what do you want Israel to do just sit back and take it!
Do you want Palestinian Arabs, since 1948, to 'just sit back and take it'?
For the record, I unambiguously condemn the atrocities committed over the past couple of days by Hamas murderers. If they were all rounded up to face justice, I'd be delighted. They all deserve the worst punishments.
But I do despair at the one-sided and tunnel-visioned positioning of many who become outraged at this atrocity yet shrug at the plight of the Palestinians (many now calling for indiscriminate bombing of Gaza by Israel, which they know will kill hundreds or even thousands of similarly innocent Palestinian Arabs).
As has been pointed out, thousands of Palestinian Arab civilians have been murdered by the IDF and settlers over the last 15 years alone. The populations of Gaza and the West Bank are forced to live in subhuman conditions, starved of food, medicines, power and water.
In any other country, the persecution and oppression of millions of people by a more military-powerful oppressor would generate widespread condemnation from governments and the majority of the population. Especially when the vast majority of those doing the oppressing are either foreigners who've migrated into that country or the offspring of foreigners who've migrated there.
None of this, I repeat, provides any justification for the barbaric murders of Israelis by Hamas.
I wish, though, that people would hold the lives of Palestinian Arabs in as much esteem as the lives of Israelis.