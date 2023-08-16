^ The king, so popular in Liverpool in the 70s and early 80s
Love this
I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (With Band)Soggy Bottom Boys https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHamgwlQ1yo
^ love it, Union Station & AK are superb, would love to see them, just seen they are touring in the States
Sometimes you get MOR artists who are also just superb, consummate at what they do as musicians, Glenn Campbell was one, Union Station are another.
Love this one Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c</a>https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVVvJjwzl6c
I like that. It bears more than a passing resemblance to Gregory Alan Isakov's 'Stable Song' though (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGDjO9kuKyY)
Alison Krauss's albums with Robert Plant are well worth checking out.Not sure if John Prine did this first? Anyway, a truly spellbinding performance.
