Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Palestine fucked up really bad this time. Disgusting scenes with innocents being killed and tortured.

They started a so dumb war that :It slashed public demonstrations against the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu like a knife, it united thepeople of Israel, It destroyed the perception of the "oppressed Palestinian people" in the eyes of the world, It has reaffirmed the perception that lives can be easily taken in the name of Islam, causing great damage to Islam and further negatively impacting the world's view of Muslims, In the context of Jewish power in the world and Israel's military capability, it has begun a process that could possibly lead to its own extinction.

I am a Turkish-American. Turks are mostly secular people but "Palestine" was always a "sacred" topic to them and they always defended Palestinians in the past. But after seeing these tortures, never in my life I felt this much support from Turkish people to Israelis very vocally and rightfully so. We actually now put ISIS and Hamas pretty much on the same pot. You have to be either brainless or Islamophobic not to see that what Hamas is doing will hurt the Palestinians more than Israel.Anyone who applauds the barbarism of Hamas is a fool. The fact that this is being done in the name of Allahu Akbar is both hostile and insulting to Islam.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm »
FFS
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Palestinian ambassador speaks at UN

Nada Tawfik

Reporting from UN headquarters, New York City

After a similar appearance by his Israeli counterpart, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has spoken to reporters at the UN.

Riyad Mansour expressed his concern that messages about Israels right to defend itself could be interpreted by the Israeli government as a licence to kill. He has requested an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Cairo in the next few days.

Mansour then spoke about the root causes of the conflict, which he said needed to be addressed to advance peace.

He said Israel's blockade on Gaza did not destroy Hamass military capabilities, and only inflicted terrible suffering on an entire civilian population.

Palestinians, he said, were not sub-humans and would never accept a rhetoric that denigrates their humanity, reneges their rights ignores the occupation of their land and oppression of their people.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm
Wall Street Journal stating that Iran helped plan the attacks

https://trib.al/ZlsPVdj

Another bunch of psychopathic murderers in charge ..

The Iranians I know are such sweet funny and self deprecating people.
Non-paywall archive:

https://archive.ph/7GTMh
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm
The innocents will suffer
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/08/people-are-fearful-of-whats-to-come-gaza-civilians-flee-waves-of-israeli-strikes

Some bad ones on here won't care or just think the Palestinians deserve it. They've cut the power off now it seems after treating them as sub humans for decades. Absolutely heart breaking stuff. Israeli political class who are as far right as Trump btw talking about turning Gaza to "rubble".
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
There is a fair chance this escalates significantly if the reports on Iranian involvement are true.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm
Wall Street Journal stating that Iran helped plan the attacks

https://trib.al/ZlsPVdj


Another bunch of psychopathic murderers in charge ..

The Iranians I know are such sweet funny and self deprecating people.
Agreed, I've met many in the States. Wonderful, funny and caring people. But then again they all hate current state of Iran and wish for a revolution.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm »
Hamas knew full well there would be a big response which would catch innocent civilians in Gaza in the crossfire, when they did this, they just didn't care.

One of the (many) bits I find utterly sickening is watching so called progressive voices in the West justifying or even celebrating what happened. Firstly what happened with the deliberate targeting of civilians is utterly sickening, secondly it has done nothing to advance the cause of ordinary Palestinians, very much the opposite.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
And similarly, voices in the West justifying, or excusing, for years, the seizure of Palestinian land, the apartheid policies of Israel, the oppression of the Palestinian people, the atrocities committed by the IDF and settlers against Palestinian civilians.

https://www.ochaopt.org/data/casualties

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
And similarly, voices in the West justifying, or excusing, for years, the seizure of Palestinian land, the apartheid policies of Israel, the oppression of the Palestinian people, the atrocities committed by the IDF and settlers against Palestinian civilians.

https://www.ochaopt.org/data/casualties



I'm not sure many on here have been exactly singing their joy at Israeli policies, the extremes in this conflict on each side need each other to build their support.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
So just to double check Mister Flip Flop, 'you can understand' the targetting of civilians including elderly and children for murder, maiming, kidknap, gang rape, mutiliation and corpse desecration by Hamas, however some loathsome comments online talking about (not doing) inflicting pain in Gaza you simply cannot understand and is in your view "a new low" (lower still than all of the above events that have actually occurred)

You might think you're showing your intelligence, per your recent post to Yorky, but you are more certainly telling us (and demonstrating) a lot about your humanity, and capacity for empathy

Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
There is a fair chance this escalates significantly if the reports on Iranian involvement are true.

