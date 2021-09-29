You said "them" so I assumed you were still talking about both Jiminy and Yorky.
I quoted your sentence with the accusation against Jiminy, deleting the rest, and then referred to a singular post when asking you to share proof. I thought it was clear, but sorry for not being entirely explicit.
And Yorky's most recent post is one of a few examples of him strongly implying that people's beliefs on Israel aren't sincerely held, but actually just antisemitic dog whistles.
I guess I just struck lucky with my claim four hours ago though, because obviously inference doesn't exist.
Is it? I just read it back, thinking on what you've said, and that feels like another conclusion that you've made that doesn't tally with what I've read in that person's post. But I don't know what you or Yorky think so will leave you to it.
I already asked Jiminy why he thinks some people who say those things are antisemitic but just not specifically the people on this thread. I may have missed it if he answered.
Thing is when you say 'those things' you're referring to different things than Jiminy was in his post. He was talking hypothetically about people who believe persecuted people "should" be more sensitive, but you've taken it as not being hypothetical and being about rawkites (and also taken it as an accusation of antisemitism, despite the absence of an accusation)
If they haven't answered you yet, I recommend not starting out questions/discussions with mischaracterisations of someone's position - they might be more inclined to engage