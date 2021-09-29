« previous next »
Red-Soldier

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #200 on: Today at 05:58:05 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 05:51:39 pm
Are they doing exactly what the nazis did? No. But they're persecuting another group of people based on their ethnicity, so it's not completely wild to draw parallels. Especially when the entire point of Israel as a state, was to help people flee ethnic cleansing.

Focussing on these comparisons though, rather than the brutal Israeli regime that enacts the behaviour in the first place, is nothing more than a distraction technique.

Indeed.

The reason why this thread was bumped recently, was the recent brutal escalation of violence. 

And then people posted that they should know better.  Some thinking may suggest that, but in fact, it is often the opposite is true (see my example above).
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 05:51:39 pm
Are they doing exactly what the nazis did? No. But they're persecuting another group of people based on their ethnicity, so it's not completely wild to draw parallels. Especially when the entire point of Israel as a state, was to help people flee ethnic cleansing.

Focussing on these comparisons though, rather than the brutal Israeli regime that enacts the behaviour in the first place, is nothing more than a distraction technique.
This discussion is taking place because several posters to this thread took the view that Israel should know better (because of Jewish history of being persecuted). So, why not address them?

We can, of course, have a discussion about the Israeli state and their actions. But some here feel that by their very 'Jewishness', Israelis should be more enlightened. A few of us here question that position. Indeed, the very fact that Israelis are not more enlightened is used as an attack line (by some) on the Jewish state and Jewish Israelis. What's that about?
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #202 on: Today at 06:03:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:58:05 pm
Indeed.

The reason why this thread was bumped recently, was the recent brutal escalation of violence.
As mentioned in my edit just now, you might not have noticed but the distraction was initiated (and I think Yorky has just spotted KL bringing the comparison back) by people being critical of Israel

So I'm not sure it's fair to externalise it in terms of being a deliberate tactic 'distraction technique' rather than simply being something Israel's critics seem to struggle with [granted I'm sure there's examples of it being a cynical tactic elsewhere, but not in this discussion on RAWK]

[edit: I see you added an edit after I started replying, and agree]
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:55 pm by classycarra »
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #203 on: Today at 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:56:56 pm
It was very clear that you didn't make any of those accused claim and aren't an "apologist claiming antisemitism where it doesn't exist" - not sure where it came from.

The "here we go again" implies you may be in the crossfire of someone whose had this argument a lot and is assuming your viewpoint based on those (not your posts)You may be talking in terms of broader arguments here, but if you mean this thread, the comparison was brought up by someone criticising the Israeli regime
Cheers, classycarra.
Nobby Reserve

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #204 on: Today at 06:11:38 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:14:54 pm
I obviously see the difference between your expectations and mine. ("You WOULD expect A, I WOULD expect B"). But we're left with the same conclusion. You would expect the Jews to be kinder after suffering the Holocaust. I would not.


As I've already said, I would expect any group of people who've been persecuted to have empathy with other groups who are persecuted, and be more reluctant to persecute another group themselves.

It's you who keeps zeroing in on trying to make my comments  directed as Jewish people.
Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:19:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:11:38 pm

As I've already said, I would expect any group of people who've been persecuted to have empathy with other groups who are persecuted, and be more reluctant to persecute another group themselves.

It's you who keeps zeroing in on trying to make my comments  directed as Jewish people.

You're making a general point, I understand. Blacks who've experienced colonial oppression should be more sensitive to injustice because of the experience.  Same with victims of child abuse. Same with Jews.

If I am "zeroing" in on the latter group it's simply that this is the Israel-Palestine thread! Plus I was initially reacting to a poster who thought the Jews should have more sensitivity.
TepidT2O

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #206 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:19:32 pm
You're making a general point, I understand. Blacks who've experienced colonial oppression should be more sensitive to injustice because of the experience.  Same with victims of child abuse. Same with Jews.

If I am "zeroing" in on the latter group it's simply that this is the Israel-Palestine thread! Plus I was initially reacting to a poster who thought the Jews should have more sensitivity.
And this is why we hold black people to a higher standard of behaviour.

They should know better having been on the receiving end of


Oh, wait.
Wool

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #207 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:57:59 pm
Then why make the analogy you did?

Israel is not practising genocide. The West Bank is not the Warsaw ghetto. The Palestinian population is not decreasing. Israelis are not Nazis. These are the things any reasonable person can agree on.

