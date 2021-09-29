Not necessarily. A fair amount of adult child abusers, were themselves abused as children.
Unless I am mistaken, victims of child abuse are more
likely to become child abusers as adults, not less
.
I can understand why Nobby takes this position - there is surely a logic to it - and it is a position which is surely common (probably even a majority view). But if we think about this more deeply, why would we suppose that victims of (inter-generational) atrocities, abuse, or discrimination would become enhanced, more advanced human beings compared to those who have not suffered this way?
If we understand this at the individual level, then it is not a stretch to understand why a group directly affected by these things might be negatively affected as group and for their attitudes to reflect this. We generally do not like to make generalisations about groups - it is often used by despicable people to do despicable things after all - but groups are not immune to negative behaviour.