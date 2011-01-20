« previous next »
Had a great career at Barcelona, but I think he peaked for us, playing as a midfielder. Was incredible, one of the best defensive midfielder I've seen
He was one of those players that opponents must have hated, he didnt give you a minute. Dwell on the ball for too long and hed be flying in from all angles. Great player
He is up there in the pantheon of one of our greatest players, with an overall career which was distinguished and remarkable.
Was there ever a player who loved a slide tackle quite as much as he did?  :D
One of the best DMs there has ever been
YNWA

Absolutely loved Masch for us.

One of those players who made a good side instantly better. Sissoko was great for us but Masch was a definite upgrade. He and Xabi really gave Gerrard the license to roam about causing maximum carnage.

Speaking of the slide tackles he loved, didnt do an incredible one on Kaka in the Champions League final? Seem to remember him sliding in from an impossible angle and coming away with the ball.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 16, 2020, 02:14:46 pm
Speaking of the slide tackles he loved, didnt do an incredible one on Kaka in the Champions League final? Seem to remember him sliding in from an impossible angle and coming away with the ball.

I think it's this one at 1.07 -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y0ew771cnY4?" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y0ew771cnY4?</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

One of my faves. Absolute monster at DM.

His passing was underrated too, mainly because he was in the same midfield as Alonso.
Does this mean he's now a free agent?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Incredible DM and a joy to watch, genuinely made me appreciate the role of a DM a lot more...

And his celebrations were one of the funniest things youll see :lmao
Genuinely think he was the best player at the 2014 World Cup

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on November 16, 2020, 05:33:20 pm
Incredible DM and a joy to watch, genuinely made me appreciate the role of a DM a lot more...

And his celebrations were one of the funniest things youll see :lmao

Never quite knew what to do with himself, I think not even he expected to score when he took a speculative shot. I think we would've seen actual violence had his shot gone in against Madrid at home in 2009.
Decent article re Masch...


'I regret the way I left Liverpool  but I mean it when I say Im a supporter':-

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Quote from: oojason on March 10, 2021, 01:07:15 pm
Decent article re Masch...


'I regret the way I left Liverpool  but I mean it when I say Im a supporter':-

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter

I met Masch in Boots in the Trafford Centre in Sept 2008, a couple of days before we beat the Mancs 2-1. He was shopping for prams and his missus had a right cob on, he looked scared to death of her, no wonder he moved when she said so ;D  Wished him well and asked him not to get sent off and he said he'd try :D

Jurgen YNWA

So it's all the clubs fault and not his? I know clubs can be assholes sometimes ( a lot :D ) but never have time for any player who refuses to play
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 10, 2021, 01:56:14 pm
So it's all the clubs fault and not his? I know clubs can be assholes sometimes ( a lot :D ) but never have time for any player who refuses to play

To be honest I'm still mad more players didn't refuse to play for that clown.

Fair enough it doesn't sit well and he admits that himself. But I'm on his side with this. He brought a lot of joy to me. I can't say the same for the then owners, manager and chief executive.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 10, 2021, 02:18:23 pm
To be honest I'm still mad more players didn't refuse to play for that clown.

Fair enough it doesn't sit well and he admits that himself. But I'm on his side with this. He brought a lot of joy to me. I can't say the same for the then owners, manager and chief executive.

Oh he was a great player but for me spoilt it with that choice
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 10, 2021, 02:20:18 pm
Oh he was a great player but for me spoilt it with that choice

I hear you. But it feels almost wrong to criticise him for not going as far as I would have done.  :D

I'd have been scrapping with the lot of them
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 10, 2021, 02:22:50 pm
I hear you. But it feels almost wrong to criticise him for not going as far as I would have done.  :D

I'd have been scrapping with the lot of them

Yeah we were in a mess around that time lol
Still absolutely love Masch
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Obviously it's his word so very subjective, but it seems like he was dicked around by Purslow and Hodgson. No surprises there to be honest. There was a video of Hodgson's training session floating around back then and it was just someone crossing the ball from about the halfway line into the box over and over again for about 30 mins. No wonder so many players were unhappy.
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 10, 2021, 02:47:39 pm
Obviously it's his word so very subjective, but it seems like he was dicked around by Purslow and Hodgson. No surprises there to be honest. There was a video of Hodgson's training session floating around back then and it was just someone crossing the ball from about the halfway line into the box over and over again for about 30 mins. No wonder so many players were unhappy.

With the backstabbing and shite that Rafa had to put up with off them, I totally believe Masch that promises were made and then broken. This banner was well earned



As for training, I remember Reina saying he was being coached to catch a corner and just hoof it downfield.

