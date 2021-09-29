« previous next »
To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:21 am
Only, that's not the argument people are making. Rather, if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people.
You denied (on behalf of others) that that's not the argument people are making, and then restated the argument in different words!
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:21 am
Only, that's not the argument people are making. Rather, if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people.

It is the argument they are making Nobby. There's the hope - I would call it an unreasonable hope - that the Jews might at least have drawn one lesson from the Holocaust. Be kinder.

I think that is unreasonable. It would be like saying that black people really should have more empathy than others because of the experience of transatlantic slavery. Or that victims of child abuse should emerge from the wretched experience by "having a bit more consideration for other human beings". That's grotesque.

There are many lessons from the Holocaust of course. One is clearly that the Jews will refuse to be pushed around again. They will become like other people and other tribes and acquire a nation state of their own plus an army and an airforce and they will no longer rely - as they have for 2000 years - for their safety purely on other people's goodwill (which, historically, has been in such notorious short supply). 
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:43:04 am
It is the argument they are making Nobby. There's the hope - I would call it an unreasonable hope - that the Jews might at least have drawn one lesson from the Holocaust. Be kinder.

I think that is unreasonable. It would be like saying that black people really should have more empathy than others because of the experience of transatlantic slavery. Or that victims of child abuse should emerge from the wretched experience by "having a bit more consideration for other human beings". That's grotesque.


For me anyway, it's a general humanitarian principle, not uniquely addressed toward Jews.

Maybe we just see life differently.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:21 am
Only, that's not the argument people are making. Rather, if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people.



Not necessarily.  A fair amount of adult child abusers, were themselves abused as children.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:09:06 pm
Not necessarily.  A fair amount of adult child abusers, were themselves abused as children.
Unless I am mistaken, victims of child abuse are more likely to become child abusers as adults, not less.

I can understand why Nobby takes this position - there is surely a logic to it - and it is a position which is surely common (probably even a majority view). But if we think about this more deeply, why would we suppose that victims of (inter-generational) atrocities, abuse, or discrimination would become enhanced, more advanced human beings compared to those who have not suffered this way?

If we understand this at the individual level, then it is not a stretch to understand why a group directly affected by these things might be negatively affected as group and for their attitudes to reflect this. We generally do not like to make generalisations about groups - it is often used by despicable people to do despicable things after all - but groups are not immune to negative behaviour.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:39:16 pm
Unless I am mistaken, victims of child abuse are more likely to become child abusers as adults, not less.

I can understand why Nobby takes this position - there is surely a logic to it - and it is a position which is surely common (probably even a majority view). But if we think about this more deeply, why would we suppose that victims of (inter-generational) atrocities, abuse, or discrimination would become enhanced, more advanced human beings compared to those who have not suffered this way?

If we understand this at the individual level, then it is not a stretch to understand why a group directly affected by these things might be negatively affected as group and for their attitudes to reflect this. We generally do not like to make generalisations about groups - it is often used by despicable people to do despicable things after all - but groups are not immune to negative behaviour.

It's not even about whether such persecuted groups MIGHT become more sensitive to the plight of others. It's the assumption that they SHOULD that seems sinister.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Yeah on the contrary I'd expect most people surviving the Nazi Holocaust to be thoroughly brutalized after coming out of such a horrific and dehumanized experience.

Yet in fact during the post-Second World War bloodletting in Eastern Europe, the Jews as a whole remained remarkably composed. They didn't go after revenge on any notable scale in Germany (as did, for example, the Red Army). Jews continued to be victims of European bloodletting even after the Nazi Holocaust ended - with multiple pogroms throughout Eastern Europe as they returned to their former homes. I think at that stage it was still just shock survival mode and an inability to comprehend the scale and consequences of what had just happened.

And for sure that must have played a role in Israeli bruality towards Palestinians in subsequent years. It doesn't excuse it mind.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #167 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:45:42 pm
It's not even about whether such persecuted groups MIGHT become more sensitive to the plight of others. It's the assumption that they SHOULD that seems sinister.

Not sure you're inflammatory/hyperbolic language is appropriate here.  I'm pretty sure the posters who have said that here, aren't being sinister.  They may be wrong, but they are not being sinister.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:45:42 pm
It's not even about whether such persecuted groups MIGHT become more sensitive to the plight of others. It's the assumption that they SHOULD that seems sinister.


Not 'should' but 'would'

