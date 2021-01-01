All the people here blaming Israel for besieging Gaza should look at those images.
Theyre deplorable for sure. Its also the kind of brutality the Israeli Govt and IDF have been inflicting on the Palestinian people for many, many years with the majority of people closing their eyes to the horror. Maybe you should take a look at those images? The innocent kids getting bombed for checks notes
playing football on the streets, the women being attacked for checks notes
being Palestinia.. People being forced out of their homes so settlements can be built. Innocent people being attacked for peaceful protests against their occupiers (and no, thats not whats currently happening before any clown tries to say thats what Im saying) Some of us here do have sympathy for the victims, however its not a black and white issue despite it suiting some folks to try and paint it that way.
Whats currently happening is horrific. A lot of Israels actions in my lifetime have been horrific. Sadly it doesnt seem like well ever reach a peaceful resolution because the aggressors on each side do not want it.