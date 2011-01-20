.I've been staring across the room at the
Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Mascherano
LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1176
Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Javier_Mascherano
'The Ultimate Javier Mascherano Compilation
' - a 6 minute tribute style video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VhmGvJSOw-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VhmGvJSOw-Q</a>
^ also available here - www.facebook.com/empireofthekop/videos/10154193832496132
'Mascherano - The Monster HD by ElAlonso
' - a 3 minute tribute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xo2OuRCxagc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xo2OuRCxagc</a>
'Javier Mascherano [Best Skills & Goals]
' (all clubs) - a 7 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE
'Javier Mascherano - Liverpool
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MyzErStq_kI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MyzErStq_kI</a>
'Javier Mascherano - Liverpool FC
' - a 3 minute tribute video:-www.facebook.com/FutbolLibreNacajuca/videos/291739531745220
'♥♥♥MASCHERANO♥♥♥
' - a 6 minute tribute video:-www.facebook.com/100052036128838/videos/232573727837768
'Mascherano - Chiến binh bảo hộ
' (Guardian - Warrior') - a 12 minute tribute video (all clubs):-www.facebook.com/livervn/videos/544582957333701
'Mascherano of Liverpool
' a 8 minute tribute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ktaV4ohD70I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ktaV4ohD70I</a>
'Javier Mascherano Comp VS Arsenal
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r-7q8sbiYxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r-7q8sbiYxs</a>Mascherano's 1st goal for Liverpool, vs Reading
:-www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/a-magical-strike-from-mascherano-/357968605041727Mascherano goal, his 2nd and last for Liverpool, vs Unirea Urziceni, in the Europa League
:-www.facebook.com/EuropaLeague/videos/1141032416740626Both of Mascherano's goals for Liverpool
:-www.facebook.com/ReadLiverpoolFC/videos/568106940026696
'Fernando Torres 1st Goal Vs Derby County 07-08
' - Mascherano read, tackle and assist:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/en6y4-SPhas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/en6y4-SPhas</a>Mascherano floors Mike Riley with simple pass
:-www.tiktok.com/@footballfactsuk/video/7048953340104871170
'"We were all annoyed with how he left Liverpool but he absolutely did the right thing, he watched two games of Hodgson and got off." 😂'
- 5 min video from TAW:-https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1137313451200655360
'Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool #UCL
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2vZ_bf6eewA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2vZ_bf6eewA</a>
'Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (2009)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>
'Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool, '09
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk</a>
'Javier Mascherano Compilation - The Writings on the Wall
' - a 3 minute tribute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnVFPB8byGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnVFPB8byGU</a>
'Spurs v Liverpool - away Javier Mascherano song
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c-rf3Y1GUXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c-rf3Y1GUXk</a>
'We've got the best midfield in the world...
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>
^ referee Steve Bennett displays his dislike of Spanish speaking players at Old Trafford - and certainly refuses to explain his decisions to them. A ludicrous yellow card given to Torres when asked for some protection from being repeatedly kicked - followed by an even more baffling yellow card to Mascherano - Masch's 2nd yellow card - for... all to see below:- (on the back of England's Ashley Cole dissent a week earlier to a referee, it would somehow be Mascherano who would be portrayed as the problem / perpetrator)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ratuZOorhgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ratuZOorhgI</a>
Mascherano and Insua - simply unblinking... staring... unblinking...
'Mascherano after the Champions League Final (Barcelona destroy Manchester United 3-1) - dedicates the win to Liverpool FC fans
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C2NbDC9UOAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C2NbDC9UOAE</a>
'THE LITTLE CHIEF - Javier Mascherano THE MOVIE 2010 - 2018
' - a 22 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE
'Javier Mascherano ● One Last Time ● (2010) 2018
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0
'World Cup 2014: Argentina rescued by Javier Mascherano
' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/28275448 (Tim Vickery)
'Messi's Golden Ball is a bad joke, Javier Mascherano was Argentina's true star
' - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-2014/lionel-messis-golden-ball-award-3836718
'Lionel Messi? Javier Mascherano is key for Argentina...
' - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/international/germany-vs-argentina-world-cup-2014-lionel-messi-javier-mascherano-is-key-for-argentina-9598978.html
'Argentina's true MVP at the World Cup: Javier Mascherano
' - www.sportskeeda.com/football/argentina-true-mvp-world-cup-javier-mascherano
'Mascherano Spectacular tackle WORLDCUP 2014'
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zRiDccwKqf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zRiDccwKqf4</a>
'All Argentina's matches in the 2014 FIFA World Cup
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-YOi07dY7EM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-YOi07dY7EM</a>
'Olympic Gold Moment | Javier Mascherano | Athens 2004
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dzg1C8TtPOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dzg1C8TtPOI</a>
'Argentina vs Paraguay - Athens 2004 -Men's Football Final
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wldW31TKPpM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wldW31TKPpM</a>
'Olympic Gold Moment | Javier Mascherano | Beijing 2008
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sYCxyGQ7DS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sYCxyGQ7DS8</a>
'Argentina vs Nigeria - Beijing 2008 - Men's Football Final
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FizVUH-SyP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FizVUH-SyP4</a>
Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-goldSome articles on Javier Mascherano...
