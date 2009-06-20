« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #280 on: July 10, 2023, 10:50:04 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  8, 2023, 08:54:55 pm
But that was the point I was addressing. I don't understand what you expect of me here.


You could start with not twisting or misinterpreting what I said.

Saying "if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people."

Is a million miles away from

"By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology."
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #281 on: July 10, 2023, 10:59:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 10, 2023, 10:50:04 am

You could start with not twisting or misinterpreting what I said.

Saying "if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people."

Is a million miles away from

"By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology."
I again point you to this exchange:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=193732.msg18939316#msg18939316

This discussion hinged around your use of 'expect' or 'should'. You 'expect more of Jews' because of their history of persecution. I have acknowledged 'a logic' to your position, but went on to explain why I think it is a flawed logic. 'Jews' have 'failed' the 'expectations' of your 'empathy' test. Do you not understand why this is a problematic position for you to take?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #282 on: July 10, 2023, 11:06:48 am »
This is fairly easy to sort out. I can see that now. Nobby is talking about his general views on human nature rather than Jews as such. He certainly isn't talking about the Holocaust, at least directly. He's expressing a view about how human beings in general operate. Or perhaps how he hopes they might operate. If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder. If they fail to he isn't going to condemn them. Is that fair?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #283 on: July 10, 2023, 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 10, 2023, 11:06:48 am
This is fairly easy to sort out. I can see that now. Nobby is talking about his general views on human nature rather than Jews as such. He certainly isn't talking about the Holocaust, at least directly. He's expressing a view about how human beings in general operate. Or perhaps how he hopes they might operate. If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder. If they fail to he isn't going to condemn them. Is that fair?

I'd phrase "If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder." a little differently, but generally that's what my point was.





Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #284 on: July 10, 2023, 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July 10, 2023, 11:06:48 am
This is fairly easy to sort out. I can see that now. Nobby is talking about his general views on human nature rather than Jews as such. He certainly isn't talking about the Holocaust, at least directly. He's expressing a view about how human beings in general operate. Or perhaps how he hopes they might operate. If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder. If they fail to he isn't going to condemn them. Is that fair?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 10, 2023, 11:12:54 am
I'd phrase "If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder." a little differently, but generally that's what my point was.
And I think that was what I was what I initially addressed. If I later conflated your views with those of some others here, you certainly have my apology.

I could write more, but we'd probably just go around in more circles. For what it worth, I think you are a good guy, Nobby.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #285 on: July 10, 2023, 11:21:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 10, 2023, 11:12:54 am
I'd phrase "If great evil is done to a person Nobby would hope that they'd become kinder." a little differently, but generally that's what my point was.

I was wondering if you might think that "become kinder" was too active. It seems to commit the wounded person to a certain degree of action. The more passive version would be "......Nobby would hope that they'd have greater feelings of empathy (or pity, or recognition)..."
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #286 on: July 10, 2023, 11:27:14 am »
So it's, 'victims are hopefully less likely to create more victims' v. 'victims will seek revenge'. Is that correct?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #287 on: July 10, 2023, 11:33:33 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 10, 2023, 11:27:14 am
So it's, 'victims are hopefully less likely to create more victims' v. 'victims will seek revenge'. Is that correct?


Well, not really.

I have no problem with how Jewish groups set about exacting revenge on the evil Nazis who managed to escape prosecution at Nuremburg.

The Palestinian Arabs, though, were innocent. And hundreds of thousands were forcefully dispossessed of their homes & lands.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #288 on: July 10, 2023, 12:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on July  7, 2023, 08:23:06 pm
Perhaps it's worth looking at the post just above this where Yorky says calling Israel (a far-right, ultranationalist state) fascist is deluded, possibly antisemitic and deliberately trying to wind Jews up.

The guy you are arguing with was, is and always will be an apologist.

His double standards and hypocrisy has been the hallmark of these threads for a long time. It's not going to change.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #289 on: July 10, 2023, 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on July  9, 2023, 06:48:09 am
Landsmann seems to have no issue conceiving that her people are capable of fascism ...

From an Israeli perspective:

Palestinians Are the True Victim of Israel's Judicial Coup by Carolina Landsmann.

