Landsmann seems to have no issue conceiving that her people are capable of fascism ...



From an Israeli perspective:



Palestinians Are the True Victim of Israel's Judicial Coup by Carolina Landsmann.



Link: https://archive.is/2023.07.07-063534/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-07-07/ty-article-opinion/.premium/palestinians-are-the-true-victim-of-israels-judicial-coup/00000189-2c91-da0e-a59b-adf34d6a0000



Thanks for posting that. It's as good article and I broadly agree with her analysis.I've never denied that Israel is capable of becoming Fascist. The Jewish state has no special immunity on that score. I don't think any state does. Likewise, although she doesn't mention it, I'd have no hesitation in calling someone like Ben Gvir (Israel's current Minister of National security) a Fascist. Netanyahu, too, shows fascist tendencies (in a similar way to other 'democratic' leaders like Trump, Erdogan or Berlusconi).So I agree with Mimi that Israel does have ato become Fascist, as does the United States, France, Britain and the other liberal democracies. ("Nazi" is something else). But is Israel a fascist state now? No it isn't. Here we come to what Kenny was asking about fascism in general. There are certain baseline features of what a Fascist state looks like.There is no political opposition to the government - opposition parties are outright banned, or they exist as 'phantom' parties stocked with government supporters pretending to be an 'opposition'. Similarly there are no elections or if there are they are 'fake elections' with stuffed ballot boxes, candidates only allowed to run on special licence, and the counting completed before everyone has 'voted' (& conceivably beforehas voted). Charismatic opposition leaders are jailed, murdered or exiled.In a Fascist state the police force - or the key segment of it - operates outside the law and is essentially a 'secret police' force, with its own courts and handing out its own punishments. Torture tends to be common; in fact almost ritualistic. A fascist state tortures not to acquire information, or even to punish, but to spread terror among everyone.There are no independent institutions in a Fascist state - no free trade unions for example, or chambers of commerce. If these exist they are controlled by the government and officered by government appointees.There are no rights of assembly. Any gathering you see, even an ostensibly 'protest' gathering, will have been organised by the government in order to support the government. Unofficial protest gatherings end in mass arrest and often 'disappearances'.All media is controlled by the government or friends of the government. Opposition newspapers are closed down, opposition TV stations have their ability to broadcast taken away. The media exists entirely to spread lies on behalf of the government.By these standards Israel is clearly not Fascist. Certain countries in the world most certainly are, including some of Israel's neighbours like Syria and Iran and - at times - Egypt. Gaza has a Fascist regime in Hamas which won an election many years ago, but stopped all elections soon after and immediately liquidated the opposition. And further afield I would have no problem calling China and Russia Fascist states. They meet all the above criteria.But again, I agree with the Landsmann article posted by Mimi (an article in an excellent left-wing Israeli newspaper, Haaretz - a daily with a large circulation both in Israel and abroad). It is possible that if the Far-Right alliance in the Knesset grows (it stands at 11 per cent at the moment I think), and curtails the independence of the judiciary and stamps down on all political opposition etc. etc. etc then we will watch the tragedy of Israeli democracy degenerating into Fascism. It is under unprecedented pressure at the moment. The same danger exists with Le Pen in France (42% of the popular vote!), in Italy (where a pro-Fascist party is currently in government) and indeed the USA (if Trump somehow returned).