Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.



This is what I don't understand as it appears to be driving you, and yet doesn't seem to tally with what's in this thread (which makes me wonder, again, if you're projecting arguments had elsewhere onto people in here). It's you that's "constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism" into the discussion! You've also referred to debate being 'shut down' repeatedly - but how is that relevant to this thread? Nothing has been shut down, and discussion has continued freely!What debate, even? So far as I can tell, there's been literally no dissenting voice arguing that recent events have been acceptable!