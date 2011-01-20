Palestine fucked up really bad this time. Disgusting scenes with innocents being killed and tortured.



They started a so dumb war that :It slashed public demonstrations against the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu like a knife, it united thepeople of Israel, It destroyed the perception of the "oppressed Palestinian people" in the eyes of the world, It has reaffirmed the perception that lives can be easily taken in the name of Islam, causing great damage to Islam and further negatively impacting the world's view of Muslims, In the context of Jewish power in the world and Israel's military capability, it has begun a process that could possibly lead to its own extinction.



I am a Turkish-American. Turks are mostly secular people but "Palestine" was always a "sacred" topic to them and they always defended Palestinians in the past. But after seeing these tortures, never in my life I felt this much support from Turkish people to Israelis very vocally and rightfully so. We actually now put ISIS and Hamas pretty much on the same pot. You have to be either brainless or Islamophobic not to see that what Hamas is doing will hurt the Palestinians more than Israel.Anyone who applauds the barbarism of Hamas is a fool. The fact that this is being done in the name of Allahu Akbar is both hostile and insulting to Islam.