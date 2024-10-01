Some of the audience will be gig tourists from UK and Europe. Ex pats too. Nowadays, because of streaming, theres so much data on where your fans are that those dates and places will have been very strategically chosen.



Whilst that is largely true, don't forget oasis played those same towns back in the day and played to venues with capacities as low as 2,000. Where were all the ex pats then?I think there is decent number of americans who will attend, those 4 million people that bought morning glory are still alive and the stench created by albums such as be here now and the like has worn off. Oasis are much more kindly thought of now, than in the 2000s, when they had second rate material all over the radio like 'all around the world' or 'little by little'. Stuff like that would could make you ashamed to be an oasis fan.Also the music business has been changing over the yrs, with a greater focus on the live experience, also the teenage morning glory fans could now afford to go to gigs, so by 2008/9 oasis were playing bigger venues than ever before in the states, even though their later albums were tanking in the charts