Meanwhile the head of Hamas is joyfully watching this all from luxury of hosts in Qatar.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?

What's your answer to the question you pose?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?

You should have stopped after 1st sentence.

I have never seen an image of Israeli soldiers displaying the naked corpse of a young Palestinian woman they killed by driving her in the back of a pickup truck and sitting on her, street by street, so that the public could spit on her.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm
Hamas knew full well there would be a big response which would catch innocent civilians in Gaza in the crossfire, when they did this, they just didn't care.

One of the (many) bits I find utterly sickening is watching so called progressive voices in the West justifying or even celebrating what happened. Firstly what happened with the deliberate targeting of civilians is utterly sickening, secondly it has done nothing to advance the cause of ordinary Palestinians, very much the opposite.
I'm just thinking loud but did they maybe think Israel's response would be "soft" because there would be hundreds of hostages and civilians at danger?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
And no response to my question of whether or not the poster has looked for opinions from all sides, whether or not they agree with them.

I'll extend this to anyone who will answer. Have you looked for opinions from Jews on Israel. Both pro and anti. And views from Muslims. I've found that the latter in particular tends to be missing from left wing liberals, which results in an idealised view of oppressed Palestinians. Try extending the spectrum a bit to Muslims on the non-Muslim world, and from a source that isn't self-selecting for western liberals.

Two different ends of the spectrum of Jewish opinions of Israel that I've encountered. One, a Brit who moved to Israel and declared their allegiance even before moving. I wasn't impressed and called him a traitor to the country (UK). Two, an American who stayed in Israel to experience the Jewish homeland. He wasn't impressed by what seemed to him akin to apartheid.

Views of Pakistanis on Israel (hence not even a country remotely affected by Israel). Jews need to be driven out. Views of Pakistanis on the Taliban. British Pakistanis very keen on Taliban and a conservative reading of Islam. Pakistani Pakistanis scornful of British Pakistanis who are keen on the Taliban whilst not living next door to them. Those from the major cities also considerably more liberal than the more conservative British Pakistanis.

Do pro-Palestine left wing liberals aim to get a similarly wide range of views?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
For any mods Would it be possible to have an asterisk on this thread a la the Ukraine one for people posting or referring to graphic stuff, etc.

Good if it could become a thread to understand whats going on like the Ukraine one and not deteriorate and get locked.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #617 on: Today at 12:15:37 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
And no response to my question of whether or not the poster has looked for opinions from all sides, whether or not they agree with them.

Get used to it, my experience in the Ukraine invasion thread has been similar, repeatedly making unfounded claims while ignoring previous posts that contradict said claims, and calling anyone who disagrees biased.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:55:50 am »
Is cutting off power and blocking up wells on civilians, for the actions of terrorists, all fair in love and war?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #619 on: Today at 01:39:01 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:55:50 am
Is cutting off power and blocking up wells on civilians, for the actions of terrorists, all fair in love and war?

Having read postings by people au fait with military law, the answer would probably depend on how it is done, how it is targeted, and last but not least, what the side labelled as terrorists are doing. Eg. according to laws of war, once Hamas stationed their armed forces inside or indistinguishable from hospitals, the hospitals became fair targets, and any restraint Israel shows would be voluntary, not necessitated by the laws of war. Eg. when Japanese soldiers started killing American soldiers with grenades post-surrender, it was no longer a war crime to kill Japanese prisoners if Americans felt under threat.

The laws of war are two way. If Hamas does something against them, then it means Israel gets more leeway in hitting presumed military targets. If people don't want Israel to get more leeway, then they should complain about Hamas sheltering their armed forces among civilian infrastructure. Just because something is civilian infrastructure doesn't mean military have free rein to shelter there. Their presence turns the building into a military target. Hence when civilians are killed during a strike on a military target, the side doing the strike isn't the presumed war criminal; it's the side sheltering its troops in civilian buildings.

