What is this compromise that Netanyahu is supposedly considering? Delaying his decision for only a few weeks and giving a militia to a far right terrorist who happens to be a politician? https://amp.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/mar/27/netanyahu-israel-judicial-changes-protests-live-updates

Hes buying time by giving license to kill even more Palestinians. This is the compromise that Israeli democracy is built on. The Israeli courts have never acted as a check on the terrorism that the Israeli government inflicts upon Palestinians including the illegal expansion of the settlements.
It's a tricky one for some people on the extreme parts of the Left. They obviously hate Netanyahu as much as the demonstrators do, but they hate the demonstrators too. Indeed to them there is no real or fundamental difference between Netanyahu and the demonstrators, as North Bank's post above shows.  They are all 'the oppressors' and stand condemned not for what they do or don't do, but simply because they are Israelis.

This is not quite the same dilemma for them as when millions came out into the streets to protest in Iran. Because the Iranian regime is anti-American it was a relatively easy thing for the Far Left in this country to pick sides. They were for the Ayatollahs and the Theocracy rather than the people. But in Israel it's Hobson's Choice. As I say, they hate both sides. A mind fuck!

It must be even more confusing to them that Netanyahu appears to be wanting to compromise. He should, as a Fascist, be turning central Tel Aviv into the Maidan now. And I would imagine it's impossible for North Bank and people of his opinion to accept that what the immense crowds want is for their government to observe the constitution and be true to Israeli democracy. These after all are the sorts of crowds that many of us here hoped would come out in London and Edinburgh to defend our own representative institutions when Johnson was trashing them 2 years or so ago. I envy the Israelis their democratic political consciousness and their determination to defend the independent judiciary.

What I'd love to see is how the Iranian regime, or the Syrian of Egyptian ones, are covering these massive demonstrations on their own media. It tends to be a bit of a mind fuck for them as well when Israelis take to the streets to protest. First of all there are no riot police trying to smash people in, no water cannons and rubber bullets. There are no mass arrests with people disappearing into improvised prisons, never to be seen again until their parents are told to pay for the burial expenses. There are no religious police going round on motorbikes and picking people off, or government snipers shooting from high buildings. Much as the Ayatollahs or President Assad would like to show Netanyahu in turmoil they simply cannot afford to show their own oppressed millions images of the kind of turmoil he is in. Their own people will say "Why are we not allowed to demonstrate like that?" or "What is an independent judiciary anyway?"

To sum up, it is obvious to any clear-thinking person that there is a fundamental difference between the loathsome Netanyahu and the admirable crowds. Let's hope this is a beginning of something in Israel.

 ;D

Some things never change.

Phuk yoo

Principally, your failure to engage with an argument!
Following Netanyahu's belated forced announcement of a pause in the "judicial reform" programme, a chance to reflect on the dizzying pace of recent events.

Much energy and focus has been on the central planks of the selection of judges and the so called "override".

As is so often the case other issues get lost in the haze.

They say that the "devil is in the detail" and with that in mind I have been mulling over some of the other, albeit narrower, issues being rushed through the Knesset.
looking at the detail  a truer picture of the judicial overhaul, its real purpose and a flavour of what is to come if it all goes through as intended, emerges.

(Interestingly and not without significance I suggest that in all the discourse I have seen, no one from among the supporters of the government is even commenting on the list below let alone justifying it).

I would argue that laws specifically designed and tailored to the needs of an individual are a) wrong in principle b) incompatible with democracy and c) themselves unlawful. If so then in a true democracy the independent Court is entitled and indeed required to strike such legislation down. If the government has its way that course of action will no longer be available.

1. The "gifts law". A bill is currently making its way into law to allow politicians to receive (anonymous) gifts.
The Court has previously ruled that a $270,000 bequest to Netanyahu to cover his legal fees is unlawful. This law is specifically designed to get round that ruling. How, I ask those who support the "judicial reform" programme is that a proper exercise of governmental power and energy?

