Author Topic: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....  (Read 6138 times)

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #80 on: September 24, 2007, 10:36:16 am »
Quote from: nyctex on September 23, 2007, 07:21:25 am
...................  but it wasn't for the Jews -  Hamas and Fatah, Syrians and Lebanese, Iraqis and Kuwaitis, Saudis and Yemenis, Libyans and Tunisians, Algerians and other Algerians etc. would live in perfect harmony. 

You have never said if you are Jewish so it is hard to understand what you are trying to say here. You know that the theme of this thread is not about The Jews oppressing the Palestinians or creating the problems in the Mid East is it, Hart myself and thousands of others over the years have gone to great lengths to distinguish between Jew and Zionist. If you are honest with yourself and us you have to admit the whole Hart article and his book if you read it does that doesn't it. In Fact it goes further, it is a passionate cry to the Jews of the world to save their religion from Zionism before it is too late.

Do you think there would be the same level of terrorism in the world today if not for the Zionists? If The state of Israel was nor forced on the Arab masses they could well have turned their attentions to building their own nationalist states and maybe the masses of Egypt Syrian et al would have thrown out their rotten rulers and the USA would not be marching all over the region. But that is just me wishful thinking. We have to deal with what IS and what IS is the state of Israel being the cause of much too much of the terror that exists today. The PLO have lost their connection with the Arab masses due to its dealings in peace processes that never ever stood a chance. Even Rabin's brave attempt was never going to be a reality and he and Arafat and many other doves on both sides lost their lives trying. The PLO has given up the hearts and minds of the disfranchised Arab youth to Islamic fundamentalism and all they represent. Israel has had from day one enough chances to live in peace with its neighbours but chose not to and instead its Zionist leadership set in place the construction of the Greater Israel. If you think about it and place that policy alongside the theory of Israel being the home of all Jews that was the intention all along. From a homeland for Jews through to a Jewish State to the present Israel the aim has been to recreate the Jewish homeland of some 2000 years ago. Alan Hart tracers this line back to the very first conference held by the Zionists in Switzerland.

Having said that all is not lost, a fight by free thinking Jews in Israel and the Diaspora united with progressive gentiles and Arabs can force back the tide of Zionist expansionism. A battle to remove the settlers from The West Bank and allow that and Gaza to form an autonomous Palestinian state would be a start. If you are Jewish you should fight within your community for this to be a reality if you are an American citizen either Jew Gentile or Arab  and entitiled to vote you  should look to those in the coming US elections who put forward policies for real peace based on an actual two state principle and vote for them better still or if you don't have the vote campaign alongside them. In Europe if you are members of a Trade Union or profesional body you can put forward resolutions calling for the removal of all illegal settlements and the formation of a Palestine State on the West Bank & Garza. Writing letters to Congressmen and MPs might not sound a lot but if thats all you can do then do it. Let the powers the be know the level of disgust that exists in the world today over the treatment of the Palestiinians. Join one of the many anti-Zionists Jewish organisations in the US you could start here http://www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/ and in the UK subscribe to The Palestine Solidarity Campaign http://www.palestinecampaign.org/default.asp, anywhere else these two sites will give you links to local ones in your area they will also show you how you can help. If you care about your Jewish heritage that has given so much in spite or maybe because of all the suffering it has gone through do not allow it to be further hi-jacked by an extreme right wing political movement that in the final analysis is opposed to real Judaism.
I lay before you a plan of freedom - adopt it, and you rid the world of inequality, misery, and crime. A martyr in your cause, I am become the prophet of your salvation.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #81 on: September 24, 2007, 04:38:57 pm »
Quote from: DannyD on September 24, 2007, 10:36:16 am
Israel has had from day one enough chances to live in peace with its neighbours but chose not to

Is that day one as in the day that numerous Arab armies attacked Israel on the day it was formed, or a different day one?
Joining Betfair? Use the referral code UHHFL6VHG and we'll both get some extra cash.

All of the above came from my head unless otherwise stated. If you have been affected by the issues raised by my post, please feel free to contact us on 0800 1234567 and we will send you an information pack on manning the fuck up.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #82 on: September 24, 2007, 06:33:15 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on September 24, 2007, 04:38:57 pm
Is that day one as in the day that numerous Arab armies attacked Israel on the day it was formed, or a different day one?

