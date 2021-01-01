« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

RedGuy

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #360 on: Today at 11:18:29 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:16:13 am
I was discussing the fact the Hamas' awful actions today are a response to continues awful continuous actions by Israel and how thast should ber remembered in media reporting
If you think internal Hamas politics is relevant in that, then we disagree.
You are incredibly ignorant of what Hamas actually is
Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #361 on: Today at 11:20:29 am
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 11:18:29 am
You are incredibly ignorant of what Hamas actually is

No, I just dont think their internal politics is relevant, in the point I was making
The North Bank

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #362 on: Today at 11:22:35 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:31:04 am
Its obviously correct to condemn Hamas, but their awful response needs wider context. As you have yourself pointed out.

I dont think they can respond in any other way. Hamas are literally executing people in their own homes.

The problem is, if you cage people, eventually they become animals.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #363 on: Today at 11:25:09 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:10:45 am
The one where Trumps son-in-law was heading ?
no not that farce. Was under Clinton. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000_Camp_David_Summit

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:13:51 am
Both Hamas and Isreal leaders are criminals and peace doesn't help their interests. Both will always make sure something goes wrong and who always suffer the most from this at the end are the normal Palestinians.
certainly is. As i said in an earlier post, moderate voices have been lost of marginalised and now even the open mention of considering peace talks seems further away than ever
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:16:13 am
I was discussing the fact the Hamas' awful actions today are a response to continues awful continuous actions by Israel and how thast should ber remembered in media reporting
If you think internal Hamas politics is relevant in that, then we disagree.
then yes, we firmly disagree mate. You seem to be pretty confident talking about Hamas but quite ignorant about who they are and what they exist for and what they state they want to do. You should read up on them and their words if you're going to preach the importance of context mate
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:20:29 am
No, I just dont think their internal politics is relevant, in the point I was making
i mean, this is pretty baffling mate. Can't fathom what you are thinking

how could it NOT be relevant to discuss Hamass politics and leadership and direction when they've just launched their greatest scale terror attack in 50 years (almost to the day)
Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #364 on: Today at 11:29:46 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:25:09 am
no not that farce. Was under Clinton. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2000_Camp_David_Summit
certainly is. As i said in an earlier post, moderate voices have been lost of marginalised and now even the open mention of considering peace talks seems further away than ever then yes, we firmly disagree mate. You seem to be pretty confident talking about Hamas but quite ignorant about who they are and what they exist for and what they state they want to do. You should read up on them and their words if you're going to preach the importance of context mate

Im aware that they are not interested int he welfare of their own people. I just dont see how that fits into the point I made.
aw1991

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #365 on: Today at 11:34:32 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:16:13 am
I was discussing the fact the Hamas' awful actions today are a response to continues awful continuous actions by Israel and how thast should ber remembered in media reporting
If you think internal Hamas politics is relevant in that, then we disagree.
It's literally about Al Aqsa. Again. Not some altruistic cause.