2. The "recusal law". This is a bill to curtail the power of the Attorney general to order the PM to recuse himself and severely limits the circumstances in which he can be recused. If passed he can only be recused if he is medically incapacitated or chooses to recuse himself! If passed theoretically Netanyahu could remain PM and govern from a prison cell! How is such a bill compatible with democracy? How is it proper? How can it possibly be lawful?

3. The "Deri law". Aryeh Deri, leader of Shas, is a twice convicted fraudster. On the first occasion he served a term of imprisonment. On the second occasion he narrowly avoided immediate imprisonment by lying to the court about his intention to leave frontline politics.

The Court has ruled that his appointment as a minister in this government was "unreasonable in the extreme" and thus unlawful. As a direct response a bill was placed before the Knesset to get round the court's ruling. Taken with the override law it means that if and when passed Deri can resume his ministerial post with no redress. Is this a proper course of action for a government to take? A tailor made act of Parliament to enable one man, a convicted criminal, to become a Minster of State when such an appointment is unlawful. A lawful, proper exercise in government or the behaviour of a banana republic?

There are more examples of this egregious misuse of power which, if passed, the so called judicial reform programme will prevent any challenge to.

There will, if passed, doubtless be many more and worse.

While Iran is on the threshold of nuclear weapons capability, Iran and Saudi Arabia are cosying up, Hezbollah is emboldened and threatening, the security situation deteriorates and the economy is suffering the sort of nonsense listed above is prioritised by this government. It gives a clear picture of the true nature of the attempt to overhaul the judicial system and a taste of what will happen if completed.

The whole campaign is a grotesque farce based on outright falsehoods for wholly improper motives.
The value of protest.....


@AnshelPfeffer
Likud plummeting in the polls. 3rd after Gantz and Lapids centrist parties. Down from 32 Knesset seats just 4 months ago to only 20 now.
In the Channel 13 poll Netanyahus coalition down from 64 seats to just 46. If elections held today Gantz would be PM with multiple choices of a coalition majority



https://twitter.com/AnshelPfeffer/status/1645119133036544002
Bombing Gaza again. Four kids dead, entire families gone. Hows the judicial reform going?
Jerusalem: Journalists attacked as Israeli nationalists march in Old City

Thousands of Israeli nationalists have marched into the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, with violence directed at media covering the event.

The flag parade is part of Israel's Jerusalem Day, marking its capture of the east of the city in the 1967 war.

A group of marchers threw stones, sticks and bottles at Palestinian and foreign journalists at the Damascus Gate entrance.

They also cheered and chanted racist slogans, including "Death to Arabs".

Far-right Israeli cabinet ministers joined the procession. One of them, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, declared: "Jerusalem is ours for ever."

Palestinians along the route in occupied East Jerusalem earlier shuttered homes and shops over fears of abuse.

The march has increasingly become a show of force for Jewish ultranationalists, while for Palestinians it is seen as a blatant provocation undermining their ties to the city.

Racist, anti-Arab chants are often shouted by nationalist marchers. The event has in the past sparked much wider violence.

Israeli police vowed to stop law-breaking, but blamed regional "terrorist elements" for "wild incitement" about the march on social media. They also said it was only "a small minority on both sides [who] try to agitate".

alestinian Authority leaders called the East Jerusalem events a "provocative act", saying far-right cabinet ministers Mr Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich - staunch supporters of the parade - were "planting seeds of conflict".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the event would go ahead as planned.

Along the route in the Old City, Samir Abu Sbeih pulled down the shutters of his sweet shop, saying that police had advised Palestinian businesses to do so by mid-afternoon.

"It's not their land to celebrate," he said of the march. "We live under occupation and that's why we have to accept it."

Kebab restaurant owner Basti, who did not want to give his full name, said the event had become "worse" over the years.

"People, when they dance with the flag, sometimes they try to put the flag in your face, sometimes they spit on your face. And this is not nice."

He said police told him he was not being forced to close, but that if he kept his business open, it would be at his own risk.

"For me, I just want to be inside. I don't like problems, for both sides," he said.

Jerusalem Day events have been marked by Israelis for decades, but in recent years, parts of the route have been the focus of spiralling tensions.