If that is so we can go on to discuss the injustice of what is happening and recognise the nature of the war that has been going on, more or less consistently, since 1948.
They sure are committing ethnic cleansing. Do we need to reel off the long list of war crimes theyve committed? The illegal land steal/settlements they keep enacting? Quite frankly a lot of you are not interested in discussing the injustices, youre more interested in defending the aggressors.
Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #208 on: Today at 06:45:55 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:41:52 pm
The illegal land steal/settlements they keep enacting? Quite frankly a lot of you are not interested in discussing the injustices, youre more interested in defending the aggressors.

They are illegal. All West Bank Jewish settlements should be dismantled, just as they were in Gaza. Israel should retreat to her 1967 borders. And Israel behind those borders should be allowed to exist in safety.

Agree?



Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:07:00 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:45:55 pm
They are illegal. All West Bank Jewish settlements should be dismantled, just as they were in Gaza. Israel should retreat to her 1967 borders. And Israel behind those borders should be allowed to exist in safety.

Agree?

Why 1967 after they gained more land through war, why not the 1947 borders as per the UN?
Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:16:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:07:00 pm
Why 1967 after they gained more land through war, why not the 1947 borders as per the UN?

Same thing.

"Retreat to her 1967 borders" I said (ie before Egypt and the Arab nations declared war on Israel in '67). The UN agreed borders of 1949 really.

Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:57:59 pm
Then why make the analogy you did?

Israel is not practising genocide. The West Bank is not the Warsaw ghetto. The Palestinian population is not decreasing. Israelis are not Nazis. These are the things any reasonable person can agree on.

If that is so we can go on to discuss the injustice of what is happening and recognise the nature of the war that has been going on, more or less consistently, since 1948.

Israel is a fascist state guilty of committing ethnic cleansing on a ghettoised population. There are obvious parallels and there are also lots of differences. The beauty of an analogy is that it doesn't have to be a statement of identicality.

I'd also compare Israel to apartheid South Africa and colonial Britain. It doesn't mean they've done exactly the same things, but I'm allowed to make that comparison without being labelled antisemitic or sinister.

The important part of the conflict isn't how people on the internet frame their shock at Israeli violence, it's the Israeli violence.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:11 pm by Koplass »
Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #212 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:16:59 pm
Same thing.

"Retreat to her 1967 borders" I said (ie before Egypt and the Arab nations declared war on Israel in '67). The UN agreed borders of 1949 really.
So the original borders from the UN resolution in 1947 - Agreed?

I appreciate you are very well read, so probably correct, but didn't the 1967 war start when Israel invaded Egypt over a row regarding Suez, or something like that?
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #213 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:00:23 pm
This discussion is taking place because several posters to this thread took the view that Israel should know better (because of Jewish history of being persecuted). So, why not address them?

We can, of course, have a discussion about the Israeli state and their actions. But some here feel that by their very 'Jewishness', Israelis should be more enlightened. A few of us here question that position. Indeed, the very fact that Israelis are not more enlightened is used as an attack line (by some) on the Jewish state and Jewish Israelis. What's that about?

Why focus on those points though? It's not the only thing that's been said regarding Israel, but it's always an easy way for Israeli apologists to try to shut down debate.

Do your best to label anything you can antisemitic and therefore shift focus away from Israel's horrendous behaviour and on to the people calling it out.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #214 on: Today at 07:53:45 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:38:19 pm
Do your best to label anything you can antisemitic and therefore shift focus away from Israel's horrendous behaviour and on to the people calling it out.
Come on now, you keep doing this - but have been unable to point to a single example. Can you either point to Jiminy doing this or, if there aren't any posts for you to find, maybe stop the insinuation?
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:38:19 pm
Why focus on those points though? It's not the only thing that's been said regarding Israel, but it's always an easy way for Israeli apologists to try to shut down debate.
you haven't replied to the posts that have shown that the employment of tactics to 'try to shut down debate' - as you've put it - has been by people who are very clearly not Israeli apologists.

It's been you and Nobby predominantly putting the focus on this this evening (and someone else who made the initial comment, but he hasn't been involved in the discussion since so don't want to unfairly draw him in). i wouldn't class you guys as Israeli apologists trying to shut down debate. for what its worth I wouldn't class the people you're arguing with as trying to shut down debate either.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #215 on: Today at 07:59:58 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 07:38:19 pm
Why focus on those points though? It's not the only thing that's been said regarding Israel, but it's always an easy way for Israeli apologists to try to shut down debate.

Do your best to label anything you can antisemitic and therefore shift focus away from Israel's horrendous behaviour and on to the people calling it out.
Why are you and some others here choosing to hold Israeli Jews to a higher standard than if Jews had not been persecuted through the ages? If you should state that 'Jews should know better', you are holding them to higher standard than you do others. This is used as a device to avoid a more nuanced debate around the wider issues affecting the state of Israel. I don't think anyone here is uncritical of Israeli foreign policy. But if we are going to hold Israelis to standards applied to them simply because of their Jewishness, that's not an evenhanded starting point, is it.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:19:32 pm
You're making a general point, I understand. Blacks who've experienced colonial oppression should be more sensitive to injustice because of the experience.  Same with victims of child abuse. Same with Jews.

