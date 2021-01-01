« previous next »
Author Topic: SLR Cameras - recommendations and advice  (Read 143166 times)

Offline jonnypb

Re: SLR Cameras - recommendations and advice
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March  3, 2024, 01:27:50 pm
I never think to look on ebay, might give that a shot. Thanks. That's a lot off that camera.  :o

Ive still got an old Canon 40D, all these bodies are still more than capable, its the lens that you put on it that makes all of the difference.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: SLR Cameras - recommendations and advice
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 06:32:20 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
Ive still got an old Canon 40D, all these bodies are still more than capable, its the lens that you put on it that makes all of the difference.

Thanks, I'm already saving up to get a good lens later on.
Online rob1966

Re: SLR Cameras - recommendations and advice
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:32:20 am
Thanks, I'm already saving up to get a good lens later on.

I got mine with a 75mm - 300mm zoom lens included, paid £129 for the lot, so have a good trawl about on Ebay

The one I linked yesterday has a 28mm to 200mm included and there's a couple more with decent looking lenses

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/145567461131?itmmeta=01HR7J34B5TJQ4BQH1WFX94B54&hash=item21e47f2f0b:g:1vYAAOSwwYhlrWDY&itmprp=enc%3AAQAIAAAA0OHLjvTGdG1bX%2B7NlJ3tjAu2Rekz5tzc3QfMWhnXf8UmDBLQefRrzzZ9W3FFQ1w0SwQcJSoY82MRQ9porzzO1DADT3qrEwAoMDATmVr39IlBrAja80dXRS3TDfytbu7KMGeAiCjA9KIsEejawpAAuGQqFP3016Se3saiWnGqHhzQoRzDA3RtiIx1A64cO5Kh8b0TGFYB2ejg3bqB02tFPcPSryPyHzAWC99XPIzChcsUS70cyNOVh7XRNoEtA7tG8eRX7fjdIifOOvgjWEwdDxc%3D%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR9zFjPLBYw

You'll have to factor in a CF memory card too, they're about £35 for a 64gb
Online jillcwhomever

Re: SLR Cameras - recommendations and advice
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 09:05:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:48:59 pm
I got mine with a 75mm - 300mm zoom lens included, paid £129 for the lot, so have a good trawl about on Ebay

The one I linked yesterday has a 28mm to 200mm included and there's a couple more with decent looking lenses

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/145567461131?itmmeta=01HR7J34B5TJQ4BQH1WFX94B54&hash=item21e47f2f0b:g:1vYAAOSwwYhlrWDY&itmprp=enc%3AAQAIAAAA0OHLjvTGdG1bX%2B7NlJ3tjAu2Rekz5tzc3QfMWhnXf8UmDBLQefRrzzZ9W3FFQ1w0SwQcJSoY82MRQ9porzzO1DADT3qrEwAoMDATmVr39IlBrAja80dXRS3TDfytbu7KMGeAiCjA9KIsEejawpAAuGQqFP3016Se3saiWnGqHhzQoRzDA3RtiIx1A64cO5Kh8b0TGFYB2ejg3bqB02tFPcPSryPyHzAWC99XPIzChcsUS70cyNOVh7XRNoEtA7tG8eRX7fjdIifOOvgjWEwdDxc%3D%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR9zFjPLBYw

You'll have to factor in a CF memory card too, they're about £35 for a 64gb

Some good ones, will certainly have a bigger look on ebay. Thanks.  :D