Link:  https://archive.is/2023.07.07-063534/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-07-07/ty-article-opinion/.premium/palestinians-are-the-true-victim-of-israels-judicial-coup/00000189-2c91-da0e-a59b-adf34d6a0000

Thanks for posting that. It's as good article and I broadly agree with her analysis.

I've never denied that Israel is capable of becoming Fascist. The Jewish state has no special immunity on that score. I don't think any state does. Likewise, although she doesn't mention it, I'd have no hesitation in calling someone like Ben Gvir (Israel's current Minister of National security) a Fascist. Netanyahu, too, shows fascist tendencies (in a similar way to other 'democratic' leaders like Trump, Erdogan or Berlusconi).

So I agree with Mimi that Israel does have a potential to become Fascist, as does the United States, France, Britain and the other liberal democracies. ("Nazi" is something else). But is Israel a fascist state now? No it isn't. Here we come to what Kenny was asking about fascism in general. There are certain baseline features of what a Fascist state looks like.

There is no political opposition to the government - opposition parties are outright banned, or they exist as 'phantom' parties stocked with government supporters pretending to be an 'opposition'. Similarly there are no elections or if there are they are 'fake elections' with stuffed ballot boxes, candidates only allowed to run on special licence, and the counting completed before everyone has 'voted' (& conceivably before anyone has voted). Charismatic opposition leaders are jailed, murdered or exiled.

In a Fascist state the police force - or the key segment of it - operates outside the law and is essentially a 'secret police' force, with its own courts and handing out its own punishments.  Torture tends to be common; in fact almost ritualistic. A fascist state tortures not to acquire information, or even to punish, but to spread terror among everyone.

There are no independent institutions in a Fascist state - no free trade unions for example, or chambers of commerce. If these exist they are controlled by the government and officered by government appointees.

There are no rights of assembly. Any gathering you see, even an ostensibly 'protest' gathering, will have been organised by the government in order to support the government. Unofficial protest gatherings end in mass arrest and often 'disappearances'.

All media is controlled by the government or friends of the government. Opposition newspapers are closed down, opposition TV stations have their ability to broadcast taken away. The media exists entirely to spread lies on behalf of the government.

By these standards Israel is clearly not Fascist. Certain countries in the world most certainly are, including some of Israel's neighbours like Syria and Iran and - at times - Egypt. Gaza has a Fascist regime in Hamas which won an election many years ago, but stopped all elections soon after and immediately liquidated the opposition. And further afield I would have no problem calling China and Russia Fascist states. They meet all the above criteria. 

But again, I agree with the Landsmann article posted by Mimi (an article in an excellent left-wing Israeli newspaper, Haaretz - a daily with a large circulation both in Israel and abroad). It is possible that if the Far-Right alliance in the Knesset grows (it stands at 11 per cent at the moment I think), and curtails the independence of the judiciary and stamps down on all political opposition etc. etc. etc then we will watch the tragedy of Israeli democracy degenerating into Fascism. It is under unprecedented pressure at the moment. The same danger exists with Le Pen in France (42% of the popular vote!), in Italy (where a pro-Fascist party is currently in government) and indeed the USA (if Trump somehow returned). 
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #290 on: July 10, 2023, 02:26:18 pm »
I think the key to how we regard Israel as a democracy is the manner in which democracy is applied. I understand it is complex and not easy for the Israeli government to ensure the safety of what is currently a majority of the population (in Israel) but is also a minority of the population (in the region)


The state of Israel has 9.73m inhabitants, 73.5% Jewish (21% Arab and 5.5% defined as 'non-Jewish')


That said the state of Israel does not include Gaza and the West Bank where 4.1m people live which, whilst having local government are effectively controlled by Israel externally.


There are other areas and other complications as well


I think once 50% of the overall population under Israeli control are in opposition to the government we hit (in terms of how we view democracy) different ground. That said, the population is young so even that 50% needs to be 'adults' rather than overall.






It may not be a democracy but then that is a region where democracy is scarce full stop so we always need to see the larger picture as well.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #291 on: July 10, 2023, 09:16:38 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on July 10, 2023, 12:01:27 pm
The guy you are arguing with was, is and always will be an apologist.

His double standards and hypocrisy has been the hallmark of these threads for a long time. It's not going to change.
Evening mate. I see you're still taking our disagreement about Syria well!