Jurgen YNWA

Quote from: oojason on March 10, 2021, 01:07:15 pm
Decent article re Masch...


'I regret the way I left Liverpool  but I mean it when I say Im a supporter':-

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter

Here's the bits pertinent to US REDS





I love Masch.
you know you are old when Javier Mascherano has retired. remember it like yesterday when he was this highly rated youngers coming through at River Plate and now his whole career has come and gone. what a career it was too. top player for us ,Barcelona and Argentina.
It's always amazing to hear how players like Masch and Torres - who won nothing with us - seem to love us best now that their careers are done and dusted.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: John C on November 27, 2007, 10:52:33 pm
You serious......you think I'd post that if I didn't see him. Go fuck ya self mate, you don't' know me from anyone. It's always quiet on Monday & Tuesday night and that's when loads of them go and have done for years. I'm no bullsitter.

Reported to the Mods.
:)
How random
Bloody hell I thought he was our new Summer signing based on the thread bump.
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on June  6, 2021, 06:24:58 pm
Bloody hell I thought he was our new Summer signing based on the thread bump.

Think he's the new Everton manager.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Quote from: John C on November 27, 2007, 10:52:33 pm
You serious......you think I'd post that if I didn't see him. Go fuck ya self mate, you don't' know me from anyone. It's always quiet on Monday & Tuesday night and that's when loads of them go and have done for years. I'm no bullsitter.

Has anyone ever seen John sitting on a bull ?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Quote from: Al 666 on June  6, 2021, 08:15:26 pm
Has anyone ever seen John sitting on a bull ?

No, but he has got a little big horn.

Quote from: spen71 on June  6, 2021, 04:44:32 pm
How random

My/Johns fault. He posted a link to this in the Guess who I just met in the Asda thread and I thought I was replying in that. :D
Javier Mascherano: Former Barcelona and Liverpool player appointed Argentina Under-20 boss


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59597327
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

.
I've been staring across the room at the window screen for some time now... simply unblinking... staring... unblinking...



In appreciation of Javier Mascherano - some videos and info on El Jefecito...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Javier_Mascherano

LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1176

Liverpool Wiki Player Profile page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Javier_Mascherano









'The Ultimate Javier Mascherano Compilation' - a 6 minute tribute style video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VhmGvJSOw-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VhmGvJSOw-Q</a>

^ also available here - www.facebook.com/empireofthekop/videos/10154193832496132



'Mascherano - The Monster HD by ElAlonso' - a 3 minute tribute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xo2OuRCxagc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xo2OuRCxagc</a>



'Javier Mascherano [Best Skills & Goals]' (all clubs) - a 7 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/F4fj9twBqpE



'Javier Mascherano - Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MyzErStq_kI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MyzErStq_kI</a>



'Javier Mascherano - Liverpool FC' - a 3 minute tribute video:-

www.facebook.com/FutbolLibreNacajuca/videos/291739531745220



'♥♥♥MASCHERANO♥♥♥' - a 6 minute tribute video:-

www.facebook.com/100052036128838/videos/232573727837768



'Mascherano - Chiến binh bảo hộ' (Guardian - Warrior') - a 12 minute tribute video (all clubs):-

www.facebook.com/livervn/videos/544582957333701



'Mascherano of Liverpool' a 8 minute tribute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ktaV4ohD70I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ktaV4ohD70I</a>



'Javier Mascherano Comp VS Arsenal':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r-7q8sbiYxs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r-7q8sbiYxs</a>



Mascherano's 1st goal for Liverpool, vs Reading:-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/a-magical-strike-from-mascherano-/357968605041727



Mascherano goal, his 2nd and last for Liverpool, vs Unirea Urziceni, in the Europa League:-

www.facebook.com/EuropaLeague/videos/1141032416740626



Both of Mascherano's goals for Liverpool:-

www.facebook.com/ReadLiverpoolFC/videos/568106940026696



'Fernando Torres 1st Goal Vs Derby County 07-08' - Mascherano read, tackle and assist:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/en6y4-SPhas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/en6y4-SPhas</a>



Mascherano floors Mike Riley with simple pass:-

www.tiktok.com/@footballfactsuk/video/7048953340104871170



'"We were all annoyed with how he left Liverpool but he absolutely did the right thing, he watched two games of Hodgson and got off." 😂' - 5 min video from TAW:-

https://xcancel.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1137313451200655360



'Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool #UCL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2vZ_bf6eewA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2vZ_bf6eewA</a>



'Liverpool 4-0 Real Madrid (2009)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cZihmu9bRDo</a>



'Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool, '09':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yZ6oZTfjgjk</a>



'Javier Mascherano Compilation - The Writings on the Wall' - a 3 minute tribute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnVFPB8byGU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnVFPB8byGU</a>



