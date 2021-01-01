« previous next »
Offline Egyptian36

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:00 pm
Of course. The Jews coordinated it all!

It's a valid question. Israeli got the most advanced defense technology in the world including satellites and spent billions on research and their army، they are even exporting radar technologies and advanced weaponry. If you did dome research you wouldn't believe how advanced their technologies are and how much they spend on their defense systems. Hamas are primitive compared to them yet they found it too easy.

Since when politicians and leaders care about their people. They will happily sacrifice people to achieve their goals. That's something everyone should have learned by now.
Offline The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Even if the infiltration was a major security cock up. The response time to the breach of the border was catastrophic. People were ringing news stations begging for help.
Eventually theyll do a big investigation and heads will roll, maybe even the government will roll.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 11:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
I don't think it is a question of coordination.

However, there is a possibility that individuals who were supposed to protect Israel may have turned a blind eye to the planning of the attack. I think there is a possibility that a rogue element of the security services allowed the attack to take place for their own ends.

It is unlikely but shouldn't be ruled out.

There has been talk that the majority of the iDF fighting force is in the territories and the north, in settler country, at the behest of the incumbent coalition government.
Offline mrchimps

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:40:55 pm
Spoiler
https://x.com/marinamedvin/status/1710614546610540966?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
[close]

An aggregate thread of some of the Hamas attack today. Do not click if you are squeamish.

F**k me. Some of those are horrific.

I watch things like this and realise how doomed we are as a species.
Offline Byrnee

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
It's a valid question. Israeli got the most advanced defense technology in the world including satellites and spent billions on research and their army، they are even exporting radar technologies and advanced weaponry. If you did dome research you wouldn't believe how advanced their technologies are and how much they spend on their defense systems. Hamas are primitive compared to them yet they found it too easy.

Since when politicians and leaders care about their people. They will happily sacrifice people to achieve their goals. That's something everyone should have learned by now.

Jesus Christ

Is this sort of bullshit allowed on here? Its like QAnon: Israel
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm

The question has to be asked again, how could Mossad, one of the best intelligence agencies in the world, miss this?

I just don't see how. Which leads to other not so popular questions...

The conspiracy nuts are now emerging. Inevitable whenever Jews are discussed are supposed.

And you don't even have the courage to ask your (stoopid) question.
Offline Eeyore

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
The conspiracy nuts are now emerging. Inevitable whenever Jews are discussed are supposed.

And you don't even have the courage to ask your (stoopid) question.

Come on Yorky what do you think the ultimate outcome of this will be. For me Gaza will be wiped off the map.

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:12:14 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:41 am
Come on Yorky what do you think the ultimate outcome of this will be. For me Gaza will be wiped off the map.



Certainly not that.

In any case Stoopid wasn't talking about that. He was suggesting that the Israeli security services were complicit in the mass murder, abduction and rape that was visited on Israel this morning.

There was once a poster on RAWK called Danny D who used to argue that the Jews collaborated with the Nazis to bring about the Holocaust in 1942-45. Stoopid was from this school of history.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #488 on: Today at 12:37:59 am »
...it's one definition of anti-semitism I guess. Even when terrible things are acknowledged to have happened to the Jews anti-semites blame the Jews.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:43:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
The conspiracy nuts are now emerging. Inevitable whenever Jews are discussed are supposed.

And you don't even have the courage to ask your (stoopid) question.

For being such vaunted wordsmiths, you guys are being obtusely flippant.

Conspiracy? no

Gross, bordering on criminal, negligence to do their job? yes
 
The possibility of the defense/intelligence force being partisan split or inefficient/ slow to act due to the toxic politics going on in Israel right now? Very possible






Offline stoopid yank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:47:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:12:14 am
Certainly not that.

In any case Stoopid wasn't talking about that. He was suggesting that the Israeli security services were complicit in the mass murder, abduction and rape that was visited on Israel this morning.



Bullshit, and you are crafting words I never said or intended. Again, this attack should have been virtually impossible. Therefore only some sort of monumental fuck up can explain it. Thats what I am "suggesting".
Offline Eeyore

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:37:59 am
...it's one definition of anti-semitism I guess. Even when terrible things are acknowledged to have happened to the Jews anti-semites blame the Jews.

To be honest I have no skin in this game.

However, I can see a scenario in which allowing the attacks to go ahead suits certain factions.

For me, there are two possible rationales. Either it was a massive failing on behalf of the Israeli intelligence services or certain individuals turned a blind eye.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:05:03 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:12:14 am


There was once a poster on RAWK called Danny D who used to argue that the Jews collaborated with the Nazis to bring about the Holocaust in 1942-45. Stoopid was from this school of history.

And you can f$%k right off with this nazi name calling crap. How you could make that leap from my comments is beyond me.
For the record I am pro Israel. I hope Hamas gets thrashed.
I have issues with the current right wing gov removing the supreme court, as does half of Israel
I think the policies on the temple mount were at best a little careless, and comparable to poking a hornets nest.
Offline ljycb

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:19:03 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:05:03 am
And you can f$%k right off with this nazi name calling crap. How you could make that leap from my comments is beyond me.
For the record I am pro Israel.

You obviously have the right to defend yourself here, but I would suggest that you being pro-Israel isnt wholly relevant. At best, you have observed what has happened in the last 24 hours and decided to start speculating reasons for it that are quite outlandish and not really all that useful.
Offline stoopid yank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:21:00 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:19:03 am
You obviously have the right to defend yourself here, but I would suggest that you being pro-Israel isnt wholly relevant. At best, you have observed what has happened in the last 24 hours and decided to start speculating reasons for it that are quite outlandish and not really all that useful.
Questioning what happened is not speculating. Maybe you are confusing me with other posters?
Offline ljycb

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:25:09 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:21:00 am
Questioning what happened is not speculating. Maybe you are confusing me with other posters?

