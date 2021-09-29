Do your best to label anything you can antisemitic and therefore shift focus away from Israel's horrendous behaviour and on to the people calling it out.

Why focus on those points though? It's not the only thing that's been said regarding Israel, but it's always an easy way for Israeli apologists to try to shut down debate.

Come on now, you keep doing this - but have been unable to point to a single example. Can you either point to Jiminy doing this or, if there aren't any posts for you to find, maybe stop the insinuation?you haven't replied to the posts that have shown that the employment of tactics to 'try to shut down debate' - as you've put it - has been by people who are very clearly not Israeli apologists.It's been you and Nobby predominantly putting the focus on this this evening (and someone else who made the initial comment, but he hasn't been involved in the discussion since so don't want to unfairly draw him in). i wouldn't class you guys as Israeli apologists trying to shut down debate. for what its worth I wouldn't class the people you're arguing with as trying to shut down debate either.