Madness that a large portion of the country continually votes for someone who's only interested in serving himself. Not the only democracy to go down this path.
A large proportion of the people who have immigrated into Israel in more recent times have been Jews who identity as either Orthodox or Ultra-Orthodox. They view the whole wider area as God-given to Jews, and want to ethnic-cleanse the area of gentiles. A lot of the [illegal] settlement expansions into Palestinian areas, ethnic-cleansing resident Palestinians.
This is a sobering recent articke about the far-right in Israel, which is founded on Jewish ethno-nationalism.
Amongst the surveys/studies it cites are that 18-24 year olds are far more likely to identify as and vote for right-wing parties (73%) and this is growing. Contrast that with only 46% of over-55s.
Adfitionally, just 20% of 18-24 y/o's support a 2-state solution (68% oppose it)
A large part of this is the respective fertility rates for different groups. It's 6.6 per female for Ultra-Orthodox & 3.9 Orthodox, as opposed to 2.0 for secular Israelis.
But also, the increasingly right-wing media has been whipping-up fear and anti-Arab hate, and schools are increasingly teaching the ethno-nationalist message.
Despite growing up in one of the safest eras of Israeli history, more 18-24 y/o's than ever say that the Israeli state cannot protect them (and so want a more aggressively militant government against Arabs)
That all suggests that ethno-nationalist extremism and anti-Arab prejudice/hate is only going to grow.
Already we've seen the rise of religio-far-right extremist Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party. This a man to openly advocates for Israel to withdraw from the Oslo Accords and fully annex the West Bank, expelling any indigenous Arab who are deemed to be "disloyal" to Israel (Ben-Gvir until recently had a portrait hanging in his living room of mass-murderer Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Arab Palestinians (including children as young as 12) in 1994. His party's campaigning gas included catchphrases such as Who are the real landlords here? The time has come. Jewish Power.
Ben-Gvir is part of Netanyahu's government. As Minister for National Security.
Wonder how long it will be before people will be able to draw historical parallels with a certain period of evil far-right ethno-nationalism, without being branded antisemitic..?https://www.vox.com/world-politics/2023/2/23/23609584/israel-right-wing-young-voters-palestine