In the late afternoon, tens of thousands of Israelis headed from the west of Jerusalem to the Old City, ending with a so-called flag dance at the Western Wall, the holiest site for Jewish prayer.

Before that, marchers went their separate ways and thousands of mainly men and teenage boys headed into East Jerusalem.

They walked through Damascus Gate, which Israeli forces usually clear of Palestinians in advance, and then into the Old City's Muslim Quarter.

Previous years have seen groups of marchers chant "death to Arabs" and "may your village burn", while others banged the shutters of Palestinian shops.

One of the marchers, Pini, who didn't want to give his surname, said he had attended for decades to mark the day "Jerusalem was reunited and returned to the hands of the Jewish people".

"From 1948 to 1967, we were prevented from accessing the Western Wall," he said referring to the period that East Jerusalem was under Jordanian control. "We returned to the Western Wall," he added.

Asked about a threatening atmosphere for Palestinians, he said he opposed any harassment. But, echoing highly controversial comments this year from a far-right minister, he added: "There is no such thing as a Palestinian people; when was Palestine established? Is there a Palestinian king? Is there a Palestinian currency?"

Palestinian militant group Hamas warned Israel this week that it would reignite conflict, were it to cross "red lines" in Jerusalem during the event.

On flag march day in 2021, the group fired rockets at Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip as a week of boiling tensions exploded into war.

However, this year, with another round of conflict between Israel and Gaza militants ending only last weekend, appetite for escalation appeared lower.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-65631330
I note the BBC is reporting the deaths of 4 Israelis today




https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-65963017


It did report the Palestinian deaths yesterday (6, now 7)


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-65949618


But only one seemed to make the news front page




Since the start of this year, at least 162 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while 21 Israelis have been killed.


Since 2008 (until 10th May this year), UN Data


6,327 Palestinian Deaths, 148,367 Injuries. Nearly all in Gaza and West Bank


408 Israeli Deaths, 6,930 Injuries
Self-defence? Sickening.
Some shocking footage on Reddit the last few days.

Fuck Israhell.
Absolute wankers these!  Fuck Israel.
Horrific and shameful. But they get an eternal 'free pass' from so many people in the West.

Strange that the UN don't send in peace keeping forces, or the US don't feel the need to "liberate" Palestine.
But they are the only democracy in the middle east?  They are a shining example for the rest of the world to follow.

They are only killing terrorists. They need to defend themselves from the evil Arabs.


It's a strange democracy is it not that means a massive % of the population has no effective voice and can be kept in ghettos outside the political system but invaded at will to maintain control



It's as much to ethnic-cleanse a bit more land for American and European Jews to move into.

What is different to what Israel are doing now (and have done to Palestine for god knows how long) and what Russia is doing in Ukraine? Because Sunak is out there now being questions by MPs and answers by saying he supports Israels right for self-defence and almost in the same breath saying Ukraine need continuing support to defend themselves against aggressions from Russia.

Its funny how the western world define aggression and self defence completely differently depending on who is doing the aggression.
I see more parallels between the Israeli government and the Apartheid South Africa regime, certainly with regards to their treatment of the indigenous population of the country that they *assumed*.

Unfortunately thats something I dont have too much information on so couldnt really use it as a comparison. Definitely something I will read & research about more as its a topic Id like to be more clued up about.
Got banned on Reddit from posting for a week because of a post about Israel a few weeks ago.

Posted 3 times this week on Reddit about Israel with 1 post getting 100 upvotes and all 3 have been deleted by Reddit.

Laughable.
The last Twitter account I had was suspended for retweeting something from the IPSC https://www.ipsc.ie/

I was piled on and mobbed by apartheid apologists and no doubt mass reported, genuinely weird and unsettling the lengths these maniacs go to, to silence criticism of their brutality and ethnic cleansing.
FAI contacted over becoming first European side to play Palestine.

The move comes off the back of Robbie Keane's controversial appointment at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The FAI have been contacted over the possibility of becoming the first European nation to face off against Palestine in an international football match.

https://www.joe.ie/sport/fai-palesatine-friendly-2-777129
