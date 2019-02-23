« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Cure  (Read 6894 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
Re: The Cure
« Reply #40 on: February 23, 2019, 05:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 23, 2019, 05:14:48 pm
It was the last National Express from Chorlton Street. I can't recall if the bus route had a number. We told the taxi driver we'd give him a decent tip if he could get us there before the last bus departed. Thankfully, we just made it. We didn't fancy being stuck in Mancland overnight. I never really like going there for concerts and will look for other dates on a tour to attend if we can. In recent years we've gone as far as Leeds and Bristol to see a band we could have seen in Manchester. Back in the 80s I went to Manchester to see Gary Numan a couple of times but the Royal Court used to lay coaches on for that. There would be three or four coaches full of Scouse Numan fans there. I recall Mancs saying ''there's fucking Scousers everywhere.''   :D

With The Cure it's always been the really dark stuff that I like the most, and I initially got pissed off when they went from the 'Pornography' album to doing the 'Lets Go To Bed' single. Sort of one extreme to the other at the time. However, I did mellow towards the more commercial stuff they went on to do and in later years I could look at their back catalogue as a whole and appreciate its diversity in sound and mood.

I was just looking up the Liverpool Royal Court date I attended in the 80s. Turns out it was May 1st 1984 when they were touring 'The Top' album.
I still remember all the lights going green when the into to 'A Forest' began. The name of the support band (And Also The Trees) always stuck in my mind too. Ticket price - £4.50.  :)

These days I like so much other stuff too, and I have current bands who are current favourites, but overall The Cure remain my all time favourites because they've been with me for so long and have songs that reflect so many aspects of life for me.

EDIT: You said your favourite is 'Just Like Heaven.' Yep, that is a brilliant song.  8)

Ah I see, no I was referring to the GM Public bus, I don't go to many concerts nowadays but the last few have all been in Manchester, Paul Weller, Human League, Manic Street Preachers but yeah my favourite venue was always the Royal Court, I remember seeing an amazing performance by Julian Cope there.

Funny you should mention Gary Numan as I've been listening to a lot of Synth pop recently and whilst I was searching for some tracking on you tube, strangely I came across this early version of "A Forest". I don't recognise the lyrics?  ???

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-CtgAgTqx0w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-CtgAgTqx0w</a>

I actually prefer this version which can't be much more recent?
 
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xik-y0xlpZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xik-y0xlpZ0</a>
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #41 on: February 23, 2019, 06:22:22 pm »
^
It looks like the first video was an early version of the song and was not actually called 'A Forest' yet. I noticed on the video itself the song is called 'At Night'.

Of course, 'At Night' became a song in its own right on the 'Seventeen Seconds' album. I imagine the lyrics that became 'A Forest' were yet to be put to this piece of music.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #42 on: February 28, 2019, 02:18:30 pm »
Just read this morning that Andy Anderson, who drummed with The Cure in 1983 has died of cancer at 68.

He also played with Iggy Pop and Peter Gabriel.

RIP Andy.
« Last Edit: February 28, 2019, 02:21:04 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
Re: The Cure
« Reply #43 on: March 2, 2019, 10:17:36 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on February 22, 2019, 06:13:02 pm
I was there and have to agree, brilliant gig - thought they were outstanding.  James and All About Eve were also on the line-up so it was a cracking good day!


Indeed it was


Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #44 on: April 1, 2019, 05:43:14 pm »
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,336
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Cure
« Reply #45 on: April 1, 2019, 09:17:50 pm »
Cooool, had never seen that version of A Forest (the At Night video below) thanks.

My fave still remains the FUCK ROBERT PALMER AND FUCK ROCK N ROLL extended live version ;D

I've posted it elsewhere, but in case you haven't seen it.......

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SXgN-7A1MXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SXgN-7A1MXM</a>
« Last Edit: April 1, 2019, 09:22:19 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #46 on: April 1, 2019, 10:23:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April  1, 2019, 09:17:50 pm
Cooool, had never seen that version of A Forest (the At Night video below) thanks.

My fave still remains the FUCK ROBERT PALMER AND FUCK ROCK N ROLL extended live version ;D

I've posted it elsewhere, but in case you haven't seen it.......

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SXgN-7A1MXM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SXgN-7A1MXM</a>
Seen that video a few times on Youtube, for me my fav performance of A Forest.

It's like a punk version of the song.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #47 on: April 3, 2019, 12:29:03 am »
Great for Aussie Cure fans.

