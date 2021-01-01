« previous next »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
The Israeli authorities have warned that a hostile aircraft has entered Israeli territory near the Gaza Strip, Haaretz reports.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/oct/09/israel-hamas-war-live-updates-news-worst-day-israeli-history-idf-fighting-grinds-on-gaza-conflict-supernova
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:30:55 am »
Offline RedGuy

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:51:56 am »
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:56:10 am »
There's reports that Hamas and the jihadi group murdered 12 Thai nationals (and kidnapped 11), murdered 10 Nepali students, an unreported number of Germans, Americans, Indians and Poles. I unfortunately saw a still image of a jihadi preparing to cave in the head of an already dead Filipino too.

It's fortunate the international community are for the most part quietly working without risking anything incendiary despite the decision from Hamas to target their citizens (and this is clearly the case, this wasn't an operation to attack any perceived oppressor, they deliberately sent death squads to rape and kill kids when exposed IDF and military targets were just up the road). Instead working quietly to extract citizens who no longer feel safe.

I think outside of a loud ignorant international minority online who cheerlead this barbarism, most people are now aware of how Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operate - its tragic that it's come too late to protect all the lives lost this weekend and subsequently that more wasn't done to try to marginalise and isolate these fascist barbarians and their values in order to protect isrealis, palestinians, women, lgbt and any other nationality they aim to kill or see killed
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #644 on: Today at 11:03:29 am »
https://www.ochaopt.org/data/casualties

For those going on about Israel's "restraint". It doesn't look very restrained, comparatively, to me.

Shouting people down with the usual "you don't care about Jews" line is ridiculous, frankly. What's happening to Jewish civilians is horrendous. My heart goes out to those people and their families. I've lived near Ashkelon, many years ago, it was tense at the best of times, never mind now. No civilian deserves what is happening to them. But decades of Israeli apartheid, brutality, occupation, land-theft and killing of men, women and children lie behind all this. Israel could have handed back stolen land, de-settled those areas, taken the wind from Hamas' sails, and still robustly defended the land they do legally own, as is their right.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #645 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
The populace of Israel has kept on voting for hardliners and got them in spades. Said hardliners have been living up to the name and the death toll of Palestinians in recent years seems to be a lot higher than the norm.

Absolutely reprehensible actions by Hamas, truly disgusting, but not unexpected given the unending provocations. Using white phosphorous on Gaza was also disgusting, but barely a wimper from the worlds media.

There is a certain irony in that Netanyahu has refused to aid Ukraine in any substantive way, wanting to maintain his good relations with that other hardliner in the Kremlin and yet Putin has been sucking up to and supporting Iran quite noticeably, who have been supplying the Shahed drones and, artillery shells and lots more, to Russia with which they have been raining terror and destruction on Ukraine. Buddying up to Iran's ally, who in turn fund Hamas and have Israel in their cross hairs. Strange side to pick.

Unfortunately Israel has a disgusting and actual policy of exacting vastly disproportionate revenge so undoubtedly many thousands of Palestinians will be slaughtered. A 22:1 ratio of Palestinians killed vs Israeli's would suggest Israel will kill at least 23,000 palestinians in 'revenge', probably more.

Collective punishment was what the Nazis exacted on civillian communities in WW2 to punish partisan attacks. Strange this is the role model Israel chooses to emulate.

The formation of a separate independent Palestinian state has always been the only possible pathway to peace, but Israel doesn't want that because they haven't finished stealing enough from the Palestinians yet.


Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #646 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:03:29 am
Shouting people down with the usual "you don't care about Jews" line is ridiculous, frankly.
can you point to this happening here, ive not seen it?

wouldn't really apply anyway since it's pretty clear that - while raping and killing jewish civilians was the primary goal of Hamas and PIJ's operation - this was deliberately indiscriminate and killing any religion or nationality was gleefully celebrated (as was taking them hostage).
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:03:29 am
Israel could have handed back stolen land, de-settled those areas, taken the wind from Hamas' sails, and still robustly defended the land they do legally own, as is their right.
what are your thoughts on how Hamas would operate with 'the wind out of their sails'?
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #647 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »
It doesn't take much reading back through this thread to find the usual lines about anti-Jewish sentiment.

