« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 14219 times)

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #240 on: July 7, 2023, 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  7, 2023, 10:04:49 pm
No, it is not. And you still do not get it.

I mean, everything you said is what I thought you were originally implying, but I guess I'll never 'get it'.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #241 on: July 7, 2023, 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  7, 2023, 10:07:05 pm
you can answer the same question I asked CC if you want Jiminy
I 'laughed' because classycara was not 'guessing' - it was implied that you had not read the webpage because it is nine-minute read and you answered CC only three minutes after CC had posted the link! :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #242 on: July 7, 2023, 11:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on July  7, 2023, 09:47:32 pm
Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  7, 2023, 07:59:58 pm
Why are you and some others here choosing to hold Israeli Jews to a higher standard than if Jews had not been persecuted through the ages? If you should state that 'Jews should know better', you are holding them to higher standard than you do others.





Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:20:57 am

By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July  7, 2023, 11:57:45 pm
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,499
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:20:03 pm
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?


Which ones?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jebediah

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 01:28:10 pm »
I thought Natalie Bennett (ex PM) spoke very well on the BBC the other day.

https://youtu.be/0vdnCLj4R2c

Logged
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:21:03 pm
Which ones?

Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)

These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
..
These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
..
These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Not sure why you don't just google this one!

Believe it was contested for a while, but eventually Israel declared that it attacked first pre-emptively on the Egyptian air force (and then other forces) that they'd amassed (while moving the UN out) in preparation to attack/invade Israel (they'd signed a pact with Jordan just before too, so it would have been a tandem assault). I know Syria started attacking Israel at some point, but I don't think it was part of the border escalation (definitely not in the location you were asking about)

https://www.britannica.com/event/Six-Day-War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six-Day_War
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:14:22 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,499
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)

These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions


The one you pitched to me (about the origins of the 1967 war) was Kenny on his ritual and facile search for knowledge, not a genuine attempt at debate. Sometimes I do you a favour and tell you what I know about stuff, but other times I think, jeezus Kenny, why don't you read a book now and then! Therefore me not doing your homework for you is not me "closing down debate".  ;D

As for the last question, it was answered quite intelligently I thought by Jiminy. Just because you don't agree with answers doesn't mean he was "closing down debate". Someone else also answered it by pointing out the problems of a Jewish homeland being situated in America or central Europe. Again, you may not agree with what they said, but it was hardly "closing down debate". I would have added that it would be asking rather a lot to expect Jews to feel any emotional attachment to a homeland on the killing grounds of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Sobibor, and Treblinka.

The Jewish homeland was always going to be Palestine. Many Jews who ended up there had no  desire to go and were evicted from places with no tradition of Zionism. This is true of much of eastern Europe, but it's also true of the million or so Jews who were hounded out of Arab countries after 1947-8 (and Iran). They didn't want to leave their homes in Iraq and Egypt etc, but they were given no choice. Pogrom.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)
Amusingly, I just looked back and Jiminy answered this. The person who avoided answering the question (more than once) was you!

Kenny's J, would that count as you shutting down debate?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 02:22:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

No offence taken.  I think you are making my relatively simple question harder than it is, you could probably answered it in the time its taken to write your posts, or not too far off. However I have of course no rights on your time.

I dont think any of my posts were tangenital, Id say the below comment from you proves that.
Quote
it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:22:40 pm
I dont think any of my posts were tangenital, Id say the below comment from you proves that.
it doesn't unfortunately, i wasn't talking about in israel discussions. it's ubiquitous - shocked you havent encountered it before, especially during discussions about trumps america.

if you read the link i'd sent, you'd find why i think it's not valuable, and not worth its salt in discussions about what fascism is. it's just surface level silly stuff, much of which apply to most states
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:28:54 pm
it doesn't unfortunately, i wasn't talking about in israel discussions. it's ubiquitous - shocked you havent encountered it before, especially during discussions about trumps america.

if you read the link i'd sent, you'd find why i think it's not valuable, and not worth its salt in discussions about what fascism is. it's just surface level silly stuff, much of which apply to most states

Ill get round to reading it, If your link is just a debunking of the 14 point - There must be something approaching a definitive answer to the question? 