When faced with a provocation or should I say an event waiting to happen even the self seeking Kings, Princes and potentate of the Arab front line nations united in the Arab League could do nothing else, in spite of there being another path for both sides, but could Britain have done anything else but declare war on Germany in 1939

They knew a war between Jews and Arabs was coming the whole world knew you cannot go to the USA and stand in front of millionaire Jews at fund raising meetings tell them you need money for arms come away with over 50m as Golda Meir did. With the money Ben Gurion bought arms from Czechoslovakia and other East European states enough weapons and ammunition to equip a small army including planes and armoured vehicles not the most up to date equipment but enough for what was needed.. Did anyone expect the Arabs to sit back and wait for the inevitable?

Zionists tactics back then are the same used at every turn in Israels history, create a certain and sure provocation, then claim to be the victims. The world turned a blind eye to the Irgun and Palmachs ethnic cleansing of the allotted Jewish section of the divided Palestine they had also secured important positions inside the Arabs sector for no other reason than military. When elements of the Arab armies entered Palestine on the pretext of defending the Palestinian people the first thing they did was disarm anyone found with a weapon and if they failed to hand it over they were shot. A lot of the Egyptian raw recruits refused to obey this command and called their officers traitors.

The total difference between the Arab preparations for the inevitable war and the Zionists was the Arab leadership thought they could win it on rhetoric, while Zionism laid the plans to win a victory with the weapons brought home by Golda Meir.

But from day one that Zionism was given the green light to set foot in Palestine the war and every war after if was inevitable including the outcome.  
I lay before you a plan of freedom - adopt it, and you rid the world of inequality, misery, and crime. A martyr in your cause, I am become the prophet of your salvation.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #83 on: September 24, 2007, 07:42:51 pm »
Quote from: DannyD on September 24, 2007, 06:33:15 pm
When faced with a provocation or should I say an event waiting to happen even the self seeking Kings, Princes and potentate of the Arab front line nations united in the Arab League could do nothing else

So the day the combined armies of seven countries and a couple of Arab militias invaded them and tried to wipe them out is the day one that they were given a chance to live in peace with their neighbours?

Either they were given a chance to live in peace or war was inevitable - it can't be both.
Joining Betfair? Use the referral code UHHFL6VHG and we'll both get some extra cash.

All of the above came from my head unless otherwise stated. If you have been affected by the issues raised by my post, please feel free to contact us on 0800 1234567 and we will send you an information pack on manning the fuck up.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #84 on: September 24, 2007, 09:24:43 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on September 24, 2007, 07:42:51 pm
So the day the combined armies of seven countries and a couple of Arab militias invaded them and tried to wipe them out is the day one that they were given a chance to live in peace with their neighbours?

Either they were given a chance to live in peace or war was inevitable - it can't be both.

Probably day one was back in 1897 when Theodor Herzl the founder of modern day Zionism and the man who wrote Der Judenstaat The Jewish State now if that is not a dead give away as to their intentions then what is. They made it only too clear that the land they wished for was the land the Jews inhabited 2000 years ago, the problem was nobody wanted to hear that to take that on board they would have to agree from the start to a Jewish State.. The British wanted to use the term homeland for the Jews inside Palestine, and when the vote for partition was being taken none of the delegates thought that was what was being decided. Everyone knew that Ben Gurion was about to proclaim a unilateral declaration of independence, they had a flag and a name that was already on politicians lips

The Arab leaders as they are to this day were far from willing to make sacrifices for the Palestinian people but nobody was talking to them while all this was going on except ambassadors talking sweetly that Britian would never abandon its allies for some Johnny Come Lately. That is not what the Arab leaders wanted to hear. There was no agreement that if they were attacked Britain France and the USA would arm them and if necessary send a UN force to quell the invasion. The US could have stopped Zionism from attacking the Arabs in what was still Palestine. They did nothing and when the UDI was declared by Ben Gurion the USA nearly broke a limb getting down to the UN podium to recognise the Jewish state.