Another example of how the laws of war are two way. During the 1944 Ardennes winter offensive, German special forces wore allied uniforms over German ones, removing the allied uniforms before performing military actions. The German commander (Skorzeny?) was tried for impersonating the enemy, a war crime. An allied officer spoke in his favour, stating that allied troops also used this ruse de guerre. Thus, because the allies broke the laws in a limited way, so the Germans were also excused the same.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #620 on: Today at 01:44:12 am »
Jesus that German girl on the back of that Palestinian truck

Naked, beat, raped and bones broken

I was about to go to sleep. That's that idea fucked. That's really blown a gust through me that. You get depressingly desensitised to all these things over 45 years of news bulletins, but that's caught me off guard
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #621 on: Today at 03:19:40 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:12 am
Jesus that German girl on the back of that Palestinian truck

Naked, beat, raped and bones broken

I was about to go to sleep. That's that idea fucked. That's really blown a gust through me that. You get depressingly desensitised to all these things over 45 years of news bulletins, but that's caught me off guard

If this hit you, you were  probably never desensitised then, more a lack of data due to reading the reports, sanitised media pre Telegram, r/combatfootage, twitter etc?. This is how it has always looked like.
Posted the same in the US shootings thread when children were shot: show it all on major media after a warning message.
People need to see reality, get hit in full, so the ones capable of accurate self reflection, regardless of conditioning, can start action, improve matters. It's also a source of data, say the difference between someone raised secular looking at that, their reactions versus someone's religious conditioning enabling them to celebrate it, overriding any human connection.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #622 on: Today at 04:51:12 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:12 am
Jesus that German girl on the back of that Palestinian truck

Naked, beat, raped and bones broken

I was about to go to sleep. That's that idea fucked. That's really blown a gust through me that. You get depressingly desensitised to all these things over 45 years of news bulletins, but that's caught me off guard

Ive seen at least 2 other pictures of young girls shot in their cars from the concert. 260 dead from that at last estimate, and an unknown number captured. An ex-Hapoel Tel Aviv player among them. Even an anti-occupationist protester too.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #623 on: Today at 06:10:26 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
For any mods Would it be possible to have an asterisk on this thread a la the Ukraine one for people posting or referring to graphic stuff, etc.

Good if it could become a thread to understand whats going on like the Ukraine one and not deteriorate and get locked.

Good idea Andy. You are best suggesting this in the feedback section, unless the mods come into here they are less likely to see the suggestion.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #624 on: Today at 06:28:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:44:12 am
Jesus that German girl on the back of that Palestinian truck

Naked, beat, raped and bones broken

I was about to go to sleep. That's that idea fucked. That's really blown a gust through me that. You get depressingly desensitised to all these things over 45 years of news bulletins, but that's caught me off guard

Horrific indeed, all those young people were attending a "peace" concert as well. It's just horrifying what the human race will do to each other at times like these.  :(
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #625 on: Today at 06:51:39 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:55:50 am
Is cutting off power and blocking up wells on civilians, for the actions of terrorists, all fair in love and war?

Imagine you are an Israeli. Gazan terrorists have just poured through an internationally recognised border and slaughtered 100s of innocent people, brutalising them in the most horrific way. Many more have been kidnapped, treated worse than animals. The war is ongoing, more rockets are being fired into civilIan areas, more terrorists are attacking.

An Israeli power station provides the majority of the power to the Gaza strip. 
- Why didn't Hamas, in the 16 years they have ruled Gaza, built their own power station? Because they are solely dedicated to attacking Israel and murdering Israelis. They couldn't give a shit about their own people.
- Why didn't Egypt build a power station to bring electricity to Gaza? Did you even know that Gaza has a border with Egypt and that the Egyptian siege on the Strip has been even tighter than Israel's? Of course you didn't.
- in past conflicts, which one site has seen more rocket attacks than any other? The power station of course (together with the border crossing) because wilful idiots will cry war crimes and collective punishment if Israel cuts the power.

The West is so spoilt - you have no idea what it is like to face an enemy like Hamas. And when they show the world their true colours - with the most horrific images one could possibly imagine, for many sick fucks it is still Israel's fault and somehow we are deserving what we get.

