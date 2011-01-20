« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 27940 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Palestine fucked up really bad this time. Disgusting scenes with innocents being killed and tortured.

They started a so dumb war that :It slashed public demonstrations against the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu like a knife, it united thepeople of Israel, It destroyed the perception of the "oppressed Palestinian people" in the eyes of the world, It has reaffirmed the perception that lives can be easily taken in the name of Islam, causing great damage to Islam and further negatively impacting the world's view of Muslims, In the context of Jewish power in the world and Israel's military capability, it has begun a process that could possibly lead to its own extinction.

I am a Turkish-American. Turks are mostly secular people but "Palestine" was always a "sacred" topic to them and they always defended Palestinians in the past. But after seeing these tortures, never in my life I felt this much support from Turkish people to Israelis very vocally and rightfully so. We actually now put ISIS and Hamas pretty much on the same pot. You have to be either brainless or Islamophobic not to see that what Hamas is doing will hurt the Palestinians more than Israel.Anyone who applauds the barbarism of Hamas is a fool. The fact that this is being done in the name of Allahu Akbar is both hostile and insulting to Islam.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:18 pm by elsewhere »
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 10:30:39 pm »
FFS
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Palestinian ambassador speaks at UN

Nada Tawfik

Reporting from UN headquarters, New York City

After a similar appearance by his Israeli counterpart, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has spoken to reporters at the UN.

Riyad Mansour expressed his concern that messages about Israels right to defend itself could be interpreted by the Israeli government as a licence to kill. He has requested an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Cairo in the next few days.

Mansour then spoke about the root causes of the conflict, which he said needed to be addressed to advance peace.

He said Israel's blockade on Gaza did not destroy Hamass military capabilities, and only inflicted terrible suffering on an entire civilian population.

Palestinians, he said, were not sub-humans and would never accept a rhetoric that denigrates their humanity, reneges their rights ignores the occupation of their land and oppression of their people.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm
Wall Street Journal stating that Iran helped plan the attacks

https://trib.al/ZlsPVdj

Another bunch of psychopathic murderers in charge ..

The Iranians I know are such sweet funny and self deprecating people.
Non-paywall archive:

https://archive.ph/7GTMh
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,503
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm
The innocents will suffer
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/08/people-are-fearful-of-whats-to-come-gaza-civilians-flee-waves-of-israeli-strikes

Some bad ones on here won't care or just think the Palestinians deserve it. They've cut the power off now it seems after treating them as sub humans for decades. Absolutely heart breaking stuff. Israeli political class who are as far right as Trump btw talking about turning Gaza to "rubble".
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
There is a fair chance this escalates significantly if the reports on Iranian involvement are true.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm
Wall Street Journal stating that Iran helped plan the attacks

https://trib.al/ZlsPVdj


Another bunch of psychopathic murderers in charge ..

The Iranians I know are such sweet funny and self deprecating people.
Agreed, I've met many in the States. Wonderful, funny and caring people. But then again they all hate current state of Iran and wish for a revolution.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm »
Hamas knew full well there would be a big response which would catch innocent civilians in Gaza in the crossfire, when they did this, they just didn't care.

One of the (many) bits I find utterly sickening is watching so called progressive voices in the West justifying or even celebrating what happened. Firstly what happened with the deliberate targeting of civilians is utterly sickening, secondly it has done nothing to advance the cause of ordinary Palestinians, very much the opposite.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
And similarly, voices in the West justifying, or excusing, for years, the seizure of Palestinian land, the apartheid policies of Israel, the oppression of the Palestinian people, the atrocities committed by the IDF and settlers against Palestinian civilians.

https://www.ochaopt.org/data/casualties

Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,582
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
And similarly, voices in the West justifying, or excusing, for years, the seizure of Palestinian land, the apartheid policies of Israel, the oppression of the Palestinian people, the atrocities committed by the IDF and settlers against Palestinian civilians.

https://www.ochaopt.org/data/casualties



I'm not sure many on here have been exactly singing their joy at Israeli policies, the extremes in this conflict on each side need each other to build their support.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,503
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:26:53 pm
So just to double check Mister Flip Flop, 'you can understand' the targetting of civilians including elderly and children for murder, maiming, kidknap, gang rape, mutiliation and corpse desecration by Hamas, however some loathsome comments online talking about (not doing) inflicting pain in Gaza you simply cannot understand and is in your view "a new low" (lower still than all of the above events that have actually occurred)

You might think you're showing your intelligence, per your recent post to Yorky, but you are more certainly telling us (and demonstrating) a lot about your humanity, and capacity for empathy

Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:27:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
There is a fair chance this escalates significantly if the reports on Iranian involvement are true.

Meanwhile the head of Hamas is joyfully watching this all from luxury of hosts in Qatar.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,318
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?

What's your answer to the question you pose?
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Yes, images and videos of people being killed are absolutely disgusting. As are their deaths.

There are plenty of images and videos of Israelis murdering Palestinians on the internet. For instance, a young man protesting and being murdered by being crushed again and again by a bulldozer dropping its shovel on him. A palestinian being killed in a bus station. Even a young American girl being run over by a bulldozer. I'm not posting links, but you'll find them all easily enough if that rocks your boat.

Do these incidents, and the hundreds if not thousands of other similar ones mean that the Israelis who were killed this weekend "have themselves to blame" for what happened to them?

You should have stopped after 1st sentence.

I have never seen an image of Israeli soldiers displaying the naked corpse of a young Palestinian woman they killed by driving her in the back of a pickup truck and sitting on her, street by street, so that the public could spit on her.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,022
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:00:55 pm
Hamas knew full well there would be a big response which would catch innocent civilians in Gaza in the crossfire, when they did this, they just didn't care.

One of the (many) bits I find utterly sickening is watching so called progressive voices in the West justifying or even celebrating what happened. Firstly what happened with the deliberate targeting of civilians is utterly sickening, secondly it has done nothing to advance the cause of ordinary Palestinians, very much the opposite.
I'm just thinking loud but did they maybe think Israel's response would be "soft" because there would be hundreds of hostages and civilians at danger?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
And no response to my question of whether or not the poster has looked for opinions from all sides, whether or not they agree with them.

I'll extend this to anyone who will answer. Have you looked for opinions from Jews on Israel. Both pro and anti. And views from Muslims. I've found that the latter in particular tends to be missing from left wing liberals, which results in an idealised view of oppressed Palestinians. Try extending the spectrum a bit to Muslims on the non-Muslim world, and from a source that isn't self-selecting for western liberals.

Two different ends of the spectrum of Jewish opinions of Israel that I've encountered. One, a Brit who moved to Israel and declared their allegiance even before moving. I wasn't impressed and called him a traitor to the country (UK). Two, an American who stayed in Israel to experience the Jewish homeland. He wasn't impressed by what seemed to him akin to apartheid.

Views of Pakistanis on Israel (hence not even a country remotely affected by Israel). Jews need to be driven out. Views of Pakistanis on the Taliban. British Pakistanis very keen on Taliban and a conservative reading of Islam. Pakistani Pakistanis scornful of British Pakistanis who are keen on the Taliban whilst not living next door to them. Those from the major cities also considerably more liberal than the more conservative British Pakistanis.

Do pro-Palestine left wing liberals aim to get a similarly wide range of views?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
For any mods Would it be possible to have an asterisk on this thread a la the Ukraine one for people posting or referring to graphic stuff, etc.

Good if it could become a thread to understand whats going on like the Ukraine one and not deteriorate and get locked.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 