But more importantly;
One cant just keep saying that's not fascism without offering an alternative.

Netanyahu and Gvir are c*nts




Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:52:20 pm
Ill get round to reading it, If your link is just a debunking of the 14 point - There must be something approaching a definitive answer to the question? 

But more importantly;
One cant just keep saying that's not fascism without offering an alternative
what are you on about ;D how have you failed to comprehend the multiple definitive answers I've given to you
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm
what are you on about ;D how have you failed to comprehend the multiple definitive answers I've given to you

I cant comprehend them if I cant see them.  Im looking at the thread now and Ive had replies from You and Yorkie that I hadnt  seen. 

Edit - I actually dont think Ive missed one from you, just Yorkie.  Ive got quite dense brain damage so when I try to decipher a lot of info at once I completely miss stuff.  I did previously miss a  comment of yours about liberal Israelis to address - but ill reply to Yorkie first  :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:24:14 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 03:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
I cant comprehend them if I cant see them.  Im looking at the thread now and Ive had replies from You and Yorkie that I hadnt  seen. 

Edit - I actually dont think Ive missed one from you, just Yorkie.  Ive got quite dense brain damage so when I try to decipher a lot of info at once I completely miss stuff.  I did previously miss a  comment of yours about liberal Israelis to address - but ill reply to Yorkie first  :wave
no worries for missing them, and sorry for leaping to assuming that you'd already read them!

no rush to reply to mine mate, not sure there's much for us to say, but hopefully it satisfies in terms of getting my opinion across (and that i'm not intentionally withholding it from you)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm »

My comment about closing down debate was not phased as a statement, but a  question. with the intention of getting answers.
I thought it was more polite and subtle than doing what Jiminy did and saying "I repeat", which annoyed me perhaps more than it should.

Anyway

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm

The one you pitched to me (about the origins of the 1967 war) was Kenny on his ritual and facile search for knowledge, not a genuine attempt at debate. Sometimes I do you a favour and tell you what I know about stuff, but other times I think, jeezus Kenny, why don't you read a book now and then! Therefore me not doing your homework for you is not me "closing down debate".  ;D

Yes it was partly a search for knowledge, My limited knowledge is that Israel were the aggressors. so my question was deliberately phased to acknowledge youre likely to know about the subject, so that if Israel didnt attack Egypt it wouldnt make it look like I was spreading mistruths.
Jonn C once commented about posters like you and OF being a great source of knowledge, its a great RAWK asset, I didnt realise it annoyed you. Soz.

On 5 June 1967, as the UNEF was in the process of leaving the zone, Israel launched a series of pre-emptive airstrikes against Egyptian airfields and other facilities, launching its war effort.[25] Egyptian forces were caught by surprise, and nearly the entirety of Egypt's military aerial assets were destroyed, giving Israel the advantage of air supremacy. Simultaneously, the Israeli military launched a ground offensive into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as well as the Egyptian-occupied Gaza Strip.

This made me think Israel are the aggressors, 

I cant read actual books anymore only e-books and internet stuff, so a bit limited

If I try audio books I can fall asleep and loose my place, but I digress

Quote
As for the last question, it was answered quite intelligently I thought by Jiminy. Just because you don't agree with answers doesn't mean he was "closing down debate". Someone else also answered it by pointing out the problems of a Jewish homeland being situated in America or central Europe. Again, you may not agree with what they said, but it was hardly "closing down debate". I would have added that it would be asking rather a lot to expect Jews to feel any emotional attachment to a homeland on the killing grounds of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
[/b]

I can see obviously see why it wouldn't be in Poland, but then I dont think anyone made that suggestion

The only answer I saw Jiminy give to that was a rather flippant one of Merseyside. He went on to say it couldn't be the US because peopled already lived there, then ignored the rather obvious questions in response. 