'Spurs v Liverpool - away Javier Mascherano song':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c-rf3Y1GUXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c-rf3Y1GUXk</a>












'We've got the best midfield in the world...':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>











^ referee Steve Bennett displays his dislike of Spanish speaking players at Old Trafford - and certainly refuses to explain his decisions to them. A ludicrous yellow card given to Torres when asked for some protection from being repeatedly kicked - followed by an even more baffling yellow card to Mascherano - Masch's 2nd yellow card - for... all to see below:-

(on the back of England's Ashley Cole dissent a week earlier to a referee, it would somehow be Mascherano who would be portrayed as the problem / perpetrator)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ratuZOorhgI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ratuZOorhgI</a>


























Mascherano and Insua - simply unblinking... staring... unblinking...










'Mascherano after the Champions League Final (Barcelona destroy Manchester United 3-1) - dedicates the win to Liverpool FC fans':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C2NbDC9UOAE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C2NbDC9UOAE</a>



'THE LITTLE CHIEF - Javier Mascherano THE MOVIE 2010 - 2018 ' - a 22 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/sa1pazqACIE



'Javier Mascherano ● One Last Time ● (2010) 2018':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/9ma_pc6jMw0
















'World Cup 2014: Argentina rescued by Javier Mascherano' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/28275448 (Tim Vickery)

'Messi's Golden Ball is a bad joke, Javier Mascherano was Argentina's true star' - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-2014/lionel-messis-golden-ball-award-3836718

'Lionel Messi? Javier Mascherano is key for Argentina...' - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/international/germany-vs-argentina-world-cup-2014-lionel-messi-javier-mascherano-is-key-for-argentina-9598978.html

'Argentina's true MVP at the World Cup: Javier Mascherano' - www.sportskeeda.com/football/argentina-true-mvp-world-cup-javier-mascherano



'Mascherano  Spectacular tackle  WORLDCUP 2014':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zRiDccwKqf4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zRiDccwKqf4</a>



'All Argentina's matches in the 2014 FIFA World Cup':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-YOi07dY7EM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-YOi07dY7EM</a>








'Olympic Gold Moment | Javier Mascherano | Athens 2004':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dzg1C8TtPOI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dzg1C8TtPOI</a>



'Argentina vs Paraguay - Athens 2004 -Men's Football Final':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wldW31TKPpM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wldW31TKPpM</a>



'Olympic Gold Moment | Javier Mascherano | Beijing 2008':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sYCxyGQ7DS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sYCxyGQ7DS8</a>



'Argentina vs Nigeria - Beijing 2008 - Men's Football Final':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FizVUH-SyP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FizVUH-SyP4</a>



Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-gold












Some articles on Javier Mascherano...


Mascherano completes £18m transfer to Liverpool: www.theguardian.com/football/2008/mar/01/newsstory.liverpool

RAWK's 'Mascherano' thread (December 2006): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158216

RAWK's 'Mascherano signs for 18.6 million' thread (January 2008): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=209314

RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano - now signed for 4 years!' thread (late January 2008): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=208892

Mascherano's move - bottom to top in one not so easy transfer: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1936

Don't cry for the Argentinians. Weep for the insularity of English managers: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1910

Liverpool's Latin Americans: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3826

Why Masch, not Torres, is the real Rafa masterstroke: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2718

Mascherano's master class in destruction: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2190

Mascherano enjoys rapid revival under canny guidance of Benítez: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1987

'I am not a dirty player': www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-red-card-man-united-23472184

Javier Mascherano Is the Key Player Liverpool Never Really Replaced: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1591052-javier-mascherano-is-the-key-player-liverpool-never-really-replaced

10 years on from signing, Liverpool still yet to replace midfield monster: www.thisisanfield.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-signing-liverpool-still-yet-replace-el-jefecito

Javier Mascherano wins double Olympic gold: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/277545-no-8-javier-mascherano-wins-double-olympic-gold

Mascherano: Please stay at Liverpool Rafa: www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/mascherano-please-stay-at-liverpool-rafa-28468508.html

When the Man United and Everton games came along, it was like he was a Scouser: https://theathletic.com/2464423/2021/03/27/javier-mascherano-when-the-manchester-united-and-everton-games-came-along-it-was-like-he-was-a-scouser

Mascherano's crime of passion enrages old women of both sexes: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=216038.0

The Best Player You Cant Really Afford To Play: www.holdingmidfield.com/javier-mascherano-the-best-player-you-cant-really-afford-to-play

Fabinho, Javier Mascherano And The Dying Breed Of Number Sixes: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2019/12/fabinho-mascherano-dying-breed

