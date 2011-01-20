« previous next »
Online Egyptian36

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:38:02 pm
The statement they put out isn't fake. It came out at the same time. That means the Saudis have really made peace with the Iranians.

No matter which way you look at this, it isn't good.

What is wrong with the statement?
Saudi hates Hamas. They imprisoned Hamas members and everyone who try to fund them and called countries to stop supporting them like Qatar. Hamas burns pictures of the Saudi king all the time ،  just the last few month they Saudi started to build a relationship again for the peace deal and this happens like always by Hamas. It's not just Saudi , most countries want this deal to happen badly.


Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm »
Russia have called for an "immediate ceasefire and restraint" saying that peace in the region is only possible through diplomatic means.


Offline hide5seek

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:10:44 pm »
Nobody is  coming out of this the good guy.
The question is how does  it stop? Israel isn't going away  and nor  are the views that groups like Hamas express about Israel's existence.
Could a  peace keeping force from the UN be put there?

https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/israel-declares-war-against-hamas-group-in-palestine-after-rocket-attacks-infiltration-operation-latest-flare-up-of-violence-people-killed-2023-10-07-896637

Offline Sangria

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:16:57 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 05:10:44 pm
Nobody is  coming out of this the good guy.
The question is how does  it stop? Israel isn't going away  and nor  are the views that groups like Hamas express about Israel's existence.
Could a  peace keeping force from the UN be put there?

https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/israel-declares-war-against-hamas-group-in-palestine-after-rocket-attacks-infiltration-operation-latest-flare-up-of-violence-people-killed-2023-10-07-896637

Neither side wants peacekeepers there. The Arabs want the British to just leave, and they will be free to clean up the Jews.
Online The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:38:29 pm »
Dozens of hostages taken to gaza. The intelligence failure in this is catastrophic.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

« Reply #445 on: Today at 06:06:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:41:31 pm
Havent seen them to be honest

The Saudi foreign ministry released it on their own site. I will not post their links here.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

« Reply #446 on: Today at 06:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:03:00 pm
What is wrong with the statement?
Saudi hates Hamas. They imprisoned Hamas members and everyone who try to fund them and called countries to stop supporting them like Qatar. Hamas burns pictures of the Saudi king all the time ،  just the last few month they Saudi started to build a relationship again for the peace deal and this happens like always by Hamas. It's not just Saudi , most countries want this deal to happen badly.

Not about the relationship between Hamas and SA, but more about the Saudis mending fences with Iran.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
Medecins Sans Frontieres reporting that one of their nurses and an ambulance driver were killed when Israel targeted airstrikes at two hospitals in Gaza.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:07:54 pm
Not about the relationship between Hamas and SA, but more about the Saudis mending fences with Iran.

This clip, about a Saudi team refusing to play against an Iranian team in the Asian champions League, because of a bust to the Iranian General Soleimani shows that there are still tensions between the countries.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/10/2/saudi-iran-asian-champions-league-game-cancelled-in-row-over-soleimani-bust
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:18:02 pm »
OSINT gathered latest figures.

Quote
Israel-Gaza, latest:
-200 Israelis killed, 1000 injured, likely dozens taken captive
-230 Palestinians reported killed in Gaza, 1600 injured
-3000+ rockets fired at Israel in ~15 hours
-Firefights ongoing in ~22 locations still in S Israel
-Hostage situation in 2 communities
Offline Zlen

« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:28:50 pm »
So within a day, in what is a warmup session, Israel has already killed more people. And they are just getting started. The revenge is only being planned now.

How they managed to become such bullies after what Jews went through is beyond me. I hope they enjoy the blood soaked land once they take it all. I hope the olives and wine taste sweet to them. I hope they manage to convince themselves that is peace.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:28:50 pm
So within a day, in what is a warmup session, Israel has already killed more people. And they are just getting started. The revenge is only being planned now.

How they managed to become such bullies after what Jews went through is beyond me. I hope they enjoy the blood soaked land once they take it all. I hope the olives and wine taste sweet to them. I hope they manage to convince themselves that is peace.

Is this the thing you take from it, when both sides have lost so much today. Just incredible.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:28:50 pm
So within a day, in what is a warmup session, Israel has already killed more people. And they are just getting started. The revenge is only being planned now.

How they managed to become such bullies after what Jews went through is beyond me. I hope they enjoy the blood soaked land once they take it all. I hope the olives and wine taste sweet to them. I hope they manage to convince themselves that is peace.