The Cure to play four nights at the Sydney Opera House in May '19 doing Disintegration 30th Anniversary shows, also featuring rarely performed B-Sides.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/thecure
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Cure
« Reply #48 on: April 3, 2019, 02:14:22 am »
That sounds like a great gig. Still love Disintegration to this day, an album well worth celebrating.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #49 on: April 3, 2019, 02:34:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  3, 2019, 02:14:22 am
That sounds like a great gig. Still love Disintegration to this day, an album well worth celebrating.
It does. My favourites will always be Faith, Pornography and Disintegration. They all played a major part in my life. Disintegration is probably the best they have ever done from an all round perspective. The jingles in the intro to Plainsong still give me goosebumps to this day. I remember buying the album when it came out and I taped it to play on a trip to London and back by train. I had it playing on my Walkman for almost two days solid. Fantastic then, and still fantastic today.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Cure
« Reply #50 on: April 3, 2019, 03:09:21 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  3, 2019, 02:34:33 am
It does. My favourites will always be Faith, Pornography and Disintegration. They all played a major part in my life. Disintegration is probably the best they have ever done from an all round perspective. The jingles in the intro to Plainsong still give me goosebumps to this day. I remember buying the album when it came out and I taped it to play on a trip to London and back by train. I had it playing on my Walkman for almost two days solid. Fantastic then, and still fantastic today.
Yep similar for me when I first heard it. Virtually every song made me catch my breath and just stare into nothingness as I let it weave through me. Must have accidentally ignored countless people who probably tried to speak to me. I played the album on my mate's really posh, high-quality sound sysem and headphones, and was blown away by the depth and quality of the soundscape. Plainsong, Lovesong, Fascination Street, Prayers for Rain, Same Deep Water...all the rest. They really caught my mood and I played them to death.

Still think it's a stunning collection; not just a collection but a separate dimsension in itself.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Cure
« Reply #51 on: April 3, 2019, 08:22:11 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  3, 2019, 12:29:03 am
Great for Aussie Cure fans.

The Cure to play four nights at the Sydney Opera House in May '19 doing Disintegration 30th Anniversary shows, also featuring rarely performed B-Sides.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/thecure

I saw that the first time round...jeez i`m old  :o
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #52 on: April 3, 2019, 10:00:04 am »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on April  3, 2019, 12:29:03 am
Great for Aussie Cure fans.

The Cure to play four nights at the Sydney Opera House in May '19 doing Disintegration 30th Anniversary shows, also featuring rarely performed B-Sides.

https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/thecure

Got my tix. If it's half as good as the 2011 gig at the same venue it will be epic. That was the 1st 3 albums plus extras resulting in a 44 song set.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #53 on: April 3, 2019, 02:46:15 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April  3, 2019, 10:00:04 am
Got my tix. If it's half as good as the 2011 gig at the same venue it will be epic. That was the 1st 3 albums plus extras resulting in a 44 song set.

Great stuff! I remember you were in the ballot for these shows.

Enjoy it, then let us know all about it.  8)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,917
Re: The Cure
« Reply #54 on: September 26, 2024, 10:33:56 pm »
New song is good
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #55 on: September 28, 2024, 11:05:30 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on September 26, 2024, 10:33:56 pm
New song is good

Yeah it is isn't it? Roberts voice hasn't aged a day
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #56 on: September 28, 2024, 11:23:10 am »
Album is out on November 1st too. 🖤
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,917
Re: The Cure
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm »
Their BBC Radio thing tonight was incredible.

Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,455
Re: The Cure
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Their BBC Radio thing tonight was incredible.
Just down loading that for tomorrow.
Ta mate.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:07:34 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Their BBC Radio thing tonight was incredible.
I'm buying the album tomorrow. Will watch/listen to the BBC Radio thingy on iPlayer over the weekend.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,076
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Cure
« Reply #60 on: Today at 08:05:46 am »
Reckon there will be a Uk tour announced fairly soon.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Cure
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:19:09 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:05:46 am
Reckon there will be a Uk tour announced fairly soon.

Hopefully. I want to take my kids. No dynamic pricing please.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:19:09 am
Hopefully. I want to take my kids. No dynamic pricing please.
The Cure are heavily against such pricing, aren't they. You should be ok.

I've seen them a number of times. Always fantastic value. Anyone with even a remote interest in them needs to see them at least once before they finally retire.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Cure
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:43:55 am »
Ive seen them twice. The Disintegration tour first. Amazing gigs. Thought they were great at Glastonbury too.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:20:02 am »
The Cure at the BBC and Radio 2 in concert on BBC2 tomorrow night.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,300
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Cure
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:17 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,076
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Cure
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:42:44 am »
Live stream tonight of The Troxy gig too - starts at 8pm
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
Re: The Cure
« Reply #67 on: Today at 06:18:29 pm »
The Cure are on BBC 2 tomorrow now almost solidly from 8PM until 2:45AM with the only interruption being David Gilmour on Jools Holland oddly. Was going to say, that's Saturday night sorted then but I'm going to a local gig so I'll have to tape it all!
 8)
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,076
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Cure
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:48:27 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aWDlaxvEZo

Live stream for tonight - 8pm
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Cure
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:48:27 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aWDlaxvEZo

Live stream for tonight - 8pm

This is magic. Cup of tea, slice of toast and The Cure streaming into my home on a Sat morning.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 