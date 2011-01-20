« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:05:31 pm
Just a simple question about the genocide that many Palestinian people will face now. I won't even warrant your "sneaking regard" comment with an answer. Shows the level of intelligence im dealing with from yourself.
Do you think that Palestinians will be tied up, raped, shot in the head and then paraded through the streets to be spat on?
Logged


W

Offline Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:11:23 pm
The continued hatred on both sides is disgusting. There's some mad unbelievably sick people out there unfortunately but calling for the flattening of Gaza with 2 million people living there is a new low.

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to condemn the attacks on Israel, do you support Jeremy Corbyn and, in his own words, his friends from Hamas?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:11:23 pm
The continued hatred on both sides is disgusting. There's some mad unbelievably sick people out there unfortunately but calling for the flattening of Gaza with 2 million people living there is a new low.
So just to double check Mister Flip Flop, 'you can understand' the targetting of civilians including elderly and children for murder, maiming, kidknap, gang rape, mutiliation and corpse desecration by Hamas, however some loathsome comments online talking about (not doing) inflicting pain in Gaza you simply cannot understand and is in your view "a new low" (lower still than all of the above events that have actually occurred)

You might think you're showing your intelligence, per your recent post to Yorky, but you are more certainly telling us (and demonstrating) a lot about your humanity, and capacity for empathy
« Last Edit: Today at 08:28:42 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:11:23 pm
The continued hatred on both sides is disgusting. There's some mad unbelievably sick people out there unfortunately but calling for the flattening of Gaza with 2 million people living there is a new low.

On both sides - seems like youre very happy to understand one of them though
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:05:31 pm
Just a simple question about the genocide that many Palestinian people will face now. I won't even warrant your "sneaking regard" comment with an answer. Shows the level of intelligence im dealing with from yourself.

"Just a simple question" my arse. And now you're even claiming there will be genocide. What's wrong with you?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:26:53 pm
So just to double check Mister Flip Flop, 'you can understand' the targetting of civilians including elderly and children for murder, maiming, kidknap, gang rape, mutiliation and corpse desecration by Hamas, however some loathsome comments online talking about (not doing) inflicting pain in Gaza you simply cannot understand and is in your view "a new low" (lower still than all of the above events that have actually occurred)

You might think you're showing your intelligence, per your recent post to Yorky, but you are more certainly telling us (and demonstrating) a lot about your humanity, and capacity for empathy

Nope. Like i said yesterday I can understand why it happened. Nice attempt at a gotcha but maybe your own bias is making you see stuff that an't there. Folks like you want to just believe firing a missile at a hospital in Gaza isn't as bad as any of the above but it is, in fact the Israeli military are as scummy as anything the nut jobs in Hamas could ever produce.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:15:33 pm
Jeremy Corbyn has refused to condemn the attacks on Israel, do you support Jeremy Corbyn and, in his own words, his friends from Hamas?

No.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm »
Q for Flip Flop: have you ever looked for the views of Muslims on Israel, and taken them on board?

To prove that the question is not loaded, I've taken on board views of Jews who've moved to Israel. Jews who've not moved to Israel. Muslims who live in Muslim countries. Muslims who don't live in Muslim countries. I can tell you a variety of views, outside my own experience.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:42:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:25 pm
Do you think that Palestinians will be tied up, raped, shot in the head and then paraded through the streets to be spat on?

Nope, they'll just be murdered by an F16. That's alright though right?

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:36:17 pm
Nope. Like i said yesterday I can understand why it happened. Nice attempt at a gotcha but maybe your own bias is making you see stuff that an't there. Folks like you want to just believe firing a missile at a hospital in Gaza isn't as bad as any of the above but it is, in fact the Israeli military are as scummy as anything the nut jobs in Hamas could ever produce.
Gotcha? I was clarifying your position, and telling you that you're revealing a lot about yourself and your values. Not here to argue with you or 'win' any points.

And you respond to the reference to the atrocities yesterday not to dial back your moderating of them as 'understandable' to you, but instead to project some made up point about 'folks like me'.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:42:27 pm
Nope, they'll just be murdered by an F16. That's alright though right?


You think theres equivalence?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #571 on: Today at 09:02:06 pm »
A Hamas fighter saying that they breached the fence in 15 places,sent in  1200 plus fighters, they expected a firefight but met no soldiers and walked hostages back over the next 2 hours.


This is the bit I don't understand. There are regular reports of people being brutally shot for approaching the fence yet there was no resistance yesterday.  Would have thought the Israelis would have touts everywhere in Gaza. Hard to believe they didn't have a sniff of this happening.

Israel of course has a right to defend itself but it didn't. Why didn't it?


Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #572 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm »
Mister Flip Flop has posted several times since this, so I'll bump it to bring it to their attention so they can answer.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:41:46 pm
Q for Flip Flop: have you ever looked for the views of Muslims on Israel, and taken them on board?

To prove that the question is not loaded, I've taken on board views of Jews who've moved to Israel. Jews who've not moved to Israel. Muslims who live in Muslim countries. Muslims who don't live in Muslim countries. I can tell you a variety of views, outside my own experience.

I'm not asking for a conclusion, as you have been. I'm asking, have you looked for views of others? I've even answered my own question, to show you it can be answered.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #573 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:02:06 pm

Israel of course has a right to defend itself but it didn't. Why didn't it?

Honestly get to fuck.

Go have this sort of shite conspiracy rousing on your little trot forums. Were not playing here.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #574 on: Today at 09:06:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:57:28 pm
You think theres equivalence?

Do i think killing someone with a gun/knife is worse than firing a missile into their bedroom from a F16, no. Murder is murder. Hate begets hate.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
