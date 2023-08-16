« previous next »
Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome

Online Baby Huey

Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 08:38:24 am
Legends of music...any genre. Massively important and massively influential.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQ0ppOZ967k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQ0ppOZ967k</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qjHjm5sRqSA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qjHjm5sRqSA</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Lza3NVH6Ig" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Lza3NVH6Ig</a>


Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 05:42:12 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/orfuTrKsYyM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/orfuTrKsYyM</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 05:44:52 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vZYmLWfPEko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vZYmLWfPEko</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 05:49:33 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i435ovKX9aE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i435ovKX9aE</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 05:54:57 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9CDLCr0fxOQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9CDLCr0fxOQ</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 06:00:00 pm
This is how it's meant to sound, not upbeat and happy.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HobrEE20wR0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HobrEE20wR0</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 16, 2023, 06:17:19 pm
Listen closely to the lyrics.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ORfoK5Ap0FA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ORfoK5Ap0FA</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
elbow
August 17, 2023, 12:07:37 am
Ween and The Shit Creek Boys!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_MvSpPM_gvU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_MvSpPM_gvU</a>

Don't recall where I heard this, but it's gorgeous.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gbgOK5TIwZQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gbgOK5TIwZQ</a>

Deffo heard this on an Andrew Weatherall mix. Hurtin', hurtin' and more hurtin'!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gq4dbN3kKSk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gq4dbN3kKSk</a>

Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Baby Huey
August 22, 2023, 07:43:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PdtSxT_R6C4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PdtSxT_R6C4</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 07:44:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nnOiKB5j0bA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nnOiKB5j0bA</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 07:47:05 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4WXYjm74WFI</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 07:48:37 pm
That song is heartbreaking.


Hear that lonesome whippoorwill
He sounds too blue to fly
The midnight train is whining low
I'm so lonesome I could cry

I've never seen a night so long
When time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its face and cry

Did you ever see a robin weep
When leaves began to die?
Like me, he's lost the will to live
I'm so lonesome I could cry

The silence of a falling star
Lights up a purple sky
And as I wonder where you are
I'm so lonesome I could cry
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 07:51:11 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQmzp-NA5PM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQmzp-NA5PM</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 07:59:37 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LrJkzd2oLb8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LrJkzd2oLb8</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 22, 2023, 08:02:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-MtJqE5q32w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-MtJqE5q32w</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
kavah
August 23, 2023, 12:47:49 am
^  The king, so popular in Liverpool in the 70s and early 80s

 
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Baby Huey
August 23, 2023, 04:38:17 pm
kavah
^  The king, so popular in Liverpool in the 70s and early 80s
Loved like Prine. A Scouse phenomena, young lads and girls digging Country, and starting a fashion sense that's still relevant today.
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
August 23, 2023, 05:29:07 pm
This could easily fit into Blues, Country or rock...probably the definition of Americana.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K8D4Kr_zpww" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K8D4Kr_zpww</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Black Bull Nova
August 24, 2023, 01:29:35 pm

I'm not the greatest fan of 'Country and Western' but find the love of it and the culture around it fascinating.


I do love what is called Americana but then most of it is just American music that's not too influenced by British music, that said it contains within it some music which is often termed 'Alt-Country', here's a few of my favourites.



Far Far Away-Wilco


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtE8vEthw4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtE8vEthw4k</a>


Tired of Taking It Out On You-Wilco


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lL_C3wE5ysQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lL_C3wE5ysQ</a>


Static On The Radio-Jim White


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh7R4QnKEeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh7R4QnKEeg</a>


The Wound That Never Heals-Jim White

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qFskdl_gTE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qFskdl_gTE4</a>


Out Of Touch-Lucinda Williams

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1W0zoLfkXo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1W0zoLfkXo4</a>


Season To Leave-The Guthries

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Izf9hXH8aOc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Izf9hXH8aOc</a>




