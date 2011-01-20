Is cutting off power and blocking up wells on civilians, for the actions of terrorists, all fair in love and war?



Imagine you are an Israeli. Gazan terrorists have just poured through an internationally recognised border and slaughtered 100s of innocent people, brutalising them in the most horrific way. Many more have been kidnapped, treated worse than animals. The war is ongoing, more rockets are being fired into civilIan areas, more terrorists are attacking.An Israeli power station provides the majority of the power to the Gaza strip.- Why didn't Hamas, in the 16 years they have ruled Gaza, built their own power station? Because they are solely dedicated to attacking Israel and murdering Israelis. They couldn't give a shit about their own people.- Why didn't Egypt build a power station to bring electricity to Gaza? Did you even know that Gaza has a border with Egypt and that the Egyptian siege on the Strip has been even tighter than Israel's? Of course you didn't.- in past conflicts, which one site has seen more rocket attacks than any other? The power station of course (together with the border crossing) because wilful idiots will cry war crimes and collective punishment if Israel cuts the power.The West is so spoilt - you have no idea what it is like to face an enemy like Hamas. And when they show the world their true colours - with the most horrific images one could possibly imagine, for many sick fucks it is still Israel's fault and somehow we are deserving what we get.Jeremy Corbyn won't condemn Hamas and instead wants to end the occupation. We ended the occupation of Gaza years ago, and we got Hamas. Even ordinary Palestinians and Muslims around the world despise Hamas and are disgusted to their core. Corbyn and his followers on these boards are truly beyond the pale.As posted above, the laws of war crimes are complicated, and are in many ways out of date when you are faced with an enemy like Hamas. Not a peep about Hamas war crimes from many posters - purposely attacking civilians, and hiding behind civilians to do so. A heinous double war crime.