The Zionists since partition had been at war with the Palestinians both inside her boundaries and those designated by the UN as Arab, but even then peace could have broken out instead of full blown war. Golda Meir was talking with Trans- Jordans King Abdullah right up to the start of the war he had the only creditable army in the Arab League and that was nothing more than the Bedouin Arab Legion lead by Sir John Bagot Glubb (Glubb Pasha to his troops) and staffed and trained by British officers. It was the Jewish attack on Jerusalms Arabs that brought the war into being and Glubb was loath to do anything about it but the Holy Places were the responsibility of his boss and his family. Up until the point he had been working behind the scenes to halt any hostilities he was a pragmatists and knew that war would not be the end of the problem no matter who was the victor At the last meeting of the Arab League he told the delegates  Before plunging into war my advice is stop shooting at the Jews and demand an explanation from them. Has anyone ever tried this, just to find out the possibilities? Abdullah as Arafat was to do many times years up the line thought there was a genuine move to a peaceful solution and he wanted Meir and himself to do the spade work. It wasnt until the Zionist terror gangs began to move on the Arab districts of Jerusalem that he realised he had been tricked and The Zionists wanted war at all costs.

If the Zionists wanted only to declare their state in the borders given to them by the UN it could have been created a few years up the line with a political way forward lead by Abdullah, this was a promise of a King and he being the real strongman of the Arab League it was a near certainty the rest of the Arab nations would have followed suite., but Zionism was after more than a Jewish state in the borders it was allowed it had thrown the dice waited for them to fall and before they stopped turning marched into Arab Palestine. All your tear jerking emotive nonsense about poor little Israel being threatened by the nasty Arab hordes is the same propaganda they use today, in spite of having the world 4th largest armed forces and a whole silo of Nukes it is still portrayed as poor little Israel. Out of the forces against it only Trans Jordan could look after itself and that was the one battalion of the Arab Legion, Egypts King Farouke was a playboy and got bored with playing soldiers and left it to a history professor to deal with coupled with incompetence and British duplicity the in fighting that went on between the Arab leaders and their generals was a certainty for defeat. So take the rag away from your face now aint the time for your tears (Bob Dylan) Or you shed them for the wrong people.
I lay before you a plan of freedom - adopt it, and you rid the world of inequality, misery, and crime. A martyr in your cause, I am become the prophet of your salvation.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #85 on: September 24, 2007, 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: BIGdavalad on September 24, 2007, 07:42:51 pm

Either they were given a chance to live in peace or war was inevitable - it can't be both.

And what about peace today do you think Israel will allow an autonomous  Palestinian State?
I lay before you a plan of freedom - adopt it, and you rid the world of inequality, misery, and crime. A martyr in your cause, I am become the prophet of your salvation.

Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
This shit has been going on for the past few weeks. We should be able to discuss on here without bring up Israel/Palestine debate. It's more focused on right-wing governments push to wind back independent judiciary so they can do whatever they want. Madness to see so many Israeli flags being flown at protests in Tel Aviv.

Quote
Netanyahu expected to announce halt to plans to overhaul Israeli judiciary
Israeli prime minister likely to put controversial legislation on hold amid mass protests overnight

Israels embattled prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to announce a halt to his far-right governments proposal to overhaul the judiciary, after a decision to sack his defence minister for opposing the plans sparked mass protests across the country overnight.

Israeli media outlets, citing sources in Netanyahus Likud party, reported on Monday morning that in a televised address the prime minister was expected to announce a freeze to the bitterly contested legislation, which would limit the powers of the countrys supreme court.

Shortly before he was due to speak, Israeli television said the statement, originally announced for 10.30am (08.30am BST), would be delayed due to disarray in the governing coalition.

Netanyahus statement will follow one of the most dramatic nights in Israeli history, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the firing of the defence minister, Yoav Galant, who became the first senior governing coalition official to made a public call to scrap the proposals on Sunday night.

President Isaac Herzog, writing on Twitter in the early hours of Monday morning, said: For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on [Netanyahu] to stop the legislative process immediately.

Supporters of the changes, introduced almost immediately after the new government entered office in December, say they are needed to better balance the branches of government and combat a perceived leftwing bias in the courts rulings. Critics say they will give politicians too much power over the judiciary by allowing a simple majority in the Knesset to overrule almost all of the courts decisions, and give politicians a decisive say on appointments to the bench.

It has also been pointed out the move could help Netanyahu evade prosecution in his corruption trial, in which he denies all charges.