That'd be the one where you think USA and NATO are just as much to blame for the killings and displacement of hundreds and thousands of Syrians as Russia were - Russia being the ones paid to slaughter civilians and humanitarians - whereas I don't think that (and you took that personally!)

Apologist seems a little broad, can you hone it a little so I know who exactly I'm apologising for? Whatever it is, I'd expect I probably prefer my position over the one you took last I noticed you (apologist for Putin and Asad)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #292 on: July 13, 2023, 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 10, 2023, 08:10:34 am
Hi RR. What would have been a better term to use? I think its important were all comfortable with how our ethnicity etc is referred to as (at the very least) a matter of courtesy

I might say the Jews the Asians etc But in no way meaning to demean anyone I guess

Black people, I would expect such a knowledgeable and sensitive to racism person like Yorky to not use that terminology but I guess not.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #293 on: July 24, 2023, 05:31:05 pm »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #294 on: July 24, 2023, 11:50:15 pm »
Quote from: TSC on July 24, 2023, 05:31:05 pm
Israel passes law to limit the powers of the Supreme Court

https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-judicial-reforms-vote-intl/h_da8c90c7f1022638991354f7b28c7cff

Well they've got form in passing laws in limiting the rights of Palestinians for decades.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #295 on: July 29, 2023, 10:41:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dZWngkjrFxw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dZWngkjrFxw</a>
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #296 on: August 14, 2023, 10:50:10 am »
BBC reporting one in 3 Israelis considering emigrating.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #297 on: August 15, 2023, 10:12:43 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on August 14, 2023, 10:50:10 am
BBC reporting one in 3 Israelis considering emigrating.


Again?

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #298 on: August 15, 2023, 11:09:22 pm »
I can say that most of the Brooklyn Jews who relocated are all Likud or worse.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #299 on: August 15, 2023, 11:12:03 pm »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #300 on: August 16, 2023, 03:11:10 pm »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:08:45 am »
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:12:55 am »
Woke up to a huge blast and the building shaking, in Tel Aviv
Horrible reports and images of armed terrorists in Israeli towns, driving around with guns looking for people on the streets
Fucks sake
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #303 on: Today at 07:49:26 am »
Israel declares state of war after Hamas launches 5,000 rockets and attacks with ground troops

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/oct/07/hamas-launches-attack-on-israel-with-5000-rockets-live
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #304 on: Today at 07:51:18 am »
This isn't going to end well is it. Just what the world needed, another conflict.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #305 on: Today at 08:06:56 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 07:12:55 am
Woke up to a huge blast and the building shaking, in Tel Aviv
Horrible reports and images of armed terrorists in Israeli towns, driving around with guns looking for people on the streets
Fucks sake

Stay safe brother.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #306 on: Today at 08:09:14 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:51:18 am
This isn't going to end well is it. Just what the world needed, another conflict.

Not a new conflict . 70% of gaza is uninhabitable as 17000 homes in it are destroyed. This conflict didnt start today.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #307 on: Today at 08:12:58 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:14 am
Not a new conflict . 70% of gaza is uninhabitable as 17000 homes in it are destroyed. This conflict didnt start today.

Yeah it's been going on for a while and I probably should have used the term war or escalation. The Israeli army will now go in and level Gaza.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #308 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:14 am
Not a new conflict . 70% of gaza is uninhabitable as 17000 homes in it are destroyed. This conflict didnt start today.

True, they'll just use this as an excuse to punish the civilian population again.

Dozens of Hamas isn't an army.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #309 on: Today at 08:23:37 am »
I fear for the lives and wellbeing of the innocent people in all this, they've suffered for far too long and as usual they'll be the ones being targeted.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #310 on: Today at 08:28:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:13:48 am
True, they'll just use this as an excuse to punish the civilian population again.

Dozens of Hamas isn't an army.
Speechless. Definitely the comment to make as civilians are being bombed, murdered, and taken hostage.

Hamas is not "dozens". What they pulled today was vicious, impactful and criminal.

But some of you will wear a swastika if it made them more "leftist".
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #311 on: Today at 08:28:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:13:48 am
True, they'll just use this as an excuse to punish the civilian population again.

Dozens of Hamas isn't an army.
What a ridiculous statement
