All the people here blaming Israel for besieging Gaza should look at those images.



Theyre deplorable for sure. Its also the kind of brutality the Israeli Govt and IDF have been inflicting on the Palestinian people for many, many years with the majority of people closing their eyes to the horror. Maybe you should take a look at those images? The innocent kids getting bombed for checks notesplaying football on the streets, the women being attacked for checks notes being Palestinia.. People being forced out of their homes so settlements can be built. Innocent people being attacked for peaceful protests against their occupiers (and no, thats not whats currently happening before any clown tries to say thats what Im saying) Some of us here do have sympathy for the victims, however its not a black and white issue despite it suiting some folks to try and paint it that way.Whats currently happening is horrific. A lot of Israels actions in my lifetime have been horrific. Sadly it doesnt seem like well ever reach a peaceful resolution because the aggressors on each side do not want it.