Jeremy Corbyn won't condemn Hamas and instead wants to end the occupation. We ended the occupation of Gaza years ago, and we got Hamas. Even ordinary Palestinians and Muslims around the world despise Hamas and are disgusted to their core. Corbyn and his followers on these boards are truly beyond the pale.

As posted above, the laws of war crimes are complicated, and are in many ways out of date when you are faced with an enemy like Hamas. Not a peep about Hamas war crimes from many posters - purposely attacking civilians, and hiding behind civilians to do so. A heinous double war crime.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:01:03 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm
I'm just thinking loud but did they maybe think Israel's response would be "soft" because there would be hundreds of hostages and civilians at danger?

It is certainly an extra military challenge, but there is no way in hell that Israel's response will be soft. Hamas is finished, and in the long run we can only pray that the innocent Palestinians will be better off for it. In the short term the civilians are nothing more than human shields for Hamas animals. Same as every conflict. Remember that in this war - that is entirely of Hamas' choosing -  Hamas wants as many innocent Palestinians to die as possible.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #627 on: Today at 07:08:49 am »
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
This is the outcome when you oppress and subjucate a people for decades. Ugliness. It was inevitable.

Yes those psychopaths and religious fundamentalists who think that all Jews should be wiped from the face of the earth would never have dreamed of harming Jews if it hadn't been for the policies of the Israeli government. They just had no choice but to do this did they?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #628 on: Today at 07:12:53 am »
« Reply #628 on: Today at 07:12:53 am »
Yes those psychopaths and religious fundamentalists who think that all Jews should be wiped from the face of the earth would never have dreamed of harming Jews if it hadn't been for the policies of the Israeli government. They just had no choice but to do this did they?

Number of documented cases of rape of Palestinians in Israeli military history: Zero.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #629 on: Today at 07:13:43 am »
Apparently there are videos of IDF troops being beheaded by Hamas.

If true (always important to note), then this is a return to the psychotic extremism of ISIS
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #630 on: Today at 07:15:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
Some bad ones on here won't care or just think the Palestinians deserve it. They've cut the power off now it seems after treating them as sub humans for decades. Absolutely heart breaking stuff. Israeli political class who are as far right as Trump btw talking about turning Gaza to "rubble".
what do you want Israel to do just sit back and take it!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #631 on: Today at 07:24:28 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm
Some bad ones on here won't care or just think the Palestinians deserve it. They've cut the power off now it seems after treating them as sub humans for decades. Absolutely heart breaking stuff. Israeli political class who are as far right as Trump btw talking about turning Gaza to "rubble".

And heres the nib of people like thiss life philosophy. They dont give a shit about anything other than a sub division into them as good and everyone else as bad. Troll.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #632 on: Today at 07:24:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:43 am
Apparently there are videos of IDF troops being beheaded by Hamas.

If true (always important to note), then this is a return to the psychotic extremism of ISIS

It has the smell of Iran written through it, that regime is beyond evil.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #633 on: Today at 07:28:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:43 am
Apparently there are videos of IDF troops being beheaded by Hamas.

If true (always important to note), then this is a return to the psychotic extremism of ISIS

We know soldiers who have been kidnapped 😞
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #634 on: Today at 07:30:53 am »
Quote from: Elisha S on Yesterday at 10:24:12 pm
This is the outcome when you oppress and subjucate a people for decades. Ugliness. It was inevitable.

I can see the shrug of your shoulders. When Jews die it's their own fault, right?

Do you know anything about Hamas and their ideology? Do you actually know what happened when Israel ended their occupation of Gaza?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #635 on: Today at 07:35:16 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 07:08:49 am
Yes those psychopaths and religious fundamentalists who think that all Jews should be wiped from the face of the earth would never have dreamed of harming Jews if it hadn't been for the policies of the Israeli government. They just had no choice but to do this did they?

So worrying the way the publics attitude to Jewish people has changed in my own lifetime. I was taught by people who fought in the war and my parents were both children in the war. I thought people would be aware that the default position for the Jewish race, even a long time ago in this country was persecution. I didnt realise there was a time limit on sympathy for genocide. I am a gay woman Israel is the only Middle Eastern country I would feel safe in. Unless Hamas invaded when my dead body would be dragged through the streets like something out of Game of Thrones.