Quote
The Jewish homeland was always going to be Palestine. Many Jews who ended up there had no  desire to go and were evicted from places with no tradition of Zionism. This is true of much of eastern Europe, but it's also true of the million or so Jews who were hounded out of Arab countries after 1947-8 (and Iran). They didn't want to leave their homes in Iraq and Egypt etc, but they were given no choice. Pogrom.

Palestinians don't want to leave there homes either, but they were also given no choice

Would the UK/USA have not been a better choice of destination? The UK was looking for an increase in its post war population and given our fight against Hitler, you would expect a lot of sympathy for Jews in general. 





 


Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:49:27 pm
no worries for missing them, and sorry for leaping to assuming that you'd already read them!

no rush to reply to mine mate, not sure there's much for us to say, but hopefully it satisfies in terms of getting my opinion across (and that i'm not intentionally withholding it from you)

 :thumbup


Edit- Dont let my brain damage give you reason to treat me differently, it generally only effects me when a lot of info is received quickly,
If you think Im talking shite tell me, then I can explain why you're wrong  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:43:46 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm
By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology.


Please just read all my posts in this thread about this.

Then stop misrepresenting what I've said.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,667
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 05:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:37:43 pm
:thumbup


Edit- Dont let my brain damage give you reason to treat me differently, it generally only effects me when a lot of info is received quickly,
If you think Im talking shite tell me, then I can explain why you're wrong  ;)
I won't mate, we'll still have our respectful disagreements ;) (and agreements!)

I've no particular knowledge of the six day war, but my reading of events is that it'd be wrong to call Israel the aggressor (but right to say that they struck first).

When you read about the preparation undertaken by Egypt (in the Background section of the wikipedia just after where you quoted) - the active pacts signed with Iraq and Jordan, and the diplomatic understanding that Egypt restricting access to trade would be considered a sign of provocative aggression - I think it would have been reasonable for Israel to feel like they were on the receiving end of (rather than the instigator of) aggression.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 05:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:51:01 pm

Please just read all my posts in this thread about this.

Then stop misrepresenting what I've said.
Genuine question: how have I misreprested your comments to this thread?

The relevant string, including my initial response to your comments. (Please let me know if these is anything relevant which is missing from this).
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  7, 2023, 10:28:21 am
Only, that's not the argument people are making. Rather, if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July  7, 2023, 03:09:06 pm
Not necessarily.  A fair amount of adult child abusers, were themselves abused as children.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  7, 2023, 03:39:16 pm
Unless I am mistaken, victims of child abuse are more likely to become child abusers as adults, not less.

I can understand why Nobby takes this position - there is surely a logic to it - and it is a position which is surely common (probably even a majority view). But if we think about this more deeply, why would we suppose that victims of (inter-generational) atrocities, abuse, or discrimination would become enhanced, more advanced human beings compared to those who have not suffered this way?

If we understand this at the individual level, then it is not a stretch to understand why a group directly affected by these things might be negatively affected as group and for their attitudes to reflect this. We generally do not like to make generalisations about groups - it is often used by despicable people to do despicable things after all - but groups are not immune to negative behaviour.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 05:31:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:06:49 pm
I won't mate, we'll still have our respectful disagreements ;) (and agreements!)

I've no particular knowledge of the six day war, but my reading of events is that it'd be wrong to call Israel the aggressor (but right to say that they struck first).

When you read about the preparation undertaken by Egypt (in the Background section of the wikipedia just after where you quoted) - the active pacts signed with Iraq and Jordan, and the diplomatic understanding that Egypt restricting access to trade would be considered a sign of provocative aggression - I think it would have been reasonable for Israel to feel like they were on the receiving end of (rather than the instigator of) aggression.

Yes I mentioned Suez in a reply to Yorkie yesterday.  I think this one is more nuanced than Yorkie
stating
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  7, 2023, 07:16:59 pm
Same thing.