If I am "zeroing" in on the latter group it's simply that this is the Israel-Palestine thread! Plus I was initially reacting to a poster who thought the Jews should have more sensitivity.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:21:37 pm
And this is why we hold black people to a higher standard of behaviour.

They should know better having been on the receiving end of


Oh, wait.
Yorkykopite

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #216 on: Today at 08:12:20 pm
Calling Israel a "Fascist state" is obviously deluded. Is it anti-semitic? Possibly. Those who call Israel 'fascist' tend to know very little about fascism and therefore it could just be pure ignorance on their part. Many people fling the term about willy nilly to describe things they don't like much. But it could be that some enemies of Israel deliberately try to wind Jews up, knowing that Jews were the greatest victims of fascism. It's meant to hurt I guess.
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #217 on: Today at 08:12:34 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:53:45 pm
Come on now, you keep doing this - but have been unable to point to a single example. Can you either point to Jiminy doing this or, if there aren't any posts for you to find, maybe stop the insinuation?

Jiminy said people who are shocked that Israelis indulge in ethnic cleansing, considering the history of their country, are antisemitic. Yorky implied the same thing.

It's a very well worn tactic of Israeli apologists to jump on legitimate arguments/observations and label them antisemitic, and not something I generally see critics of Israel doing.

If I've mischaracterised them, that's why, and I apologise if I've got it wrong.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #218 on: Today at 08:18:06 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:12:34 pm
Jiminy said people who are shocked that Israelis indulge in ethnic cleansing, considering the history of their country, are antisemitic.

...

If I've mischaracterised them, that's why, and I apologise if I've got it wrong.
I've not seen them say that. Please can you share the post you are describing?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #219 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:12:34 pm
Jiminy said people who are shocked that Israelis indulge in ethnic cleansing, considering the history of their country, are antisemitic. Yorky implied the same thing.

It's a very well worn tactic of Israeli apologists to jump on legitimate arguments/observations and label them antisemitic, and not something I generally see critics of Israel doing.

If I've mischaracterised them, that's why, and I apologise if I've got it wrong.
I've deleted none of my posts to this thread. So, you'll be able to provide a quote now. A link will do.
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #220 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:18:06 pm
I've not seen them say that. Please can you share the post you are describing?

Perhaps it's worth looking at the post just above this where Yorky says calling Israel (a far-right, ultranationalist state) fascist is deluded, possibly antisemitic and deliberately trying to wind Jews up.
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #221 on: Today at 08:24:31 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:20:09 pm
I've deleted none of my posts to this thread. So, you'll be able to provide a quote now. A link will do.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:36:46 pm
It is even suggestive that because they do not behave in an enlightened way, the abuse they have received as individuals and as a group is evidence for them being justly persecuted in the first place.

To be clear, I am not for one moment suggesting this anyone here takes that view. But for me this is the logical extension of 'they should be enlightened, but they are not'.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #222 on: Today at 08:28:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:36:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:45:42 pm
It's not even about whether such persecuted groups MIGHT become more sensitive to the plight of others. It's the assumption that they SHOULD that seems sinister.
It is even suggestive that because they do not behave in an enlightened way, the abuse they have received as individuals and as a group is evidence for them being justly persecuted in the first place.

To be clear, I am not for one moment suggesting this anyone here takes that view. But for me this is the logical extension of 'they should be enlightened, but they are not'.
And how does the above justify your comments here:
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:12:34 pm
Jiminy said people who are shocked that Israelis indulge in ethnic cleansing, considering the history of their country, are antisemitic. Yorky implied the same thing.

It's a very well worn tactic of Israeli apologists to jump on legitimate arguments/observations and label them antisemitic, and not something I generally see critics of Israel doing.

If I've mischaracterised them, that's why, and I apologise if I've got it wrong.
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #223 on: Today at 08:41:07 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:28:34 pm
And how does the above justify your comments here:

Saying that youd expect a demographic whove experienced the horrors of ethnic cleansing, to be less likely to inflict ethnic cleansing on others, is according to you suggestive that the abuse they have received as individuals and as a group is evidence for them being justly persecuted in the first place.