As to your second point, it's fair enough: we can't know. It's also fair to imagine that had Israel seriously engaged with the just policy of returning stolen land and not sending in IDF forces to protect settlers on that stolen land, with all the brutality that that has entailed, support for Hamas would be considerably weaker among the population. Like any organisation, they need recruits. When your land is stolen from you, and your children killed, I'd suggest you're pretty ripe for recruitment into radical organisations that offer an opportunity for revenge.
Offline Caligula?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #648 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:56:10 am
There's reports that Hamas and the jihadi group murdered 12 Thai nationals (and kidnapped 11), murdered 10 Nepali students, an unreported number of Germans, Americans, Indians and Poles. I unfortunately saw a still image of a jihadi preparing to cave in the head of an already dead Filipino too.

It's fortunate the international community are for the most part quietly working without risking anything incendiary despite the decision from Hamas to target their citizens (and this is clearly the case, this wasn't an operation to attack any perceived oppressor, they deliberately sent death squads to rape and kill kids when exposed IDF and military targets were just up the road). Instead working quietly to extract citizens who no longer feel safe.

I think outside of a loud ignorant international minority online who cheerlead this barbarism, most people are now aware of how Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operate - its tragic that it's come too late to protect all the lives lost this weekend and subsequently that more wasn't done to try to marginalise and isolate these fascist barbarians and their values in order to protect isrealis, palestinians, women, lgbt and any other nationality they aim to kill or see killed

Hamas have massively, massively fucked up here. From what I'm seeing they're getting condemnation from all over the international community other than the usual suspects of course. Murdering foreign nationals whose fight this never was is a great way to diminish any sympathy you might have previously had.

Gaza is either going to be flattened or annexed to become part of the State of a Israel. Or both.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:37:17 am
Hamas have massively, massively fucked up here. From what I'm seeing they're getting condemnation from all over the international community other than the usual suspects of course. Murdering foreign nationals whose fight this never was is a great way to diminish any sympathy you might have previously had.

Gaza is either going to be flattened or annexed to become part of the State of a Israel. Or both.

That'll keep the hatred going, I guess.
Offline Caligula?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #650 on: Today at 11:40:16 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:39:40 am
That'll keep the hatred going, I guess.

But how is it ever going to stop?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #651 on: Today at 11:51:58 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:15:32 am
what do you want Israel to do just sit back and take it!


Do you want Palestinian Arabs, since 1948, to 'just sit back and take it'?



For the record, I unambiguously condemn the atrocities committed over the past couple of days by Hamas murderers. If they were all rounded up to face justice, I'd be delighted. They all deserve the worst punishments.

But I do despair at the one-sided and tunnel-visioned positioning of many who become outraged at this atrocity yet shrug at the plight of the Palestinians (many now calling for indiscriminate bombing of Gaza by Israel, which they know will kill hundreds or even thousands of similarly innocent Palestinian Arabs).

As has been pointed out, thousands of Palestinian Arab civilians have been murdered by the IDF and settlers over the last 15 years alone. The populations of Gaza and the West Bank are forced to live in subhuman conditions, starved of food, medicines, power and water.

In any other country, the persecution and oppression of millions of people by a more military-powerful oppressor would generate widespread condemnation from governments and the majority of the population. Especially when the vast majority of those doing the oppressing are either foreigners who've migrated into that country or the offspring of foreigners who've migrated there.

None of this, I repeat, provides any justification for the barbaric murders of Israelis by Hamas.

I wish, though, that people would hold the lives of Palestinian Arabs in as much esteem as the lives of Israelis.

Online Circa1892

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #652 on: Today at 12:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:05:03 am
Collective punishment was what the Nazis exacted on civillian communities in WW2 to punish partisan attacks. Strange this is the role model Israel chooses to emulate.


You never stop do you. Your whole life probably centred around your own piety when youre a revolting person.
Offline ljycb

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Lets try and keep it civil in here. This is an important thread about something so significant, and it would be of great benefit to a lot of people if it were to remain open, so lets make sure we dont get too personal in our disagreements.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Breaking Israel to cut water supplies to Gaza

Water supplies from Israel to Gaza are being cut off, according to Israel's Minister of Energy, Israel Katz.
