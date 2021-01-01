The one where Trumps son-in-law was heading ?
no not that farce. Was under Clinton. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000_Camp_David_Summit
Both Hamas and Isreal leaders are criminals and peace doesn't help their interests. Both will always make sure something goes wrong and who always suffer the most from this at the end are the normal Palestinians.
certainly is. As i said in an earlier post, moderate voices have been lost of marginalised and now even the open mention of considering peace talks seems further away than ever
I was discussing the fact the Hamas' awful actions today are a response to continues awful continuous actions by Israel and how thast should ber remembered in media reporting
If you think internal Hamas politics is relevant in that, then we disagree.
then yes, we firmly disagree mate. You seem to be pretty confident talking about Hamas but quite ignorant about who they are and what they exist for and what they state they want to do. You should read up on them and their words if you're going to preach the importance of context mate
No, I just dont think their internal politics is relevant, in the point I was making
i mean, this is pretty baffling mate. Can't fathom what you are thinking
how could it NOT be relevant to discuss Hamass politics and leadership and direction when they've just launched their greatest scale terror attack in 50 years (almost to the day)