The prime minister, taken aback by the scale of the protest movement against the proposals, including opposition from within the military and Israels vital hi-tech sector, has reportedly held talks with the opposition geared towards a compromise.

Until now, however, he appears to have been hostage to far-right coalition partners spearheading the plans, who have threatened to bring down the government if their demands are not met.

Strikes are expected on Monday, as well as another protest outside the Knesset building in Jerusalem at 2pm (12pm GMT).

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/mar/27/israel-netanyahu-judiciary-plans-halt
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,511
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:53:14 am »
What a parasite he is.  Huge scenes in the streets of Israel if you havent seen them
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:02:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:53:14 am
What a parasite he is.  Huge scenes in the streets of Israel if you havent seen them

Madness that a large portion of the country continually votes for someone who's only interested in serving himself. Not the only democracy to go down this path.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,862
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:30:58 am »
Absolutely extraordinary scenes which gives some hope that there is life left in Israel's democracy.

Hopefully Netanyahu has finally gone too far this time and fucked himself. But we've seen many cases where the autocrats have held on despite such demonstrations.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:37:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:02:17 am
Madness that a large portion of the country continually votes for someone who's only interested in serving himself. Not the only democracy to go down this path.

Havent been keeping track but is his government not another coalition, and therefore he is pushing his minority views on the country? Its probably no coincidence that Netanyahu wants to rein in a judiciary that went after him in the course of their legitimate duty.

It is very disturbing the way that right wing government want to reform their legal systems, remove oversight and limit dissent and demonstrations against them. Weve seen it in the openly authoritarian countries, but also in the US and the UK. Its almost as if they have a common playbook.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:54:06 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:37:26 am
Havent been keeping track but is his government not another coalition, and therefore he is pushing his minority views on the country? Its probably no coincidence that Netanyahu wants to rein in a judiciary that went after him in the course of their legitimate duty.

It is very disturbing the way that right wing government want to reform their legal systems, remove oversight and limit dissent and demonstrations against them. Weve seen it in the openly authoritarian countries, but also in the US and the UK. Its almost as if they have a common playbook.

The Likud has many right-wing partners who are backing him due to his support of Israeli expansionism.

Imagine if a US government was able to 'reform' their legal system to roll back things like the 'right to bear arms'.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,198
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:33:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:54:06 am
The Likud has many right-wing partners who are backing him due to his support of Israeli expansionism.

Imagine if a US government was able to 'reform' their legal system to roll back things like the 'right to bear arms'.

Or even the right to have an abortion.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:45:57 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:33:18 am
Or even the right to have an abortion.

The pro-choice crowd would just protest. The 2nd Amendment supporters would overthrow the government.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,433
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:50:41 am
Is this for real?

Its from 15 years ago!
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,737
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:56:40 am
Its from 15 years ago!
and firmly tongue in cheek in response to a teenager saying that Israel should be blown off the map (I guess that part didn't need questioning if it was for real, as it's a more commonly encountered viewpoint..!)
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Love the fight back.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:07:38 pm »
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:02:17 am
Madness that a large portion of the country continually votes for someone who's only interested in serving himself. Not the only democracy to go down this path.


A large proportion of the people who have immigrated into Israel in more recent times have been Jews who identity as either Orthodox or Ultra-Orthodox. They view the whole wider area as God-given to Jews, and want to ethnic-cleanse  the area of gentiles. A lot of the [illegal] settlement expansions into Palestinian areas, ethnic-cleansing resident Palestinians.


This is a sobering recent articke about the far-right in Israel, which is founded on Jewish ethno-nationalism.

Amongst the surveys/studies it cites are that 18-24 year olds are far more likely to identify as and vote for right-wing parties (73%) and this is growing. Contrast that with only 46% of over-55s.

Adfitionally, just 20% of 18-24 y/o's support a 2-state solution (68% oppose it)

A large part of this is the respective fertility rates for different groups. It's 6.6 per female for Ultra-Orthodox & 3.9 Orthodox, as opposed to 2.0 for secular Israelis.

But also, the increasingly right-wing media has been whipping-up fear and anti-Arab hate, and schools are increasingly teaching the ethno-nationalist message.