The Devil's Paintbrush Road-The Wailin Jennys

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QkXzUNyc6t4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QkXzUNyc6t4</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
kavah
June 21, 2024, 06:53:31 pm
Love this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t7bQwwqW-Hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t7bQwwqW-Hc</a>

Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
John C
June 21, 2024, 10:47:10 pm
kavah
Love this
it's very good mate, probably on a list of only 3 country songs I'd listen to more than once. It has all the typical country 'bingo' tick off lyrics. But like other things its a me thing about country music.
I did like the apparent mix of genres.
Nice one for putting that up though, I always worry there's likeable stuff out there I'll never hear unless its shared.
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Boston Bosox
July 13, 2024, 08:43:50 pm
Get Your Kicks on Route 66

Asleep at the Wheel


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1as4h8Y1ZOk
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
July 13, 2024, 08:50:16 pm
I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (With Band)

Soggy Bottom Boys


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHamgwlQ1yo
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Black Bull Nova
July 14, 2024, 12:35:22 am
Boston Bosox
Quote from: Boston Bosox on July 13, 2024, 08:50:16 pm
I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (With Band)

Soggy Bottom Boys


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHamgwlQ1yo
Which is Union Station (now Allison Krauss and Union Station)
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
kavah
July 15, 2024, 02:21:54 am
^ love it, Union Station & AK are superb, would love to see them, just seen they are touring in the States
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Boston Bosox
July 15, 2024, 08:12:36 am
kavah
^ love it, Union Station & AK are superb, would love to see them, just seen they are touring in the States

Amazing Band
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Black Bull Nova
July 15, 2024, 09:42:56 am
kavah
^ love it, Union Station & AK are superb, would love to see them, just seen they are touring in the States


Sometimes you get MOR artists who are also just superb, consummate at what they do as musicians, Glenn Campbell was one, Union Station are another.
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
kavah
Yesterday at 05:59:35 am
Love this one
Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c</a>

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVVvJjwzl6c
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
elbow
Today at 12:07:32 am
Black Bull Nova

Sometimes you get MOR artists who are also just superb, consummate at what they do as musicians, Glenn Campbell was one, Union Station are another.

Alison Krauss's albums with Robert Plant are well worth checking out.

Not sure if John Prine did this first? Anyway, a truly spellbinding performance.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1HAPGl-KPi0?si=3fcPjT28aC7D4wbD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1HAPGl-KPi0?si=3fcPjT28aC7D4wbD</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Six Beardy
Today at 01:12:37 pm
kavah
Love this one
Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/ZVVvJjwzl6c</a>

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVVvJjwzl6c

I like that.  :) It bears more than a passing resemblance to Gregory Alan Isakov's 'Stable Song' though (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGDjO9kuKyY)
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Black Bull Nova
Today at 01:34:30 pm
Six Beardy
I like that.  :) It bears more than a passing resemblance to Gregory Alan Isakov's 'Stable Song' though (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGDjO9kuKyY)


And what a great song that is as well
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Baby Huey
Today at 02:10:32 pm
elbow
Alison Krauss's albums with Robert Plant are well worth checking out.

Not sure if John Prine did this first? Anyway, a truly spellbinding performance.

No, Prine's is another cover. This is the original. That said, I prefer Prine's version. I love Prine.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SqCfUhYyy3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SqCfUhYyy3c</a>




Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Today at 02:11:26 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aAdwhW-LeTU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aAdwhW-LeTU</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Today at 02:13:21 pm
It's a great shame Prine is not better known. If you like music you know of Prine, but otherwise.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2X2iMQyvyrU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2X2iMQyvyrU</a>
Re: Country and Western music thread: recommendations welcome
Today at 02:22:43 pm
And another songwriter/singer who should be much better known; Townes Van Zandt.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KT4xmEBWyn8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KT4xmEBWyn8</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMR2c4Ia2iE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMR2c4Ia2iE</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4jZMGZ0fG3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4jZMGZ0fG3E</a>


