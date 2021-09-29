Only, that's not the argument people are making. Rather, if a group of people have suffered from persecution, it's reasonable to expect that being on the end of persecution would give that group more empathy towards persecuted people, and be more reluctant to themselves engage in persecuting another group of people.



It is the argument they are making Nobby. There's the hope - I would call it an unreasonable hope - that the Jews might at least have drawn one lesson from the Holocaust. Be kinder.I think that is unreasonable. It would be like saying that black people really should have more empathy than others because of the experience of transatlantic slavery. Or that victims of child abuse should emerge from the wretched experience by "having a bit more consideration for other human beings". That's grotesque.There are many lessons from the Holocaust of course. One is clearly that the Jews will refuse to be pushed around again. They will become like other people and other tribes and acquire a nation state of their own plus an army and an airforce and they will no longer rely - as they have for 2000 years - for their safety purely on other people's goodwill (which, historically, has been in such notorious short supply).