My comment about closing down debate was not phased as a statement, but a question
. with the intention of getting answers.
I thought it was more polite and subtle than doing what Jiminy did and saying "I repeat", which annoyed me perhaps more than it should.
Anyway
The one you pitched to me (about the origins of the 1967 war) was Kenny on his ritual and facile search for knowledge, not a genuine attempt at debate. Sometimes I do you a favour and tell you what I know about stuff, but other times I think, jeezus Kenny, why don't you read a book now and then! Therefore me not doing your homework for you is not me "closing down debate".
Yes it was partly a search for knowledge, My limited knowledge is that Israel were the aggressors. so my question was deliberately phased to acknowledge youre likely to know about the subject, so that if Israel didnt attack Egypt it wouldnt make it look like I was spreading mistruths.
Jonn C once commented about posters like you and OF being a great source of knowledge, its a great RAWK asset, I didnt realise it annoyed you. Soz.
On 5 June 1967, as the UNEF was in the process of leaving the zone, Israel launched a series of pre-emptive airstrikes against Egyptian airfields and other facilities, launching its war effort.[25] Egyptian forces were caught by surprise, and nearly the entirety of Egypt's military aerial assets were destroyed, giving Israel the advantage of air supremacy. Simultaneously, the Israeli military launched a ground offensive into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as well as the Egyptian-occupied Gaza Strip.
This made me think Israel are the aggressors,
I cant read actual books anymore only e-books and internet stuff, so a bit limited
If I try audio books I can fall asleep and loose my place, but I digress
As for the last question, it was answered quite intelligently I thought by Jiminy. Just because you don't agree with answers doesn't mean he was "closing down debate". Someone else also answered it by pointing out the problems of a Jewish homeland being situated in America or central Europe. Again, you may not agree with what they said, but it was hardly "closing down debate". I would have added that it would be asking rather a lot to expect Jews to feel any emotional attachment to a homeland on the killing grounds of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Sobibor, and Treblinka.
I can see obviously see why it wouldn't be in Poland, but then I dont think anyone made that suggestion
The only answer I saw Jiminy give to that was a rather flippant one of Merseyside. He went on to say it couldn't be the US because peopled already lived there
, then ignored the rather obvious questions in response.
The Jewish homeland was always going to be Palestine. Many Jews who ended up there had no desire to go and were evicted from places with no tradition of Zionism. This is true of much of eastern Europe, but it's also true of the million or so Jews who were hounded out of Arab countries after 1947-8 (and Iran). They didn't want to leave their homes in Iraq and Egypt etc, but they were given no choice. Pogrom.
Palestinians don't want to leave there homes either, but they were also given no choice
Would the UK/USA have not been a better choice of destination? The UK was looking for an increase in its post war population and given our fight against Hitler, you would expect a lot of sympathy for Jews in general.