Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #720 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Exactly. As I've stated elsewhere - this isn't a 'both sides' argument in the normal sense. One side would have peace, the other (Hamas) literally won't stop until Israel no longer exists. How can you have peace with people like that?

One side would have peace having stolen Palestinian land for decades. And having settled on it, having evicted the people who lived there, or made their lives untenable. It's not "one side wants peace" at all, in that sense. It's disingenuous to argue that. It's the political equivalent of punching someone in the face, stealing their money, and then saying "let's cool this now, dude, no need to fight".
Black Bull Nova

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #721 on: Today at 03:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 02:52:49 pm
Nobby has no fucking clue. If Hamas lays down their weapons today then tomorrow there will be peace (or 15 years ago when they had the chance). If Israel lays down their weapons today then tomorrow I will literally be murdered in my bed.


How about, in the quieter period, something is done in Gaza and the West Bank to make the life of Palestinians more palatable. We saw in Ireland how a taste of growth and prosperity inspired more people to reject violence. When people have nothing left to lose they will follow zealots and terrorists.
carling

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #722 on: Today at 03:13:03 pm »
Imagine a world with no religion..

It'll be the case one day.  I often wonder what future civilisations will think looking back at some of this.
Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #723 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:09:56 pm

How about, in the quieter period, something is done in Gaza and the West Bank to make the life of Palestinians more palatable. We saw in Ireland how a taste of growth and prosperity inspired more people to reject violence. When people have nothing left to lose they will follow zealots and terrorists.

Indeed.
Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #724 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 03:06:36 pm
One side would have peace having stolen Palestinian land for decades. And having settled on it, having evicted the people who lived there, or made their lives untenable. It's not "one side wants peace" at all, in that sense. It's disingenuous to argue that. It's the political equivalent of punching someone in the face, stealing their money, and then saying "let's cool this now, dude, no need to fight".


 :thumbup
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #725 on: Today at 03:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:09:56 pm
How about, in the quieter period, something is done in Gaza and the West Bank to make the life of Palestinians more palatable. We saw in Ireland how a taste of growth and prosperity inspired more people to reject violence. When people have nothing left to lose they will follow zealots and terrorists.
The vast majority of civilian populations everywhere want peace.

Didn't the period you're describing first come after the paramilitarily accepted that they lost the battle (in military terms), so then came to the table to discuss peace instead? Rather than an absence of enough civilians that rejected violence, I mean.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #726 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:02:23 pm
Let's play a hypothetical game. You are either:

A Palestinian innocent civilian captured by Israelis

or

An Israeli innocent civilian captured by Hamas.

You can choose. Which would you prefer? Let's stop dancing around the fact that this is not a tit-for-tat war.

That's not what you said though. You suggested one side wants peace, as if the form and conditions of that peace were some mutually agreed and acceptable thing.

And clearly, no one wants to be captured by Hamas fighters. That's not what we were discussing.