Well, no, I am focussing on you here, but in fairness, you did mention unpopular questions and that is not the same as speculating. Perhaps you can be more specific about the unpopular questions that you think may need to be answered?
Offline stoopid yank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:27:28 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:25:09 am
Perhaps you can be more specific about the unpopular questions that you think may need to be answered?
see above^

"The possibility of the defense/intelligence force being partisan split or inefficient/ slow to act due to the toxic politics going on in Israel right now? Very possible"
Offline ljycb

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:30:01 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:27:28 am
see above^

"The possibility of the defense/intelligence force being partisan split or inefficient/ slow to act due to the toxic politics going on in Israel right now? Very possible"

Ah! Thank you for clearing that up and sorry for not reading everything that you have posted in this thread before wading in. Poor form.
Online Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:41:06 am »
Horrible images and videos going around on social media. Fighting against your oppressors is one thing but murdering innocent civilians is a disgrace. And sadly Hamas will get exactly what they want because history tells us the Israeli response will be brutal and will target anyone and everyone and so therell be another generation wholl have had their friends, family members and loved ones butchered by the Israeli regime. The cycle of violence will never end.

Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:38:36 pm
Jesus Christ

Is this sort of bullshit allowed on here? Its like QAnon: Israel
Victim blaming has been allowed for years mate. Go into any Palestine thread and youll see people defending war crimes and aggression from the obvious aggressor. Its just happening the other way around this time and is just as fucked up.

Offline AmanShah21

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:46:40 am »
15 years back when I was in school we were taught about the world war and the nationalist propaganda and it was always from a perspective of, 'look how far the world has come' from all those ignorant thoughts.
Right now I just basically see history repeating itself. Pretty much all around the globe, nationalism and right wing policies are on the rise. The noisiest leaders are pretty much all in that group. The Ukraine invasion still hasnt come close to ending and now we have the Gaza dispute back again. Unless a strong world leader/leaders can sort this out we are inching towards another world war because all the lessons from the previous ones have been forgotten. The income divide means there are far more unhappy people looking for something/someone to blame and for an avenue to vent. Someone needs to piss on this powder keg before it gets to explode.
Online Jebediah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:18:08 am »
Quote from: mrchimps on Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
F**k me. Some of those are horrific.



All the people here blaming Israel for besieging Gaza should look at those images. You want Israel to give concessions to Hamas? To open our borders to them? A sick joke. They have been trying to do this to us every single day since they took over the strip. They are Isis and Al Qaeda rolled into one and they proudly declare it every day and yet many in the world still support them.

This thread is like a post 9/11 sick joke - some people having no sympathy for the victims , others blaming the US and yet others saying the fall of the towers was an inside job. Would that have been allowed on these boards?
Online Jebediah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:20:07 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 11:13:35 pm
There has been talk that the majority of the iDF fighting force is in the territories and the north, in settler country, at the behest of the incumbent coalition government.

That may be true ( and fuck the current coalition) but Israel is the size of wales. Gaza is only an hour drive from Tel Aviv.
Online Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #502 on: Today at 06:29:46 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 06:18:08 am
All the people here blaming Israel for besieging Gaza should look at those images.
Theyre deplorable for sure. Its also the kind of brutality the Israeli Govt and IDF have been inflicting on the Palestinian people for many, many years with the majority of people closing their eyes to the horror. Maybe you should take a look at those images? The innocent kids getting bombed for checks notesplaying football on the streets, the women being attacked for checks notes being Palestinia.. People being forced out of their homes so settlements can be built. Innocent people being attacked for peaceful protests against their occupiers (and no, thats not whats currently happening before any clown tries to say thats what Im saying) Some of us here do have sympathy for the victims, however its not a black and white issue despite it suiting some folks to try and paint it that way.

Whats currently happening is horrific. A lot of Israels actions in my lifetime have been horrific. Sadly it doesnt seem like well ever reach a peaceful resolution because the aggressors on each side do not want it.
Online kavah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #503 on: Today at 06:52:46 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 06:20:07 am
That may be true ( and fuck the current coalition) but Israel is the size of wales. Gaza is only an hour drive from Tel Aviv.

Gosh, apologies for not knowing the geography at all. Id assumed the violence was in remote and or disputed areas. Not so close. It must be and have been terrifying yesterday Jeb. I hope you and your family are safe.
Online Jebediah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #504 on: Today at 06:59:13 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:52:46 am
Gosh, apologies for not knowing the geography at all. Id assumed the violence was in remote and or disputed areas. Not so close. It must be and have been terrifying yesterday Jeb. I hope you and your family are safe.

Thank you. It is hard to begin to comprehend how this happened. Such a failure. It makes me sick to my stomach to know that it is only 60 miles from my house, and yet we are safe and sound. I feel that way daily about living so close to the hell hole of Gaza, and to my friends who live next door to Hamas. Israel is a seriously fucked up place sometimes.

Online Broad Spectrum

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:17:47 am »
Some of the images of the bodies, women clearly stripped naked and raped before being murdered. Absolutely barbaric and these animals have completely undermined their own freedom movement. They obviously wont see it that way though.

And then the inevitable death from above by the IDF, who revel in blowing anyone in their way into a 1000 pieces.

War is brutal and horrific, for both sides.