Spoiler
https://x.com/marinamedvin/status/1710614546610540966?s=61&t=vtsFcxevg_BkHFJ_z4iIRg
[close]

An aggregate thread of some of the Hamas attack today. Do not click if you are squeamish.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:41:06 pm »
The thing I take from it is that brutality that will be unleashed after today will be epic. Israel now have a carte blanche to unleash everything.

Online Circa1892

« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:47:01 pm »
God the relish some people take in this to get on their Im just a better person than everyone else moral high ground is gross. Those last couple of posts a prime example. Take a look at this morning and take a look in the fucking mirror.
Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:58:38 pm »
Humanity at its evil worst once again
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:28:50 pm
So within a day, in what is a warmup session, Israel has already killed more people. And they are just getting started. The revenge is only being planned now.

How they managed to become such bullies after what Jews went through is beyond me. I hope they enjoy the blood soaked land once they take it all. I hope the olives and wine taste sweet to them. I hope they manage to convince themselves that is peace.

Wow.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:47:01 pm
God the relish some people take in this to get on their Im just a better person than everyone else moral high ground is gross. Those last couple of posts a prime example. Take a look at this morning and take a look in the fucking mirror.

Not sure if youre talking about me. Ive lived through war. Lost family. Had our house burned. Had my childhood ended in a day. I know first hand what comes next - its what always comes next after a stronger military gets punched in the nose. Its not restraint. Its full on rampage that will make this morning look like a Disney show.

So yes, Im horrified by the loss of life. But this will turn into a giant pummelling a child with the rest of the western world silently approving. And it will happen soon.
Online Rob Dylan

« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:00:31 pm
Not sure if youre talking about me. Ive lived through war. Lost family. Had our house burned. Had my childhood ended in a day. I know first hand what comes next - its what always comes next after a stronger military gets punched in the nose. Its not restraint. Its full on rampage that will make this morning look like a Disney show.

So yes, Im horrified by the loss of life. But this will turn into a giant pummelling a child with the rest of the western world silently approving. And it will happen soon.

You realise that Hamas didn't just fire a few rockets this morning? You've seen what they've been doing right? Some of the worst things humans can do other humans. "A Disney show" - FFS...
Online TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:14:19 pm
Medecins Sans Frontieres reporting that one of their nurses and an ambulance driver were killed when Israel targeted airstrikes at two hospitals in Gaza.
Dont know if it is the case right now, but Hamas used to put military resources right next to hospitals or even with them

An old friend of my dads was the lead doctor for MSF about 15 years or so ago and told him it was a nightmare 

Hamas dont give two shots about the ordinary man or woman sadly
Offline Zlen

« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:06:12 pm
You realise that Hamas didn't just fire a few rockets this morning? You've seen what they've been doing right? Some of the worst things humans can do other humans. "A Disney show" - FFS...

Did I say they fired a few rockets?
Have you seen the numbers above?

Already fully retaliated in numbers and that is basically just a reflex response. Its only going one way from here. Whats left of Palestine will be wiped, re-occupied and pummelled.

Hamas are horrible and the attack was barbaric. Retaliation will be infinitely worse and fully blessed by most countries. So yeah, this morning will fade in comparison to whats coming, what is actually already under way.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:17:27 pm »
Doesn't even need a dramatic assault, just seen that electricity is to be cut off to Gaza, announced by an Israeli minister. Keep that up for months, first the old / infirm go, as medical facilities cannot function the wounded die, then the rest face issues. Choke off fuel deliveries, gas..already rickety food security suffers.
If Israel do the unexpected and show restraint, it'll actually improve their fortunes longer term with the potential rapprochment with Saudi and its acolytes imo. That'll do more for Israel's future than the easy pickings on offer. It's not like they're up against a threat where if you don't respond they get emboldened and hit harder. Hamas can get emboldened all it wants, the limit of its capacity, with good planning, surprise and execution, is to inflict a number of deaths / wounded Israel surpasses before even getting up to speed.
Online Rob Dylan

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:14:07 pm
Did I say they fired a few rockets?
Have you seen the numbers above?

Already fully retaliated in numbers and that is basically just a reflex response. Its only going one way from here. Whats left of Palestine will be wiped, re-occupied and pummelled.

Hamas are horrible and the attack was barbaric. Retaliation will be infinitely worse and fully blessed by most countries. So yeah, this morning will fade in comparison to whats coming, what is actually already under way.

You think they're going to be carrying out atrocities that are "infinitely worse" than what Hamas did today? How much worse could it get? I'm not just talking numbers, I'm talking brutality.

