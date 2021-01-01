I never think to look on ebay, might give that a shot. Thanks. That's a lot off that camera.
Ive still got an old Canon 40D, all these bodies are still more than capable, its the lens that you put on it that makes all of the difference.
Thanks, I'm already saving up to get a good lens later on.
I got mine with a 75mm - 300mm zoom lens included, paid £129 for the lot, so have a good trawl about on EbayThe one I linked yesterday has a 28mm to 200mm included and there's a couple more with decent looking lenseshttps://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/145567461131?itmmeta=01HR7J34B5TJQ4BQH1WFX94B54&hash=item21e47f2f0b:g:1vYAAOSwwYhlrWDY&itmprp=enc%3AAQAIAAAA0OHLjvTGdG1bX%2B7NlJ3tjAu2Rekz5tzc3QfMWhnXf8UmDBLQefRrzzZ9W3FFQ1w0SwQcJSoY82MRQ9porzzO1DADT3qrEwAoMDATmVr39IlBrAja80dXRS3TDfytbu7KMGeAiCjA9KIsEejawpAAuGQqFP3016Se3saiWnGqHhzQoRzDA3RtiIx1A64cO5Kh8b0TGFYB2ejg3bqB02tFPcPSryPyHzAWC99XPIzChcsUS70cyNOVh7XRNoEtA7tG8eRX7fjdIifOOvgjWEwdDxc%3D%7Ctkp%3ABk9SR9zFjPLBYwYou'll have to factor in a CF memory card too, they're about £35 for a 64gb
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]