"Retreat to her 1967 borders" I said (ie before Egypt and the Arab nations declared war on Israel in '67). The UN agreed borders of 1949 really.

https://www.sabaton.net/historical-facts/six-day-war-ends/
Already fragile peace in the Middle East was broken when Egypt closed a major shipping canal to Israeli vessels. Israel declared war, launching pre-emptive airstrikes. Jordan and Syria intervened, but all three nations were defeated, losing 20,000 troops.

but anyway. I think we've exhausted this one CC
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,499
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 06:16:36 pm »
I'm watching the cricket right now Kenny. So very brief.

Most historians would agree that Israel's pre-emptive strike probably saved the country from annihilation. Waiting for Egypt to launch its attack (they were fully mobilised and ready to go and had already threatened to invade) would have been suicidal for Israel. Pre-emptive attacks in these situations are fully justified by 'Just War' theory. There is a brilliant analysis on this episode in MIchael Walzer, Just and Unjust Wars (a superb book)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:16:36 pm
I'm watching the cricket right now Kenny. So very brief.

Most historians would agree that Israel's pre-emptive strike probably saved the country from annihilation. Waiting for Egypt to launch its attack (they were fully mobilised and ready to go and had already threatened to invade) would have been suicidal for Israel. Pre-emptive attacks in these situations are fully justified by 'Just War' theory. There is a brilliant analysis on this episode in MIchael Walzer, Just and Unjust Wars (a superb book)

Thanks for the summation.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 08:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:17:23 pm
Genuine question: how have I misreprested your comments to this thread?

The relevant string, including my initial response to your comments. (Please let me know if these is anything relevant which is missing from this).

I made several more posts on the topic than that
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:22:22 pm
I made several more posts on the topic than that
So. Does the comment I quoted from you accurately reflect your views or not?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,374
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm »
I cant imagine a future where Israel doesnt exist.
But the problem is that many cant imagine a future where it does.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,858
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 08:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:38:56 pm
So. Does the comment I quoted from you accurately reflect your views or not?


In the context of all the other posts I made on the matter, yes.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:50:45 pm

In the context of all the other posts I made on the matter, yes.
But that was the point I was addressing. I don't understand what you expect of me here.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:48:09 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm
(when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary)

There was no success because the judicial reforms are still a go with a vote on the first reading of the bill on Monday and this is why there were protests on the weekend, and also why the IDF attack on Jenin refugee camp was done ahead of the vote. Naturally to shore up support for Netanyahus government ahead of an important political moment.

The link to Naftali Bennetts video was extremely enlightening. He is speaking to a western audience who has no grasp at all of the background, so hes getting away with spouting all his bullshit, but to end on the assertion that the israeli assault on the Jenin refugee camp had no political element at all takes the piss. But this is the best explanation theyve got and it is extremely unconvincing when you stop blindly believing that Palestinian = terrorist.

Bennett is blathering on about how clinical the military operation was and how they were forced into it, and how asymmetric the targets are (Palestinians target civilians, Israel targets terrorists) blah blah but the reality is that Israeli used the pretext to literally tear up infrastructure and streets, destroy houses of thousands of people, and force 5000 people to relive the Nabka, for what? Nothing was gained regarding the so-called safety of Israel except a PR moment ahead of a political move. A military that receives $4billion in aid v a bunch of boys.

From an Israeli perspective:

Palestinians Are the True Victim of Israel's Judicial Coup by Carolina Landsmann.

Link:  https://archive.is/2023.07.07-063534/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-07-07/ty-article-opinion/.premium/palestinians-are-the-true-victim-of-israels-judicial-coup/00000189-2c91-da0e-a59b-adf34d6a0000

Quote
Both camps have a hidden interest in avoiding discussing Israels one main issue, which is too heavy to bear. And that was and remains the Palestinian issue: what does Israel plan to do with the millions of Palestinians who have been living under our military rule for 56 years and arent going away?