Imagine if Hamas had the resources of Israel. It would be full-on genocide.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
I do hope they choose that path, horrible as it is. But I think there are too many, too eager to finish this once and for all.
Offline hide5seek

« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:19 pm
Dont know if it is the case right now, but Hamas used to put military resources right next to hospitals or even with them

An old friend of my dads was the lead doctor for MSF about 15 years or so ago and told him it was a nightmare 

Hamas dont give two shots about the ordinary man or woman sadly
Trousers is not sure the Israeli soldiers will care either
Offline Zlen

« Reply #465 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:19:31 pm
You think they're going to be carrying out atrocities that are "infinitely worse" than what Hamas did today? How much worse could it get? I'm not just talking numbers, I'm talking brutality.

Imagine if Hamas had the resources of Israel. It would be full-on genocide.

Bombing apartment buildings and slitting throats is still just what it is - murder and war crime. Yes, Hamas would nuke Israel tomorrow if they could, but brutality of one does not in any way diminish the brutality of other. And in the end it does come down to numbers.

Online TepidT2O

« Reply #466 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:20:54 pm
Trousers is not sure the Israeli soldiers will care either
Of course, but one doesnt have to caveat every comment with the counter comment because it would get tedious.

There are no good guys here.  Only the ordinary man woman and child be they Palestinian or Israeli vs the despots.
Online stoopid yank

« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:39 am

That is a massive intelligence and security blunder.


The question has to be asked again, how could Mossad, one of the best intelligence agencies in the world, miss this?

I just don't see how. Which leads to other not so popular questions...
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #468 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:44:39 pm

The question has to be asked again, how could Mossad, one of the best intelligence agencies in the world, miss this?

I just don't see how. Which leads to other not so popular questions...
Of course it was all a Mossad conspiracy

How did we all get it wrong  and imagine it was a Hamas atrocity, when actually it was Israel pulling the strings behind the scenes eh? Eh?
Online stoopid yank

« Reply #469 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:51:04 pm
Of course it was all a Mossad conspiracy

How did we all get it wrong  and imagine it was a Hamas atrocity, when actually it was Israel pulling the strings behind the scenes eh? Eh?

Make it make sense then. And no one is suggesting it is not a Hamas atrocity. Of course it is.

The most heavily guarded and surveilled border in the world. An operation that obviously took months and months of preparation. How could it be missed? It shouldn't be possible.
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:01:00 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:57:07 pm
Make it make sense then. And no one is suggesting it is not a Hamas atrocity. Of course it is.

The most heavily guarded and surveilled border in the world. An operation that obviously took months and months of preparation. How could it be missed? It shouldn't be possible.
Of course. The Jews coordinated it all! 
Online Jebediah

« Reply #471 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm »
I spoke to my friend who lives in Moshav Netiv Haasara - the closest Israeli community to the Gaza border. It is a farming community of 900 people. 18 men, women and children from his community were slaughtered today.

Some of the posts on this thread are absolutely disgusting.
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #472 on: Today at 10:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 10:06:32 pm
I spoke to my friend who lives in Moshav Netiv Haasara - the closest Israeli community to the Gaza border. It is a farming community of 900 people. 18 men, women and children from his community were slaughtered today.

Some of the posts on this thread are absolutely disgusting.
I know just how close farming communities are.  I cant imagine what an awful hole this will leave in their community.  RIP
Online jillcwhomever

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #473 on: Today at 10:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 10:06:32 pm
I spoke to my friend who lives in Moshav Netiv Haasara - the closest Israeli community to the Gaza border. It is a farming community of 900 people. 18 men, women and children from his community were slaughtered today.

Some of the posts on this thread are absolutely disgusting.

That's very sad news and I can assure you most of us are appalled by the loss of life today. Keep safe yourself.
Online The North Bank

« Reply #474 on: Today at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:44:39 pm

The question has to be asked again, how could Mossad, one of the best intelligence agencies in the world, miss this?

I just don't see how. Which leads to other not so popular questions...

The thought had crossed my mind, but even natanyahu wont stoop that low to open the borders and allow this to happen then start a war that gets everyone behind him and keeps him in power.

It must be a genuine failure/complacency, but stories of military help only arriving 2 hours after hamas took over communities is crazy. I had this idea of israel being more on their game than any country in the world in terms of quick responses to incidents and the highest rated intelligence apparatus .
Online keano7

« Reply #475 on: Today at 10:12:41 pm »
Is there any risk that Egypt get caught up in this? Currently on holiday there so would rather not have to worry about that