Javier Mascherano 10 Years On: Do Liverpool Still Require A Ruthless Streak?: www.theanfieldwrap.com/2017/02/javier-mascherano-10-years-on-do-liverpool-still-require-a-ruthless-streak

RAWK's 'Mascherano. How important is he really?' thread (2010; staring...unblinking... staring): www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=252309.0

RAWK's 'Javier Mascherano blames Liverpool 'lies' for acrimonious exit' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262735

Liverpool owners 'will never understand' the club: www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/liverpool-owners-will-never-understand-the-club-says-former-player-javier-mascherano-a6884416.html

Former Liverpool man fumes at bosses who didnt care before Anfield exit: www.teamtalk.com/news/mascherano-fumes-liverpool-bosses-didnt-care

Masch: I love Liverpool, but I left because the club was falling apart: www.empireofthekop.com/2016/02/19/mascherano-i-love-liverpool-but-i-left-because-the-club-was-falling-apart

Javier Mascherano showed his true Liverpool colours with Man Utd gesture: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-showed-true-liverpool-23671419

I regret the way I left  but I mean it when I say Im a supporter: www.fourfourtwo.com/features/javier-mascherano-exclusive-i-regret-the-way-i-left-liverpool-but-i-mean-it-when-i-say-im-a-supporter


Mascherano opens up on refusing to play for Liverpool and exit anger: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/javier-mascherano-liverpool-exit-anger-23665117

Hodgson takes parting shot at Masch: https://myliverpoolfc.org/lfcandhodgson.htm (scroll down to 'August')

Javier Mascherano blasts back at Roy Hodgson insisting he did not go on strike at Liverpool: www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/javier-mascherano-blasts-back-at-roy-1691511

"I did not wake up one day and refuse to play" - Javier Mascherano: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-know-truth-leaving-6716580

Barcelona Complete Javier Mascherano Signing From Liverpool: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/444339-barcelona-officially-agree-euro16m-mascherano-fee


Masch: My LFC time was unforgettable: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/164551-masch-my-lfc-time-was-unforgettable

Javier Mascherano: Rafa Benitez rescued my career at Liverpool: www.espn.com/soccer/barcelona/story/2655220/javier-mascherano-thanks-rafa-benitez-for-rescuing-career

Mascherano reveals Rafa Benitez lifted him out of a "dark hole": www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/barcelona-midfielder-javier-mascherano-reveals-6610281



A real pity some Reds have it in for Masch; some of it from G&H supporters, some of from fans who had it in for Rafa, bizarrely some Alonso fans, and some pro-Hodgson/Anglophiles... Mascherano had wanted to leave for the 2008/09 season - but Rafa didn't want to lose both Alonso and Masch in the same season. Out of loyalty and respect Masch agreed to stay one more year. Yet when the club looked to renege on that agreement (with Liverpool now under Hodgson) just before the transfer window was shutting - then started hiking the price - and leaking about Masch's family... Masch refused to play in the Boro match... in order to force through what had already been previously agreed.

I'd take Masch's word for it over Purslow, Hodgson, and Paul 'Khmer Rouge' Tyrell - who did the leaking.

www.theguardian.com/football/2010/sep/01/javier-mascherano-liverpool-exit
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/aston-villa-vs-liverpool-why-christian-purslow-paul-tyrrell-villains-anfield-a9180396.html

^ Plus his display vs Arsenal the week before was as all action and as committed as ever from Mascherano - and made it seem like 10-man Liverpool had 12 on the pitch.



How will Javier Mascherano be be remembered when he retires?: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/02/22/how-will-javier-mascherano-be-remembered-when-he-retires

Learning to Play as a CentreBack Was 'Only Way to Survive' at Barca: www.90min.com/posts/5964158-javier-mascherano-reveals-learning-to-play-as-a-centre-back-was-only-way-to-survive-at-barcelona

Javier Mascherano retires from professional football: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/416085-javier-mascherano-retires-from-professional-football

Javier Mascherano retires as last of Liverpools best midfield in the world: www.thisisanfield.com/2020/11/javier-mascherano-retires-as-last-of-liverpools-best-midfield-in-the-world

Masch retires from football - Joining The Dots: www.otbfootball.net/joining-the-dots-javier-mascherano

Mascherano to coach Argentina U20s: www.skysports.com/football/news/12026/12491436/javier-mascherano-former-barcelona-and-liverpool-player-to-coach-argentina-u20-side









Masch sending a message to the FA, Steve Bennett, Mike Riley, Atkinson, Webb, other Manc refs, Ferguson, Purslow, Hodgson, P. Tyrell, and Gillet & Hicks...? ;D






-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

.
New coach of Inter Miami.