Despite growing up in one of the safest eras of Israeli history, more 18-24 y/o's than ever say that the Israeli state cannot protect them (and so want a more aggressively militant government against Arabs)

That all suggests that ethno-nationalist extremism and anti-Arab prejudice/hate is only going to grow.

Already we've seen the rise of religio-far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party. This a man to openly advocates for Israel to withdraw from the Oslo Accords and fully annex the West Bank, expelling any indigenous Arab who are deemed to be "disloyal" to Israel (Ben-Gvir until recently had a portrait hanging in his living room of mass-murderer Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Arab Palestinians (including children as young as 12) in 1994. His party's campaigning gas included catchphrases such as Who are the real landlords here? The time has come. Jewish Power.

Ben-Gvir is part of Netanyahu's government. As Minister for National Security.

Wonder how long it will be before people will be able to draw historical parallels with a certain period of evil far-right ethno-nationalism, without being branded antisemitic..?

https://www.vox.com/world-politics/2023/2/23/23609584/israel-right-wing-young-voters-palestine


PS - credit to DannyD for some brilliant posts back in 2007,in the face of some provocation.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:48:47 pm by Nobby Reserve »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,379
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
I have an American friend who moved to Israel to marry. She's currently working at Tel Aviv airport. Her and her husband are looking to apply for citizenship of another country to get the hell out. She's eligible for Serbian citizenship and he can get Romanian.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,118
  • Truthiness
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #100 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra joining the protests on the streets playing the national anthem

https://twitter.com/BokerIris/status/1639901153872707588

Time for Biden to lay down the hammer on that thug Netanyahu.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #101 on: Today at 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:34:36 pm
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra joining the protests on the streets playing the national anthem

https://twitter.com/BokerIris/status/1639901153872707588

Time for Biden to lay down the hammer on that thug Netanyahu.


There'll be another fascist waiting to take over, then another. And many are way worse than Netanyahu.

Problem is, for every protester, there's 2 or 3 Israelis who want the government even more right-wing.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,737
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm »
Always an interesting phenomenon, seeing people on the left talking down the prospects of people achieving change and protecting (or moving closer to) democracy by taking to the streets.

Will be quite intriguing to monitor online how some of the more regressive left commentate on this, because when it happens in south american to some kleptocrat purporting to be left wing while robbing their country they always manage to twist it to "but the CIA" or some equivalent conspiracy, or theocrats if we're talking about how these same people achieve the cognitive dissonance to dismiss lefty iranians and syrians.

But this time it's movement against the far right in Isreal - i am sure the knee-jerk tried and tested response to mention it's all false and come about by CIA instigators will be there, but they'd have to umjumble their brains and their politics to try to handle the US making clandestine anti-fascist moves in the middle east or alternatively the US/CIA aren't as omnipresent and responsible for everything they want to comment on in global politics (as they've spent their life conspiracy-theorising)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:03 pm by classycarra »
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:45:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:35:50 pm
Always an interesting phenomenon, seeing people on the left talking down the prospects of people achieving change and protecting (or moving closer to) democracy by taking to the streets.

Will be quite intriguing to monitor online how some of the more regressive left commentate on this, because when it happens in south american to some kleptocrat purporting to be left wing while robbing their country they always manage to twist it to "but the CIA" or some equivalent conspiracy, or theocrats if we're talking about how these same people achieve the cognitive dissonance to dismiss lefty iranians and syrians.

But this time it's movement against the far right in Isreal - i am sure the knee-jerk tried and tested response to mention it's all false and come about by CIA instigators will be there, but they'd have to umjumble their brains and their politics to try to handle the US making clandestine anti-fascist moves in the middle east or alternatively the US/CIA aren't as omnipresent and responsible for everything they want to comment on in global politics (as they've spent their life conspiracy-theorising)


You're not doing so bad yourself, lad.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:54:17 pm
Problem is, for every protester, there's 2 or 3 Israelis who want the government even more right-wing.

That doesn't sound right to me. Can you show your evidence for that?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,629
  • The first five yards........
Re: To all those wishing to understand the future for Israel ....
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:17:03 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:35:50 pm
Always an interesting phenomenon, seeing people on the left talking down the prospects of people achieving change and protecting (or moving closer to) democracy by taking to the streets.

That stings! I hope.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
