« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 27645 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,019
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #600 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm »
Palestine fucked up really bad this time. Disgusting scenes with innocents being killed and tortured.

They started a so dumb war that :It slashed public demonstrations against the Israeli prime minister Netanyahu like a knife, it united thepeople of Israel, It destroyed the perception of the "oppressed Palestinian people" in the eyes of the world, It has reaffirmed the perception that lives can be easily taken in the name of Islam, causing great damage to Islam and further negatively impacting the world's view of Muslims, In the context of Jewish power in the world and Israel's military capability, it has begun a process that could possibly lead to its own extinction.

I am a Turkish-American. Turks are mostly secular people but "Palestine" was always a "sacred" topic to them and they always defended Palestinians in the past. But after seeing these tortures, never in my life I felt this much support from Turkish people to Israelis very vocally and rightfully so. We actually now put ISIS and Hamas pretty much on the same pot. You have to be either brainless or Islamophobic not to see that what Hamas is doing will hurt the Palestinians more than Israel.Anyone who applauds the barbarism of Hamas is a fool. The fact that this is being done in the name of Allahu Akbar is both hostile and insulting to Islam.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:18 pm by elsewhere »
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #601 on: Today at 10:30:39 pm »
FFS
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,191
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #602 on: Today at 10:38:20 pm »
Palestinian ambassador speaks at UN

Nada Tawfik

Reporting from UN headquarters, New York City

After a similar appearance by his Israeli counterpart, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations has spoken to reporters at the UN.

Riyad Mansour expressed his concern that messages about Israels right to defend itself could be interpreted by the Israeli government as a licence to kill. He has requested an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States (LAS) in Cairo in the next few days.

Mansour then spoke about the root causes of the conflict, which he said needed to be addressed to advance peace.

He said Israel's blockade on Gaza did not destroy Hamass military capabilities, and only inflicted terrible suffering on an entire civilian population.

Palestinians, he said, were not sub-humans and would never accept a rhetoric that denigrates their humanity, reneges their rights ignores the occupation of their land and oppression of their people.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #603 on: Today at 10:38:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:12:32 pm
Wall Street Journal stating that Iran helped plan the attacks

https://trib.al/ZlsPVdj

Another bunch of psychopathic murderers in charge ..

The Iranians I know are such sweet funny and self deprecating people.
Non-paywall archive:

https://archive.ph/7GTMh
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 