hamas considering the stark differences in realty that the people of the West Bank live under. Bottom line Hamas clearly need to be overthrown for any chance of peace and a better life for the people there, but as you say it's easier said than done especially after viewing recent ongoings in Iran.

On a wider point then, why is so much put on Israel for what happens in Gaza, when you can clearly see the West Bank gets treated differently because Hamas don't exist there? So basically if Hamas didn't exist and Gaza was run like it is in the West Bank by Fatah/Israel, would the place still be blockaded etc, or would it become more like the West Bank? Surely it can't be as simple as that and all down to Hamas?
Logged

Online proudred

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #778 on: Today at 06:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:56:24 pm
Go and fuck off to Palestine and help them then. See these resistance fighters in action.

"imo" you won't like it
Damn lad what's with that response ? Swearing. Childish response. Give your head a wobble clown.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #779 on: Today at 06:05:36 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:03:31 pm
Damn lad what's with that response ? Swearing. Childish response. Give your head a wobble clown.
You talk of consequences.

As if women being raped until they bleed, beaten until their bones break, tortured and shot are in anyway acceptable consequences by any standards of humanity.

There will rightly be outrage for thise comments.
Logged
Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #780 on: Today at 06:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:57:38 pm
I'm happy for us to disagree or debate, but it's not helpful for you to caricature people's positions (do you honestly think there's loads of anti-semites on here just waiting for Israel to be erased from the map, really?) and evade the specific points made in reply to you.

You know full well - I assume - that it's not a matter of a 75 year old land "deal". Settlement theft of Palestine land continues (and worsens) to this day, staunchly supported by Netanyahu and his hard-right allies in government. Israel steals and occupies land illegally on an increasing basis, and doesn't even want to talk about stopping that process, never mind giving back what has been taken in recent years.

No one deserves or invites what has happened in the last few days. It's utterly repugnant. But it hasn't arisen from nowhere, has it? It's not all some irrational Islamist hatred of Jews behind this. Israeli policy has fuelled and aided Hamas and their programme of radicalisation and militarisation. Certainly, it would be absolutely ridiculous not to trace some connections between such things. That's not remotely the same as justifying the crimes Hamas are now committing against Israeli citizens, and it doesn't help any of us if this discussion degenerates into that kind of deliberately polarised caricaturing.

I don't really care if people on here are anti-semites, or want Israel to be blown off the map.

Hamas does. It is one of it's sole aims.

If Hamas had access to a nuclear weapon, Israel would look very much like it did around 2,000 years ago.

What would you say is the motivating factor behind these attacks? What about Islamist countries invasions into other territories, what about their treatment of their own citizens, or their enemies? Funny how I don't hear much from the western Far Left on those matters. I don't hear much about how Hamas operates at all. It's all excuses and bluster. Or from the words of the former Labour leader, calling them friends.

There is no route to peace when one side literally wants the genocide of the other. Israel had been in a position to do so for decades and has resisted. They are living on the edge of a precipice of Iran ever developing a nuclear weapon. We aren't dealing with democratically elected governments here, we're dealing with theocracies trying to enact 1400 year old prophecies and acting like its still the middle ages.

Of course there are some connections. But it's funny, when Israel strikes I don't often see the far left proportional response on social media, saying, well this was a result of Hamas breaking ceasefires or kidnapping and murdering Israelis. Or this was a result of Hamas operating near schools and hospitals. It's always, ALWAYS, somehow, tacitly, Israel's fault.

And frankly, given the stakes, the aims and desires of their surrounding neighbours, and the attacks they have to withstand regularly, Israel have acted far better than most western nations would given a single day living in those circumstances.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:16:04 pm by Byrnee »
Logged
Online CornerFlag

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #781 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
This whole thread is entirely depressing.

I would say one thing though given I've been playing catch-up.  There was one link a while back which was to a Twitter/X thread (Marina Medvin) of some of the atrocities that have gone on.  It led to a lot of astonishingly right-wing accounts (including Paul Golding of Britain First fame) and a ton of "This post is unavailable" from similar sources that wouldn't normally get the time of day on RAWK.  Can the sources be somewhat more reputable, please?
Logged
Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #782 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:03:31 pm
Damn lad what's with that response ? Swearing. Childish response. Give your head a wobble clown.

Go and watch some videos of the attacks and then come back here and tell me it's all fair enough you fucking moron.
Logged
Online Egyptian36

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #783 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »

I encourage everyone to watch this video

https://youtu.be/BT5L4YU_Fl4?si=k9Xk0XiVjwfOK68Q
Logged

Online proudred

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #784 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:14:32 pm
Go and watch some videos of the attacks and then come back here and tell me it's all fair enough you fucking moron.
What are you talking about ? Fair enough ? When did I say that?Stop putting your words into other peoples mouth. And for your insults I will not fall for that.
Logged

Online Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #785 on: Today at 06:25:24 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 05:53:04 pm
Imo enslave a group of people,steal their land bit by bit , as a consequence deny their right to freedom, deny their children basic education etc and people expect them to lie down and die.
If it was any of the western European American world that did this on other country their would be consequences......


In your opinion what?
What is your opinion? What is it that you're trying to say? What is your point?

If it's not that this is all inevitable and fair enough then I'm fucking lost as to what the point was in even commenting.
Logged