Both sides have a hidden interest in waging a terrifying civic battle that could slide into civil war at any moment without ever directly touching on the actual issue. They have an interest in pretending that the occupation isnt connected to the dispute now tearing Israel apart. But what is tearing us apart if not the Palestinian issue?

Quote
Both sides are doing this. The right isnt revealing that the goal of its legal overhaul is to allow the government to annex the West Bank without granting the Palestinians citizenship and to enshrine Jewish supremacy in law so that its impervious to demographic changes. The plan is to make Israel Jewish in a way that doesnt depend on having a physical Jewish majority. The civic majority will always be Jews because the Palestinians wont have citizenship  and because the Nation-State Law and its outgrowths will ensure Jewish supremacy in all walks of life. And to this end, its necessary to neuter the Supreme Court and appoint justices who understand what is required of them. Thats the reform. All the rest is a cover story.

Quote
But opponents of the reform also have cover stories. They arent taking to the streets to protect the overhauls principal victims, which everyone knows are the Arabs. Everyone knows who will be targeted by the ostensible dictatorship for which the governing coalition seeks to lay the groundwork. Everyone knows which nation will be persecuted by the Jewish version of fascism and what the supreme goal of the freedom to legislate without being restrained by the Supreme Court is: apartheid.

Landsmann seems to have no issue conceiving that her people are capable of fascism or that the goal is apartheid.

From the Palestinian perspective:

Why Israel's offensive on Jenin was a failure by American Makhoul. Link: https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/why-israels-offensive-jenin-was-failure

Quote
This was the main motive for the targeting of civilians, the complete destruction of infrastructure, the cutting off of water, electricity and communication services, as well as the forced displacement of 5,000 people from their homes, which reminded Palestinians of the Nakba.

Quote
The objectives of these various operations are integrated and interrelated. They are aligned with the prevailing Religious Zionist ideology that prioritises a "project of resolution" for the Palestinians - in other words, ethnic cleansing - and annexation instead of occupation.

The ideology seeks to create a situation where it is in the Palestinians' interest to leave their homeland. This project was formulated by the minister of security, Betzalel Smotrich, who is also the leader of the Religious Zionism party and the official responsible for managing affairs and settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The way I see it is that Israel committed war crimes in Jenin refugee camp for a political purpose and the gain is so short lived because their democracy is so fucked.



« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:32 am by Mimi »
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,700
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:04:22 pm »
Sadly, there was no justice for Eyad al-Hallaq and his family. For those of you that dont know he was a severly autistic 32 year old with the mental age of an 8 year old. He was chased in to a garbage room and shot multiple times as he cowered next to a bin - he was unarmed. The cop said he shot in self defence, and felt threatened, again, Eyad was unarmed and hiding next to bins. The Jerusalem district court on Thursday ruled that the officer was acting in self-defence and described the incident as a tragic mistake, noting that the officer made a split-second decision in a dangerous situation.. Sigh
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  7, 2023, 06:19:32 pm
You're making a general point, I understand. Blacks who've experienced colonial oppression should be more sensitive to injustice because of the experience.  Same with victims of child abuse. Same with Jews.

If I am "zeroing" in on the latter group it's simply that this is the Israel-Palestine thread! Plus I was initially reacting to a poster who thought the Jews should have more sensitivity.
Insinuating anti-semitism while calling people blacks, youre a real piece of work Yorkie  :lmao
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #274 on: Today at 09:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  7, 2023, 06:19:32 pm
You're making a general point, I understand. Blacks who've experienced colonial oppression should be more sensitive to injustice because of the experience.  Same with victims of child abuse. Same with Jews.

If I am "zeroing" in on the latter group it's simply that this is the Israel-Palestine thread! Plus I was initially reacting to a poster who thought the Jews should have more sensitivity.
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 08:59:02 pm
Insinuating anti-semitism while calling people blacks, youre a real piece of work Yorkie  :lmao
Pointed language, surely. 'Blacks', like 'Jews'. It is highlighting othering, and drawing attention to those who will condescendingly tell you, me and them what 'they' should be like.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 