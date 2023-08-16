

I'm not the greatest fan of 'Country and Western' but find the love of it and the culture around it fascinating.





I do love what is called Americana but then most of it is just American music that's not too influenced by British music, that said it contains within it some music which is often termed 'Alt-Country', here's a few of my favourites.







Far Far Away-Wilco





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vtE8vEthw4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vtE8vEthw4k</a>





Tired of Taking It Out On You-Wilco





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lL_C3wE5ysQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lL_C3wE5ysQ</a>





Static On The Radio-Jim White





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh7R4QnKEeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Oh7R4QnKEeg</a>





The Wound That Never Heals-Jim White



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qFskdl_gTE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qFskdl_gTE4</a>





Out Of Touch-Lucinda Williams



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1W0zoLfkXo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1W0zoLfkXo4</a>





Season To Leave-The Guthries



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Izf9hXH8aOc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Izf9hXH8aOc</a>









The Devil's Paintbrush Road-The Wailin Jennys



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QkXzUNyc6t4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QkXzUNyc6t4</a>