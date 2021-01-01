Whichever way you look it, this is only going to escalate. Israel which doesnt normally choose peaceful ways when violence is available, has now been backed into a corner where it has no option but to go in and go in hard. In a tiny space hosting 2m people with nowhere to go, itll be a very high death toll, and not a cakewalk for the Israeli army either given some of the weapons weve seen hamas use in some of the footage.

The hostages also complicate things massively, how do you go in hard and not harm the hostages, and if it drags on and the death toll reaches tens of thousands theres a real possibility of other parties getting dragged in, like Hizbollah in the north who are far stronger than hamas.



The only way this works is in a swift quick operation that takes out hamas and saves the hostages with minimal loss of civilian life, but its not a computer game, its a horrible situation and all the end results look very bad now, which only works well for hamas.