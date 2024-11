.

window

Javier Mascherano

Some articles on Javier Mascherano...

I've been staring across the room at thescreen for some time now... simply unblinking... staring... unblinking...Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Mascherano LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1176 Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Javier_Mascherano ' - a 6 minute tribute style video:-^ also available here - www.facebook.com/empireofthekop/videos/10154193832496132 ' - a 3 minute tribute video:-' (all clubs) - a 7 minute video:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE ':-' - a 3 minute tribute video:-' - a 6 minute tribute video:-' (Guardian - Warrior') - a 12 minute tribute video (all clubs):-' a 8 minute tribute video:-':-:-:-:-' - Mascherano read, tackle and assist:-:-- 5 min video from TAW:-':-':-':-' - a 3 minute tribute video:-':-':-^ referee Steve Bennett displays his dislike of Spanish speaking players at Old Trafford - and certainly refuses to explain his decisions to them. A ludicrous yellow card given to Torres when asked for some protection from being repeatedly kicked - followed by an even more baffling yellow card to Mascherano - Masch's 2nd yellow card - for... all to see below:-(on the back of England's Ashley Cole dissent a week earlier to a referee, it would somehow be Mascherano who would be portrayed as the problem / perpetrator)Mascherano and Insua - simply unblinking... staring... unblinking...':-' - a 22 minute video:-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE ':-^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0 ' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/28275448 (Tim Vickery)' - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-2014/lionel-messis-golden-ball-award-3836718 ' - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/international/germany-vs-argentina-world-cup-2014-lionel-messi-javier-mascherano-is-key-for-argentina-9598978.html ' - www.sportskeeda.com/football/argentina-true-mvp-world-cup-javier-mascherano :-':-':-':-':-':-Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-gold Mascherano completes £18m transfer to Liverpool: www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/01/newsstory.liverpool RAWK's 'Mascherano' thread (December 2006): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158216 RAWK's 'Mascherano signs for 18.6 million' thread (January 2008): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=209314 RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano - now signed for 4 years!' thread (late January 2008): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=208892 Mascherano's move - bottom to top in one not so easy transfer: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1936 Don't cry for the Argentinians. Weep for the insularity of English managers: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1910 Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826 Why Masch, not Torres, is the real Rafa masterstroke: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2718 Mascherano's master class in destruction: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2190 Mascherano enjoys rapid revival under canny guidance of Benítez: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1987 'I am not a dirty player': www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-red-card-man-united-23472184 Javier Mascherano Is the Key Player Liverpool Never Really Replaced: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1591052-javier-mascherano-is-the-key-player-liverpool-never-really-replaced 10 years on from signing, Liverpool still yet to replace midfield “monster”: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-signing-liverpool-still-yet-replace-el-jefecito Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-gold Mascherano: Please stay at Liverpool Rafa: www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/mascherano-please-stay-at-liverpool-rafa-28468508.html When the Man United and Everton games came along, it was like he was a Scouser: https://theathletic.com/2464423/2021/03/27/javier-mascherano-when-the-manchester-united-and-everton-games-came-along-it-was-like-he-was-a-scouser Mascherano's crime of passion enrages old women of both sexes: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216038.0 The Best Player You Can’t Really Afford To Play: www.holdingmidfield.com/javier-mascherano-the-best-player-you-cant-really-afford-to-play Fabinho, Javier Mascherano And The Dying Breed Of Number Sixes: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2019/12/fabinho-mascherano-dying-breed Javier Mascherano 10 Years On: Do Liverpool Still Require A Ruthless Streak?: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-on-do-liverpool-still-require-a-ruthless-streak RAWK's 'Mascherano. How important is he really?' thread (2010; staring...unblinking... staring): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=252309.0 RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano blames Liverpool 'lies' for acrimonious exit' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262735 Liverpool owners 'will never understand' the club: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-owners-will-never-understand-the-club-says-former-player-javier-mascherano-a6884416.html Former Liverpool man fumes at bosses who ‘didn’t care’ before Anfield exit: www.teamtalk.com/news/mascherano-fumes-liverpool-bosses-didnt-care Masch: “I love Liverpool, but I left because the club was falling apart”: www.empireofthekop.com/2016/02/19/mascherano-i-love-liverpool-but-i-left-because-the-club-was-falling-apart Javier Mascherano showed his true Liverpool colours with Man Utd gesture: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-showed-true-liverpool-23671419 I regret the way I left – but I mean it when I say I’m a supporter: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter Mascherano opens up on refusing to play for Liverpool and exit anger: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-liverpool-exit-anger-23665117 Hodgson takes parting shot at Masch: https://myliverpoolfc.org/lfcandhodgson.htm (scroll down to 'August')Javier Mascherano blasts back at Roy Hodgson insisting he did not go on strike at Liverpool: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/javier-mascherano-blasts-back-at-roy-1691511 "I did not wake up one day and refuse to play" - Javier Mascherano: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-know-truth-leaving-6716580 Barcelona Complete Javier Mascherano Signing From Liverpool: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/444339-barcelona-officially-agree-euro16m-mascherano-fee Masch: My LFC time was unforgettable: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/164551-masch-my-lfc-time-was-unforgettable Javier Mascherano: Rafa Benitez rescued my career at Liverpool: www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona/story/2655220/javier-mascherano-thanks-rafa-benitez-for-rescuing-career Mascherano reveals Rafa Benitez lifted him out of a "dark hole": www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/barcelona-midfielder-javier-mascherano-reveals-6610281 A real pity some Reds have it in for Masch; some of it from G&H supporters, some of from fans who had it in for Rafa, bizarrely some Alonso fans, and some pro-Hodgson/Anglophiles... Mascherano had wanted to leave for the 2008/09 season - but Rafa didn't want to lose both Alonso and Masch in the same season. Out of loyalty and respect Masch agreed to stay one more year. Yet when the club looked to renege on that agreement (with Liverpool now under Hodgson) just before the transfer window was shutting - then started hiking the price - and leaking about Masch's family... Masch refused to play in the Boro match... in order to force through what had already been previously agreed.I'd take Masch's word for it over Purslow, Hodgson, and Paul 'Khmer Rouge' Tyrell - who did the leaking.^ Plus his display vs Arsenal the week before was as all action and as committed as ever from Mascherano - and made it seem like 10-man Liverpool had 12 on the pitch.How will Javier Mascherano be be remembered when he retires?: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/02/22/how-will-javier-mascherano-be-remembered-when-he-retires Learning to Play as a CentreBack Was 'Only Way to Survive' at Barca: www.90min.com/posts/5964158-javier-mascherano-reveals-learning-to-play-as-a-centre-back-was-only-way-to-survive-at-barcelona Javier Mascherano retires from professional football: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/416085-javier-mascherano-retires-from-professional-football Javier Mascherano retires as last of Liverpool’s ‘best midfield in the world’: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/javier-mascherano-retires-as-last-of-liverpools-best-midfield-in-the-world Masch retires from football - Joining The Dots: www.otbfootball.net/joining-the-dots-javier-mascherano Mascherano to coach Argentina U20s: www.skysports.com/football/news/12026/12491436/javier-mascherano-former-barcelona-and-liverpool-player-to-coach-argentina-u20-side Masch sending a message to the FA, Steve Bennett, Mike Riley, Atkinson, Webb, other Manc refs, Ferguson, Purslow, Hodgson, P. Tyrell, and Gillet & Hicks...?-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------• Aof RAWK's '' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...