What could be more antisemitic than thinking Jewish people were justly persecuted? 
DangerScouse

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #224 on: Today at 08:50:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:12:20 pm
Calling Israel a "Fascist state" is obviously deluded. Is it anti-semitic? Possibly. Those who call Israel 'fascist' tend to know very little about fascism and therefore it could just be pure ignorance on their part. Many people fling the term about willy nilly to describe things they don't like much. But it could be that some enemies of Israel deliberately try to wind Jews up, knowing that Jews were the greatest victims of fascism. It's meant to hurt I guess.

Apartheid state.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #225 on: Today at 08:55:40 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:23:06 pm
Perhaps it's worth looking at the post just above this where Yorky says calling Israel (a far-right, ultranationalist state) fascist is deluded, possibly antisemitic and deliberately trying to wind Jews up.
That's not Jiminy, and unless you're saying you're able to see the future I'm not sure it's the best example to back up your claim around four hours ago!

Would have been better to just front up that you'd mistakenly mischaracterised him, and get back to the discussion about what matters. The irony is the person in this thread throwing around both the word and claims of anti-semitism is you, multiple times.

EDIT:
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:41:07 pm
Saying that you’d expect a demographic who’ve experienced the horrors of ethnic cleansing, to be less likely to inflict ethnic cleansing on others, is according to you “suggestive that the abuse they have received as individuals and as a group is evidence for them being justly persecuted in the first place”.

What could be more antisemitic than thinking Jewish people were justly persecuted? 
You've evidently misread the first line of that post, and ignored the second (literally stating that no-one here has done that). You've come to the wrong conclusion
« Last Edit: Today at 08:59:29 pm by classycarra »
Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #226 on: Today at 09:09:56 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:55:40 pm
That's not Jiminy, and unless you're saying you're able to see the future I'm not sure it's the best example to back up your claim around four hours ago!

Would have been better to just front up that you'd mistakenly mischaracterised him, and get back to the discussion about what matters. The irony is the person in this thread throwing around both the word and claims of anti-semitism is you, multiple times.

You said "them" so I assumed you were still talking about both Jiminy and Yorky. And Yorky's most recent post is one of a few examples of him strongly implying that people's beliefs on Israel aren't sincerely held, but actually just antisemitic dog whistles. I guess I just struck lucky with my claim four hours ago though, because obviously inference doesn't exist.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:55:40 pm
EDIT:You've evidently misread the first line of that post, and ignored the second (literally stating that no-one here has done that). You've come to the wrong conclusion

I already asked Jiminy why he thinks some people who say those things are antisemitic but just not specifically the people on this thread. I may have missed it if he answered.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #227 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm
Fascism can mean different things to different people





The above came up first in a google search

I think you could argue Israel is guilty of 1,2,3,4,7,8,9,13
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:29 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #228 on: Today at 09:22:35 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:41:07 pm
Saying that youd expect a demographic whove experienced the horrors of ethnic cleansing, to be less likely to inflict ethnic cleansing on others, is according to you suggestive that the abuse they have received as individuals and as a group is evidence for them being justly persecuted in the first place.

What could be more antisemitic than thinking Jewish people were justly persecuted?
Either your reading comprehension is shit, or you are a massive WUM.

I've quoted myself several times - so there is no excuse for you.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #229 on: Today at 09:31:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:55:40 pm
That's not Jiminy, and unless you're saying you're able to see the future I'm not sure it's the best example to back up your claim around four hours ago!

Would have been better to just front up that you'd mistakenly mischaracterised him, and get back to the discussion about what matters. The irony is the person in this thread throwing around both the word and claims of anti-semitism is you, multiple times.
It is quite clear that Koplass will not do this.
Quote
EDIT:You've evidently misread the first line of that post, and ignored the second (literally stating that no-one here has done that). You've come to the wrong conclusion
I think there is zero chance of Koplass accepting this.

My take on this is that words matter. And especially so in an area where there is heavy use of dog-whistles and knowing nudge-nudge, wink-winking. Again, I am not saying that anyone here (and I am including you, Koplass) is part of that brigade, but this kind of language and the holding of Jewish people to a higher standard - that they should know better - feeds into it. It deserves to dissected and to be called out.
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #230 on: Today at 09:33:10 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:09:56 pm
You said "them" so I assumed you were still talking about both Jiminy and Yorky.
I quoted your sentence with the accusation against Jiminy, deleting the rest, and then referred to a singular post when asking you to share proof. I thought it was clear, but sorry for not being entirely explicit.
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:09:56 pm
And Yorky's most recent post is one of a few examples of him strongly implying that people's beliefs on Israel aren't sincerely held, but actually just antisemitic dog whistles.
 I guess I just struck lucky with my claim four hours ago though, because obviously inference doesn't exist.
Is it? I just read it back, thinking on what you've said, and that feels like another conclusion that you've made that doesn't tally with what I've read in that person's post. But I don't know what you or Yorky think so will leave you to it.
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:09:56 pm
I already asked Jiminy why he thinks some people who say those things are antisemitic but just not specifically the people on this thread. I may have missed it if he answered.
Thing is when you say 'those things' you're referring to different things than Jiminy was in his post. He was talking hypothetically about people who believe persecuted people "should" be more sensitive, but you've taken it as not being hypothetical and being about rawkites (and also taken it as an accusation of antisemitism, despite the absence of an accusation)

