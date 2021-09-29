« previous next »
Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 13588 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm
No, it is not. And you still do not get it.

I mean, everything you said is what I thought you were originally implying, but I guess I'll never 'get it'.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
you can answer the same question I asked CC if you want Jiminy
I 'laughed' because classycara was not 'guessing' - it was implied that you had not read the webpage because it is nine-minute read and you answered CC only three minutes after CC had posted the link! :)
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:59:58 pm
Why are you and some others here choosing to hold Israeli Jews to a higher standard than if Jews had not been persecuted through the ages? If you should state that 'Jews should know better', you are holding them to higher standard than you do others.





Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:57 am

By holding Israeli Jews to a higher standard (which you feel they fail), you are labelling them as failed people and loading the discussion. Any reasonable assessment would conclude that there is no good reason to suppose that individuals and groups who are perpetually mistreated, abused and/or persecuted are going to make better citizens/nations. It does not take a PhD in psychology/sociology to understand this.

'Israelis should know better' - no, they should not. You might hope they know better - as would I - but your expectation is not reflective of basic human psychology.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm
This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!

What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:03 pm
There are some  pertinent questions being ducked and it could be argued they are ducked  to avoid criticism of Israel. 
Would that not count as shutting down debate?


Which ones?
