Exactly. As I've stated elsewhere - this isn't a 'both sides' argument in the normal sense. One side would have peace, the other (Hamas) literally won't stop until Israel no longer exists. How can you have peace with people like that?



One side would have peace having stolen Palestinian land for decades. And having settled on it, having evicted the people who lived there, or made their lives untenable. It's not "one side wants peace" at all, in that sense. It's disingenuous to argue that. It's the political equivalent of punching someone in the face, stealing their money, and then saying "let's cool this now, dude, no need to fight".