So the day the combined armies of seven countries and a couple of Arab militias invaded them and tried to wipe them out is the day one that they were given a chance to live in peace with their neighbours?



Either they were given a chance to live in peace or war was inevitable - it can't be both.



Probably day one was back in 1897 when Theodor Herzl the founder of modern day Zionism and the man who wrote Der Judenstaat The Jewish State now if that is not a dead give away as to their intentions then what is. They made it only too clear that the land they wished for was the land the Jews inhabited 2000 years ago, the problem was nobody wanted to hear that to take that on board they would have to agree from the start to a Jewish State.. The British wanted to use the term homeland for the Jews inside Palestine, and when the vote for partition was being taken none of the delegates thought that was what was being decided. Everyone knew that Ben Gurion was about to proclaim a unilateral declaration of independence, they had a flag and a name that was already on politicians lipsThe Arab leaders as they are to this day were far from willing to make sacrifices for the Palestinian people but nobody was talking to them while all this was going on except ambassadors talking sweetly that Britian would never abandon its allies for some Johnny Come Lately. That is not what the Arab leaders wanted to hear. There was no agreement that if they were attacked Britain France and the USA would arm them and if necessary send a UN force to quell the invasion. The US could have stopped Zionism from attacking the Arabs in what was still Palestine. They did nothing and when the UDI was declared by Ben Gurion the USA nearly broke a limb getting down to the UN podium to recognise the Jewish state.The Zionists since partition had been at war with the Palestinians both inside her boundaries and those designated by the UN as Arab, but even then peace could have broken out instead of full blown war. Golda Meir was talking with Trans- Jordans King Abdullah right up to the start of the war he had the only creditable army in the Arab League and that was nothing more than the Bedouin Arab Legion lead by Sir John Bagot Glubb (Glubb Pasha to his troops) and staffed and trained by British officers. It was the Jewish attack on Jerusalms Arabs that brought the war into being and Glubb was loath to do anything about it but the Holy Places were the responsibility of his boss and his family. Up until the point he had been working behind the scenes to halt any hostilities he was a pragmatists and knew that war would not be the end of the problem no matter who was the victor At the last meeting of the Arab League he told the delegates  Before plunging into war my advice is stop shooting at the Jews and demand an explanation from them. Has anyone ever tried this, just to find out the possibilities? Abdullah as Arafat was to do many times years up the line thought there was a genuine move to a peaceful solution and he wanted Meir and himself to do the spade work. It wasnt until the Zionist terror gangs began to move on the Arab districts of Jerusalem that he realised he had been tricked and The Zionists wanted war at all costs.If the Zionists wanted only to declare their state in the borders given to them by the UN it could have been created a few years up the line with a political way forward lead by Abdullah, this was a promise of a King and he being the real strongman of the Arab League it was a near certainty the rest of the Arab nations would have followed suite., but Zionism was after more than a Jewish state in the borders it was allowed it had thrown the dice waited for them to fall and before they stopped turning marched into Arab Palestine. All your tear jerking emotive nonsense about poor little Israel being threatened by the nasty Arab hordes is the same propaganda they use today, in spite of having the world 4th largest armed forces and a whole silo of Nukes it is still portrayed as poor little Israel. Out of the forces against it only Trans Jordan could look after itself and that was the one battalion of the Arab Legion, Egypts King Farouke was a playboy and got bored with playing soldiers and left it to a history professor to deal with coupled with incompetence and British duplicity the in fighting that went on between the Arab leaders and their generals was a certainty for defeat. So take the rag away from your face now aint the time for your tears (Bob Dylan) Or you shed them for the wrong people.