Following Netanyahu's belated forced announcement of a pause in the "judicial reform" programme, a chance to reflect on the dizzying pace of recent events.



Much energy and focus has been on the central planks of the selection of judges and the so called "override".



As is so often the case other issues get lost in the haze.



They say that the "devil is in the detail" and with that in mind I have been mulling over some of the other, albeit narrower, issues being rushed through the Knesset.

looking at the detail a truer picture of the judicial overhaul, its real purpose and a flavour of what is to come if it all goes through as intended, emerges.



(Interestingly and not without significance I suggest that in all the discourse I have seen, no one from among the supporters of the government is even commenting on the list below let alone justifying it).



I would argue that laws specifically designed and tailored to the needs of an individual are a) wrong in principle b) incompatible with democracy and c) themselves unlawful. If so then in a true democracy the independent Court is entitled and indeed required to strike such legislation down. If the government has its way that course of action will no longer be available.



1. The "gifts law". A bill is currently making its way into law to allow politicians to receive (anonymous) gifts.

The Court has previously ruled that a $270,000 bequest to Netanyahu to cover his legal fees is unlawful. This law is specifically designed to get round that ruling. How, I ask those who support the "judicial reform" programme is that a proper exercise of governmental power and energy?



2. The "recusal law". This is a bill to curtail the power of the Attorney general to order the PM to recuse himself and severely limits the circumstances in which he can be recused. If passed he can only be recused if he is medically incapacitated or chooses to recuse himself! If passed theoretically Netanyahu could remain PM and govern from a prison cell! How is such a bill compatible with democracy? How is it proper? How can it possibly be lawful?



3. The "Deri law". Aryeh Deri, leader of Shas, is a twice convicted fraudster. On the first occasion he served a term of imprisonment. On the second occasion he narrowly avoided immediate imprisonment by lying to the court about his intention to leave frontline politics.



The Court has ruled that his appointment as a minister in this government was "unreasonable in the extreme" and thus unlawful. As a direct response a bill was placed before the Knesset to get round the court's ruling. Taken with the override law it means that if and when passed Deri can resume his ministerial post with no redress. Is this a proper course of action for a government to take? A tailor made act of Parliament to enable one man, a convicted criminal, to become a Minster of State when such an appointment is unlawful. A lawful, proper exercise in government or the behaviour of a banana republic?



There are more examples of this egregious misuse of power which, if passed, the so called judicial reform programme will prevent any challenge to.



There will, if passed, doubtless be many more and worse.



While Iran is on the threshold of nuclear weapons capability, Iran and Saudi Arabia are cosying up, Hezbollah is emboldened and threatening, the security situation deteriorates and the economy is suffering the sort of nonsense listed above is prioritised by this government. It gives a clear picture of the true nature of the attempt to overhaul the judicial system and a taste of what will happen if completed.



The whole campaign is a grotesque farce based on outright falsehoods for wholly improper motives.