Mascherano completes £18m transfer to Liverpool: www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/01/newsstory.liverpool
RAWK's 'Mascherano' thread (December 2006)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158216
RAWK's 'Mascherano signs for 18.6 million' thread (January 2008)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=209314
RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano - now signed for 4 years!' thread (late January 2008)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=208892
Mascherano's move - bottom to top in one not so easy transfer: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1936
Don't cry for the Argentinians. Weep for the insularity of English managers: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1910
Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826
Why Masch, not Torres, is the real Rafa masterstroke: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2718
Mascherano's master class in destruction: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2190
Mascherano enjoys rapid revival under canny guidance of Benítez: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1987
'I am not a dirty player': www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-red-card-man-united-23472184
Javier Mascherano Is the Key Player Liverpool Never Really Replaced: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1591052-javier-mascherano-is-the-key-player-liverpool-never-really-replaced
10 years on from signing, Liverpool still yet to replace midfield monster: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-signing-liverpool-still-yet-replace-el-jefecito
Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-gold
Mascherano: Please stay at Liverpool Rafa: www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/mascherano-please-stay-at-liverpool-rafa-28468508.html
When the Man United and Everton games came along, it was like he was a Scouser: https://theathletic.com/2464423/2021/03/27/javier-mascherano-when-the-manchester-united-and-everton-games-came-along-it-was-like-he-was-a-scouser
Mascherano's crime of passion enrages old women of both sexes: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216038.0
The Best Player You Cant Really Afford To Play: www.holdingmidfield.com/javier-mascherano-the-best-player-you-cant-really-afford-to-play
Fabinho, Javier Mascherano And The Dying Breed Of Number Sixes: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2019/12/fabinho-mascherano-dying-breed
Javier Mascherano 10 Years On: Do Liverpool Still Require A Ruthless Streak?: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-on-do-liverpool-still-require-a-ruthless-streak
RAWK's 'Mascherano. How important is he really?' thread (2010; staring...unblinking... staring)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=252309.0
RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano blames Liverpool 'lies' for acrimonious exit' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262735
Liverpool owners 'will never understand' the club: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-owners-will-never-understand-the-club-says-former-player-javier-mascherano-a6884416.html
Former Liverpool man fumes at bosses who didnt care before Anfield exit: www.teamtalk.com/news/mascherano-fumes-liverpool-bosses-didnt-care
Masch: I love Liverpool, but I left because the club was falling apart: www.empireofthekop.com/2016/02/19/mascherano-i-love-liverpool-but-i-left-because-the-club-was-falling-apart
Javier Mascherano showed his true Liverpool colours with Man Utd gesture: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-showed-true-liverpool-23671419
I regret the way I left but I mean it when I say Im a supporter: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter
Mascherano opens up on refusing to play for Liverpool and exit anger: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-liverpool-exit-anger-23665117
Hodgson takes parting shot at Masch: https://myliverpoolfc.org/lfcandhodgson.htm (scroll down to 'August')
Javier Mascherano blasts back at Roy Hodgson insisting he did not go on strike at Liverpool: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/javier-mascherano-blasts-back-at-roy-1691511
"I did not wake up one day and refuse to play" - Javier Mascherano: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-know-truth-leaving-6716580
Barcelona Complete Javier Mascherano Signing From Liverpool: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/444339-barcelona-officially-agree-euro16m-mascherano-fee
Masch: My LFC time was unforgettable: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/164551-masch-my-lfc-time-was-unforgettable
Javier Mascherano: Rafa Benitez rescued my career at Liverpool: www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona/story/2655220/javier-mascherano-thanks-rafa-benitez-for-rescuing-career
Mascherano reveals Rafa Benitez lifted him out of a "dark hole": www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/barcelona-midfielder-javier-mascherano-reveals-6610281
A real pity some Reds have it in for Masch; some of it from G&H supporters, some of from fans who had it in for Rafa, bizarrely some Alonso fans, and some pro-Hodgson/Anglophiles... Mascherano had
wanted to leave for the 2008/09 season - but Rafa didn't want to lose both Alonso and Masch in the same season. Out of loyalty and respect Masch agreed to stay one more year. Yet when the club looked to renege on that agreement (with Liverpool now under Hodgson)
just before the transfer window was shutting - then started hiking the price - and leaking about Masch's family... Masch refused to play in the Boro match... in order to force through what had already been previously agreed.
I'd take Masch's word for it over Purslow, Hodgson, and Paul 'Khmer Rouge' Tyrell - who did the leaking. www.theguardian.com/football/2010/sep/01/javier-mascherano-liverpool-exitwww.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa-vs-liverpool-why-christian-purslow-paul-tyrrell-villains-anfield-a9180396.html
^ Plus his display vs Arsenal the week before was as all action and as committed as ever from Mascherano - and made it seem like 10-man Liverpool had 12 on the pitch.
How will Javier Mascherano be be remembered when he retires?: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/02/22/how-will-javier-mascherano-be-remembered-when-he-retires
Learning to Play as a CentreBack Was 'Only Way to Survive' at Barca: www.90min.com/posts/5964158-javier-mascherano-reveals-learning-to-play-as-a-centre-back-was-only-way-to-survive-at-barcelona
Javier Mascherano retires from professional football: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/416085-javier-mascherano-retires-from-professional-football
Javier Mascherano retires as last of Liverpools best midfield in the world: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/javier-mascherano-retires-as-last-of-liverpools-best-midfield-in-the-world
Masch retires from football - Joining The Dots: www.otbfootball.net/joining-the-dots-javier-mascherano
Mascherano to coach Argentina U20s: www.skysports.com/football/news/12026/12491436/javier-mascherano-former-barcelona-and-liverpool-player-to-coach-argentina-u20-side
Masch sending a message to the FA, Steve Bennett, Mike Riley, Atkinson, Webb, other Manc refs, Ferguson, Purslow, Hodgson, P. Tyrell, and Gillet & Hicks...?
