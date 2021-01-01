« previous next »
To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

WhereAngelsPlay
Reply #320 on: Today at 08:57:53 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:52:51 am
No. Last time I took a break from this place but right now I will not let this go.

I am not quick to label people who disagree with me as anti Semitic. People can have their opinions about this conflict and I definitely don't agree with every policy of Israel.

I am labeling you as one. Based on you past deeds.

So you think I'm a Nazi, I'll not lose any sleep over that as I've not done or said anything that would make anyone on here agree with you.

You stay safe as well.

I'll even delete my posts, just so you can post without mentioning me and so the thread doesn't end up being closed.
TepidT2O
Reply #321 on: Today at 09:34:08 am
Well this is all only going to end one way isnt it
The North Bank
Reply #322 on: Today at 09:34:39 am
Ok this escalation is different.

Rocket attacks happen constantly, but this is even more Terrifying, how can hamas infiltrate and control locations within israel.

That is a massive intelligence and security blunder.
Yorkykopite
Reply #323 on: Today at 09:38:44 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:13:48 am
True, they'll just use this as an excuse to punish the civilian population again.

Dozens of Hamas isn't an army.

Hamas soldiers seem to roving around towns and villages randomly killing civilians.

As for the 5000 rockets launched last night. What are they? Fireworks.

Let's call things as they are folks.
WhereAngelsPlay
Reply #324 on: Today at 09:39:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:34:39 am
Ok this escalation is different.

Rocket attacks happen constantly, but this is even more Terrifying, how can hamas infiltrate and control locations within israel.

That is a massive intelligence and security blunder.

Beeb saying 7000 rockets so far.
Kenny's Jacket
Reply #325 on: Today at 09:59:44 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 08:38:42 am
Hopefully they will pay the price.


what a twatish thing to say
WhereAngelsPlay
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:01:39 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:44 am
Hamas soldiers seem to roving around towns and villages randomly killing civilians.

As for the 5000 rockets launched last night. What are they? Fireworks.

Let's call things as they are folks.

Saying 2500 now, unless that is on top of the 5000
Mister Flip Flop
Reply #327 on: Today at 10:04:27 am
Sad situation but i can understand why it happened.
Yorkykopite
Reply #328 on: Today at 10:05:24 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:01:39 am
Saying 2500 now, unless that is on top of the 5000

It's on top of. ie 7,500. This is Hamas's claim, so it may be exaggerated.
