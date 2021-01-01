The populace of Israel has kept on voting for hardliners and got them in spades. Said hardliners have been living up to the name and the death toll of Palestinians in recent years seems to be a lot higher than the norm.



Absolutely reprehensible actions by Hamas, truly disgusting, but not unexpected given the unending provocations. Using white phosphorous on Gaza was also disgusting, but barely a wimper from the worlds media.



There is a certain irony in that Netanyahu has refused to aid Ukraine in any substantive way, wanting to maintain his good relations with that other hardliner in the Kremlin and yet Putin has been sucking up to and supporting Iran quite noticeably, who have been supplying the Shahed drones and, artillery shells and lots more, to Russia with which they have been raining terror and destruction on Ukraine. Buddying up to Iran's ally, who in turn fund Hamas and have Israel in their cross hairs. Strange side to pick.



Unfortunately Israel has a disgusting and actual policy of exacting vastly disproportionate revenge so undoubtedly many thousands of Palestinians will be slaughtered. A 22:1 ratio of Palestinians killed vs Israeli's would suggest Israel will kill at least 23,000 palestinians in 'revenge', probably more.



Collective punishment was what the Nazis exacted on civillian communities in WW2 to punish partisan attacks. Strange this is the role model Israel chooses to emulate.



The formation of a separate independent Palestinian state has always been the only possible pathway to peace, but Israel doesn't want that because they haven't finished stealing enough from the Palestinians yet.





