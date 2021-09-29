« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 13686 times)

Offline Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
No, it is not. And you still do not get it.

I mean, everything you said is what I thought you were originally implying, but I guess I'll never 'get it'.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
you can answer the same question I asked CC if you want Jiminy
I 'laughed' because classycara was not 'guessing' - it was implied that you had not read the webpage because it is nine-minute read and you answered CC only three minutes after CC had posted the link! :)
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Why are you and some others here choosing to hold Israeli Jews to a higher standard than if Jews had not been persecuted through the ages? If you should state that 'Jews should know better', you are holding them to higher standard than you do others.





Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:57 am

By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:03 pm
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?


Which ones?
Offline Jebediah

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
I thought Natalie Bennett (ex PM) spoke very well on the BBC the other day.

https://youtu.be/0vdnCLj4R2c

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #248 on: Today at 01:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:21:03 pm
Which ones?

Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)

These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:25 pm
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:25 pm
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:25 pm
Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Not sure why you don't just google this one!

Believe it was contested for a while, but eventually Israel declared that it attacked first pre-emptively on the Egyptian air force (and then other forces) that they'd amassed (while moving the UN out) in preparation to attack/invade Israel (they'd signed a pact with Jordan just before too, so it would have been a tandem assault). I know Syria started attacking Israel at some point, but I don't think it was part of the border escalation (definitely not in the location you were asking about)

https://www.britannica.com/event/Six-Day-War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Six-Day_War
Online Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:25 pm
Did the 1967 war not start with Israel invading Egypt (that one was yours ;))'
Which of the 14 characteristics of fascism did CC disagree with (also asked to Jiminy)
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)

These are all mine, there may be others from posters with disparate opinions


The one you pitched to me (about the origins of the 1967 war) was Kenny on his ritual and facile search for knowledge, not a genuine attempt at debate. Sometimes I do you a favour and tell you what I know about stuff, but other times I think, jeezus Kenny, why don't you read a book now and then! Therefore me not doing your homework for you is not me "closing down debate".  ;D

As for the last question, it was answered quite intelligently I thought by Jiminy. Just because you don't agree with answers doesn't mean he was "closing down debate". Someone else also answered it by pointing out the problems of a Jewish homeland being situated in America or central Europe. Again, you may not agree with what they said, but it was hardly "closing down debate". I would have added that it would be asking rather a lot to expect Jews to feel any emotional attachment to a homeland on the killing grounds of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Sobibor, and Treblinka.

The Jewish homeland was always going to be Palestine. Many Jews who ended up there had no  desire to go and were evicted from places with no tradition of Zionism. This is true of much of eastern Europe, but it's also true of the million or so Jews who were hounded out of Arab countries after 1947-8 (and Iran). They didn't want to leave their homes in Iraq and Egypt etc, but they were given no choice. Pogrom.
Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:50:25 pm
With the benefit of hindsight Would the Jewish state have been better located somewhere else?  (Jiminy)
Amusingly, I just looked back and Jiminy answered this. The person who avoided answering the question (more than once) was you!

Kenny's J, would that count as you shutting down debate?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:22:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:06:28 pm
No offence intended, but I couldn't be arsed discussing that 14 points of fascism facebook era post yet again (it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

The accusation was Israel is a fascist state. My opinion can easily be discerned from earlier posts in the thread if you wanted (when I was celebrating the success of the judicial reform protests - led by the Israeli left and liberals - in preventing government practically controlling the judiciary), but if you'd like it explicitly then no - i don't think Israel is a fascist state.

The question about whether people not following your tangential posts, or replying, is a form of 'shutting down debate' seems equally clear - it's obviously not

No offence taken.  I think you are making my relatively simple question harder than it is, you could probably answered it in the time its taken to write your posts, or not too far off. However I have of course no rights on your time.

I dont think any of my posts were tangenital, Id say the below comment from you proves that.
Quote
it's not your fault that people use the label fascist terribly, or that others have raised it before)

Offline classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:22:40 pm
I dont think any of my posts were tangenital, Id say the below comment from you proves that.
it doesn't unfortunately, i wasn't talking about in israel discussions. it's ubiquitous - shocked you havent encountered it before, especially during discussions about trumps america.

if you read the link i'd sent, you'd find why i think it's not valuable, and not worth its salt in discussions about what fascism is. it's just surface level silly stuff, much of which apply to most states
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:52:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:28:54 pm
it doesn't unfortunately, i wasn't talking about in israel discussions. it's ubiquitous - shocked you havent encountered it before, especially during discussions about trumps america.

if you read the link i'd sent, you'd find why i think it's not valuable, and not worth its salt in discussions about what fascism is. it's just surface level silly stuff, much of which apply to most states

Ill get round to reading it, If your link is just a debunking of the 14 point - There must be something approaching a definitive answer to the question? 

But more importantly;
One cant just keep saying that's not fascism without offering an alternative.

Netanyahu and Gvir are c*nts