If they haven't answered you yet, I recommend not starting out questions/discussions with mischaracterisations of someone's position - they might be more inclined to engage
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:58 pm by classycarra »
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #231 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #232 on: Today at 09:39:56 pm
classycarra

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
Reply #233 on: Today at 09:42:
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:39:56 pm

Yes? I got that. Guessing you didn't read it (it says 9 minute read) ;)

I just gave you a link to a summary of the origins of that list, the views of the person that wrote it, and a critique of it's positive/negatives
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:42:12 pm
Yes? I got that. Guessing you didn't read it (it says 9 minute read) ;)

I just gave you a link to a summary of the origins of that list, the views of the person that wrote it, and a critique of it's positive/negatives

You guessed correctly  :D
I probably will read it; however does it detract from my point ?  Which of those characteristics do you disagree with and if any, why?
Online Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:31:14 pm
It is quite clear that Koplass will not do this.I think there is zero chance of Koplass accepting this.

Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:12:34 pm
If I've mischaracterised them, that's why, and I apologise if I've got it wrong.
  :wave

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:31:14 pm
My take on this is that words matter. And especially so in an area where there is heavy use of dog-whistles and knowing nudge-nudge, wink-winking. Again, I am not saying that anyone here (and I am including you, Koplass) is part of that brigade, but this kind of language and the holding of Jewish people to a higher standard - that they should know better - feeds into it. It deserves to dissected and to be called out.

Looks like my comprehension isn't shit then, that's exactly the point I thought you were making. There is a wrongly held idea that criticism of Israel comes from a place of antisemitism. Whilst that will always be the case for some people, it's so incredibly damaging to attribute everything to bigotry and is a huge part of why Israel continues to get away with committing atrocities.

Is it wrong to think that a group of people who live in a country specifically as a result of ethnic cleansing might be less inclined to inflict that on others? Yes, it seems so. But is it a dog-whistle? A wink-wink? Or outright antisemitism? No. It's just a natural comparison for the human mind to make.

Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.
Online Koplass

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:59:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:33:10 pm
Is it? I just read it back, thinking on what you've said, and that feels like another conclusion that you've made that doesn't tally with what I've read in that person's post. But I don't know what you or Yorky think so will leave you to it.

I mean, he literally said people use the term fascism to deliberately wind up Jews. I can't help you if you're not understanding what he means by that.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:33:10 pm
but you've taken it as not being hypothetical and being about rawkites (and also taken it as an accusation of antisemitism, despite the absence of an accusation)

I don't care if it's about rawkites or not, I care that it's about people who pose the question of how Israelis can be so callous given their history. The question is admittedly naive but it's not antisemitic. The easiest way to shut down debate is to call anyone who disagrees with you a bigot and that's what people do with Israel (and it works a treat by the way, a genuine apartheid state with masses of support in the West).
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #237 on: Today at 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:42:12 pm
Yes? I got that. Guessing you didn't read it (it says 9 minute read) ;)
;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #238 on: Today at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:47:32 pm
  :wave

Looks like my comprehension isn't shit then, that's exactly the point I thought you were making. There is a wrongly held idea that criticism of Israel comes from a place of antisemitism. Whilst that will always be the case for some people, it's so incredibly damaging to attribute everything to bigotry and is a huge part of why Israel continues to get away with committing atrocities.

Is it wrong to think that a group of people who live in a country specifically as a result of ethnic cleansing might be less inclined to inflict that on others? Yes, it seems so. But is it a dog-whistle? A wink-wink? Or outright antisemitism? No. It's just a natural comparison for the human mind to make.

Constantly bringing up accusations of antisemitism in discussions on Israel helps nobody, even if it wasn't aimed specifically at anyone on this thread, it shuts down debate.
No, it is not. And you still do not get it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #239 on: Today at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:01:45 pm
;D

you can answer the same question I asked CC if you want Jiminy


Quote
however does it detract from my point ?  Which of those characteristics do you disagree with and if any, why?

I obviously ask in a far more polite manner than the way you were uncharacteristically rude and impatient when wanting me to answer a question   -
