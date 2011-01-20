Is cutting off power and blocking up wells on civilians, for the actions of terrorists, all fair in love and war?



Having read postings by people au fait with military law, the answer would probably depend on how it is done, how it is targeted, and last but not least, what the side labelled as terrorists are doing. Eg. according to laws of war, once Hamas stationed their armed forces inside or indistinguishable from hospitals, the hospitals became fair targets, and any restraint Israel shows would be voluntary, not necessitated by the laws of war. Eg. when Japanese soldiers started killing American soldiers with grenades post-surrender, it was no longer a war crime to kill Japanese prisoners if Americans felt under threat.The laws of war are two way. If Hamas does something against them, then it means Israel gets more leeway in hitting presumed military targets. If people don't want Israel to get more leeway, then they should complain about Hamas sheltering their armed forces among civilian infrastructure. Just because something is civilian infrastructure doesn't mean military have free rein to shelter there. Their presence turns the building into a military target. Hence when civilians are killed during a strike on a military target, the side doing the strike isn't the presumed war criminal; it's the side sheltering its troops in civilian buildings.Another example of how the laws of war are two way. During the 1944 Ardennes winter offensive, German special forces wore allied uniforms over German ones, removing the allied uniforms before performing military actions. The German commander (Skorzeny?) was tried for impersonating the enemy, a war crime. An allied officer spoke in his favour, stating that allied troops also used this ruse de guerre. Thus, because the allies broke the laws in a limited way, so the Germans were also excused the same.